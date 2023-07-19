Home Stream Sports Tennis Atlanta Open

Live stream the Truist Atlanta Open 2023 online

Updated: July 19, 2023

Watch Atlanta Open from July 22–30

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

Former World No. 4 Kei Nishikori will return to ATP Tour action in July at the Atlanta Open. He’ll be up against the likes of Gaël Monfils, Taylor Fritz, and defending champion Alex de Minaur for a shot at the title. There will also be a feisty Sunday Showdown exhibition match between Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez. Read on to learn all the ways to live stream the Atlanta Open securely with a VPN.

  
EventAtlanta Open
DateJuly 22–30, 2023
LocationAtlanta, Georgia, United States
VenueAtlantic Station
SurfaceHard court

How to watch Truist Atlanta Open 2023 online

You can securely stream the games from the Atlanta Open live with a VPN in just a few steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, if you would like to see the U.S. broadcast, connect to a server in the United States.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the Tennis Channel.
  4. Tune in and enjoy the matches!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Get ExpressVPN

Where to watch the Atlanta Open 2023 in your country?

Several broadcasters will carry coverage of the 2023 Atlanta Open games—available to stream live online or on-demand.

Watch the Truist Atlanta Open in the U.S.

Tennis Channel

Price: 110 USD/year
Country: United States

You can get a standalone subscription to the Tennis Channel to live stream all the games from the Atlanta Open, as well as matches from other major tournaments like the Australian Open. 

Get ExpressVPN

Sling TV

Price: 51 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States

Tennis Channel is included in Sling TV’s Sports package add-on, which is available for an extra 11 USD/month and allows you to live stream all the games from the Atlanta Open and have access to other channels, including NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and beIN SPORTS.

How to Stream With Sling

YouTube TV

Price: 84 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States

YouTube TV’s Sports Plus add-on (extra 11 USD/month on top of the 73 USD/month subscription) includes the Tennis Channel for live streaming the Atlanta Open. The package also comes with beIN SPORTS, FOX Soccer Plus, and NFL RedZone.

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 85 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States

With Fubo, you can access all the games from the Atlanta Open via the Tennis Channel—available through the Sports Lite and Sports Plus add-on packages (extra 10 USD/month and 11 USD/month, respectively, on top of the 74 USD/month subscription). 

Stream Fubo With a VPN

DirecTV Stream

Price: 100 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States

You can live stream matches from the Atlanta Open on the Tennis Channel, which you can access by subscribing to DirecTV Stream’s Choice package.

Watch With DirecTV Stream

Watch the Truist Atlanta Open in Canada

TSN+

Price: 20 CAD/month
Country: Canada

Stream the Atlanta Open as well as other tennis tournaments on TSN+ in Canada. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final). Check the broadcast schedule in advance. 

Get ExpressVPN

Watch the Truist Atlanta Open in Australia

bEIN Sports

Price: 15 AUD/month or 150 AUD/year
Country: Australia

In Australia, you can stream all the action from the 2023 Atlanta Open live on beIN Sport, which also carries a host of events across soccer, tennis, motorsports and more. 

Get ExpressVPN

Watch the Atlanta Open in Germany

Sky Deutschland

Price: 28 EUR/month or 240 EUR/year
Channel: Sky Sports Tennis
Country: Germany

In Germany, fans can stream the Atlanta Open as well as other tennis tournaments via the Sky Ticket streaming service. Check the broadcaster’s schedule in advance to see when the games are showing. 

Note: You may need a German payment method to subscribe.

Get ExpressVPN

Atlanta Open 2023 schedule

DateTimeRound
Saturday, July 2210 a.m. ETQualifying, Day 1
Sunday, July 2311 a.m. ETQualifying, Day 2
7 p.m. ETSunday Showdown: Coco Gauff vs. Leylah FernandezExhibition Match (Evening)
Monday, July 2411 a.m. ETRound 1Session 1 (Day)
7 p.m. ETRound 1Session 2 (Night)
Tuesday, July 2512 p.m. ETRound 1Session 3 (Day)
7 p.m. ETRound 1Session 4 (Night)
Wednesday, July 2612 p.m. ETRound 2Session 5 (Day)
7 p.m. ETRound 2Session 6 (Night)
Thursday, July 2712 p.m. ETRound 2Session 7 (Day)
7 p.m. ETRound 2Session 8 (Night)
Friday, July 2812 p.m. ETQuarterfinalsSession 9 (Day)
7 p.m. ETQuarterfinalsSession 10 (Night)
Saturday, July 2912 p.m. ETSemifinalsSession 11 (Day)
7 p.m. ETSemifinalsSession 12 (Night)
Sunday, July 303 p.m. ETFinalsSession 13

Which players are taking part in the Atlanta Open 2023?

In addition to the Sunday Showdown exhibition match (Coco Gauff vs. Leylah Fernandez), the 2023 Atlanta Open ATP entry list is as follows: 

SeedNameCurrent RankingEntry Ranking
1Taylor Fritz99
2Alex de Minaur1616
3Alexander Bublik2626
4Yoshihito Nishioka2727
5Daniel Evans3030
6Ben Shelton3535
7Ugo Humbert3838
8Adrian Mannarino4343
J.J. Wolf4646
Brandon Nakashima5151
Maxime Cressy5555
Yibing Wu5959
Max Purcell6262
Marcos Giron6363
Mackenzie McDonald6464
Nuno Borges6868
Jordan Thompson7171
Constant Lestienne7373
Kei Nishikori48 (PR)48 (PR)
John Isner (WC)
Gael Monfils (WC)
Andres Martin (WC)
(WC) A+
(SE)
(Q)
(Q)
(Q)
(Q)

What is the prize money for the Truist Atlanta Open?

The prize money for the 2023 Atlanta Open stands at 737,170 USD.

Recent Truist Atlanta Open winners

Singles

YearChampions
2022Alex de Minaur (Australia)
2021John Isner (United States)
2020Not held due to COVID-19 pandemic
2019Alex de Minaur (Australia)
2018John Isner (United States)
2017John Isner (United States)
2016Nick Kyrgios (Australia)
2015John Isner (United States)
2014John Isner (United States)
2013John Isner (United States)
2012Andy Roddick (United States)
2011Mardy Fish (United States)
2010Mardy Fish (United States)

Doubles

YearChampions
2022Thanasi Kokkinakis

Nick Kyrgios

2021Reilly Opelka

Jannik Sinner

2020Not held due to COVID-19 pandemic
2019Dominic Inglot

Austin Krajicek

2018Nicholas Monroe

John-Patrick Smith

2017Bob Bryan (2)

Mike Bryan (2)

2016Andrés Molteni

Horacio Zeballos

2015Bob Bryan

Mike Bryan

2014Vasek Pospisil

Jack Sock

2013Édouard Roger-Vasselin

Igor Sijsling

2012Matthew Ebden (2)

Ryan Harrison

2011Alex Bogomolov, Jr.

Matthew Ebden

2010Scott Lipsky

Rajeev Ram

Get ExpressVPN

FAQ for tennis live streams

Can I stream tennis on my computer?
Can I stream tennis on my phone or tablet?
Where can I stream this week’s matches?
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
Does ExpressVPN include a Tennis Channel subscription?
stream new movies and tv shows with a vpn
Stream New Shows & Movies
Get ExpressVPN
See our top picks for what to stream this month

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Choose language

Need help? Chat with us!
stream on your phone with a VPN
Need step-by-step streaming help?
Chat With Us

24-HOUR LIVE CHAT SUPPORT