FAQ: How to watch Disney+ with a VPN

Does a VPN let me watch Disney+ for free? No. You’ll need to sign up for a Disney+ subscription, if you haven’t already. ExpressVPN will complement your Disney+ subscription to allow you to watch all the content you want, free from ISP throttling.

Will Disney+ be available internationally? In addition to its U.S. streaming service, Disney+ will initially be available in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand. It is expected to expand to more regions.

Can I stream live sports with Disney+? Yes! The Disney+ bundle subscription includes ESPN+, which offers a range of live sports programming. With ExpressVPN, you’ll be able to stream its coverage of the NFL, NBA, MLB, college sports, and much more, with fast speeds and privacy. Learn more about using ExpressVPN to stream live sports.

Will using Disney+ and a VPN slow my connection? All VPN services add a layer of encryption that has the potential to slow down your connection. ExpressVPN, however, has an extremely fast, constantly optimized network, so you probably won’t notice a difference. If your ISP has been known to throttle streaming services, using a VPN to watch Disney+ may actually speed up your connection.

What else can I do with ExpressVPN? ExpressVPN also works with other streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and BBC iPlayer. It’s also the fastest, easiest way to browse the internet privately and securely.