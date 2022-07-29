More than 5,000 athletes from 72 nations and territories will compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, taking place in Birmingham, England, from July 28–August 8, 2022. For host-nation England, world 200-meter champion Dina Asher-Smith and heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson are favorites for medals in athletics, while European 400-meter champion Matthew Hudson-Smith will want to impress running on home soil. Read on to learn how to securely stream all the action this summer.

How to live stream the 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

The 2022 Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony will take place on Thursday, July 28, 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET. More than 30,000 spectators are expected to fill Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium to welcome the athletes, with millions more tuning in to watch the coverage. English New Wave band Duran Duran is set to perform live, with high-profile guests in attendance including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

To live stream securely with a VPN:

Get ExpressVPN . Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see the BBC coverage, connect to a server in the UK; for 7plus, connect to a server in Australia; for CBC, connect to a server in Canada. Tune in and enjoy!

Watch Commonwealth Games live streams for free

You can securely live stream Commonwealth Games events for free with a VPN using services from around the world. Major broadcasts from Australia (7plus), Canada (CBC), and the UK (BBC and ITV) will all air comprehensive event coverage of more than two dozen sports competitions during the games in July and August. Check the competition schedule to see when events are taking place live.

To securely stream the 2022 Commonwealth Games with a VPN:

Get ExpressVPN . Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see the UK coverage, connect to a server in London. Check the schedule of a broadcaster you want to watch, e.g. 7plus , to find the events you want to see. Tune in and enjoy!

Live stream the Commonwealth Games for free online

BBC iPlayer

Price: Free

Channel: BBC One, BBC Two, and BBC Three

Viewers in the UK can live stream all events shown on BBC through the British broadcaster’s online BBC iPlayer platform. Event coverage typically begins at 8:30 a.m. BST and continues throughout the day.

How to Stream With BBC iPlayer

CBC

Price: Free

Channel: CBC Sports

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) is one of Canada’s biggest broadcasters and also has a free web player, CBC Gem, offering live streaming and on-demand news, entertainment, and lots of popular sports like ice hockey and rugby. To watch the 2022 Commonwealth Games, check the schedule to see when events are streaming live across CBC’s six daily streaming feeds available on cbc.ca/sports, CBC Gem, and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android.

Stream on CBC

7Plus

Price: Free

The competition will be broadcast on Seven Network in Australia. The best part? It’s completely free! Live stream the 2022 Commonwealth Games through the Australian broadcaster’s free 7plus web platform. You can find the service’s schedule here.

Watch 7plus With a VPN

Other ways to live stream the 2022 Commonwealth Games

ESPN has exclusive broadcasting rights for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the United States. A variety of free trials are available through cord-cutting streaming services that carry ESPN and ESPN2, including fuboTV (65 USD/month), Sling TV Orange (35 USD/month and up), and YouTube TV (65 USD/month).

Get ExpressVPN . Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to Sling TV Orange (46 USD/month), YouTube TV (65 USD/month), or DirecTV Stream (75 USD/month) and sign up. All services also offer a free trial. Tune in and enjoy!

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Sling TV

Price: 35 USD/month

Sling TV is the cheapest option if you want to watch a Commonwealth Games live stream (as well as plenty of other popular sporting events and channels). The basic “Sling Orange” plan includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. You may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal to subscribe. A three-day free trial is available through its app.

How to Stream With Sling

YouTube TV

Price: 65 USD/month and up

YouTube TV includes all the channels you need to watch the 2022 Commonwealth Games live streams. A five-day free trial is available.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

DirecTV Stream

Price: 75 USD/month and up

DirecTV Stream is a popular streaming platform for sports fans, and its “Choice” package includes all ESPN channels streaming the 2022 Commonwealth Games live. A five-day free trial is available. You may need to provide a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 90210, 10022) and a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to DirecTV Stream.

Watch With DirecTV Stream

2022 Commonwealth Games schedule

Athletics July 30–August 7 Swimming July 29–August 3 Diving August 4-8 Badminton July 29–August 8 Basketball July 29–August 2 Beach volleyball July 30–August 7 Boxing July 29–August 7 Cricket July 29–August 7 Cycling August 3–7 Cycling (track) July 29–August 1 Gymnastics July 29–August 6 Hockey July 29–August 8 Judo August 1–3 Lawn bowls July 29–August 6 Netball July 29–August 7 Rugby Sevens July 29–31 Squash July 29–August 8 Table tennis July 29–August 8 Triathlon July 29–31 Weightlifting July 30–August 4 Wrestling August 5–6

