Often called “the fastest game on two feet,” lacrosse is a traditional Native American game that’s popular at all levels in the United States, Canada, the UK, Australia, and Japan. It’s now gaining in global popularity and is being considered as a sport for the 2028 Olympic Games (it was formerly an event at the 1904 and 1908 Olympics). Whether you want to stream college lacrosse or watch the professional PLL all summer long, find out how to watch lacrosse online from anywhere—even public Wi-Fi and school or office networks—with a VPN!

Watch NCAA lacrosse live streams on ESPN

The men’s and women’s NCAA lacrosse championships are among the most popular college tournaments in the U.S., and both air with live coverage on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPN+. To watch the 2022 college lacrosse championships on ESPN with a VPN in blazing-fast HD:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a U.S. server location. Visit ESPN+ and sign up for 7 USD/month. Check the men’s and women’s schedules to stream your game!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watch NCAA lacrosse live streams on services with free trials

There are a number of streaming services, such as Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV, that carry ESPNU, ESPN2, and ESPN. While they are on the pricier end, the upside is that they offer free trials. This helps you safely and securely test the service risk-free to see if it works for you. Just follow these steps and select your preferred cord-cutting service:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to Sling TV Orange (46 USD/month), YouTube TV (65 USD/month), or DirecTV Stream (75 USD/month) and use a free trial. Tune in and enjoy!

Sling TV

Price: 46 USD/month

Sling TV is the cheapest option if you want to stream lacrosse and other popular channels. The basic “Sling Orange” plan includes ESPN, while you’ll need to add the “Sports Extra” package (11 USD/month) to also get ESPNU and ESPN2. You may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal to subscribe. A three-day free trial is available through its app.

YouTube TV

Price: 65 USD/month and up

YouTube TV includes all the channels you need to watch live lacrosse. A five-day free trial is available.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

DirecTV Stream

Price: 75 USD/month and up

DirecTV Stream is a popular streaming platform for sports fans, and its “Choice” package includes all three of the ESPN networks that are airing live lacrosse games in 2022.

Note: You may need to provide a U.S. ZIP code (like 90210 or 10022) and a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to DirecTV Stream.

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but its live TV package (which also comes bundled with both ESPN+ and Disney+) includes ESPN, ESPNU, and ESPN2.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

Men’s and Women’s 2022 NCAA Lacrosse Championship Schedule

Round Date Network Women’s Quarterfinals (4 games) Thursday, May 19 ESPNU Men’s Quarterfinals Saturday, May 21 ESPNU Sunday, May 22 ESPNU Women’s Semifinals Friday, May 27 ESPNU Men’s Semifinals Saturday, May 28 ESPN2 Women’s National Championship Game Sunday, May 29 (12 p.m.) ESPN Men’s National Championship Game Monday, May 30 (12 p.m.) ESPN

How to watch PLL lacrosse online

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) was founded by lacrosse legend Paul Rabil in 2018 and has now grown to eight teams, which spend the summer touring key cities around the U.S. Each weekend from June 5 through September 19, 2022, the PLL will stage multiple games, all of which will stream on ESPN+, ESPN, or ABC.

Check out the full PLL 2022 schedule here!