Anna Nordqvist, Charley Hull, and Europe arrive at the Solheim Cup seeking a third consecutive victory over Lexi Thompson and a young United States squad. Europe has won two consecutive Solheim Cup events, putting them in position for the tournament’s second three-peat; the U.S. previously knocked off Europe three straight times from 2005-09. Can Europe make history, or will a hungry United States team notch an unexpected victory in Finca Cortesin?
|Date
|Friday, September 22, 2023 – Sunday, September 24, 2023
|Location
|Finca Cortesin, Spain
|Format
|Match play
|Captains
|Suzann Pettersen (Europe); Stacy Lewis (USA)
How to watch the 2023 Solheim Cup with a VPN
Why do you need a VPN to watch the Solheim Cup online?
Best VPN for watching the 2023 Solheim Cup
How to watch the 2023 Solheim Cup with free trials
You can watch the entire 2023 Solheim Cup on cord-cutting services that offer free trials, such as Fubo and YouTube TV.
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Country: U.S.
YouTube TV offers the Golf Channel, which will have full coverage of the Solheim Cup, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don't feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don't have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Fubo
Price: 75 USD/month
Country: U.S.
How about another way to catch the 2023 Solheim Cup? Use the seven-day free trial on Fubo to watch all of your favorite golf tournaments live. You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 65 USD/month and up
DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it's a great option. DirecTV's lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.
Watch the 2023 Solheim Cup on Peacock
Price: 6 USD/month
Peacock will offer live simulcasts throughout the 2023 Solheim Cup. However, please be aware that free trials are not available.
Where to watch 2023 Solheim Cup live streams in your country
The Golf Channel will have full coverage of the 2023 Solheim Cup.
Watch the 2023 Solheim Cup in the U.S.
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 70 USD/month
Hulu does not offer a free trial, but its live TV package (which also comes bundled with both ESPN+ and Disney+) includes the Golf Channel.
Watch the 2023 Solheim Cup online in the UK
Sky Sports
Price: 22 GBP/month and up
Living in the UK? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching Solheim Cup live streams. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.
If you're traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription (and the Sky Sports add-on), you can access Sky Go and get set up in a minute!
NOW
Price: 35 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass
NOW is the perfect way to watch 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, which allows you to live stream the 2023 Solheim Cup. You can opt for a day pass or take advantage of the seven-day free trial. Check the Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.
2023 Solheim Cup schedule
|Date and time
|Network and coverage
|Friday, September 22, 8:10 a.m. local time / 2:10 a.m. ET – 2:25 p.m. local time / 8:25 a.m. ET
|Golf Channel, Peacock
|Saturday, September 23, 8:10 a.m. local time / 2:10 a.m. ET – 2:25 p.m. local time / 8:25 a.m. ET
|Golf Channel, Peacock
|Sunday, September 24, 11:10 a.m. local time / 5:10 a.m. ET – 1:22 p.m. local time / 7:22 a.m. ET
|Golf Channel, Peacock
2023 Solheim Cup rosters
|Team Europe
|Team United States
|Anna Nordqvist (Sweden)
|Allisen Corpuz
|Carlota Ciganda (Spain)
|Ally Ewing
|Caroline Hedwall (Sweden)
|Andrea Lee
|Charley Hull (England)
|Angel Yin
|Céline Boutier (France)
|Cheyenne Knight
|Emily Kristine Pedersen (Denmark)
|Danielle Kang
|Georgia Hall (England)
|Jennifer Kupcho
|Gemma Dryburgh (Scotland)
|Lexi Thompson
|Leona Maguire (Ireland)
|Lilia Vu
|Linn Grant (Sweden)
|Megan Khang
|Madelene Sagström (Sweden)
|Nelly Korda
|Maja Stark (Sweden)
|Rose Zhang
FAQ: About the 2023 Solheim Cup
Which TV channels are showing the Solheim Cup?
The Golf Channel and Peacock will air the Solheim Cup in the US, while golf fans can catch the three-day tournament on Sky Sports and NOW in the United Kingdom.
What does Solheim mean?
Solheim is a Norwegian word and surname meaning “home of the Sun.” However, in this context, “Solheim” refers to Solheim, who helped create the Solheim Cup.
How does the Solheim Cup work?
The Solheim Cup is played over three days, with 28 matches: eight foursomes and eight four-balls played on days 1 and 2, and 12 singles on the final day. Each game is worth one point, and the team with the most points wins the Cup at the end of the three days. The foursome format is a team of two golfers playing against another team of two golfers. The golfers alternate shots and the team with the lowest score at the end of the hole wins the hole.
Is the Solheim Cup every two years?
Yes, the Solheim Cup takes place every two years. The Solheim Cup was originally held in even-numbered years, alternating with the Ryder Cup, but the schedule changed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Solheim Cup will return to even-numbered years starting in 2024.
When and where is the next Solheim Cup?
The next Solheim Cup will be held in 2024 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.
Can I stream the 2023 Solheim Cup on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I stream the 2023 Solheim Cup on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream the 2023 Solheim Cup on my TV with a VPN?
