Former World No. 4 Kei Nishikori will return to ATP Tour action in July at the Atlanta Open. He’ll be up against the likes of Gaël Monfils, Taylor Fritz, and defending champion Alex de Minaur for a shot at the title. There will also be a feisty Sunday Showdown exhibition match between Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez. Read on to learn all the ways to live stream the Atlanta Open securely with a VPN.
|Event
|Atlanta Open
|Date
|July 22–30, 2023
|Location
|Atlanta, Georgia, United States
|Venue
|Atlantic Station
|Surface
|Hard court
How to watch Truist Atlanta Open 2023 online
You can securely stream the games from the Atlanta Open live with a VPN in just a few steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, if you would like to see the U.S. broadcast, connect to a server in the United States.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the Tennis Channel.
- Tune in and enjoy the matches!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Where to watch the Atlanta Open 2023 in your country?
Several broadcasters will carry coverage of the 2023 Atlanta Open games—available to stream live online or on-demand.
Watch the Truist Atlanta Open in the U.S.
Tennis Channel
Price: 110 USD/year
Country: United States
You can get a standalone subscription to the Tennis Channel to live stream all the games from the Atlanta Open, as well as matches from other major tournaments like the Australian Open.
Sling TV
Price: 51 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States
Tennis Channel is included in Sling TV’s Sports package add-on, which is available for an extra 11 USD/month and allows you to live stream all the games from the Atlanta Open and have access to other channels, including NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and beIN SPORTS.
YouTube TV
Price: 84 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States
YouTube TV’s Sports Plus add-on (extra 11 USD/month on top of the 73 USD/month subscription) includes the Tennis Channel for live streaming the Atlanta Open. The package also comes with beIN SPORTS, FOX Soccer Plus, and NFL RedZone.
Fubo
Price: 85 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States
With Fubo, you can access all the games from the Atlanta Open via the Tennis Channel—available through the Sports Lite and Sports Plus add-on packages (extra 10 USD/month and 11 USD/month, respectively, on top of the 74 USD/month subscription).
DirecTV Stream
Price: 100 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States
You can live stream matches from the Atlanta Open on the Tennis Channel, which you can access by subscribing to DirecTV Stream’s Choice package.
Watch the Truist Atlanta Open in Canada
TSN+
Price: 20 CAD/month
Country: Canada
Stream the Atlanta Open as well as other tennis tournaments on TSN+ in Canada. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final). Check the broadcast schedule in advance.
Watch the Truist Atlanta Open in Australia
bEIN Sports
Price: 15 AUD/month or 150 AUD/year
Country: Australia
In Australia, you can stream all the action from the 2023 Atlanta Open live on beIN Sport, which also carries a host of events across soccer, tennis, motorsports and more.
Watch the Atlanta Open in Germany
Sky Deutschland
Price: 28 EUR/month or 240 EUR/year
Channel: Sky Sports Tennis
Country: Germany
In Germany, fans can stream the Atlanta Open as well as other tennis tournaments via the Sky Ticket streaming service. Check the broadcaster’s schedule in advance to see when the games are showing.
Note: You may need a German payment method to subscribe.
Atlanta Open 2023 schedule
|Date
|Time
|Round
|Saturday, July 22
|10 a.m. ET
|Qualifying, Day 1
|Sunday, July 23
|11 a.m. ET
|Qualifying, Day 2
|7 p.m. ET
|Sunday Showdown: Coco Gauff vs. Leylah Fernandez
|Exhibition Match (Evening)
|Monday, July 24
|11 a.m. ET
|Round 1
|Session 1 (Day)
|7 p.m. ET
|Round 1
|Session 2 (Night)
|Tuesday, July 25
|12 p.m. ET
|Round 1
|Session 3 (Day)
|7 p.m. ET
|Round 1
|Session 4 (Night)
|Wednesday, July 26
|12 p.m. ET
|Round 2
|Session 5 (Day)
|7 p.m. ET
|Round 2
|Session 6 (Night)
|Thursday, July 27
|12 p.m. ET
|Round 2
|Session 7 (Day)
|7 p.m. ET
|Round 2
|Session 8 (Night)
|Friday, July 28
|12 p.m. ET
|Quarterfinals
|Session 9 (Day)
|7 p.m. ET
|Quarterfinals
|Session 10 (Night)
|Saturday, July 29
|12 p.m. ET
|Semifinals
|Session 11 (Day)
|7 p.m. ET
|Semifinals
|Session 12 (Night)
|Sunday, July 30
|3 p.m. ET
|Finals
|Session 13
Which players are taking part in the Atlanta Open 2023?
In addition to the Sunday Showdown exhibition match (Coco Gauff vs. Leylah Fernandez), the 2023 Atlanta Open ATP entry list is as follows:
|Seed
|Name
|Current Ranking
|Entry Ranking
|1
|Taylor Fritz
|9
|9
|2
|Alex de Minaur
|16
|16
|3
|Alexander Bublik
|26
|26
|4
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|27
|27
|5
|Daniel Evans
|30
|30
|6
|Ben Shelton
|35
|35
|7
|Ugo Humbert
|38
|38
|8
|Adrian Mannarino
|43
|43
|J.J. Wolf
|46
|46
|Brandon Nakashima
|51
|51
|Maxime Cressy
|55
|55
|Yibing Wu
|59
|59
|Max Purcell
|62
|62
|Marcos Giron
|63
|63
|Mackenzie McDonald
|64
|64
|Nuno Borges
|68
|68
|Jordan Thompson
|71
|71
|Constant Lestienne
|73
|73
|Kei Nishikori
|48 (PR)
|48 (PR)
|John Isner (WC)
|Gael Monfils (WC)
|Andres Martin (WC)
|(WC) A+
|(SE)
|(Q)
|(Q)
|(Q)
|(Q)
What is the prize money for the Truist Atlanta Open?
The prize money for the 2023 Atlanta Open stands at 737,170 USD.
Recent Truist Atlanta Open winners
Singles
|Year
|Champions
|2022
|Alex de Minaur (Australia)
|2021
|John Isner (United States)
|2020
|Not held due to COVID-19 pandemic
|2019
|Alex de Minaur (Australia)
|2018
|John Isner (United States)
|2017
|John Isner (United States)
|2016
|Nick Kyrgios (Australia)
|2015
|John Isner (United States)
|2014
|John Isner (United States)
|2013
|John Isner (United States)
|2012
|Andy Roddick (United States)
|2011
|Mardy Fish (United States)
|2010
|Mardy Fish (United States)
Doubles
|Year
|Champions
|2022
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
Nick Kyrgios
|2021
|Reilly Opelka
Jannik Sinner
|2020
|Not held due to COVID-19 pandemic
|2019
|Dominic Inglot
Austin Krajicek
|2018
|Nicholas Monroe
John-Patrick Smith
|2017
|Bob Bryan (2)
Mike Bryan (2)
|2016
|Andrés Molteni
Horacio Zeballos
|2015
|Bob Bryan
Mike Bryan
|2014
|Vasek Pospisil
Jack Sock
|2013
|Édouard Roger-Vasselin
Igor Sijsling
|2012
|Matthew Ebden (2)
Ryan Harrison
|2011
|Alex Bogomolov, Jr.
Matthew Ebden
|2010
|Scott Lipsky
Rajeev Ram
FAQ for tennis live streams
Can I stream tennis on my computer?
Can I stream tennis on my phone or tablet?
Where can I stream this week’s matches?
Check out the event-specific information at the top of this page, which will always list out the date, time, and streaming platforms available to watch the latest tennis events. We’ve also got dedicated pages for each of the Grand Slam tournaments: The Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open.
To watch tennis online, simply follow these steps:
1. Get ExpressVPN
2. Connect to a server location in the country of your preferred broadcaster
3. Log in to your preferred streaming services (such as 9Now)
4. Watch tennis live streams!
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
Does ExpressVPN include a Tennis Channel subscription?
No, ExpressVPN does not come with a Tennis Channel subscription. If you don’t already have one, you’ll need to sign up separately. But ExpressVPN does work seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite player from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.