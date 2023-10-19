Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are ready to change golf forever. TGL, a new professional league in partnership with the PGA Tour, begins play in January 2025. Six teams of three PGA Tour players will compete head-to-head on virtual courses throughout the season before a planned final match. Several PGA Tour stars, including Masters winner Jon Rahm, have signed on with the new league, which will hold events on weeknights during the PGA Tour season.
Although TGL originally intended to begin play in January 2024, the league delayed its launch to damage to its venue in Florida.
Even if you can’t watch the action in person, ExpressVPN has you covered on how to safely and securely stream TGL tournaments.
|Start date
|2025
|Location
|United States
|Founder
|TMRW Sports (Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Mike McCarley)
|Inaugural season
|2025
How to watch the TGL Golf League online
Golf fans can stream every TGL event with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to the server location that matches your desired broadcaster. For example, American fans can connect to a U.S. server to watch the ESPN or TNT feed on a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV or Fubo.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as ESPN.
- Enjoy the golf!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Can I use a VPN to watch TGL Golf League live streams from another country?
ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.
Why do you need a VPN to watch the TGL Golf League online?
The best way to enjoy the TGL Golf League involves watching Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm with ExpressVPN. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 105 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every match on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to catch all the highlights in blazing-fast HD.
Best VPN for watching TGL Golf League matches in 2025
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming TGL golf matches. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every shot without missing a single second, regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies might not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Key Features:
- High-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security
- Up to 8 simultaneous connections
- 5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support
- Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs
- Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more
- The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot
- Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps
- Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile
Where to watch the TGL Golf League in your country
An ExpressVPN subscription will let you safely and securely stream the TGL Golf League! Check out our complete guide to catching every event below.
Watch the TGL in the United States
ESPN
ESPN will serve as the primary broadcaster for TGL events. U.S. viewers can catch other matches on ESPN 2. A variety of free trials are available through cord-cutting streaming services that carry ESPN and ESPN 2, including Fubo (75 USD/month), DirecTV Stream (65 USD/month and up), and YouTube TV (73 USD/month).
ESPN+
ESPN+ will also air TGL matches during the 2025 season. Although ESPN+ has been confirmed to show the January 9 and January 16 events, it is unclear if U.S. subscribers will need proof of subscription to another service, such as YouTube TV or Fubo, to stream TGL events on ESPN+.
TGL players
Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy are among the players expected to compete in the 2025 TGL season. You can find the complete roster below.
|Keegan Bradley
|Max Homa
|Jon Rahm
|Patrick Cantlay
|Billy Horschel
|Justin Rose
|Wyndham Clark
|Kevin Kisner
|Xander Schauffele
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Tom Kim
|Adam Scott
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Min Woo Lee
|Sahith Theegala
|Rickie Fowler
|Shane Lowry
|Justin Thomas
|Lucas Glover
|Rory McIlroy
|Tiger Woods
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Collin Morikawa
|Cameron Young
TGL teams
Although the TGL will feature six teams, only four have been announced as of publication.
|Team
|Owners
|Atlanta Drive GC
|Arthur Blank
|Los Angeles Golf Club
|Alexis Ohanian (lead investor), Venus Williams, Serena Williams
|TGL Boston
|Fenway Sports Group
|TGL New York
|Steve Cohen
TGL format
Golf fans are in for a surprise if they believe TGL matches will look identical to PGA Tour events. Six teams of three players will compete head-to-head across 16 holes on a virtual course. Each team will try to shoot the lowest score on each hole; if Atlanta finishes with a lower score than Boston, Atlanta will go “one up” in the match. However, if the teams have the same score on a hole, the hole is halved.
The team with a higher score at the end of 18 holes wins. However, it is possible for a match to end before 18 holes if the leading team holds a large enough advantage.
Stay tuned for more information on how TGL matches will work.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ for streaming sports
Can I stream sports on my computer?
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
- With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
- By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
- By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
- By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
- With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as some streaming consoles and gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN.
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.