The 2023 Netball World Cup is set to be a thrilling tournament, as the world’s top netball players hit Cape Town, South Africa, from July 28 through August 6. Liz Watson and Australia arrive seeking their record 12th title and an opportunity to avenge their 2019 gold medal loss to New Zealand. The Diamonds and Silver Ferns have always won the Netball World Cup, only partially allowing Trinidad and Tobago—who forced a three-way tie in 1979—to interrupt their dominance. Although the Diamonds and Silver Ferns are again heavy favorites to win it all, don’t be surprised if England and Jamaica make their run at history this summer.
Even if you can’t make it to Cape Town to watch your favorite netball team, ExpressVPN has you covered! Learn how to safely and securely stream the 2023 Netball World Cup with a VPN.
|Date
|Fri, Jul 28, 2023 – Sun, Aug 6, 2023
|No. of teams
|16 teams (2023)
|Most recent champion(s)
|New Zealand; (5th title)
|Most titles
|Australia (11 titles)
How to watch the 2023 Netball World Cup online for free
You can comfortably watch the 2023 Netball World Cup in blazing-fast HD in just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the service you want to watch, like the United Kingdom for BBC iPlayer or Australia for SBS.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch.
- Tune in and enjoy!
BBC iPlayer
Price: Free
Country: United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands, and the Isle of Man
The BBC holds broadcasting rights for the 2023 Netball World Cup in select regions, including the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. Beginning on July 31 (the tournament’s fourth day), you can catch every Netball World Cup match live online via the BBC iPlayer and the mobile app. Note that you may need a UK postcode (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR) to successfully stream your favorite events!
SBS
Price: Free
Country: Australia
SBS will air the 2023 Netball World Cup semi-finals and finals for free. You can head to the SBS On Demand streaming service and watch the action, replays, and highlights. SBS is also committed to providing accessible coverage of sports for people with disabilities, including providing audio descriptions for blind and partially sighted viewers.
Sky NZ
Price: Free (select games)
Country: Australia
Sky New Zealand will broadcast select 2023 Netball World Cup matches, including all Silver Ferns games, for free. Sky NZ offers a variety of features that make watching sports more enjoyable, such as multi-screen viewing and catch-up TV. Subscriptions start at 45 NZD (28 USD).
Where to watch the 2023 Netball World Cup in your country
New Zealand
Prime
Price: 8 NZD (5 USD)
Prime TV (not to be confused with Amazon Prime) will air all New Zealand matches, along with the bronze medal match, the semi-finals, and the final.
United Kingdom
Sky Sports UK
Price: 35 GBP/month
You can catch live streams of the 2023 Netball World Cup on Sky Sports. The Sky Sports YouTube channel will also have one free game available per day. However, specialized equipment is required. You must also provide a valid postal code and a valid UK/Ireland credit or debit card. If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription, you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute!
Australia
Foxtel
Price: 62 AUD/month
You can watch every 2023 Netball World Cup match in Australia on Foxtel. Note that you will need an Australian credit card to subscribe to Foxtel.
Kayo
Price: 25 AUD/month and up
Kayo Sports will air every Netball World Cup match in Australia. New customers can get a 14-day free trial. After that, the Basic plan is 25 AUD/month, and the Premium plan is 35 AUD/month. Note that you may need a valid Australian credit/debit card and phone number to purchase the event on Kayo Sports.
Watch the 2023 Netball World Cup with Netball Pass
Price: 5 GBP and up
Netball Pass will air every match of the 2023 Netball World Cup, with prices for individual matches starting at 5 GBP. However, on-demand content will be free and available 30 minutes after the match in countries where broadcast rights have not been sold on an exclusive basis, such as Spain and Belgium. All other countries must wait 48 hours. You can find the complete list of countries here.
2023 Netball World Cup schedule
Make sure you don’t miss a single 2023 Netball World Cup match by checking out our full schedule below!
|Match
|Date
|Time (local)
|Time (ET)
|New Zealand vs. Trinidad & Tobago
|July 28
|9 a.m.
|3 a.m.
|Tonga vs. Fiji
|July 28
|9 a.m.
|3 a.m.
|Australia vs. Zimbabwe
|July 28
|11 a.m.
|5 a.m.
|Uganda vs. Singapore
|July 28
|11 a.m.
|5 a.m.
|South Africa vs. Wales
|July 28
|6 p.m.
|12 p.m.
|Jamaica vs. Sri Lanka
|July 28
|6 p.m.
|12 p.m.
|England vs. Barbados
|July 28
|8 p.m.
|2 p.m.
|Malawi vs. Scotland
|July 28
|8 p.m.
|2 p.m.
|New Zealand vs. Uganda
|July 29
|9 a.m.
|3 a.m.
|Zimbabwe vs. Fiji
|July 29
|9 a.m.
|3 a.m.
|Australia vs. Tonga
|July 29
|11 a.m.
|5 a.m.
|Jamaica vs. Wales
|July 29
|11 a.m.
|5 a.m.
|Scotland vs. Barbados
|July 29
|6 p.m.
|12 p.m.
|South Africa vs. Sri Lanka
|July 29
|6 p.m.
|12 p.m.
|England vs. Malawi
|July 29
|8 p.m.
|2 p.m.
|Trinidad & Tobago vs. Singapore
|July 29
|8 p.m.
|2 p.m.
|Australia vs. Fiji
|July 30
|9 a.m.
|3 a.m.
|Wales vs. Sri Lanka
|July 30
|9 a.m.
|3 a.m.
|New Zealand vs. Singapore
|July 30
|11 a.m.
|5 a.m.
|Malawi vs. Barbados
|July 30
|11 a.m.
|5 a.m.
|England vs. Scotland
|July 30
|6 p.m.
|12 p.m.
|Uganda vs. Trinidad & Tobago
|July 30
|6 p.m.
|12 p.m.
|Jamaica vs. South Africa
|July 30
|8 p.m.
|2 p.m.
|Tonga vs. Zimbabwe
|July 30
|8 p.m.
|2 p.m.
|11th/12th placing match
|August 5
|9 a.m.
|3 a.m.
|Semi-Final 1
|August 5
|11 a.m.
|5 a.m.
|Semi-Final 2
|August 5
|4 p.m.
|10 a.m.
|9th/10th placing match
|August 5
|6 p.m.
|12 p.m.
|7th/8th placing match
|August 6
|9 a.m.
|3 a.m.
|5th/6th placing match
|August 6
|11 a.m.
|5 a.m.
|Bronze medal match
|August 6
|4 p.m.
|10 a.m.
|Netball World Cup final
|August 6
|6 p.m.
|12 p.m.
Where will the 2023 Netball World Cup be?
The 2023 Netball World Cup will be held in Cape Town, South Africa from July 28 to August 6. This will be the first time that the tournament has been held in Africa, and all matches will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About the 2023 Netball World Cup
Can I watch the 2023 Netball World Cup for free?
BBC iPlayer (United Kingdom), SBS (Australia), and Sky NZ (New Zealand) will all air select matches for free.
What channel will the 2023 Netball World Cup be on?
BBC, Sky Sports, Kayo, and Foxtel are all among the channels that will air the 2023 Netball World Cup.
Who sponsors the 2023 Netball World Cup?
South African telecommunications firm Telekom and retailer Spar serve as the 2023 Netball World Cup’s major sponsors.
How often is the Netball World Cup held?
As with soccer, the Netball World Cup takes place every four years. The first tournament was held in 1963, and the most recent tournament occurred in 2019.
When and where is the next Netball World Cup?
Sydney, Australia is currently scheduled to host the 2027 World Cup from July 26 to August 5, 2027. Australia previously hosted the Netball World Cup in 1967, 1991, and 2015. All matches will be played at the Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre.
Can I stream the 2023 Netball World Cup on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I stream the 2023 Netball World Cup on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream the 2023 Netball World Cup on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat. your sports streaming experience.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.