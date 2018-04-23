VPN VPN router: Enable ExpressVPN on your router to get the full privacy and security benefits of a VPN on your Roku (and every other device on your network). Your VPN connection remains always on, allowing your Roku and other connected devices to function as if they were in another country.

Virtual router: Using a virtual router means sharing an ExpressVPN connection from a Mac or a PC. You’ll get the benefits of a VPN router, but you won’t need extra equipment. Your computer must stay on, and setup may be a bit more complicated. See how to do it for Windows and Mac.