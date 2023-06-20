Novak Djokovic is ready to continue his stellar 2023 season at Wimbledon. After previously winning the Australian Open and French Open, Djokovic arrives in London hoping to become the first men’s singles player since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete the Grand Slam and win all four major tennis tournaments in one year. French fans are likely pulling for Ugo Humbert, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2019, to embark on a surprise run this summer.
In the women’s bracket, World No. 1 Iga Świątek looks to secure her fourth major victory in over a year; Świątek added to her 2022 French Open and US Open titles by finishing atop the standings at Roland-Garros in June. World No. 3 Elena Rybakina returns to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club hoping to become the first repeat women’s champion since Serena Williams in 2015-16. If you’re looking for a sleeper choice, look no further than French standout and World No. 4 Caroline Garcia, who reached the US Open semis last year and could be ready for a memorable Wimbledon performance.
Read on to learn how to live stream the 2023 Wimbledon Championship securely with ExpressVPN and enjoy every second of the action!
How to watch Wimbledon 2023 online for free in France with a VPN
If you’re a French tennis fan looking to watch Wimbledon for free, you’re in luck! You can securely stream the action in just a few steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, if you would like to see the UK broadcast, connect to a server in London.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like ITV or BBC.
- Tune in and enjoy the matches!
BBC iPlayer
Price: Free
Channel: BBC
The BBC holds broadcasting rights for Wimbledon in the UK. French tennis fans can catch comprehensive coverage of Wimbledon matches—from the draw all the way through the final rounds—live online via the BBC iPlayer and the mobile app. Note that you may need a UK postcode (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR) to successfully stream Wimbledon!
9Now
Price: Free
Channel: Channel 9
Australia’s Channel 9 has free-to-air broadcasting rights for every tennis major, and that includes Wimbledon! Viewers can tune in through the 9Now website or via the mobile apps for iOS and Android. You may need to enter a valid Australian postal code (e.g. 2000 or 3001) to sign up, but it’s entirely free.
TVNZ
Price: Free
Channel: TVNZ
TVNZ, or Television New Zealand, is a free-to-air TV channel. Its online streaming platform, TVNZ OnDemand, will offer the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. To watch TVNZ securely, simply connect to an ExpressVPN New Zealand server and proceed with the signup or login process.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Where to watch Wimbledon 2023 with free trials in France
ESPN
ESPN has broadcasting rights for Wimbledon in the U.S., with additional matches airing on ESPN 2 and ABC throughout the tournament. A variety of free trials are available through cord-cutting streaming services that carry ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC, including Fubo (75 USD/month), DirectTV Stream (75 USD/month and up), and YouTube TV (73 USD/month). Just follow these steps and select your preferred cord-cutting service:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Go to Fubo (75 USD/month), YouTube TV (73 USD/month), or DirecTV Stream (75 USD/month) and use a free trial.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Note: You may need a U.S. billing address, postal code, and credit card to subscribe to Sling TV or DirectTV Stream.
Please also note that some matches may be available to stream on ESPN+. However, proof of subscription to another service, such as YouTube TV or Fubo, may be required.
Fubo
Price: 75 USD and up
Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC
To watch Wimbledon on Fubo, you’ll want to tune into ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC via the Pro Plan. Good news: Fubo offers a 7-day free trial! Note that you may need a credit card issued from the country you’re trying to sign up from (U.S., Canada, Spain).
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC
YouTube TV includes all the channels you need to watch Wimbledon live streams–including the final on July 16. Perhaps the best part of YouTube TV is you can pay through Google Play rather than needing a U.S. credit card! Free trials are available.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 75 USD/month and up
Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC
DirecTV Stream is a popular streaming platform for sports fans, and its “Choice” package includes all ESPN channels streaming Wimbledon matches live—including the final. A five-day free trial is available.
Note: You may need to provide a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 90210, 10022) and a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to DirecTV Stream.
Other ways to live stream the 2023 Wimbledon Championships in France
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC
Sling TV is the cheapest option if you want to watch a Wimbledon live stream (as well as plenty of other popular sporting events and channels). The basic “Sling Orange” plan includes ESPN and ESPN 2, though ABC is only present in the “Sling Blue” package. You may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal to subscribe. However, please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 70 USD/month
Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC
Hulu does not offer a free trial, but its live TV package (which also comes bundled with both ESPN+ and Disney+) includes ESPN and ESPN2, which are live-streaming Wimbledon matches.
Eurosport
Price: Varies
Channels: Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2
Eurosport provides live streams of the Wimbledon Championships in several European markets, and the service offers a seven-day free trial. Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule so you don’t miss any of the action!
Stan Sport
Price: 20 AUD/month and up
Every match of the Wimbledon Championships will be available to stream ad-free, live, and on-demand via Stan Sport. The Australian broadcaster offers a seven-day free trial for its Stan Sport add-on package.
Note: You may need an Australian credit/debit card and postcode to sign up.
beIN Sports
Price: 15 EUR/month
Fans in France can watch the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on beIN Sports channels and the beIN Sports Connect app.
2023 Wimbledon schedule
|Date
|Session
|Play starts
|Play starts (outer courts)
|Featured matches
|Jul 3
|1
|1 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET
|11 a.m. local time / 6 a.m. ET
|First round
|Jul 4
|2
|1 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET
|11 a.m. local time / 6 a.m. ET
|First round
|Jul 5
|3
|1 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET
|11 a.m. local time / 6 a.m. ET
|Second round
|Jul 6
|4
|1 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET
|11 a.m. local time / 6 a.m. ET
|Second round
|Jul 7
|5
|1 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET
|11 a.m. local time / 6 a.m. ET
|Third round
|Jul 8
|6
|1 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET
|11 a.m. local time / 6 a.m. ET
|Third round
|Jul 9
|7
|1 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET
|11 a.m. local time / 6 a.m. ET
|Fourth Round
|Jul 10
|8
|1 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET
|11 a.m. local time / 6 a.m. ET
|Fourth Round
|Jul 11
|9
|1 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET
|11 a.m. local time / 6 a.m. ET
|Women’s and Men’s Quarterfinals
|Jul 12
|10
|1 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET
|11 a.m. local time / 6 a.m. ET
|Women’s and Men’s Quarterfinals
|Jul 13
|11
|1 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET
|11 a.m. local time / 6 a.m. ET
|Women’s Semifinals / Mixed Doubles Final
|Jul 14
|12
|1 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET
|11 a.m. local time / 6 a.m. ET
|Men’s Semifinals
|Jul 15
|13
|1 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET (No. 1 Court)
|11 a.m. local time / 6 a.m. ET
|Men’s Doubles Final
|Jul 15
|13
|2 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET (Center Court)
|11 a.m. local time / 6 a.m. ET
|Women’s Final
|Jul 16
|14
|2 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET
|11 a.m. local time / 6 a.m. ET
|Men’s Final / Women’s Doubles Final
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About watching the 2023 Wimbledon Championships in France
What channel is Wimbledon on in France?
beIN Sports is expected to have the TV rights to Wimbledon in France. However, we suggest tuning into either BBC iPlayer or Australia’s Channel 9 to watch the entire Wimbleton tournament for free. Note that, depending on the service, you may need a UK postcode (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR) or valid Australian postal code (e.g. 2000 or 3001) to successfully stream Wimbledon!
Where can I watch Wimbledon in Europe?
European tennis fans can catch comprehensive coverage of Wimbledon matches—from the draw all the way through the final rounds—live online via the BBC iPlayer and the mobile app. Note that you may need a UK postcode (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR) to successfully stream Wimbledon! Alternatively, Eurosport provides live streams of the Wimbledon Championships in several European markets, and the service offers a seven-day free trial. Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule so you don’t miss any of the action!
Does ExpressVPN include a Tennis Channel subscription?
No, ExpressVPN does not include a Tennis Channel subscription. We suggest taking advantage of Fubo’s seven-day free trial if you want to catch matches and tournaments on the Tennis Channel.
Can I stream tennis on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I stream tennis on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.