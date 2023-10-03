Watch 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup live streams online in Canada as the cricket tournament gets underway on October 5 with a meeting between 2019 finalists England vs. New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India. The tournament will feature the world’s top sides in exciting ODI matches. Keep your eyes peeled for South Africa vs. Australia (October 7), with the Proteas fresh off a series win against the Aussies in September. Of course, the likes of India (2011 winners) and Pakistan (1992 winners) are always vying for the title, too. Learn all the ways to securely watch Cricket World Cup live streams from your country and never miss a single match!
|Date
|October 5—November 19, 2023
|Location
|India
|Matches
|48
|Participants
|10 countries (Australia, England, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, New Zealand, South Africa, Netherlands)
How to watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup for free
You can watch 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup live streams securely with a VPN in just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. Check out our Cricket World Cup hub for more details.
- Check the schedule of your preferred broadcaster and find the match you want to watch.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Can I use a VPN to watch Cricket World Cup live streams from another country?
ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.
Why do you need a VPN to watch the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup online in Canada?
The magic of the Cricket World Cup is seeing so many of the world’s top teams face off—you’ll want to add ExpressVPN to your match-day arsenal of ways to live stream the matches securely. Not only does ExpressVPN offer high-speed servers in 105 countries across the world, optimized for streaming and security, but with a VPN you can live stream every game across your devices and even on your smart TVs and gaming consoles. Securely live stream Cricket World Cup test matches with a VPN on up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch your favorite teams at home, on the go or even abroad.
Best VPN for watching the Cricket World Cup
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire Cricket World Cup tournament. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you’ll never miss an over or minute of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don’t support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Key Features:
- High-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security
- Up to 8 simultaneous connections
- 5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support
- Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs
- Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more
- The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot
- Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps
- Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile
Watch the Cricket World Cup in Canada
Willow TV (Canada)
Price: 8 CAD/month
Canadians are also able to subscribe to Willow TV to watch the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, a 24/7 cricket channel that is available as a standalone subscription or bundled with other channels on various cord-cutting services. You can stream across your devices, whether that’s in your browser or from the Willow TV app for your Android or iOS device.
Where to watch 2023 Cricket World Cup live streams in your country?
Watch the Cricket World Cup in the U.S.
Willow TV
Price: 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year
Americans can follow the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in the U.S. on Willow TV, a 24/7 cricket channel that is available as a standalone subscription or bundled with other channels on various cord-cutting services. You can stream across your devices, whether that’s in your browser or from the Willow TV app for your Android or iOS device.
Sling TV
Price: 30 USD/month and up
Channels: Willow & Willow Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year)
Sling TV offers an add-on that includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra—a great way for U.S. fans to watch the cricket live. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in to Cricket World Cup matches.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.
ESPN+
Price: 10 USD/month or 100 USD/year
ESPN+ will offer Cricket World Cup matches throughout the entire tournament. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu’s on-demand service for 70 USD/month.
Watch the Cricket World Cup in the UK
NOW
Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass
Channel: Sky Sports Cricket
Country: UK
NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on the Sky Sports Cricket channel. If you only want to tune in to one particular match, you can opt for a day pass or take advantage of the seven-day free trial. Check the Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.
Sky Sports
Price: 22 GBP/month and up
Channel: Sky Sports Cricket
Country: UK
In the UK, Sky Sports is an excellent way to watch the Cricket World Cup 2023. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract.
Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.
Watch the Cricket World Cup in Australia
9Now
Price: Free
Country: Australia
Aussie cricket fans are in luck! 9Now is offering free coverage of every game featuring Australia, as well as some of the biggest matches, and every finals fixture. You may need to enter a valid Australian postal code (e.g. 2000 or 3001) to sign up, but it’s entirely free.
Watch the Cricket World Cup in New Zealand
Sky Sport NOW
Price: 20 NZD/week, 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year
Country: New Zealand
Cricket fans in New Zealand can subscribe to Sky Sport Now for live streaming and on-demand access to 12 Sky Sport and ESPN channels in New Zealand—perfect for watching Cricket Word Cup live streams. The broadcaster also offers week-long, monthly, and annual passes to suit your sports viewing needs. There’s also a seven-day free trial for the monthly or annual passes if you only want to watch select matches from the tournament.
Note: You will need a New Zealand payment method to subscribe to Sky Sports Now; otherwise, use PayPal.
2023 Cricket World Cup schedule and fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|October 5, 2023
|England vs. New Zealand
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|October 6, 2023
|Pakistan vs. Netherlands
|RGI Stadium, Hyderabad
|October 7, 2023
|Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan
|HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
|October 7, 2023
|South Africa vs. Sri Lanka
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|October 8, 2023
|India vs. Australia
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|October 9, 2023
|New Zealand vs. Netherlands
|RGI Stadium, Hyderabad
|October 10, 2023
|England vs. Bangladesh
|HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
|October 10, 2023
|Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka
|RGI Stadium, Hyderabad
|October 11, 2023
|India vs. Afghanistan
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|October 12, 2023
|Australia vs. South Africa
|BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|October 13, 2023
|New Zealand vs. Bangladesh
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|October 14, 2023
|India vs. Pakistan
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|October 15, 2023
|England vs. Afghanistan
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|October 16, 2023
|Australia vs. Sri Lanka
|BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|October 17, 2023
|South Africa vs. Netherlands
|HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
|October 18, 2023
|New Zealand vs. Afghanistan
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|October 19, 2023
|India vs. Bangladesh
|MCA International Stadium, Pune
|October 20, 2023
|Australia vs. Pakistan
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|October 21, 2023
|Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka
|BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|October 21, 2023
|England vs. South Africa
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|October 22, 2023
|India vs. New Zealand
|HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
|October 23, 2023
|Pakistan vs. Afghanistan
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|October 24, 2023
|South Africa vs. Bangladesh
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|October 25, 2023
|Australia vs. Netherlands
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|October 26, 2023
|England vs. Sri Lanka
|BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|October 27, 2023
|Pakistan vs. South Africa
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|October 28, 2023
|Australia vs. New Zealand
|HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
|October 28, 2023
|Netherlands vs. Bangladesh
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|October 29, 2023
|India vs. England
|BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|October 30, 2023
|Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka
|MCA International Stadium, Pune
|October 31, 2023
|Pakistan vs. Bangladesh
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|November 1, 2023
|New Zealand vs. South Africa
|MCA International Stadium, Pune
|November 2, 2023
|India vs. Sri Lanka
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|November 3, 2023
|Netherlands vs. Afghanistan
|BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|November 4, 2023
|Pakistan vs. New Zealand
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|November 4, 2023
|England vs. Australia
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|November 5, 2023
|India vs. South Africa
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|November 6, 2023
|Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|November 7, 2023
|Australia vs. Afghanistan
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|November 8, 2023
|England vs. Netherlands
|MCA International Stadium, Pune
|November 9, 2023
|New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|November 10, 2023
|Afghanistan vs. South Africa
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|November 11, 2023
|Australia vs. Bangladesh
|MCA International Stadium, Pune
|November 11, 2023
|Pakistan vs. England
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|November 12, 2023
|India vs. Netherlands
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|November 15, 2023
|Semifinal 1: 1st place vs. 4th place
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|November 16, 2023
|Semifinal 2: 2nd place vs. 3rd place
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|November 19, 2023
|Final: TBA vs. TBA
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Who’s playing in the 2023 Cricket World Cup?
In addition to the host country, India, Australia, England, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, New Zealand, South Africa, and the Netherlands make up the 10 teams that will play at the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.
How many stadiums are in the 2023 Cricket World Cup?
Ten stadiums across India will host matches for the 2023 Cricket World Cup
|Venue
|City
|Capacity
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|Ahmedabad
|132,000
|Wankhede Stadium
|Mumbai
|33,000
|Ekana Cricket Stadium
|Lucknow
|50,000
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium
|Dharamsala
|23,000
|Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
|Hyderabad
|55,000
|Eden Gardens
|Kolkata
|68,000
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|Pune
|37,500
|Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium
|Delhi
|41,800
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|Chennai
|50,000
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium
|Bengaluru
|40,000
Who are the most recent winners of the Cricket World Cup?
|Year
|Winner
|1975
|West Indies
|1979
|West Indies
|1983
|India
|1987
|Australia
|1992
|Pakistan
|1996
|Sri Lanka
|1999
|Australia
|2003
|Australia
|2007
|Australia
|2011
|India
|2015
|Australia
|2019
|England
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Which channel can I live stream the 2023 Cricket World Cup?
See the above streaming recommendations for channels live streaming the Cricket World Cup according to your country.
How many teams will play in the 2023 Cricket World Cup?
10 teams: Australia, England, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, New Zealand, South Africa, and the Netherlands.
How many matches will each team play in 2023 Cricket World Cup?
The tournament starts with a round-robin format, where all teams play each other once, resulting in 45 matches. The top four teams qualify for the semifinals, with the winners meeting in the final on November 19, 2023.
Which team is strong going into the 2023 Cricket World Cup?
Many teams could be backed to go all the way, including England, Australia, Pakistan, and New Zealand. However, hosts India are the current World No. 1 ranked team and strong favourites, with strong batsmen who smashed Sri Lanka in the recent Asia Cup final.