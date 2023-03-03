Home Streama sport Curling

Live stream the 2023 World Men’s Curling Championship

Uppdaterad: 12 april 2023
Skaffa ExpressVPN

30 dagars pengarna-tillbaka-garanti

Next up on the men’s curling calendar is the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2023, which kicks off April 22 and runs through April 29 in Gangneung, South Korea. Switzerland chases its record eighth gold medal, while Scotland looks to defend its title and become only the second nation to win gold at three World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship events.

How to watch a curling live stream with a VPN from your country

You can watch a curling live stream online—including the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2023—with a VPN in a few steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to watch a Canadian broadcast, connect to a server in Canada
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch and find the game you want to watch.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Edge, or Firefox.

Get ExpressVPN

Where to watch World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2023 live streams online

TSN+

Price: 8 CAD/day, 20 CAD/month, or 200 CAD/year

Country: Canada

Live stream several curling tournaments—including the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2023—through TSN+, the online streaming platform of Canada’s TSN. Unfortunately, TSN does not offer a free trial. However, the service does allow users to purchase a one-day pass—useful if you just want to tune in to a certain game or the final. Check the broadcaster’s schedule to see when events are streaming live.

Note: You need a Canadian payment method to subscribe to TSN+.

Get ExpressVPN

Watch other curling live streams online

CBC Sports

Price: Free

Country: Canada

CBC is one of Canada’s biggest broadcasters, and its online streaming service, CBC Gem, is a great way to stream on-demand news, entertainment, and lots of popular sports like curling and ice hockey. Check the schedule to see when you can watch curling games live. Fans can also catch up by tuning into That Curling Show, streaming weekly through the season with six-time Scotties champion Colleen Jones and CBC Sports reporter Devin Heroux breaking down all the action. CBC Gem has apps for smartphones and tablets if you want to watch on the go.

Stream on CBC

SRF

Price: Free

Country: Switzerland

Swiss public-service broadcaster SRF carries a range of free sports live streams—in addition to TV shows, documentaries, and films. You can find a range of winter sports to stream, including curling, ice hockey, and skiing. Note that broadcasts are in German.

Get ExpressVPN

SVT

Price: Free

Country: Sweden

SVT is a Swedish public broadcaster that carries several sports live streams—for free—including several high-profile curling events. Note that broadcasts are in Swedish.

Get ExpressVPN

Recast

Price: Varies

Channel: The Curling Channel

The Curling Channel on Recast is a subscription-free platform where fans can purchase live streams of sports games, or earn credits to make purchases by by watching adverts. A one-time purchase of any game lets give you unlimited on-demand access to the video. Users can sign up for Recast using https://wcf.co/CurlingChannel to receive 100 free credits to redeem on curling live streams.

Get ExpressVPN

Watch free curling highlights

World Curling YouTube channel

Price: Free

Catch up on the biggest games and tournament highlights videos on the official World Curling YouTube channel.

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

That Curling Show returns to set up the Scotties with Jennifer Jones and Einarson leading the show. Six-time Scotties champion Colleen Jones and CBC Sports reporter Devin Heroux will be bringing curling fans closer to the teams and excitement than ever before.

Fans can watch the weekly show throughout the rest of the season on CBC Sports’ YouTube channel and CBC Gem.

2023 World Men’s Curling Championship schedule

DateMatch
April 1, 2023, 2 p.m. ETCanada vs. Switzerland
South Korea vs. New Zealand
Sweden vs. Germany
Scotland vs. Italy
April 1, 2023, 7 p.m. ETJapan vs. Turkey
Canada vs. Italy
United States vs. Norway
Czech Republic vs. New Zealand
April 2, 2023, 9 a.m. ETNorway vs. South Korea
Turkey vs. Scotland
Switzerland vs. Czech Republic
United States vs. Sweden
April 2, 2023, 2 p.m. ETScotland vs. Sweden
Germany vs. Switzerland
New Zealand vs. Canada
South Korea vs. Japan
April 2, 2023, 7 p.m. ETCzech Republic vs. Germany
Japan vs. United States
Italy vs. Turkey
Norway vs. Canada
April 3, 2023, 9 a.m. ETSwitzerland vs. Italy
Sweden vs. South Korea
Czech Republic vs. United States
April 3, 2023, 2 p.m. ETSweden vs. Turkey
New Zealand vs. Norway
Canada vs. Japan
Germany vs. Scotland
April 3, 2023, 7 p.m. ETUnited States vs. South Korea
Italy vs. Germany
Norway vs. Switzerland
Turkey vs. Czech Republic
April 4, 2023, 9 a.m. ETSouth Korea vs. Switzerland
Scotland vs. United States
Japan vs. New Zealand
April 4, 2023, 2 p.m. ETTurkey vs. Germany
Czech Republic vs. Canada
Japan vs. Sweden
Italy vs. Norway
New Zealand vs. Italy
April 4, 2023, 7 p.m. ETUnited States vs. Turkey
South Korea vs. Czech Republic
Switzerland vs. Scotland
April 5, 2023, 9 a.m. ETNorway vs. Sweden
Scotland vs. Japan
Germany vs. New Zealand
Canada vs. South Korea
April 5, 2023, 2 p.m. ETCzech Republic vs. Japan
Norway vs. Germany
Turkey vs. Switzerland
Italy vs. United States
April 5, 2023, 7 p.m. ETSouth Korea vs. Scotland
Switzerland vs. New Zealand
United States vs. Canada
Sweden vs. Czech Republic
April 6, 2023, 9 a.m. ETGermany Vs Canada
Italy Vs Sweden
Japan Vs Norway
New Zealand Vs Türkiye
April 6, 2023, 2 p.m. ETSwitzerland vs. United States
Turkey vs. South Korea
Czech Republic vs. Italy
Scotland vs. Norway
April 6, 2023, 7 p.m. ETSweden vs. New Zealand
Canada vs. Scotland
Germany vs. South Korea
Japan vs. Switzerland
April 7, 2023, 9 a.m. ETItaly vs. Japan
Norway vs. Czech Republic
Canada vs. Turkey
United States vs. Germany
April 7, 2023, 2 p.m. ETScotland vs. Czech Republic
New Zealand vs. United States
Switzerland vs. Sweden
South Korea vs. Italy
April 7, 2023, 7 p.m. ETTurkey vs. Norway
Germany vs. Japan
New Zealand vs. Scotland
Sweden vs. Canada
April 8, 2023, 2 p.m. ETQualification games
April 8, 2023, 7 p.m. ETSemifinals
April 9, 2023, 11 a.m. ETBronze medal game
April 9, 2023, 4 p.m. ETFinal

2023 curling tournament schedule

DateEvent
March 4–12, 2023World Wheelchair Curling Championship 2023
March 4–12, 2023World Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2023
March 18–26, 2023LGT World Women’s Curling Championship 2023
April 1–9, 2023BKT Tires & OK Tire World Men’s Curling Championship 2023
April 21–29, 2023World Senior Curling Championships 2023
April 22–29, 2023World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2023
April 29, May 6, 2023European Curling Championships 2023 C-Division
March 16–24, 2024World Women’s Curling Championship 2024

 

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

stream on your phone with a VPN
Need step-by-step streaming help?
Talk to a Human

24-HOUR LIVE CHAT SUPPORT

Lämna en kommentar

Din e-postadress kommer inte att publiceras. Obligatoriska fält är markerade med *

Du kan använda följande HTML-taggar och -attribut:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Välj språk

Need help? Chat with us!
stream new movies and tv shows with a vpn
Stream New Shows & Movies
Get ExpressVPN
See This Month's Top Picks