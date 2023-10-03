How to watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup Final: India vs. Australia
You can watch a live stream of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final between India vs. Australia securely with a VPN in just a few steps:
Can I use a VPN to stream the Cricket World Cup final from another country?
Some users watch the Cricket World Cup final by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Best VPN for watching the Cricket World Cup final
Watch the Cricket World Cup final in Australia
9Now
Price: Free
Aussie cricket fans are in luck! 9Now is offering free coverage of every game featuring Australia—including the Cricket World Cup final between India vs. Australia (November 19, 2023). You may need to enter a valid Australian postal code (e.g., 2000 or 3001) to sign up, but it’s entirely free.
Kayo Sports
Price: 25 AUD/month
Channel: Fox Cricket
Foxtel-owned sports streaming service Kayo Sports is another great option to watch live streams of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup tournament and never miss a game. Kayo Sports also offers a 14-day free trial if you only want to watch a particular game.
Note: You need an Australian credit card to subscribe to Kayo Sports.
Watch the Cricket World Cup final in Canada
Willow TV
Price: 8 CAD/month
To watch the Cricket World Cup in Canada, subscribe to Willow TV, a 24/7 cricket channel that is available as a standalone subscription or bundled with other channels on various cord-cutting services. You can stream across your devices, whether that’s in your browser or from the Willow TV app for your Android or iOS device.
Watch the Cricket World Cup final in New Zealand
Sky Sport Now
Price: 20 NZD/week, 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year
Cricket fans in New Zealand can subscribe to Sky Sport Now for live streaming and on-demand access to 12 Sky Sport and ESPN channels in New Zealand—perfect for watching Cricket Word Cup live streams. The broadcaster also offers week-long, monthly, and annual passes to suit your sports viewing needs. There’s also a seven-day free trial for the monthly or annual passes if you only want to watch select matches from the tournament.
Note: You will need a New Zealand payment method to subscribe to Sky Sport Now; otherwise, use PayPal.
Watch the Cricket World Cup final in the UK
NOW
Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass
Channel: Sky Sports Cricket
NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on the Sky Sports Cricket channel. If United Kingdom viewers only want to tune in to one particular match, you can opt for a day pass or take advantage of the seven-day free trial.
Sky Sports
Price: 22 GBP/month and up
Channel: Sky Sports Cricket
In the UK, Sky Sports is an excellent way to watch the Cricket World Cup 2023. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.
Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.
Watch the Cricket World Cup final in the U.S.
Willow TV
Price: 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year
Americans can follow the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in the U.S. on Willow TV, a 24/7 cricket channel that is available as a standalone subscription or bundled with other channels on various cord-cutting services. You can stream across your devices, whether that’s in your browser or from the Willow TV app for your Android or iOS device.
Sling TV
Price: 30 USD/month and up
Channels: Willow & Willow Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year)
Sling TV offers an add-on that includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra—a great way for U.S. fans to watch the cricket live. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in to Cricket World Cup matches.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.
ESPN+
Price: 10 USD/month or 100 USD/year
ESPN+ will offer Cricket World Cup matches throughout the entire tournament, and all 48 matches will be available in both English and Hindi. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu’s on-demand service for 70 USD/month.
2023 Cricket World Cup schedule and fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|October 5, 2023
|England vs. New Zealand
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|October 6, 2023
|Pakistan vs. Netherlands
|RGI Stadium, Hyderabad
|October 7, 2023
|Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan
|HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
|October 7, 2023
|South Africa vs. Sri Lanka
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|October 8, 2023
|India vs. Australia
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|October 9, 2023
|New Zealand vs. Netherlands
|RGI Stadium, Hyderabad
|October 10, 2023
|England vs. Bangladesh
|HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
|October 10, 2023
|Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka
|RGI Stadium, Hyderabad
|October 11, 2023
|India vs. Afghanistan
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|October 12, 2023
|Australia vs. South Africa
|BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|October 13, 2023
|New Zealand vs. Bangladesh
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|October 14, 2023
|India vs. Pakistan
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|October 15, 2023
|England vs. Afghanistan
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|October 16, 2023
|Australia vs. Sri Lanka
|BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|October 17, 2023
|South Africa vs. Netherlands
|HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
|October 18, 2023
|New Zealand vs. Afghanistan
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|October 19, 2023
|India vs. Bangladesh
|MCA International Stadium, Pune
|October 20, 2023
|Australia vs. Pakistan
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|October 21, 2023
|Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka
|BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|October 21, 2023
|England vs. South Africa
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|October 22, 2023
|India vs. New Zealand
|HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
|October 23, 2023
|Pakistan vs. Afghanistan
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|October 24, 2023
|South Africa vs. Bangladesh
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|October 25, 2023
|Australia vs. Netherlands
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|October 26, 2023
|England vs. Sri Lanka
|BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|October 27, 2023
|Pakistan vs. South Africa
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|October 28, 2023
|Australia vs. New Zealand
|HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
|October 28, 2023
|Netherlands vs. Bangladesh
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|October 29, 2023
|India vs. England
|BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|October 30, 2023
|Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka
|MCA International Stadium, Pune
|October 31, 2023
|Pakistan vs. Bangladesh
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|November 1, 2023
|New Zealand vs. South Africa
|MCA International Stadium, Pune
|November 2, 2023
|India vs. Sri Lanka
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|November 3, 2023
|Netherlands vs. Afghanistan
|BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|November 4, 2023
|Pakistan vs. New Zealand
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|November 4, 2023
|England vs. Australia
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|November 5, 2023
|India vs. South Africa
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|November 6, 2023
|Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|November 7, 2023
|Australia vs. Afghanistan
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|November 8, 2023
|England vs. Netherlands
|MCA International Stadium, Pune
|November 9, 2023
|New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|November 10, 2023
|Afghanistan vs. South Africa
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|November 11, 2023
|Australia vs. Bangladesh
|MCA International Stadium, Pune
|November 11, 2023
|Pakistan vs. England
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|November 12, 2023
|India vs. Netherlands
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|November 15, 2023
|Semifinal 1: India vs. New Zealand
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|November 16, 2023
|Semifinal 2: South Africa vs. Australia
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|November 19, 2023
|Final: India vs. Australia
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Who’s playing in the 2023 Cricket World Cup?
In addition to the host country, India, Australia, England, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, New Zealand, South Africa, and the Netherlands make up the 10 teams that will play at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.
How many stadiums are in the 2023 Cricket World Cup?
Ten stadiums across India will host matches for the 2023 Cricket World Cup
|Venue
|City
|Capacity
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|Ahmedabad
|132,000
|Wankhede Stadium
|Mumbai
|33,000
|Ekana Cricket Stadium
|Lucknow
|50,000
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium
|Dharamsala
|23,000
|Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
|Hyderabad
|55,000
|Eden Gardens
|Kolkata
|68,000
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|Pune
|37,500
|Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium
|Delhi
|41,800
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|Chennai
|50,000
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium
|Bengaluru
|40,000
Who are the most recent winners of the Cricket World Cup?
|Year
|Winner
|1975
|West Indies
|1979
|West Indies
|1983
|India
|1987
|Australia
|1992
|Pakistan
|1996
|Sri Lanka
|1999
|Australia
|2003
|Australia
|2007
|Australia
|2011
|India
|2015
|Australia
|2019
|England
|2023
|Australia
FAQ: About the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Which channel can I live stream the 2023 Cricket World Cup?
See the above streaming recommendations for channels live streaming the Cricket World Cup according to your country.
How many teams will play in the 2023 Cricket World Cup?
10 teams: Australia, England, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, New Zealand, South Africa, and the Netherlands.
How many matches will each team play in 2023 Cricket World Cup?
The tournament starts with a round-robin format, where all teams play each other once, resulting in 45 matches. The top four teams qualify for the semifinals, with the winners meeting in the final on November 19, 2023.
Which team is strong going into the 2023 Cricket World Cup?
Many teams could be backed to go all the way, including England, Australia, Pakistan, and New Zealand. However, hosts India are the current World No. 1 ranked team and strong favourites, with strong batsmen who smashed Sri Lanka in the recent Asia Cup final.