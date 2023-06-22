Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright, and England’s women’s national soccer team are ready to finally reach the title round when the 2023 Women’s World Cup kicks off on Thursday, July 20. Sarina Wiegman’s squad arrives in Australia and New Zealand eager to build off respective third- and fourth-place finishes in the 2015 and 2019 World Cup tournaments. Unfortunately for The Lionesses, they’ll be without captain Leah Williamson, who ruptured her ACL while playing for Arsenal earlier this year.
Final England’s Women’s World Cup roster
Can Alex Greenwood and Millie Bright lead England to victory at the 2023 Women’s World Cup? You can find the complete roster below.
|Position
|Player
|Club
|Age
|Caps
|GK
|Mary Earps
|Manchester United
|30
|33
|GK
|Ellie Roebuck
|Manchester City
|23
|11
|GK
|Hannah Hampton
|Aston Villa
|22
|2
|DF
|Lucy Bronze
|Barcelona
|31
|104
|DF
|Alex Greenwood
|Manchester City
|29
|74
|DF
|Millie Bright
|Chelsea
|25
|66
|DF
|Jess Carter
|Chelsea
|25
|17
|DF
|Lotte Wubben-Moy
|Arsenal
|24
|10
|DF
|Niamh Charles
|Chelsea
|24
|6
|DF
|Esme Morgan
|Manchester City
|22
|4
|MF
|Jordan Nobbs
|Aston Villa
|30
|71
|MF
|Keira Walsh
|Barcelona
|26
|58
|MF
|Georgia Stanway
|Bayern Munich
|24
|49
|MF
|Ella Toone
|Manchester United
|23
|31
|MF
|Katie Zelem
|Manchester United
|27
|7
|MF
|Laura Coombs
|Manchester City
|32
|4
|FW
|Rachel Daly
|Aston Villa
|31
|68
|FW
|Lauren Hemp
|Manchester City
|22
|37
|FW
|Chloe Kelly
|Manchester City
|25
|25
|FW
|Bethany England
|Tottenham Hotspur
|29
|21
|FW
|Alessia Russo
|Manchester United
|24
|21
|FW
|Lauren James
|Chelsea
|21
|10
|FW
|Katie Robinson
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|20
|4
Star players on the 2023 England women’s World Cup team
Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, and Alex Greenwood are the marquee names on an England squad looking to win the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The trio are among seven returning players who reached the 2019 World Cup semifinals; Jordan Nobbs, who was also part of the 2015 team that won bronze, returns after missing out in 2019. Although Esme Morgan, Laura Coombs, and Katie Robinson are all participating in their first major tournament, their mere presence on a loaded England roster is worth recognizing.
Who is the England women’s World Cup team’s head coach?
Former Netherlands head coach Sarina Wiegman took over England’s international team in September 2021, replacing Phil Neville. Wiegman enters the 2023 Women’s World Cup having led The Lionesses to 25 wins, five draws, and a single loss in 31 matches; England has outscored opponents 138-12 in that span.
England’s Women’s World Cup fixtures and match schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (local)
|Time (ET)
|Time (BST)
|Stadium
|July 22
|England v Haiti
|7:30 p.m.
|5:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m.
|Lang Park
|July 28
|England vs. Denmark
|6:30 p.m.
|4:30 a.m.
|9:30 a.m.
|Sydney Football Stadium
|August 1
|China vs. England
|8:30 p.m.
|7 a.m.
|12 p.m.
|Hindmarsh
England’s Women’s World Cup odds
England’s women’s soccer team entered the 2023 World Cup with the second-highest odds of winning it all. Here are the full odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
|Country
|Odds
|United States
|+240
|England
|+410
|Spain
|+650
|Germany
|+750
|France
|+1100
|Australia
|+1000
|Sweden
|+1800
|Netherlands
|+2400
|Brazil
|+2800
|Canada
|+3200
|Japan
|+3400
|Italy
|+5000
|Norway
|+5000
|South Korea
|+6500
|Denmark
|+8000
|Portugal
|+8000
|China
|+10000
|Republic of Ireland
|+10000
|Switzerland
|+16000
|Colombia
|+16000
|New Zealand
|+16000
|Haiti
|+16000
|Jamaica
|+43000
|Vietnam
|+43000
|Argentina
|+43000
|Zambia
|+43000
|Nigeria
|+43000
|Costa Rica
|+43000
|Morocco
|+43000
|Philippines
|+43000
|South Africa
|+43000
|Panama
|+43000
FAQ: About the 2023 England Women’s World Cup team
When did England’s women’s soccer team last win the World Cup?
England’s women’s soccer team has never won the World Cup. Will their luck change in 2023?
How many times has England’s women’s soccer team won the World Cup?
Although England’s women’s soccer team has never won the World Cup, they did earn bronze in 2015.
How many times has England’s women’s soccer team been in the World Cup?
England’s women’s soccer team has qualified for the World Cup seven times, finishing as high as third in 2015. The Lionesses missed out in 1991, 1999, and 2003.
Who will be on England’s women’s soccer team roster?
Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, and Alex Greenwood are the marquee names on a 23-player England squad hoping to win the 2023 Women’s World Cup.
How successful is England’s women’s soccer team?
England enters the 2023 Women’s World Cup red hot, having lost only once in 31 matches since Sarina Wiegman took over in September 2021. However, The Lionesses are still yet to win a World Cup. Will their luck finally change in 2023?
