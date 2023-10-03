Watch 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup live streams online in Canada as the cricket tournament gets underway on October 5 with a meeting between 2019 finalists England vs. New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India. The tournament will feature the world’s top sides in exciting ODI matches. Keep your eyes peeled for South Africa vs. Australia (October 7), with the Proteas fresh off a series win against the Aussies in September. Of course, the likes of India (2011 winners) and Pakistan (1992 winners) are always vying for the title, too. Learn all the ways to securely watch Cricket World Cup live streams from your country and never miss a single match!

Date October 5—November 19, 2023 Location India Matches 48 Participants 10 countries (Australia, England, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, New Zealand, South Africa, Netherlands)

How to watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup for free

You can watch 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup live streams securely with a VPN in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. Check out our Cricket World Cup hub for more details. Check the schedule of your preferred broadcaster and find the match you want to watch. Tune in and enjoy!

Can I use a VPN to watch Cricket World Cup live streams from another country?

ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.

Why do you need a VPN to watch the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup online in Canada?

The magic of the Cricket World Cup is seeing so many of the world’s top teams face off—you’ll want to add ExpressVPN to your match-day arsenal of ways to live stream the matches securely. Not only does ExpressVPN offer high-speed servers in 105 countries across the world, optimized for streaming and security, but with a VPN you can live stream every game across your devices and even on your smart TVs and gaming consoles. Securely live stream Cricket World Cup test matches with a VPN on up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch your favorite teams at home, on the go or even abroad.

Best VPN for watching the Cricket World Cup

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire Cricket World Cup tournament. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you’ll never miss an over or minute of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don’t support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Key Features:

High-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

Up to 8 simultaneous connections

5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

Strict privacy policy : No activity logs and no connection logs

Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer , wipes data on every reboot

Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps

Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

Watch the Cricket World Cup in Canada

Willow TV (Canada)

Price: 8 CAD/month

Canadians are also able to subscribe to Willow TV to watch the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, a 24/7 cricket channel that is available as a standalone subscription or bundled with other channels on various cord-cutting services. You can stream across your devices, whether that’s in your browser or from the Willow TV app for your Android or iOS device.

Where to watch 2023 Cricket World Cup live streams in your country?

Watch the Cricket World Cup in the U.S.

Willow TV

Price: 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year

Americans can follow the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in the U.S. on Willow TV, a 24/7 cricket channel that is available as a standalone subscription or bundled with other channels on various cord-cutting services. You can stream across your devices, whether that’s in your browser or from the Willow TV app for your Android or iOS device.

Sling TV

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: Willow & Willow Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year)

Sling TV offers an add-on that includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra—a great way for U.S. fans to watch the cricket live. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in to Cricket World Cup matches.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.

ESPN+

Price: 10 USD/month or 100 USD/year

ESPN+ will offer Cricket World Cup matches throughout the entire tournament. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu’s on-demand service for 70 USD/month.

Watch ESPN With a VPN

Watch the Cricket World Cup in the UK

NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass

Channel: Sky Sports Cricket

Country: UK

NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on the Sky Sports Cricket channel. If you only want to tune in to one particular match, you can opt for a day pass or take advantage of the seven-day free trial. Check the Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.

Watch NOW With a VPN

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channel: Sky Sports Cricket

Country: UK

In the UK, Sky Sports is an excellent way to watch the Cricket World Cup 2023. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract.

Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.

Watch Sky With a VPN

Watch the Cricket World Cup in Australia

9Now

Price: Free

Country: Australia

Aussie cricket fans are in luck! 9Now is offering free coverage of every game featuring Australia, as well as some of the biggest matches, and every finals fixture. You may need to enter a valid Australian postal code (e.g. 2000 or 3001) to sign up, but it’s entirely free.

Watch 9Now With a VPN

Watch the Cricket World Cup in New Zealand

Sky Sport NOW

Price: 20 NZD/week, 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year

Country: New Zealand

Cricket fans in New Zealand can subscribe to Sky Sport Now for live streaming and on-demand access to 12 Sky Sport and ESPN channels in New Zealand—perfect for watching Cricket Word Cup live streams. The broadcaster also offers week-long, monthly, and annual passes to suit your sports viewing needs. There’s also a seven-day free trial for the monthly or annual passes if you only want to watch select matches from the tournament.

Note: You will need a New Zealand payment method to subscribe to Sky Sports Now; otherwise, use PayPal.

Get ExpressVPN

2023 Cricket World Cup schedule and fixtures

Date Match Venue October 5, 2023 England vs. New Zealand Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad October 6, 2023 Pakistan vs. Netherlands RGI Stadium, Hyderabad October 7, 2023 Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala October 7, 2023 South Africa vs. Sri Lanka Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi October 8, 2023 India vs. Australia MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai October 9, 2023 New Zealand vs. Netherlands RGI Stadium, Hyderabad October 10, 2023 England vs. Bangladesh HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala October 10, 2023 Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka RGI Stadium, Hyderabad October 11, 2023 India vs. Afghanistan Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi October 12, 2023 Australia vs. South Africa BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow October 13, 2023 New Zealand vs. Bangladesh MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai October 14, 2023 India vs. Pakistan Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad October 15, 2023 England vs. Afghanistan Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi October 16, 2023 Australia vs. Sri Lanka BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow October 17, 2023 South Africa vs. Netherlands HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala October 18, 2023 New Zealand vs. Afghanistan MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai October 19, 2023 India vs. Bangladesh MCA International Stadium, Pune October 20, 2023 Australia vs. Pakistan M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru October 21, 2023 Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow October 21, 2023 England vs. South Africa Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai October 22, 2023 India vs. New Zealand HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala October 23, 2023 Pakistan vs. Afghanistan MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai October 24, 2023 South Africa vs. Bangladesh Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai October 25, 2023 Australia vs. Netherlands Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi October 26, 2023 England vs. Sri Lanka BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow October 27, 2023 Pakistan vs. South Africa MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai October 28, 2023 Australia vs. New Zealand HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala October 28, 2023 Netherlands vs. Bangladesh MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai October 29, 2023 India vs. England BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow October 30, 2023 Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka MCA International Stadium, Pune October 31, 2023 Pakistan vs. Bangladesh Eden Gardens, Kolkata November 1, 2023 New Zealand vs. South Africa MCA International Stadium, Pune November 2, 2023 India vs. Sri Lanka Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai November 3, 2023 Netherlands vs. Afghanistan BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow November 4, 2023 Pakistan vs. New Zealand M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru November 4, 2023 England vs. Australia Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad November 5, 2023 India vs. South Africa Eden Gardens, Kolkata November 6, 2023 Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi November 7, 2023 Australia vs. Afghanistan Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai November 8, 2023 England vs. Netherlands MCA International Stadium, Pune November 9, 2023 New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai November 10, 2023 Afghanistan vs. South Africa Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad November 11, 2023 Australia vs. Bangladesh MCA International Stadium, Pune November 11, 2023 Pakistan vs. England Eden Gardens, Kolkata November 12, 2023 India vs. Netherlands M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru November 15, 2023 Semifinal 1: 1st place vs. 4th place Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai November 16, 2023 Semifinal 2: 2nd place vs. 3rd place Eden Gardens, Kolkata November 19, 2023 Final: TBA vs. TBA Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Who’s playing in the 2023 Cricket World Cup?

In addition to the host country, India, Australia, England, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, New Zealand, South Africa, and the Netherlands make up the 10 teams that will play at the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

How many stadiums are in the 2023 Cricket World Cup?

Ten stadiums across India will host matches for the 2023 Cricket World Cup

Venue City Capacity Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad 132,000 Wankhede Stadium Mumbai 33,000 Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow 50,000 Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium Dharamsala 23,000 Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Hyderabad 55,000 Eden Gardens Kolkata 68,000 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium Pune 37,500 Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium Delhi 41,800 MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai 50,000 M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru 40,000

Who are the most recent winners of the Cricket World Cup?

Year Winner 1975 West Indies 1979 West Indies 1983 India 1987 Australia 1992 Pakistan 1996 Sri Lanka 1999 Australia 2003 Australia 2007 Australia 2011 India 2015 Australia 2019 England

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.