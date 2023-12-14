Asia’s top 24 nations will compete for the honour of being the continental champion when the AFC Asian Cup kicks off on January 12, 2024. The 18th edition of the competition will be held in Qatar.

How to watch 2024 AFC Asian Cup match live streams

You can live stream AFC Asian Cup games securely with a VPN by following just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Aussie fans can connect to a secure server in Australia to watch the free live streams on 10 play. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch and find the match you want to stream. Tune in and enjoy!

Can I use a VPN to watch the AFC Asian Cup from another country?

Some users watch the AFC Asian Cup by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Best VPN for live streaming AFC Asian Cup matches

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the 2024 AFC Asian Cup. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Where to watch the 2024 AFC Asian Cup in your country

Where to watch the AFC Asian Cup in Australia

10 play

Price: Free

Aussie fans can watch all of the Socceroos’ AFC Asian Cup matches live and free across Network 10, which you can live stream online for free on 10 play.

Paramount Plus

Price: 9 AUD/month or 90 AUD/year

Australian soccer fans can watch the entire 2024 AFC Asian Cup tournament live on Paramount Plus.

Where to watch the AFC Asian Cup in the United States

Paramount Plus

Price: 6 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS and CBS Sports Network

CBS holds broadcasting rights for the 2024 AFC Asian Cup in the U.S. Every match is available live via Paramount Plus, while select matches will air on CBS and the CBS Sports Network. Paramount Plus offers a seven-day free trial.

Note: You will need a US credit card to subscribe to Paramount Plus.

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS and CBS Sports Network

YouTube TV will show select matches on CBS and the CBS Sports Network. YouTube TV also offers a free trial if U.S. residents only want to watch a specific game.

Note: You will need a US credit card to subscribe to YouTube TV. If you don’t have one, subscribe through Google Pay instead.

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Channels: CBS and CBS Sports Network

U.S. soccer fans can live stream AF Asian Cup games throughout the competition with Fubo, which carries both CBS and CBS Sports Network.

Note: You will need a US credit card to subscribe to Fubo.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 95 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS and CBS Sports Network

United States viewers can stream AFC Asian Cup games with DirecTV Stream by subscribing to its “Ultimate” package, which includes CBS and CBS Sports Network, showing games throughout the tournament. If you only want to watch a specific game, try the five-day free trial.

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to DirecTV Stream.

Where to watch the AFC Asian Cup in New Zealand

Sky Sport Now

Price: 20 NZD/week, 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year

Sky Sport Now gives you live streaming and on-demand access to 12 Sky Sport and ESPN channels in New Zealand—perfect for watching the 2024 AFC Asian Cup. The broadcaster also offers week-long, monthly, and annual passes to suit your sports viewing needs. There’s also a seven-day free trial for the monthly or annual passes if you only want to watch select matches.

Note: You will need a New Zealand payment method to subscribe to Sky Sports Now; otherwise, use PayPal.

When does the 2024 AFC Asian Cup start?

The first match of the 2024 AFC Asian Cup between Qatar vs. Lebanon kicks off on January 12, 2024.

Which country is hosting the 2024 AFC Asian Cup?

Qatar is the host nation of the 2024 AFC Asian Cup.

Which countries are taking part in the 2024 AFC Asian Cup?

A total of 24 teams will compete:

Group A Group B Group C Group D Group E Group F Qatar Australia Iran Japan South Korea Saudi Arabia China Uzbekistan United Arab Emirates Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Tajikistan Syria Hong Kong Iraq Jordan Kyrgyzstan Lebanon India Palestine Vietnam Bahrain Oman

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

2024 AFC Asian Cup schedule

Date Match Time Venue January 12, 2024 Qatar vs. Lebanon 7.00 PM Lusail Stadium, Lusail January 13, 2024 Australia vs. India 2:30 PM Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan January 13, 2024 China vs. Tajikistan 5:30 PM Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha January 13, 2024 Uzbekistan vs. Syria 8:30 PM Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan January 14, 2024 Japan vs. Vietnam 2:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium, Doha January 14, 2024 United Arab Emirates vs. Hong Kong 3:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan January 14, 2024 Iran vs. Palestine 8:30 PM Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan January 15, 2024 Bahrain vs. South Korea 2:30 PM Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan January 15, 2024 Iraq vs. Indonesia 5:30 PM Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan January 15, 2024 Jordan vs. Malesiya 8:30 PM Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah January 16, 2024 Thailand vs. Kyrgyzstan 5:30 PM Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha January 16, 2024 Saudi Arabia vs. Oman 8:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan January 17, 2024 Lebanon vs. China 2:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium, Doha January 17, 2024 Tajikistan vs. Qatar 8:30 PM Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor January 18, 2024 Syria vs. Australia 2:30 PM Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan January 18 , 2024 India vs. Uzbekistan 5:30 PM Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan January 18, 2024 Palestine vs. United Arab Emirates 8:30 PM Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah January 19, 2024 Iraq vs. Japan 2:30 PM Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan January 19, 2024 Vietnam vs. Indonesia 5:30 PM Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha January 19, 2024 Hong Kong vs. Iran 8:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan January 20, 2024 Jordan vs. South Korea 2:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium, Doha January 20, 2024 Bahrain vs. Malaysia 5:30 PM Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan January 21, 2024 Oman vs. Thailand 5:30 PM Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha January 21, 2024 Kyrgyzstan vs. Saudi Arabia 8:30 PM Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan January 22, 2024 Qatar vs. China 6:00 PM Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan January 22, 2024 Tajikistan vs. Lebanon 6:00 PM Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan January 23, 2024 Australia vs. Uzbekistan 2:30 PM Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah January 23, 2024 Syria vs. India 2:30 PM Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor January 23, 2024 Iran vs. United Arab Emirates 6:00 PM Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan January 23, 2024 Hong Kong vs. Palestine 6:00 PM Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha January 24, 2024 Japan vs. Indonesia 2:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium, Doha January 24, 2024 Iraq vs. Vietnam 2:30 PM Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan January 25, 2024 South Korea vs. Malaysia 2:30 PM Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah January 25, 2024 Jordan vs. Bahrain 2:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan January 25, 2024 Saudi Arabia vs. Thailand 6:00 PM Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan January 25, 2024 Kyrgyzstan vs. Oman 6:00 PM Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha January 28, 2024 Winner Group B vs. Third-place Group A/C/D 2:30 PM Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan January 28, 2024 Runner-up Group A vs. Runner-up Group C 7:00 PM Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan January 29, 2024 Winner Group D vs. Third-place Group B/E/F 2:30 PM Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan January 29, 2024 Winner Group A vs. Third-place Group C/D/E 7:00 PM Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor January 30, 2024 Runner-up Group B vs. Runner-up Group F 2:30 PM Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah January 30, 2024 Winner Group F vs. Runner-up Group E 7:00 PM Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan January 31, 2024 Winner Group E vs. Runner-up Group D 2:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium, Doha January 31, 2024 Winner Group C vs. Third-place Group A/B/F 7:00 PM Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha February 2, 2024 Winner Match 38 vs. Winner Match 39 2:30 PM Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan February 2, 2024 Winner Match 37 vs. Winner Match 42 6:30 PM Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah February 3, 2024 Winner Match 44 vs. Winner Match 43 2:30 PM Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan February 3, 2024 Winner Match 40 vs. Winner Match 41 6:30 PM Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor February 6, 2024 Winner Match 45 vs. Winner Match 46 6:00 PM Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan February 7, 2024 Winner Match 47 vs. Winner Match 48 6:00 PM Al Thumama Stadium, Doha February 10, 2024 Final:- Winner Match 49 vs. Winner Match 50 6:00 PM Lusail Stadium, Lusail

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.