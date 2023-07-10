If you’re looking for a sporting event steeped in tradition and seasoned by a bitter rivalry, you need to stream the Ashes (June 16–July 31, 2023). The historic rivalry is rekindled with England’s entertaining brand of “Bazball” coming up against Australia’s dominant depth of talent. After three tests, the series stands at 2-1 to the Aussies, with all eyes on Old Trafford for the 4th Test (July 19–23, 2023). To date, Australia has taken the title 34 times to England’s 32. The 2023 Ashes will be played in England. The Aussies are favored to retain the Ashes as the underdog Englishmen look to reclaim them for the first time since 2015.
Want to catch The Ashes 2023 in New Zealand? Here’s your guide to watching The Ashes for free in New Zealand.
How to watch the Ashes 2023 securely online for free in New Zealand
You can watch an Ashes live stream securely with a VPN in just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see the Australian broadcast, connect to a server in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, or Perth.
- Check the schedule of your preferred broadcaster, like 9Now, Kayo Sports, Foxtel (Australia), or Sky Sports (UK), and find the event you want to watch.
- Tune in and enjoy!
9Now
Price: Free
Channel 9 holds broadcasting rights for The Ashes 2023 in Australia. Stream every Test live and free on 9Now, and never miss a minute of the action!
Note: You will need an Australia postcode to create a 9Now account (e.g., 2000 or 3001).
Where else to watch the Ashes 2023 live stream
Foxtel
Price: 77 AUD/month for the Sports HD pack
Channel: Fox Cricket
In Australia, you can follow every Test match of the 2023 Ashes series on the Fox Cricket channel, available on Foxtel’s Sports HD bundle.
Note: You need an Australian credit card to subscribe to Foxtel.
Kayo Sports
Price: 25 AUD/month
Channel: Fox Cricket
Foxtel-owned sports streaming service Kayo Sports is another great option to watch an Ashes live stream and never miss a Test. Kayo Sports also offers a 14-day free trial if you only want to watch a particular test.
Note: You need an Australian credit card to subscribe to Kayo Sports.
Willow TV
Price: 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year
Follow the 2023 Ashes series in the U.S. on Willow TV, a 24/7 cricket channel that is available as a standalone subscription or bundled with other channels on various cord-cutting services. You can stream across your devices, whether that’s in your browser or from the Willow TV app for your Android or iOS device.
Sling TV
Price: 30 USD/month and up
Channels: Willow & Willow Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year)
Sling TV offers an add-on that includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra—a great way to watch cricket live. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.
NOW
Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass
Channels: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including every test of the 2023 Ashes series on Sky Sports Cricket and the Sky Sports Main Event channels. If you only want to tune in to one particular Test match, you can also buy a day pass or take advantage of NOW’s seven-day free trial.
Note: You may need a valid UK credit/debit card to subscribe to NOW. If you don’t have one, subscribe with PayPal.
Sky Sports
Price: 22 GBP/month and up
Channels: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
In the UK, Sky Sports is an excellent way to watch all five Test matches of the 2023 Ashes series live and on demand. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.
Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe to Sky Sports.
Listen to the Ashes free on the BBC
Price: Free
BBC offers live radio coverage of The Ashes series between England and Australia, plus special programs and features. You can listen to the audio broadcast live via BBC Sounds.
How to watch the Ashes highlights in New Zealand
BBC iPlayer
Ashes highlights are available to stream for free on BBC iPlayer after each day of play.
BT Sport
BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch a full highlights show at the end of each day’s play on BT Sport in the UK.
Sky Sports
In addition, you can also catch Ashes highlights on the Sky Sports website.
Who’s on England’s Ashes squad?
The final squad has not yet been announced, but this is the most recent squad that faced Ireland in May:
Ben Stokes (C)
James Anderson
Jonathan Bairstow
Stuart Broad
Harry Brook
Zak Crawley
Ben Duckett
Dan Lawrence
Jack Leach
Ollie Pope
Matthew Potts
Ollie Robinson
Joe Root
Chris Woakes
Mark Wood
Who’s on Australia’s Ashes squad?
Pat Cummins (Captain)
Steve Smith
Scott Boland
Alex Carey
Cameron Green
Marcus Harris
Josh Hazlewood
Travis Head
Josh Inglis
Usman Khawaja
Marnus Labuschagne
Nathan Lyon
Mitchell Marsh
Todd Murphy
Matt Renshaw
Mitchell Starc
David Warner
Who is favored to win the Ashes 2023?
Both sides of this historic rivalry come into the Ashes series on a high. Australia will be favored to retain the 2023 Ashes series, having won four of the past five series, including the last three. The Australia Men’s Cricket team has been the No. 1 team in the world rankings since January 2022, only losing the top spot to India following a 2-1 Border Gavaskar series loss to them earlier this year.
Where are the Ashes 2023 being played?
- Edgbaston, Birmingham (1st Test: June 16-20, 2023)
- Lord’s, London (2nd Test: June 28-July 2, 2023)
- Headingley, Leeds (July 6-10, 2023)
- Old Trafford, Manchester (4th Test: July 19-23, 2023)
- The Oval, London (5th Test: July 27-31, 2023)
Where and when is the Ashes 2023?
The Ashes 2023 is scheduled to run from June 16–July 31, 2023, with five separate test matches taking place across England’s major cricket grounds.
The Ashes 2023 schedule
FAQ: About The Ashes 2023
Who won the last Ashes series?
Australia won the 2021–22 Ashes series 4-0, retaining the title for the third consecutive year.
Is the Ashes held every two years?
The Ashes are usually held every two years. But there there have been a few exceptions in the past. For example, the Ashes were played in back-to-back years in 2013 and 2014 to avoid clashing with the 2015 Cricket World Cup, which was jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
Why is it called the Ashes?
The Ashes got its name from a newspaper headline published after the first Test match of the 1882 series. The headline read, “England has won the Ashes of Cricket,” which refers to the bails that were burnt by an English fan after Australia won the first Test.