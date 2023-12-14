Asia’s top 24 nations will compete for the honour of being the continental champion when the AFC Asian Cup kicks off on January 12, 2024. The 18th edition of the competition will be held in Qatar.
Where to watch the 2024 AFC Asian Cup in your country
Where to watch the AFC Asian Cup in Australia
10 play
Price: Free
Aussie fans can watch all of the Socceroos’ AFC Asian Cup matches live and free across Network 10, which you can live stream online for free on 10 play.
Paramount Plus
Price: 9 AUD/month or 90 AUD/year
Australian soccer fans can watch the entire 2024 AFC Asian Cup tournament live on Paramount Plus.
Where to watch the AFC Asian Cup in the United States
Paramount Plus
Price: 6 USD/month and up
Channels: CBS and CBS Sports Network
CBS holds broadcasting rights for the 2024 AFC Asian Cup in the U.S. Every match is available live via Paramount Plus, while select matches will air on CBS and the CBS Sports Network. Paramount Plus offers a seven-day free trial.
Note: You will need a US credit card to subscribe to Paramount Plus.
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: CBS and CBS Sports Network
YouTube TV will show select matches on CBS and the CBS Sports Network. YouTube TV also offers a free trial if U.S. residents only want to watch a specific game.
Note: You will need a US credit card to subscribe to YouTube TV. If you don’t have one, subscribe through Google Pay instead.
Fubo
Price: 75 USD/month
Channels: CBS and CBS Sports Network
U.S. soccer fans can live stream AF Asian Cup games throughout the competition with Fubo, which carries both CBS and CBS Sports Network.
Note: You will need a US credit card to subscribe to Fubo.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 95 USD/month and up
Channels: CBS and CBS Sports Network
United States viewers can stream AFC Asian Cup games with DirecTV Stream by subscribing to its “Ultimate” package, which includes CBS and CBS Sports Network, showing games throughout the tournament. If you only want to watch a specific game, try the five-day free trial.
Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to DirecTV Stream.
Where to watch the AFC Asian Cup in New Zealand
Sky Sport Now
Price: 20 NZD/week, 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year
Sky Sport Now gives you live streaming and on-demand access to 12 Sky Sport and ESPN channels in New Zealand—perfect for watching the 2024 AFC Asian Cup. The broadcaster also offers week-long, monthly, and annual passes to suit your sports viewing needs. There’s also a seven-day free trial for the monthly or annual passes if you only want to watch select matches.
Note: You will need a New Zealand payment method to subscribe to Sky Sports Now; otherwise, use PayPal.
When does the 2024 AFC Asian Cup start?
The first match of the 2024 AFC Asian Cup between Qatar vs. Lebanon kicks off on January 12, 2024.
Which country is hosting the 2024 AFC Asian Cup?
Qatar is the host nation of the 2024 AFC Asian Cup.
Which countries are taking part in the 2024 AFC Asian Cup?
A total of 24 teams will compete:
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|Group E
|Group F
|Qatar
|Australia
|Iran
|Japan
|South Korea
|Saudi Arabia
|China
|Uzbekistan
|United Arab Emirates
|Indonesia
|Malaysia
|Thailand
|Tajikistan
|Syria
|Hong Kong
|Iraq
|Jordan
|Kyrgyzstan
|Lebanon
|India
|Palestine
|Vietnam
|Bahrain
|Oman
2024 AFC Asian Cup schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|January 12, 2024
|Qatar vs. Lebanon
|7.00 PM
|Lusail Stadium, Lusail
|January 13, 2024
|Australia vs. India
|2:30 PM
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
|January 13, 2024
|China vs. Tajikistan
|5:30 PM
|Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
|January 13, 2024
|Uzbekistan vs. Syria
|8:30 PM
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
|January 14, 2024
|Japan vs. Vietnam
|2:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
|January 14, 2024
|United Arab Emirates vs. Hong Kong
|3:30 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
|January 14, 2024
|Iran vs. Palestine
|8:30 PM
|Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
|January 15, 2024
|Bahrain vs. South Korea
|2:30 PM
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
|January 15, 2024
|Iraq vs. Indonesia
|5:30 PM
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
|January 15, 2024
|Jordan vs. Malesiya
|8:30 PM
|Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
|January 16, 2024
|Thailand vs. Kyrgyzstan
|5:30 PM
|Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
|January 16, 2024
|Saudi Arabia vs. Oman
|8:30 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
|January 17, 2024
|Lebanon vs. China
|2:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
|January 17, 2024
|Tajikistan vs. Qatar
|8:30 PM
|Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
|January 18, 2024
|Syria vs. Australia
|2:30 PM
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
|January 18 , 2024
|India vs. Uzbekistan
|5:30 PM
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
|January 18, 2024
|Palestine vs. United Arab Emirates
|8:30 PM
|Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
|January 19, 2024
|Iraq vs. Japan
|2:30 PM
|Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
|January 19, 2024
|Vietnam vs. Indonesia
|5:30 PM
|Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
|January 19, 2024
|Hong Kong vs. Iran
|8:30 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
|January 20, 2024
|Jordan vs. South Korea
|2:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
|January 20, 2024
|Bahrain vs. Malaysia
|5:30 PM
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
|January 21, 2024
|Oman vs. Thailand
|5:30 PM
|Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
|January 21, 2024
|Kyrgyzstan vs. Saudi Arabia
|8:30 PM
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
|January 22, 2024
|Qatar vs. China
|6:00 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
|January 22, 2024
|Tajikistan vs. Lebanon
|6:00 PM
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
|January 23, 2024
|Australia vs. Uzbekistan
|2:30 PM
|Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
|January 23, 2024
|Syria vs. India
|2:30 PM
|Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
|January 23, 2024
|Iran vs. United Arab Emirates
|6:00 PM
|Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
|January 23, 2024
|Hong Kong vs. Palestine
|6:00 PM
|Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
|January 24, 2024
|Japan vs. Indonesia
|2:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
|January 24, 2024
|Iraq vs. Vietnam
|2:30 PM
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
|January 25, 2024
|South Korea vs. Malaysia
|2:30 PM
|Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
|January 25, 2024
|Jordan vs. Bahrain
|2:30 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
|January 25, 2024
|Saudi Arabia vs. Thailand
|6:00 PM
|Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
|January 25, 2024
|Kyrgyzstan vs. Oman
|6:00 PM
|Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
|January 28, 2024
|Winner Group B vs. Third-place Group A/C/D
|2:30 PM
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
|January 28, 2024
|Runner-up Group A vs. Runner-up Group C
|7:00 PM
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
|January 29, 2024
|Winner Group D vs. Third-place Group B/E/F
|2:30 PM
|Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
|January 29, 2024
|Winner Group A vs. Third-place Group C/D/E
|7:00 PM
|Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
|January 30, 2024
|Runner-up Group B vs. Runner-up Group F
|2:30 PM
|Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
|January 30, 2024
|Winner Group F vs. Runner-up Group E
|7:00 PM
|Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
|January 31, 2024
|Winner Group E vs. Runner-up Group D
|2:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
|January 31, 2024
|Winner Group C vs. Third-place Group A/B/F
|7:00 PM
|Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
|February 2, 2024
|Winner Match 38 vs. Winner Match 39
|2:30 PM
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
|February 2, 2024
|Winner Match 37 vs. Winner Match 42
|6:30 PM
|Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
|February 3, 2024
|Winner Match 44 vs. Winner Match 43
|2:30 PM
|Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
|February 3, 2024
|Winner Match 40 vs. Winner Match 41
|6:30 PM
|Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
|February 6, 2024
|Winner Match 45 vs. Winner Match 46
|6:00 PM
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
|February 7, 2024
|Winner Match 47 vs. Winner Match 48
|6:00 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
|February 10, 2024
|Final:- Winner Match 49 vs. Winner Match 50
|6:00 PM
|Lusail Stadium, Lusail
