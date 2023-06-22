Home Stream Sports Football 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Women's World Cup: England

Live stream England Women’s World Cup Games in your country

Updated: June 23, 2023

All the info you need to follow England Women's National Team at the World Cup!

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright, and England’s women’s national soccer team are ready to finally reach the title round when the 2023 Women’s World Cup kicks off on ThursdayJuly 20Sarina Wiegman’s squad arrives in Australia and New Zealand eager to build off respective third- and fourth-place finishes in the 2015 and 2019 World Cup tournaments. Unfortunately for The Lionesses, they’ll be without captain Leah Williamson, who ruptured her ACL while playing for Arsenal earlier this year.

Can the American team make history and win the World Cup once again? Read on to learn how to fully enjoy the 2023 Women’s World Cup with an ExpressVPN subscription! 

Where to watch England’s Women’s World Cup team for free from anywhere

If you want to watch every England Women’s World Cup match with English commentary, you’re in luck! The BBC and ITVX will air every World Cup match for free, and you can enjoy every second of the action by following the following instructions:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a U.K. server location.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the BBC or ITVX. Please note that you may need a UK postcode (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR) to successfully stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup!
  4. Tune in and enjoy the games!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Get ExpressVPN

Final England’s Women’s World Cup roster

Can Alex Greenwood and Millie Bright lead England to victory at the 2023 Women’s World Cup? You can find the complete roster below.

PositionPlayerClubAgeCaps
GKMary EarpsManchester United3033
GKEllie RoebuckManchester City2311
GKHannah HamptonAston Villa222
DFLucy BronzeBarcelona31104
DFAlex GreenwoodManchester City2974
DFMillie BrightChelsea2566
DFJess CarterChelsea2517
DFLotte Wubben-MoyArsenal2410
DFNiamh CharlesChelsea246
DFEsme MorganManchester City224
MFJordan NobbsAston Villa3071
MFKeira WalshBarcelona2658
MFGeorgia StanwayBayern Munich2449
MFElla TooneManchester United2331
MFKatie ZelemManchester United277
MFLaura CoombsManchester City324
FWRachel DalyAston Villa3168
FWLauren HempManchester City2237
FWChloe KellyManchester City2525
FWBethany EnglandTottenham Hotspur2921
FWAlessia RussoManchester United2421
FWLauren JamesChelsea2110
FWKatie RobinsonBrighton & Hove Albion204

Star players on the 2023 England women’s World Cup team

Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, and Alex Greenwood are the marquee names on an England squad looking to win the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The trio are among seven returning players who reached the 2019 World Cup semifinals; Jordan Nobbs, who was also part of the 2015 team that won bronze, returns after missing out in 2019. Although Esme Morgan, Laura Coombs, and Katie Robinson are all participating in their first major tournament, their mere presence on a loaded England roster is worth recognizing.

Who is the England women’s World Cup team’s head coach?

Former Netherlands head coach Sarina Wiegman took over England’s international team in September 2021, replacing Phil Neville. Wiegman enters the 2023 Women’s World Cup having led The Lionesses to 25 wins, five draws, and a single loss in 31 matches; England has outscored opponents 138-12 in that span.

England’s Women’s World Cup fixtures and match schedule

DateMatchTime (local)Time (ET)Time (BST)Stadium
July 22England v Haiti7:30 p.m.5:30 a.m.10:30 a.m.Lang Park
July 28England vs. Denmark6:30 p.m.4:30 a.m. 9:30 a.m.Sydney Football Stadium
August 1China vs. England8:30 p.m.7 a.m.12 p.m.Hindmarsh

England’s Women’s World Cup odds

England’s women’s soccer team entered the 2023 World Cup with the second-highest odds of winning it all. Here are the full odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

CountryOdds
United States+240
England+410
Spain+650
Germany+750
France+1100
Australia+1000
Sweden+1800
Netherlands+2400
Brazil+2800
Canada+3200
Japan+3400
Italy+5000
Norway+5000
South Korea+6500
Denmark+8000
Portugal+8000
China+10000
Republic of Ireland+10000
Switzerland+16000
Colombia+16000
New Zealand
+16000
Haiti
+16000
Jamaica+43000
Vietnam+43000
Argentina+43000
Zambia+43000
Nigeria+43000
Costa Rica+43000
Morocco+43000
Philippines+43000
South Africa+43000
Panama+43000
Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: About the 2023 England Women’s World Cup team

When did England’s women’s soccer team last win the World Cup?
How many times has England’s women’s soccer team won the World Cup?
How many times has England’s women’s soccer team been in the World Cup?
Who will be on England’s women’s soccer team roster?
How successful is England’s women’s soccer team?
Can I stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup on my computer?
Can I stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?

You may also like

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Choose language

Need help? Chat with us!