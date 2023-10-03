Home Stream Sports Cricket Cricket World Cup Cricket World Cup: Watch in Canada

Live stream 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Canada

Updated: November 9, 2023

Securely stream every Cricket World Cup match in Canada!

 

 

Watch 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup live streams online in Canada as the cricket tournament gets underway on October 5 with a meeting between 2019 finalists England vs. New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India. The tournament will feature the world’s top sides in exciting ODI matches. Keep your eyes peeled for South Africa vs. Australia (October 7), with the Proteas fresh off a series win against the Aussies in September. Of course, the likes of India (2011 winners) and Pakistan (1992 winners) are always vying for the title, too. Learn all the ways to securely watch Cricket World Cup live streams from your country and never miss a single match!

  
DateOctober 5—November 19, 2023
LocationIndia
Matches48
Participants10 countries (Australia, England, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, New Zealand, South Africa, Netherlands)

How to watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup for free

You can watch 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup live streams securely with a VPN in just a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. Check out our Cricket World Cup hub for more details.
  3. Check the schedule of your preferred broadcaster and find the match you want to watch.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!
Can I use a VPN to watch Cricket World Cup live streams from another country?

ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.

Why do you need a VPN to watch the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup online in Canada?

The magic of the Cricket World Cup is seeing so many of the world’s top teams face off—you’ll want to add ExpressVPN to your match-day arsenal of ways to live stream the matches securely. Not only does ExpressVPN offer high-speed servers in 105 countries across the world, optimized for streaming and security, but with a VPN you can live stream every game across your devices and even on your smart TVs and gaming consoles. Securely live stream Cricket World Cup test matches with a VPN on up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch your favorite teams at home, on the go or even abroad.

Best VPN for watching the Cricket World Cup

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire Cricket World Cup tournament. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you’ll never miss an over or minute of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don’t support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Key Features:

  • High-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security
  • Up to 8 simultaneous connections
  • 5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support
  • Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs 
  • Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more
  • The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot
  • Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps
  • Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

Watch the Cricket World Cup in Canada

Willow TV (Canada)

Price: 8 CAD/month

Canadians are also able to subscribe to Willow TV to watch the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, a 24/7 cricket channel that is available as a standalone subscription or bundled with other channels on various cord-cutting services. You can stream across your devices, whether that’s in your browser or from the Willow TV app for your Android or iOS device.

Where to watch 2023 Cricket World Cup live streams in your country?

Watch the Cricket World Cup in the U.S.

Willow TV

Price: 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year

Americans can follow the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in the U.S. on Willow TV, a 24/7 cricket channel that is available as a standalone subscription or bundled with other channels on various cord-cutting services. You can stream across your devices, whether that’s in your browser or from the Willow TV app for your Android or iOS device.

Sling TV

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: Willow & Willow Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year)

Sling TV offers an add-on that includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra—a great way for U.S. fans to watch the cricket live. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in to Cricket World Cup matches.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.

How to Stream With Sling

ESPN+

Price: 10 USD/month or 100 USD/year

ESPN+ will offer Cricket World Cup matches throughout the entire tournament. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu’s on-demand service for 70 USD/month.

Watch ESPN With a VPN

Watch the Cricket World Cup in the UK

NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass

Channel: Sky Sports Cricket

Country: UK

NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on the Sky Sports Cricket channel. If you only want to tune in to one particular match, you can opt for a day pass or take advantage of the seven-day free trial. Check the Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.

Watch NOW With a VPN

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channel: Sky Sports Cricket

Country: UK

In the UK, Sky Sports is an excellent way to watch the Cricket World Cup 2023. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract.

Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.

Watch Sky With a VPN

Watch the Cricket World Cup in Australia

9Now

Price: Free

Country: Australia

Aussie cricket fans are in luck! 9Now is offering free coverage of every game featuring Australia, as well as some of the biggest matches, and every finals fixture. You may need to enter a valid Australian postal code (e.g. 2000 or 3001) to sign up, but it’s entirely free.

Watch 9Now With a VPN

Watch the Cricket World Cup in New Zealand

Sky Sport NOW 

Price: 20 NZD/week, 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year

Country: New Zealand

Cricket fans in New Zealand can subscribe to Sky Sport Now for live streaming and on-demand access to 12 Sky Sport and ESPN channels in New Zealand—perfect for watching Cricket Word Cup live streams. The broadcaster also offers week-long, monthly, and annual passes to suit your sports viewing needs. There’s also a seven-day free trial for the monthly or annual passes if you only want to watch select matches from the tournament.

Note: You will need a New Zealand payment method to subscribe to Sky Sports Now; otherwise, use PayPal.

2023 Cricket World Cup schedule and fixtures

DateMatchVenue
October 5, 2023England vs. New ZealandNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
October 6, 2023Pakistan vs. NetherlandsRGI Stadium, Hyderabad
October 7, 2023Bangladesh vs. AfghanistanHPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
October 7, 2023South Africa vs. Sri LankaArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
October 8, 2023India vs. AustraliaMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
October 9, 2023New Zealand vs. NetherlandsRGI Stadium, Hyderabad
October 10, 2023England vs. BangladeshHPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
October 10, 2023Pakistan vs. Sri LankaRGI Stadium, Hyderabad
October 11, 2023India vs. AfghanistanArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
October 12, 2023Australia vs. South AfricaBRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
October 13, 2023New Zealand vs. BangladeshMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
October 14, 2023India vs. PakistanNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
October 15, 2023England vs. AfghanistanArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
October 16, 2023Australia vs. Sri LankaBRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
October 17, 2023South Africa vs. NetherlandsHPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
October 18, 2023New Zealand vs. AfghanistanMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
October 19, 2023India vs. BangladeshMCA International Stadium, Pune
October 20, 2023Australia vs. PakistanM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
October 21, 2023Netherlands vs. Sri LankaBRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
October 21, 2023England vs. South AfricaWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
October 22, 2023India vs. New ZealandHPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
October 23, 2023Pakistan vs. AfghanistanMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
October 24, 2023South Africa vs. BangladeshWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
October 25, 2023Australia vs. NetherlandsArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
October 26, 2023England vs. Sri LankaBRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
October 27, 2023Pakistan vs. South AfricaMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
October 28, 2023Australia vs. New ZealandHPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
October 28, 2023Netherlands vs. BangladeshMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
October 29, 2023India vs. EnglandBRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
October 30, 2023Afghanistan vs. Sri LankaMCA International Stadium, Pune
October 31, 2023Pakistan vs. BangladeshEden Gardens, Kolkata
November 1, 2023New Zealand vs. South AfricaMCA International Stadium, Pune
November 2, 2023India vs. Sri LankaWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
November 3, 2023Netherlands vs. AfghanistanBRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
November 4, 2023Pakistan vs. New ZealandM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
November 4, 2023England vs. AustraliaNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
November 5, 2023India vs. South AfricaEden Gardens, Kolkata
November 6, 2023Bangladesh vs. Sri LankaArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
November 7, 2023Australia vs. AfghanistanWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
November 8, 2023England vs. NetherlandsMCA International Stadium, Pune
November 9, 2023New Zealand vs. Sri LankaMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
November 10, 2023Afghanistan vs. South AfricaNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
November 11, 2023Australia vs. BangladeshMCA International Stadium, Pune
November 11, 2023Pakistan vs. EnglandEden Gardens, Kolkata
November 12, 2023India vs. NetherlandsM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
November 15, 2023Semifinal 1: 1st place vs. 4th placeWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
November 16, 2023Semifinal 2: 2nd place vs. 3rd placeEden Gardens, Kolkata
November 19, 2023Final: TBA vs. TBANarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Who’s playing in the 2023 Cricket World Cup?

In addition to the host country, India, Australia, England, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, New Zealand, South Africa, and the Netherlands make up the 10 teams that will play at the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

How many stadiums are in the 2023 Cricket World Cup?

Ten stadiums across India will host matches for the 2023 Cricket World Cup

   
VenueCityCapacity
Narendra Modi StadiumAhmedabad132,000
Wankhede StadiumMumbai33,000
Ekana Cricket StadiumLucknow50,000
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) StadiumDharamsala23,000
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket StadiumHyderabad55,000
Eden GardensKolkata68,000
Maharashtra Cricket Association StadiumPune37,500
Arun Jaitley Cricket StadiumDelhi41,800
MA Chidambaram StadiumChennai50,000
M Chinnaswamy StadiumBengaluru40,000

Who are the most recent winners of the Cricket World Cup?

YearWinner
1975West Indies
1979West Indies
1983India
1987Australia
1992Pakistan
1996Sri Lanka
1999Australia
2003Australia
2007Australia
2011India
2015Australia
2019England

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

 

FAQ: About the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Which channel can I live stream the 2023 Cricket World Cup?
How many teams will play in the 2023 Cricket World Cup?
How many matches will each team play in 2023 Cricket World Cup?
Which team is strong going into the 2023 Cricket World Cup?
