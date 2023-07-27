England enters the 2023 Netball World Cup hoping to finally win it all after decades of trying and coming up short against perennial champions Australia and New Zealand. Natalie Metcalf and the Vitality Roses begin their championship quest on Friday, July 28, against Barbados. Can England finally win the Netball World Cup, or will they fall short once again?

Date Fri, Jul 28, 2023 – Sun, Aug 6, 2023 No. of teams 16 teams (2023) Most recent champion(s) New Zealand; (5th title) Most titles Australia (11 titles)

How to watch the 2023 Netball World Cup for free in the United Kingdom

United Kingdom viewers can comfortably watch the 2023 Netball World Cup in blazing-fast HD in just a few simple steps:

BBC iPlayer

Price: Free

Country: United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands, and the Isle of Man

The BBC holds broadcasting rights for the 2023 Netball World Cup in select regions, including the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. Beginning on July 31 (the tournament’s fourth day), you can catch every Netball World Cup match live online via the BBC iPlayer and the mobile app. Note that you may need a UK postcode (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR) to successfully stream your favorite events!

How to Stream With BBC iPlayer

Sky NZ

Country: Australia

Price: Free (select games)

Sky New Zealand will broadcast select 2023 Netball World Cup matches, including all Silver Ferns games, for free. Sky NZ offers a variety of features that make watching sports more enjoyable, such as multi-screen viewing and catch-up TV. Subscriptions start at 45 NZD (28 USD).

Where else can I watch the 2023 Netball World Cup in the UK?

Prime

Country: New Zealand

Price: 8 NZD (5 USD)

Prime TV (not to be confused with Amazon Prime) will air all New Zealand matches, along with the bronze medal match, the semi-finals, and the final. Prime also allows you to stream matches on up to three devices at the same time.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Sky Sports UK

Country: United Kingdom

Price: 35 GBP/month

You can catch live streams of the 2023 Netball World Cup on Sky Sports. However, specialized equipment is required. You must also provide a valid postal code and a valid UK/Ireland credit or debit card. If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription, you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute! Please note the Sky Sports YouTube channel will also have one free game available per day.

Foxtel

Price: 62 AUD/month

You can watch every 2023 Netball World Cup match in Australia on Foxtel, which also offers a bundle that includes live TV and on-demand content. Note that you will need an Australian credit card to subscribe to Foxtel.

Kayo

Price: 25 AUD/month and up

Kayo Sports will air every Netball World Cup match in Australia. New customers can get a 14-day free trial. After that, the Basic plan is 25 AUD/month, and the Premium plan is 35 AUD/month. Note that you may need a valid Australian credit/debit card and phone number to purchase the event on Kayo Sports.

Watch the 2023 Netball World Cup with Netball Pass in the UK

Netball Pass will air every match of the 2023 Netball World Cup, with prices for individual matches starting at 5 GBP. However, on-demand content will be free and available 30 minutes after the match in countries where broadcast rights have not been sold on an exclusive basis, such as Spain and Belgium. All other countries must wait 48 hours. You can find the complete list of countries here.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

2023 Netball World Cup schedule

Make sure you don’t miss a single 2023 Netball World Cup match by checking out our full schedule below!

Match Date Time (local) Time (ET) New Zealand vs. Trinidad & Tobago July 28 9 a.m. 3 a.m. Tonga vs. Fiji July 28 9 a.m. 3 a.m. Australia vs. Zimbabwe July 28 11 a.m. 5 a.m. Uganda vs. Singapore July 28 11 a.m. 5 a.m. South Africa vs. Wales July 28 6 p.m. 12 p.m. Jamaica vs. Sri Lanka July 28 6 p.m. 12 p.m. England vs. Barbados July 28 8 p.m. 2 p.m. Malawi vs. Scotland July 28 8 p.m. 2 p.m. New Zealand vs. Uganda July 29 9 a.m. 3 a.m. Zimbabwe vs. Fiji July 29 9 a.m. 3 a.m. Australia vs. Tonga July 29 11 a.m. 5 a.m. Jamaica vs. Wales July 29 11 a.m. 5 a.m. Scotland vs. Barbados July 29 6 p.m. 12 p.m. South Africa vs. Sri Lanka July 29 6 p.m. 12 p.m. England vs. Malawi July 29 8 p.m. 2 p.m. Trinidad & Tobago vs. Singapore July 29 8 p.m. 2 p.m. Australia vs. Fiji July 30 9 a.m. 3 a.m. Wales vs. Sri Lanka July 30 9 a.m. 3 a.m. New Zealand vs. Singapore July 30 11 a.m. 5 a.m. Malawi vs. Barbados July 30 11 a.m. 5 a.m. England vs. Scotland July 30 6 p.m. 12 p.m. Uganda vs. Trinidad & Tobago July 30 6 p.m. 12 p.m. Jamaica vs. South Africa July 30 8 p.m. 2 p.m. Tonga vs. Zimbabwe July 30 8 p.m. 2 p.m. 11th/12th placing match August 5 9 a.m. 3 a.m. Semi-Final 1 August 5 11 a.m. 5 a.m. Semi-Final 2 August 5 4 p.m. 10 a.m. 9th/10th placing match August 5 6 p.m. 12 p.m. 7th/8th placing match August 6 9 a.m. 3 a.m. 5th/6th placing match August 6 11 a.m. 5 a.m. Bronze medal match August 6 4 p.m. 10 a.m. Netball World Cup final August 6 6 p.m. 12 p.m.

Where will the 2023 Netball World Cup be?

The 2023 Netball World Cup will be held in Cape Town, South Africa from July 28 to August 6. This will be the first time that the tournament has been held in Africa, and all matches will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

