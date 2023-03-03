Next up on the men’s curling calendar is the BKT Tires & OK Tire World Men’s Curling Championship 2023, which kicks off April 1–9, 2023, in Ottawa. Tim Hortons Brier champion Brad Gushue leads Canada’s top curlers, who will be out for revenge against last year’s winner, Sweden. In total, 14 teams will compete in a round-robin format, progressing to playoffs and a grand final. In Canada, you can live stream all games featuring Canada, in addition to the playoffs, on TSN+.

In the meantime, you can tune into the World Women’s Curling Championship 2023 (March 18–26, 2023) via The Curling Channel on Recast, or on TSN+, which will carry all of Team Canada’s games as well as the playoffs. Read on to learn all the ways to securely watch a curling tournament live stream in 2023 with a VPN!

How to watch a curling live stream with a VPN from your country

You can watch a curling live stream online—including the BKT Tires & OK Tire World Men’s Curling Championship—with a VPN in a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to watch a Canadian broadcast, connect to a server in Canada Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch and find the game you want to watch. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Edge, or Firefox.

Where to watch BKT Tires & OK Tire World Men’s Curling Championship live streams online

TSN+

Price: 8 CAD/day, 20 CAD/month, or 200 CAD/year

Country: Canada

Live stream several curling tournaments—including the BKT Tires & OK Tire World Men’s Curling Championship 2023—through TSN+, the online streaming platform of Canada’s TSN. Unfortunately, TSN does not offer a free trial. However, the service does allow users to purchase a one-day pass—useful if you just want to tune in to a certain game or the final. Check the broadcaster’s schedule to see when events are streaming live.

Note: You need a Canadian payment method to subscribe to TSN+.

Watch other curling live streams online

CBC Sports

Price: Free

Country: Canada

CBC is one of Canada’s biggest broadcasters, and its online streaming service, CBC Gem, is a great way to stream on-demand news, entertainment, and lots of popular sports like curling and ice hockey. Check the schedule to see when you can watch curling games live. Fans can also catch up by tuning into That Curling Show, streaming weekly through the season with six-time Scotties champion Colleen Jones and CBC Sports reporter Devin Heroux breaking down all the action. CBC Gem has apps for smartphones and tablets if you want to watch on the go.

Stream on CBC

SRF

Price: Free

Country: Switzerland

Swiss public-service broadcaster SRF carries a range of free sports live streams—in addition to TV shows, documentaries, and films. You can find a range of winter sports to stream, including curling, ice hockey, and skiing. Note that broadcasts are in German.

Recast

Price: Varies

Channel: The Curling Channel

The Curling Channel on Recast is a subscription-free platform where fans can purchase live streams of sports games, or earn credits to make purchases by by watching adverts. A one-time purchase of any game lets give you unlimited on-demand access to the video. Users can sign up for Recast using https://wcf.co/CurlingChannel to receive 100 free credits to redeem on curling live streams.

Watch free curling highlights

World Curling YouTube channel

Price: Free

Catch up on the biggest games and tournament highlights videos on the official World Curling YouTube channel.

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

That Curling Show returns to set up the Scotties with Jennifer Jones and Einarson leading the show. Six-time Scotties champion Colleen Jones and CBC Sports reporter Devin Heroux will be bringing curling fans closer to the teams and excitement than ever before.

Fans can watch the weekly show throughout the rest of the season on CBC Sports‘ YouTube channel and CBC Gem.

2023 World Men’s Curling Championship schedule

Date Match April 1, 2023, 2 p.m. ET Canada vs. Switzerland South Korea vs. New Zealand Sweden vs. Germany Scotland vs. Italy April 1, 2023, 7 p.m. ET Japan vs. Turkey Canada vs. Italy United States vs. Norway Czech Republic vs. New Zealand April 2, 2023, 9 a.m. ET Norway vs. South Korea Turkey vs. Scotland Switzerland vs. Czech Republic United States vs. Sweden April 2, 2023, 2 p.m. ET Scotland vs. Sweden Germany vs. Switzerland New Zealand vs. Canada South Korea vs. Japan April 2, 2023, 7 p.m. ET Czech Republic vs. Germany Japan vs. United States Italy vs. Turkey Norway vs. Canada April 3, 2023, 9 a.m. ET Switzerland vs. Italy Sweden vs. South Korea Czech Republic vs. United States April 3, 2023, 2 p.m. ET Sweden vs. Turkey New Zealand vs. Norway Canada vs. Japan Germany vs. Scotland April 3, 2023, 7 p.m. ET United States vs. South Korea Italy vs. Germany Norway vs. Switzerland Turkey vs. Czech Republic April 4, 2023, 9 a.m. ET South Korea vs. Switzerland Scotland vs. United States Japan vs. New Zealand April 4, 2023, 2 p.m. ET Turkey vs. Germany Czech Republic vs. Canada Japan vs. Sweden Italy vs. Norway New Zealand vs. Italy April 4, 2023, 7 p.m. ET United States vs. Turkey South Korea vs. Czech Republic Switzerland vs. Scotland April 5, 2023, 9 a.m. ET Norway vs. Sweden Scotland vs. Japan Germany vs. New Zealand Canada vs. South Korea April 5, 2023, 2 p.m. ET Czech Republic vs. Japan Norway vs. Germany Turkey vs. Switzerland Italy vs. United States April 5, 2023, 7 p.m. ET South Korea vs. Scotland Switzerland vs. New Zealand United States vs. Canada Sweden vs. Czech Republic April 6, 2023, 9 a.m. ET Germany Vs Canada Italy Vs Sweden Japan Vs Norway New Zealand Vs Türkiye April 6, 2023, 2 p.m. ET Switzerland vs. United States Turkey vs. South Korea Czech Republic vs. Italy Scotland vs. Norway April 6, 2023, 7 p.m. ET Sweden vs. New Zealand Canada vs. Scotland Germany vs. South Korea Japan vs. Switzerland April 7, 2023, 9 a.m. ET Italy vs. Japan Norway vs. Czech Republic Canada vs. Turkey United States vs. Germany April 7, 2023, 2 p.m. ET Scotland vs. Czech Republic New Zealand vs. United States Switzerland vs. Sweden South Korea vs. Italy April 7, 2023, 7 p.m. ET Turkey vs. Norway Germany vs. Japan New Zealand vs. Scotland Sweden vs. Canada April 8, 2023, 2 p.m. ET Qualification games April 8, 2023, 7 p.m. ET Semifinals April 9, 2023, 11 a.m. ET Bronze medal game April 9, 2023, 4 p.m. ET Final

2023 curling tournament schedule

Date Event March 4–12, 2023 World Wheelchair Curling Championship 2023 March 4–12, 2023 World Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2023 March 18–26, 2023 LGT World Women’s Curling Championship 2023 April 1–9, 2023 BKT Tires & OK Tire World Men’s Curling Championship 2023 April 21–29, 2023 World Senior Curling Championships 2023 April 22–29, 2023 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2023 April 29, May 6, 2023 European Curling Championships 2023 C-Division March 16–24, 2024 World Women’s Curling Championship 2024

