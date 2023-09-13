Anna Nordqvist, Charley Hull, and Europe arrive at the Solheim Cup seeking a third consecutive victory over Lexi Thompson and a young United States squad. Europe has won two consecutive Solheim Cup events, putting them in position for the tournament’s second three-peat; the U.S. previously knocked off Europe three straight times from 2005-09. Can Europe make history, or will a hungry United States team notch an unexpected victory in Finca Cortesin?

Even if you can't make it to Spain for the 2023 Solheim Cup

Date Friday, September 22, 2023 – Sunday, September 24, 2023 Location Finca Cortesin, Spain Format Match play Captains Suzann Pettersen (Europe); Stacy Lewis (USA)

How to watch the 2023 Solheim Cup with a VPN

First, you'll need to follow a few steps.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

While you can watch the 2023 Solheim Cup by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Why do you need a VPN to watch the Solheim Cup online?

Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 94 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream many golf events on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch your favorite golfers in blazing-fast HD.

ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

How to watch the 2023 Solheim Cup with free trials

You can watch the entire 2023 Solheim Cup on cord-cutting services that offer free trials, such as Fubo and YouTube TV.

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Country: U.S.

YouTube TV offers the Golf Channel, which will have full coverage of the Solheim Cup, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Country: U.S.

How about another way to catch the 2023 Solheim Cup? Use the seven-day free trial on Fubo to watch all of your favorite golf tournaments live. You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream Fubo

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Watch the 2023 Solheim Cup on Peacock

Price: 6 USD/month

Peacock will offer live simulcasts throughout the 2023 Solheim Cup. However, please be aware that free trials are not available.

Where to watch 2023 Solheim Cup live streams in your country

The Golf Channel will have full coverage of the 2023 Solheim Cup. If the aforementioned free trial services didn’t appeal to you, then you may want to try one of these options.

Watch the 2023 Solheim Cup in the U.S.

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but its live TV package (which also comes bundled with both ESPN+ and Disney+) includes the Golf Channel.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

Watch the 2023 Solheim Cup online in the UK

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Living in the UK? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching Solheim Cup live streams. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription (and the Sky Sports add-on), you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute! Simply connect to a server location in the UK and log in at Sky Go.

Stream Sky Sports With a VPN

NOW

Price: 35 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass

NOW is the perfect way to watch 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, which allows you to live stream the 2023 Solheim Cup. You can opt for a day pass or take advantage of the seven-day free trial. Check the Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.

Watch NOW With a VPN

2023 Solheim Cup schedule

Date and time Network and coverage Friday, September 22, 8:10 a.m. local time / 2:10 a.m. ET – 2:25 p.m. local time / 8:25 a.m. ET Golf Channel, Peacock Saturday, September 23, 8:10 a.m. local time / 2:10 a.m. ET – 2:25 p.m. local time / 8:25 a.m. ET Golf Channel, Peacock Sunday, September 24, 11:10 a.m. local time / 5:10 a.m. ET – 1:22 p.m. local time / 7:22 a.m. ET Golf Channel, Peacock

2023 Solheim Cup rosters

Team Europe Team United States Anna Nordqvist (Sweden) Allisen Corpuz Carlota Ciganda (Spain) Ally Ewing Caroline Hedwall (Sweden) Andrea Lee Charley Hull (England) Angel Yin Céline Boutier (France) Cheyenne Knight Emily Kristine Pedersen (Denmark) Danielle Kang Georgia Hall (England) Jennifer Kupcho Gemma Dryburgh (Scotland) Lexi Thompson Leona Maguire (Ireland) Lilia Vu Linn Grant (Sweden) Megan Khang Madelene Sagström (Sweden) Nelly Korda Maja Stark (Sweden) Rose Zhang

