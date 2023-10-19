Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are ready to change golf forever. TGL, a new professional league in partnership with the PGA Tour, begins play in January 2025. Six teams of three PGA Tour players will compete head-to-head on virtual courses throughout the season before a planned final match. Several PGA Tour stars, including Masters winner Jon Rahm, have signed on with the new league, which will hold events on weeknights during the PGA Tour season.

Although TGL originally intended to begin play in January 2024, the league delayed its launch to damage to its venue in Florida.

Start date 2025 Location United States Founder TMRW Sports (Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Mike McCarley) Inaugural season 2025

Where to watch the TGL Golf League in your country

Watch the TGL in the United States

ESPN

ESPN will serve as the primary broadcaster for TGL events. U.S. viewers can catch other matches on ESPN 2. A variety of free trials are available through cord-cutting streaming services that carry ESPN and ESPN 2, including Fubo (75 USD/month), DirecTV Stream (65 USD/month and up), and YouTube TV (73 USD/month).

ESPN+

ESPN+ will also air TGL matches during the 2025 season. Although ESPN+ has been confirmed to show the January 9 and January 16 events, it is unclear if U.S. subscribers will need proof of subscription to another service, such as YouTube TV or Fubo, to stream TGL events on ESPN+.

TGL players

Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy are among the players expected to compete in the 2025 TGL season. You can find the complete roster below.

Keegan Bradley Max Homa Jon Rahm Patrick Cantlay Billy Horschel Justin Rose Wyndham Clark Kevin Kisner Xander Schauffele Matt Fitzpatrick Tom Kim Adam Scott Tommy Fleetwood Min Woo Lee Sahith Theegala Rickie Fowler Shane Lowry Justin Thomas Lucas Glover Rory McIlroy Tiger Woods Tyrrell Hatton Collin Morikawa Cameron Young

TGL teams

Although the TGL will feature six teams, only four have been announced as of publication.

Team Owners Atlanta Drive GC Arthur Blank Los Angeles Golf Club Alexis Ohanian (lead investor), Venus Williams, Serena Williams TGL Boston Fenway Sports Group TGL New York Steve Cohen

TGL format

Golf fans are in for a surprise if they believe TGL matches will look identical to PGA Tour events. Six teams of three players will compete head-to-head across 16 holes on a virtual course. Each team will try to shoot the lowest score on each hole; if Atlanta finishes with a lower score than Boston, Atlanta will go “one up” in the match. However, if the teams have the same score on a hole, the hole is halved.

The team with a higher score at the end of 18 holes wins. However, it is possible for a match to end before 18 holes if the leading team holds a large enough advantage.

Stay tuned for more information on how TGL matches will work.

