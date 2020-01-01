  1. ExpressVPN Home
  2. VPN Service
  3. Disney Plus VPN
Disney+ and ExpressVPN logos on a desktop screen.

Get the best VPN for streaming Disney+

Watching Disney+ with a VPN is the best way to enhance your streaming experience.

ExpressVPN is the fastest, easiest VPN for streaming TV episodes, movies, and Disney+ originals—securely, privately, and free from ISP throttling.

Get ExpressVPN

How to watch Disney+ with a VPN in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Get ExpressVPN button in flames on a computer screen.

Get ExpressVPN, the best VPN for streaming TV and movies.

Step 2

U.S. map showing secure VPN server locations.

Connect to a secure server location in the U.S.

Step 3

Disney+ homepage on a desktop.

Watch Disney+ privately, securely, and with no throttling.

With ExpressVPN, you can watch Disney+ in blazing-fast HD

Get ExpressVPN

What does Disney+ include?

Disney and Pixar movies on Disney+.

Launching November 12, 2019, Disney+ opens the door to thousands of family-friendly programs, including all past Disney and Pixar movies. For upcoming Disney films, they’ll be added to Disney+ within a year of release. Other content includes Marvel and Lucasfilm movies—some of which are not available on any other streaming service—and more than 7,000 episodes of TV shows, mostly coming from the Disney cable channels. There is also plenty of original content to come, including an animated Marvel series.

Watch ESPN+ and Hulu with the Disney+ bundle package

For added cost, users may purchase a bundled subscription that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu.

Hulu offers popular TV shows from local U.S. networks and cable channels, as well as original programming. The streaming service is notable for carrying TV episodes just days after they’ve aired. Plenty of movies are also available. The version of Hulu that’s part of the Disney+ bundle package is the basic plan, which includes commercials.

ESPN+ offers a range of sports programming, some of it not available on the ESPN cable channels. Whether you’re a fan of American football, baseball, basketball, tennis, or college sports, ESPN+ has games you’d want to watch.

NFL game on a desktop with ExpressVPN.

FAQ: How to watch Disney+ with a VPN

Does a VPN let me watch Disney+ for free?

No. You’ll need to sign up for a Disney+ subscription, if you haven’t already.

ExpressVPN will complement your Disney+ subscription to allow you to watch all the content you want, free from ISP throttling.

Will Disney+ be available internationally?

In addition to its U.S. streaming service, Disney+ will initially be available in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand. It is expected to expand to more regions.

On what devices can I watch Disney+ with ExpressVPN?

ExpressVPN has award-winning apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, routers, and Linux, so you can watch Disney+ easily from your desktop, laptop, tablet, or smartphone.

You can also use ExpressVPN on streaming media consoles like Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV Stick. To connect other Wi-Fi-enabled devices like gaming consoles or smart TVs, try ExpressVPN for your wireless router.

Can I stream live sports with Disney+?

Yes! The Disney+ bundle subscription includes ESPN+, which offers a range of live sports programming. With ExpressVPN, you’ll be able to stream its coverage of the NFL, NBA, MLB, college sports, and much more, with fast speeds and privacy.

Learn more about using ExpressVPN to stream live sports.

Will using Disney+ and a VPN slow my connection?

All VPN services add a layer of encryption that has the potential to slow down your connection. ExpressVPN, however, has an extremely fast, constantly optimized network, so you probably won’t notice a difference.

If your ISP has been known to throttle streaming services, using a VPN to watch Disney+ may actually speed up your connection.

What else can I do with ExpressVPN?

ExpressVPN also works with other streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and BBC iPlayer. It’s also the fastest, easiest way to browse the internet privately and securely.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and Disney+ Terms of Use for more details.

Why use ExpressVPN for video streaming?

Servers in 94 countries

Secure VPN servers are available in India, Canada, the UK, Japan, and many other locations.

Fast connection

Get fast download speeds and low latency. Run the built-in Speed Test and see for yourself.

Unlimited bandwidth

You can binge on your favorite Disney movies for as long as you want. We won’t stop you.

Watch other content

Get access to websites censored by some countries, like YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Dedicated support

The ExpressVPN Support Team is world-class. Get help by live chat and email 24/7.

Money-back guarantee

If you’re not satisfied watching Disney+ with ExpressVPN, get a full refund within 30 days.

Get ExpressVPN

Try the risk-free VPN for Disney+ today!

Not sure about using a VPN to watch Disney+?

30-Day Money-Back Guarantee on a red badge with yellow ribbon.


Try us risk-free.

We’re so confident in our product that we’re offering a
30-day money-back guarantee.

Get ExpressVPN

Live Chat