Former World No. 4 Kei Nishikori will return to ATP Tour action in July at the Atlanta Open. He’ll be up against the likes of Gaël Monfils, Taylor Fritz, and defending champion Alex de Minaur for a shot at the title. There will also be a feisty Sunday Showdown exhibition match between Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez. Read on to learn all the ways to live stream the Atlanta Open securely with a VPN.

Event Atlanta Open Date July 22–30, 2023 Location Atlanta, Georgia, United States Venue Atlantic Station Surface Hard court

How to watch Truist Atlanta Open 2023 online

You can securely stream the games from the Atlanta Open live with a VPN in just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, if you would like to see the U.S. broadcast, connect to a server in the United States. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the Tennis Channel . Tune in and enjoy the matches!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Where to watch the Atlanta Open 2023 in your country?

Several broadcasters will carry coverage of the 2023 Atlanta Open games—available to stream live online or on-demand.

Watch the Truist Atlanta Open in the U.S.

Tennis Channel

Price: 110 USD/year

Country: United States

You can get a standalone subscription to the Tennis Channel to live stream all the games from the Atlanta Open, as well as matches from other major tournaments like the Australian Open.

Sling TV

Price: 51 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

Country: United States

Tennis Channel is included in Sling TV’s Sports package add-on, which is available for an extra 11 USD/month and allows you to live stream all the games from the Atlanta Open and have access to other channels, including NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and beIN SPORTS.

How to Stream With Sling

YouTube TV

Price: 84 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

Country: United States

YouTube TV’s Sports Plus add-on (extra 11 USD/month on top of the 73 USD/month subscription) includes the Tennis Channel for live streaming the Atlanta Open. The package also comes with beIN SPORTS, FOX Soccer Plus, and NFL RedZone.

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 85 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

Country: United States

With Fubo, you can access all the games from the Atlanta Open via the Tennis Channel—available through the Sports Lite and Sports Plus add-on packages (extra 10 USD/month and 11 USD/month, respectively, on top of the 74 USD/month subscription).

Stream Fubo With a VPN

DirecTV Stream

Price: 100 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

Country: United States

You can live stream matches from the Atlanta Open on the Tennis Channel, which you can access by subscribing to DirecTV Stream’s Choice package.

Watch With DirecTV Stream

Watch the Truist Atlanta Open in Canada

TSN+

Price: 20 CAD/month

Country: Canada

Stream the Atlanta Open as well as other tennis tournaments on TSN+ in Canada. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final). Check the broadcast schedule in advance.

Watch the Truist Atlanta Open in Australia

bEIN Sports

Price: 15 AUD/month or 150 AUD/year

Country: Australia

In Australia, you can stream all the action from the 2023 Atlanta Open live on beIN Sport, which also carries a host of events across soccer, tennis, motorsports and more.

Watch the Atlanta Open in Germany

Sky Deutschland

Price: 28 EUR/month or 240 EUR/year

Channel: Sky Sports Tennis

Country: Germany

In Germany, fans can stream the Atlanta Open as well as other tennis tournaments via the Sky Ticket streaming service. Check the broadcaster’s schedule in advance to see when the games are showing.

Note: You may need a German payment method to subscribe.

Atlanta Open 2023 schedule

Date Time Round Saturday, July 22 10 a.m. ET Qualifying, Day 1 Sunday, July 23 11 a.m. ET Qualifying, Day 2 7 p.m. ET Sunday Showdown: Coco Gauff vs. Leylah Fernandez Exhibition Match (Evening) Monday, July 24 11 a.m. ET Round 1 Session 1 (Day) 7 p.m. ET Round 1 Session 2 (Night) Tuesday, July 25 12 p.m. ET Round 1 Session 3 (Day) 7 p.m. ET Round 1 Session 4 (Night) Wednesday, July 26 12 p.m. ET Round 2 Session 5 (Day) 7 p.m. ET Round 2 Session 6 (Night) Thursday, July 27 12 p.m. ET Round 2 Session 7 (Day) 7 p.m. ET Round 2 Session 8 (Night) Friday, July 28 12 p.m. ET Quarterfinals Session 9 (Day) 7 p.m. ET Quarterfinals Session 10 (Night) Saturday, July 29 12 p.m. ET Semifinals Session 11 (Day) 7 p.m. ET Semifinals Session 12 (Night) Sunday, July 30 3 p.m. ET Finals Session 13

Which players are taking part in the Atlanta Open 2023?

In addition to the Sunday Showdown exhibition match (Coco Gauff vs. Leylah Fernandez), the 2023 Atlanta Open ATP entry list is as follows:

Seed Name Current Ranking Entry Ranking 1 Taylor Fritz 9 9 2 Alex de Minaur 16 16 3 Alexander Bublik 26 26 4 Yoshihito Nishioka 27 27 5 Daniel Evans 30 30 6 Ben Shelton 35 35 7 Ugo Humbert 38 38 8 Adrian Mannarino 43 43 J.J. Wolf 46 46 Brandon Nakashima 51 51 Maxime Cressy 55 55 Yibing Wu 59 59 Max Purcell 62 62 Marcos Giron 63 63 Mackenzie McDonald 64 64 Nuno Borges 68 68 Jordan Thompson 71 71 Constant Lestienne 73 73 Kei Nishikori 48 (PR) 48 (PR) John Isner (WC) Gael Monfils (WC) Andres Martin (WC) (WC) A+ (SE) (Q) (Q) (Q) (Q)

What is the prize money for the Truist Atlanta Open?

The prize money for the 2023 Atlanta Open stands at 737,170 USD.

Recent Truist Atlanta Open winners

Singles

Year Champions 2022 Alex de Minaur (Australia) 2021 John Isner (United States) 2020 Not held due to COVID-19 pandemic 2019 Alex de Minaur (Australia) 2018 John Isner (United States) 2017 John Isner (United States) 2016 Nick Kyrgios (Australia) 2015 John Isner (United States) 2014 John Isner (United States) 2013 John Isner (United States) 2012 Andy Roddick (United States) 2011 Mardy Fish (United States) 2010 Mardy Fish (United States)

Doubles

Year Champions 2022 Thanasi Kokkinakis Nick Kyrgios 2021 Reilly Opelka Jannik Sinner 2020 Not held due to COVID-19 pandemic 2019 Dominic Inglot Austin Krajicek 2018 Nicholas Monroe John-Patrick Smith 2017 Bob Bryan (2) Mike Bryan (2) 2016 Andrés Molteni Horacio Zeballos 2015 Bob Bryan Mike Bryan 2014 Vasek Pospisil Jack Sock 2013 Édouard Roger-Vasselin Igor Sijsling 2012 Matthew Ebden (2) Ryan Harrison 2011 Alex Bogomolov, Jr. Matthew Ebden 2010 Scott Lipsky Rajeev Ram