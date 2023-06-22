Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright, and England’s women’s national soccer team are ready to finally reach the title round when the 2023 Women’s World Cup kicks off on Thursday, July 20. Sarina Wiegman’s squad arrives in Australia and New Zealand eager to build off respective third- and fourth-place finishes in the 2015 and 2019 World Cup tournaments. Unfortunately for The Lionesses, they’ll be without captain Leah Williamson, who ruptured her ACL while playing for Arsenal earlier this year.

Final England’s Women’s World Cup roster

Can Alex Greenwood and Millie Bright lead England to victory at the 2023 Women’s World Cup? You can find the complete roster below.

Position Player Club Age Caps GK Mary Earps Manchester United 30 33 GK Ellie Roebuck Manchester City 23 11 GK Hannah Hampton Aston Villa 22 2 DF Lucy Bronze Barcelona 31 104 DF Alex Greenwood Manchester City 29 74 DF Millie Bright Chelsea 25 66 DF Jess Carter Chelsea 25 17 DF Lotte Wubben-Moy Arsenal 24 10 DF Niamh Charles Chelsea 24 6 DF Esme Morgan Manchester City 22 4 MF Jordan Nobbs Aston Villa 30 71 MF Keira Walsh Barcelona 26 58 MF Georgia Stanway Bayern Munich 24 49 MF Ella Toone Manchester United 23 31 MF Katie Zelem Manchester United 27 7 MF Laura Coombs Manchester City 32 4 FW Rachel Daly Aston Villa 31 68 FW Lauren Hemp Manchester City 22 37 FW Chloe Kelly Manchester City 25 25 FW Bethany England Tottenham Hotspur 29 21 FW Alessia Russo Manchester United 24 21 FW Lauren James Chelsea 21 10 FW Katie Robinson Brighton & Hove Albion 20 4

Star players on the 2023 England women’s World Cup team

Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, and Alex Greenwood are the marquee names on an England squad looking to win the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The trio are among seven returning players who reached the 2019 World Cup semifinals; Jordan Nobbs, who was also part of the 2015 team that won bronze, returns after missing out in 2019. Although Esme Morgan, Laura Coombs, and Katie Robinson are all participating in their first major tournament, their mere presence on a loaded England roster is worth recognizing.

Who is the England women’s World Cup team’s head coach?

Former Netherlands head coach Sarina Wiegman took over England’s international team in September 2021, replacing Phil Neville. Wiegman enters the 2023 Women’s World Cup having led The Lionesses to 25 wins, five draws, and a single loss in 31 matches; England has outscored opponents 138-12 in that span.

England’s Women’s World Cup fixtures and match schedule

Date Match Time (local) Time (ET) Time (BST) Stadium July 22 England v Haiti 7:30 p.m. 5:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. Lang Park July 28 England vs. Denmark 6:30 p.m. 4:30 a.m. 9:30 a.m. Sydney Football Stadium August 1 China vs. England 8:30 p.m. 7 a.m. 12 p.m. Hindmarsh

England’s Women’s World Cup odds

England’s women’s soccer team entered the 2023 World Cup with the second-highest odds of winning it all. Here are the full odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Country Odds United States +240 England +410 Spain +650 Germany +750 France +1100 Australia +1000 Sweden +1800 Netherlands +2400 Brazil +2800 Canada +3200 Japan +3400 Italy +5000 Norway +5000 South Korea +6500 Denmark +8000 Portugal +8000 China +10000 Republic of Ireland +10000 Switzerland +16000 Colombia +16000 New Zealand

+16000 Haiti

+16000 Jamaica +43000 Vietnam +43000 Argentina +43000 Zambia +43000 Nigeria +43000 Costa Rica +43000 Morocco +43000 Philippines +43000 South Africa +43000 Panama +43000

