Next up on the men’s curling calendar is the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2023, which kicks off April 22 and runs through April 29 in Gangneung, South Korea. Switzerland chases its record eighth gold medal, while Scotland looks to defend its title and become only the second nation to win gold at three World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship events.
How to watch a curling live stream with a VPN from your country
You can watch a curling live stream online—including the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2023—with a VPN in a few steps:
Where to watch World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2023 live streams online
TSN+
Price: 8 CAD/day, 20 CAD/month, or 200 CAD/year
Country: Canada
Live stream several curling tournaments—including the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2023—through TSN+, the online streaming platform of Canada’s TSN. Unfortunately, TSN does not offer a free trial. However, the service does allow users to purchase a one-day pass—useful if you just want to tune in to a certain game or the final. Check the broadcaster’s schedule to see when events are streaming live.
Note: You need a Canadian payment method to subscribe to TSN+.
Watch other curling live streams online
CBC Sports
Price: Free
Country: Canada
CBC is one of Canada’s biggest broadcasters, and its online streaming service, CBC Gem, is a great way to stream on-demand news, entertainment, and lots of popular sports like curling and ice hockey. Check the schedule to see when you can watch curling games live. Fans can also catch up by tuning into That Curling Show, streaming weekly through the season with six-time Scotties champion Colleen Jones and CBC Sports reporter Devin Heroux breaking down all the action. CBC Gem has apps for smartphones and tablets if you want to watch on the go.
SRF
Price: Free
Country: Switzerland
Swiss public-service broadcaster SRF carries a range of free sports live streams—in addition to TV shows, documentaries, and films. You can find a range of winter sports to stream, including curling, ice hockey, and skiing. Note that broadcasts are in German.
SVT
Price: Free
Country: Sweden
SVT is a Swedish public broadcaster that carries several sports live streams—for free—including several high-profile curling events. Note that broadcasts are in Swedish.
Recast
Price: Varies
Channel: The Curling Channel
The Curling Channel on Recast is a subscription-free platform where fans can purchase live streams of sports games, or earn credits to make purchases by by watching adverts. A one-time purchase of any game lets give you unlimited on-demand access to the video. Users can sign up for Recast using https://wcf.co/CurlingChannel to receive 100 free credits to redeem on curling live streams.
Watch free curling highlights
World Curling YouTube channel
Price: Free
Catch up on the biggest games and tournament highlights videos on the official World Curling YouTube channel.
That Curling Show returns to set up the Scotties with Jennifer Jones and Einarson leading the show. Six-time Scotties champion Colleen Jones and CBC Sports reporter Devin Heroux will be bringing curling fans closer to the teams and excitement than ever before.
Fans can watch the weekly show throughout the rest of the season on CBC Sports’ YouTube channel and CBC Gem.
2023 World Men’s Curling Championship schedule
|Date
|Match
|April 1, 2023, 2 p.m. ET
|Canada vs. Switzerland
|South Korea vs. New Zealand
|Sweden vs. Germany
|Scotland vs. Italy
|April 1, 2023, 7 p.m. ET
|Japan vs. Turkey
|Canada vs. Italy
|United States vs. Norway
|Czech Republic vs. New Zealand
|April 2, 2023, 9 a.m. ET
|Norway vs. South Korea
|Turkey vs. Scotland
|Switzerland vs. Czech Republic
|United States vs. Sweden
|April 2, 2023, 2 p.m. ET
|Scotland vs. Sweden
|Germany vs. Switzerland
|New Zealand vs. Canada
|South Korea vs. Japan
|April 2, 2023, 7 p.m. ET
|Czech Republic vs. Germany
|Japan vs. United States
|Italy vs. Turkey
|Norway vs. Canada
|April 3, 2023, 9 a.m. ET
|Switzerland vs. Italy
|Sweden vs. South Korea
|Czech Republic vs. United States
|April 3, 2023, 2 p.m. ET
|Sweden vs. Turkey
|New Zealand vs. Norway
|Canada vs. Japan
|Germany vs. Scotland
|April 3, 2023, 7 p.m. ET
|United States vs. South Korea
|Italy vs. Germany
|Norway vs. Switzerland
|Turkey vs. Czech Republic
|April 4, 2023, 9 a.m. ET
|South Korea vs. Switzerland
|Scotland vs. United States
|Japan vs. New Zealand
|April 4, 2023, 2 p.m. ET
|Turkey vs. Germany
|Czech Republic vs. Canada
|Japan vs. Sweden
|Italy vs. Norway
|New Zealand vs. Italy
|April 4, 2023, 7 p.m. ET
|United States vs. Turkey
|South Korea vs. Czech Republic
|Switzerland vs. Scotland
|April 5, 2023, 9 a.m. ET
|Norway vs. Sweden
|Scotland vs. Japan
|Germany vs. New Zealand
|Canada vs. South Korea
|April 5, 2023, 2 p.m. ET
|Czech Republic vs. Japan
|Norway vs. Germany
|Turkey vs. Switzerland
|Italy vs. United States
|April 5, 2023, 7 p.m. ET
|South Korea vs. Scotland
|Switzerland vs. New Zealand
|United States vs. Canada
|Sweden vs. Czech Republic
|April 6, 2023, 9 a.m. ET
|Germany Vs Canada
|Italy Vs Sweden
|Japan Vs Norway
|New Zealand Vs Türkiye
|April 6, 2023, 2 p.m. ET
|Switzerland vs. United States
|Turkey vs. South Korea
|Czech Republic vs. Italy
|Scotland vs. Norway
|April 6, 2023, 7 p.m. ET
|Sweden vs. New Zealand
|Canada vs. Scotland
|Germany vs. South Korea
|Japan vs. Switzerland
|April 7, 2023, 9 a.m. ET
|Italy vs. Japan
|Norway vs. Czech Republic
|Canada vs. Turkey
|United States vs. Germany
|April 7, 2023, 2 p.m. ET
|Scotland vs. Czech Republic
|New Zealand vs. United States
|Switzerland vs. Sweden
|South Korea vs. Italy
|April 7, 2023, 7 p.m. ET
|Turkey vs. Norway
|Germany vs. Japan
|New Zealand vs. Scotland
|Sweden vs. Canada
|April 8, 2023, 2 p.m. ET
|Qualification games
|April 8, 2023, 7 p.m. ET
|Semifinals
|April 9, 2023, 11 a.m. ET
|Bronze medal game
|April 9, 2023, 4 p.m. ET
|Final
2023 curling tournament schedule
|Date
|Event
|March 4–12, 2023
|World Wheelchair Curling Championship 2023
|March 4–12, 2023
|World Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2023
|March 18–26, 2023
|LGT World Women’s Curling Championship 2023
|April 1–9, 2023
|BKT Tires & OK Tire World Men’s Curling Championship 2023
|April 21–29, 2023
|World Senior Curling Championships 2023
|April 22–29, 2023
|World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2023
|April 29, May 6, 2023
|European Curling Championships 2023 C-Division
|March 16–24, 2024
|World Women’s Curling Championship 2024
