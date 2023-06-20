Novak Djokovic is ready to continue his stellar 2023 season at Wimbledon. After previously winning the Australian Open and French Open, Djokovic arrives in London hoping to become the first men’s singles player since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete the Grand Slam and win all four major tennis tournaments in one year. French fans are likely pulling for Ugo Humbert, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2019, to embark on a surprise run this summer.

In the women’s bracket, World No. 1 Iga Świątek looks to secure her fourth major victory in over a year; Świątek added to her 2022 French Open and US Open titles by finishing atop the standings at Roland-Garros in June. World No. 3 Elena Rybakina returns to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club hoping to become the first repeat women’s champion since Serena Williams in 2015-16. If you’re looking for a sleeper choice, look no further than French standout and World No. 4 Caroline Garcia, who reached the US Open semis last year and could be ready for a memorable Wimbledon performance.

Read on to learn how to live stream the 2023 Wimbledon Championship securely with ExpressVPN and enjoy every second of the action!

How to watch Wimbledon 2023 online for free in France with a VPN

If you’re a French tennis fan looking to watch Wimbledon for free, you’re in luck! You can securely stream the action in just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, if you would like to see the UK broadcast, connect to a server in London. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like ITV or BBC . Tune in and enjoy the matches!

BBC iPlayer

Price: Free

Channel: BBC

The BBC holds broadcasting rights for Wimbledon in the UK. French tennis fans can catch comprehensive coverage of Wimbledon matches—from the draw all the way through the final rounds—live online via the BBC iPlayer and the mobile app. Note that you may need a UK postcode (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR) to successfully stream Wimbledon!

How to Stream With BBC iPlayer

9Now

Price: Free

Channel: Channel 9

Australia’s Channel 9 has free-to-air broadcasting rights for every tennis major, and that includes Wimbledon! Viewers can tune in through the 9Now website or via the mobile apps for iOS and Android. You may need to enter a valid Australian postal code (e.g. 2000 or 3001) to sign up, but it’s entirely free.

Stream 9Now With a VPN

TVNZ

Price: Free

Channel: TVNZ

TVNZ, or Television New Zealand, is a free-to-air TV channel. Its online streaming platform, TVNZ OnDemand, will offer the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. To watch TVNZ securely, simply connect to an ExpressVPN New Zealand server and proceed with the signup or login process.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Stream TVNZ With a VPN

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023 with free trials in France

ESPN

ESPN has broadcasting rights for Wimbledon in the U.S., with additional matches airing on ESPN 2 and ABC throughout the tournament. A variety of free trials are available through cord-cutting streaming services that carry ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC, including Fubo (75 USD/month), DirectTV Stream (75 USD/month and up), and YouTube TV (73 USD/month). Just follow these steps and select your preferred cord-cutting service:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to Fubo (75 USD/month), YouTube TV (73 USD/month), or DirecTV Stream (75 USD/month) and use a free trial. Tune in and enjoy!

Note: You may need a U.S. billing address, postal code, and credit card to subscribe to Sling TV or DirectTV Stream.

Please also note that some matches may be available to stream on ESPN+. However, proof of subscription to another service, such as YouTube TV or Fubo, may be required.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Fubo

Price: 75 USD and up

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC

To watch Wimbledon on Fubo, you’ll want to tune into ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC via the Pro Plan. Good news: Fubo offers a 7-day free trial! Note that you may need a credit card issued from the country you’re trying to sign up from (U.S., Canada, Spain).

How to Stream Fubo

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC

YouTube TV includes all the channels you need to watch Wimbledon live streams–including the final on July 16. Perhaps the best part of YouTube TV is you can pay through Google Play rather than needing a U.S. credit card! Free trials are available.

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

DirecTV Stream

Price: 75 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC

DirecTV Stream is a popular streaming platform for sports fans, and its “Choice” package includes all ESPN channels streaming Wimbledon matches live—including the final. A five-day free trial is available.

Note: You may need to provide a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 90210, 10022) and a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to DirecTV Stream.

Watch With DirecTV Stream

Other ways to live stream the 2023 Wimbledon Championships in France

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC

Sling TV is the cheapest option if you want to watch a Wimbledon live stream (as well as plenty of other popular sporting events and channels). The basic “Sling Orange” plan includes ESPN and ESPN 2, though ABC is only present in the “Sling Blue” package. You may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal to subscribe. However, please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Stream Wimbledon With Sling

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but its live TV package (which also comes bundled with both ESPN+ and Disney+) includes ESPN and ESPN2, which are live-streaming Wimbledon matches.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

Eurosport

Price: Varies

Channels: Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2

Eurosport provides live streams of the Wimbledon Championships in several European markets, and the service offers a seven-day free trial. Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule so you don’t miss any of the action!

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Stan Sport

Price: 20 AUD/month and up

Every match of the Wimbledon Championships will be available to stream ad-free, live, and on-demand via Stan Sport. The Australian broadcaster offers a seven-day free trial for its Stan Sport add-on package.

Note: You may need an Australian credit/debit card and postcode to sign up.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

beIN Sports

Price: 15 EUR/month

Fans in France can watch the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on beIN Sports channels and the beIN Sports Connect app.

Watch beIN Sports With a VPN

2023 Wimbledon schedule

Date Session Play starts Play starts (outer courts) Featured matches Jul 3 1 1 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET 11 a.m. local time / 6 a.m. ET First round Jul 4 2 1 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET 11 a.m. local time / 6 a.m. ET First round Jul 5 3 1 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET 11 a.m. local time / 6 a.m. ET Second round Jul 6 4 1 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET 11 a.m. local time / 6 a.m. ET Second round Jul 7 5 1 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET 11 a.m. local time / 6 a.m. ET Third round Jul 8 6 1 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET 11 a.m. local time / 6 a.m. ET Third round Jul 9 7 1 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET 11 a.m. local time / 6 a.m. ET Fourth Round Jul 10 8 1 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET 11 a.m. local time / 6 a.m. ET Fourth Round Jul 11 9 1 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET 11 a.m. local time / 6 a.m. ET Women’s and Men’s Quarterfinals Jul 12 10 1 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET 11 a.m. local time / 6 a.m. ET Women’s and Men’s Quarterfinals Jul 13 11 1 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET 11 a.m. local time / 6 a.m. ET Women’s Semifinals / Mixed Doubles Final Jul 14 12 1 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET 11 a.m. local time / 6 a.m. ET Men’s Semifinals Jul 15 13 1 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET (No. 1 Court) 11 a.m. local time / 6 a.m. ET Men’s Doubles Final Jul 15 13 2 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET (Center Court) 11 a.m. local time / 6 a.m. ET Women’s Final Jul 16 14 2 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET 11 a.m. local time / 6 a.m. ET Men’s Final / Women’s Doubles Final

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.