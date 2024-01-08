How to watch the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

Great news: you can watch Africa Cup of Nations live streams with ExpressVPN! You just need to follow a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Brits who want to stream a UK broadcaster can connect to a secure server in the United Kingdom. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as Sky Sports. Enjoy the soccer!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Get ExpressVPN

Note: Despite occurring in 2024, this year’s Africa Cup of Nations is technically considered the 2023 event, as it was delayed from last year.

Can I use a VPN to stream the Africa Cup of Nations from another country?

Some users watch the Africa Cup of Nations by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Best VPN for watching the Africa Cup of Nations

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely live streaming the entire 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Where to watch the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in your country

United Kingdom

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Living in the UK and want to catch Africa Cup of Nations matches? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching streams of the games. Sky Sports will air all 52 matches, including the final. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription, you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute!

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch Sky With a VPN

United States

beIN Sports

Price: Varies

U.S. viewers can safely and securely live stream the Africa Cup of Nations on beIN Sports. YouTube TV (73 USD/month) and Fubo (75 USD/month) each offer beIN Sports and free trials. Additionally, Sling TV includes beIN Sports in its base package, though a free trial is not available.

Get ExpressVPN

When will the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations start?

The 2024 Africa Cup of Nations begins Saturday, January 13, when Ivory Coast meets Guinea-Bissau at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

2024 Africa Cup of Nations schedule

You can find the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations schedule on NBC Sports’ official website.

Recent Africa Cup of Nations winners

Year Winner 2004 Tunisia 2006 Egypt 2008 Egypt 2010 Egypt 2012 Zambia 2013 Niagra 2015 Ivory Coast 2017 Cameroon 2019 Algeria 2021 Senegal 2023 TBD

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: About Africa Cup of Nations live streams What channel is the Africa Cup of Nations televised on? Sky Sports will air all 52 matches, including the final. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card. Where can I watch the Africa Cup of Nations for free? U.S. residents hoping to watch the Africa Cup of Nations on beIN Sports can do so on services like YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, all of which offer free trials. Which apps can I use to watch the Africa Cup of Nations live? You can watch the Africa Cup of Nations on apps such as Sky Sports, YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Where can I follow the Africa Cup of Nations live scores? You can follow Africa Cup of Nations live scores on websites and apps such as ESPN and Bleacher Report. Can I watch the Africa Cup of Nations with YouTube TV? Yes, you can watch the Africa Cup of Nations with YouTube TV! beIN Sports is included in YouTube TV’s base package. Can I stream the Africa Cup of Nations on my computer? Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues. Can I stream the Africa Cup of Nations on my phone or tablet? Yes. ExpressVPN has apps for every major mobile device, including iOS and Android. How can I stream the Africa Cup of Nations on my TV with a VPN? In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN: -With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device

-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable

-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device

-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously

-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!) For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions. I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow! If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons: -The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location

-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)

-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP

-Slow internet connection speed at your location

-Your device type and processing power Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot: -Download the latest version of ExpressVPN

-Connect to a different VPN server location

-Change your VPN protocol If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds. I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service! No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries. If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu. For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat. What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN? ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.