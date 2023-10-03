Home Stream Sports Cricket Cricket World Cup

Live stream ICC Cricket World Cup online in 2023

Updated: November 20, 2023

Australia is 2023 champion!

 

 

 

How to watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup Final: India vs. Australia

You can watch a live stream of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final between India vs. Australia securely with a VPN in just a few steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Aussies can connect to a server in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, or Perth to stream the free live coverage on 9Now.
  3. Check the schedule of your preferred broadcaster, like 9Now (Australia) or NOW (UK).
  4. Tune in and enjoy!
Can I use a VPN to stream the Cricket World Cup final from another country?

Some users watch the Cricket World Cup final by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Best VPN for watching the Cricket World Cup final

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire Cricket World Cup tournament. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing an over. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Watch the Cricket World Cup final in Australia

9Now

Price: Free

Aussie cricket fans are in luck! 9Now is offering free coverage of every game featuring Australia—including the Cricket World Cup final between India vs. Australia (November 19, 2023). You may need to enter a valid Australian postal code (e.g., 2000 or 3001) to sign up, but it’s entirely free.

Watch 9Now With a VPN

Kayo Sports

Price: 25 AUD/month
Channel: Fox Cricket

Foxtel-owned sports streaming service Kayo Sports is another great option to watch live streams of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup tournament and never miss a game. Kayo Sports also offers a 14-day free trial if you only want to watch a particular game.

Note: You need an Australian credit card to subscribe to Kayo Sports.

Watch Kayo Sports With a VPN

Watch the Cricket World Cup final in Canada

Willow TV

Price: 8 CAD/month

To watch the Cricket World Cup in Canada, subscribe to Willow TV, a 24/7 cricket channel that is available as a standalone subscription or bundled with other channels on various cord-cutting services. You can stream across your devices, whether that’s in your browser or from the Willow TV app for your Android or iOS device.

Watch the Cricket World Cup final in New Zealand

Sky Sport Now

Price: 20 NZD/week, 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year

Cricket fans in New Zealand can subscribe to Sky Sport Now for live streaming and on-demand access to 12 Sky Sport and ESPN channels in New Zealand—perfect for watching Cricket Word Cup live streams. The broadcaster also offers week-long, monthly, and annual passes to suit your sports viewing needs. There’s also a seven-day free trial for the monthly or annual passes if you only want to watch select matches from the tournament.

Note: You will need a New Zealand payment method to subscribe to Sky Sport Now; otherwise, use PayPal.

Watch the Cricket World Cup final in the UK

NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass
Channel: Sky Sports Cricket

NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on the Sky Sports Cricket channel. If United Kingdom viewers only want to tune in to one particular match, you can opt for a day pass or take advantage of the seven-day free trial.

Watch NOW With a VPN

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up
Channel: Sky Sports Cricket

In the UK, Sky Sports is an excellent way to watch the Cricket World Cup 2023. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.

Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.

Watch Sky With a VPN

Watch the Cricket World Cup final in the U.S.

Willow TV

Price: 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year

Americans can follow the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in the U.S. on Willow TV, a 24/7 cricket channel that is available as a standalone subscription or bundled with other channels on various cord-cutting services. You can stream across your devices, whether that’s in your browser or from the Willow TV app for your Android or iOS device.

Sling TV

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: Willow & Willow Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year)

Sling TV offers an add-on that includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra—a great way for U.S. fans to watch the cricket live. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in to Cricket World Cup matches.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.

How to Stream With Sling

ESPN+

Price: 10 USD/month or 100 USD/year

ESPN+ will offer Cricket World Cup matches throughout the entire tournament, and all 48 matches will be available in both English and Hindi. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu’s on-demand service for 70 USD/month.

Watch ESPN With a VPN

2023 Cricket World Cup schedule and fixtures

DateMatchVenue
October 5, 2023England vs. New ZealandNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
October 6, 2023Pakistan vs. NetherlandsRGI Stadium, Hyderabad
October 7, 2023Bangladesh vs. AfghanistanHPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
October 7, 2023South Africa vs. Sri LankaArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
October 8, 2023India vs. AustraliaMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
October 9, 2023New Zealand vs. NetherlandsRGI Stadium, Hyderabad
October 10, 2023England vs. BangladeshHPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
October 10, 2023Pakistan vs. Sri LankaRGI Stadium, Hyderabad
October 11, 2023India vs. AfghanistanArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
October 12, 2023Australia vs. South AfricaBRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
October 13, 2023New Zealand vs. BangladeshMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
October 14, 2023India vs. PakistanNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
October 15, 2023England vs. AfghanistanArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
October 16, 2023Australia vs. Sri LankaBRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
October 17, 2023South Africa vs. NetherlandsHPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
October 18, 2023New Zealand vs. AfghanistanMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
October 19, 2023India vs. BangladeshMCA International Stadium, Pune
October 20, 2023Australia vs. PakistanM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
October 21, 2023Netherlands vs. Sri LankaBRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
October 21, 2023England vs. South AfricaWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
October 22, 2023India vs. New ZealandHPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
October 23, 2023Pakistan vs. AfghanistanMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
October 24, 2023South Africa vs. BangladeshWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
October 25, 2023Australia vs. NetherlandsArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
October 26, 2023England vs. Sri LankaBRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
October 27, 2023Pakistan vs. South AfricaMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
October 28, 2023Australia vs. New ZealandHPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
October 28, 2023Netherlands vs. BangladeshMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
October 29, 2023India vs. EnglandBRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
October 30, 2023Afghanistan vs. Sri LankaMCA International Stadium, Pune
October 31, 2023Pakistan vs. BangladeshEden Gardens, Kolkata
November 1, 2023New Zealand vs. South AfricaMCA International Stadium, Pune
November 2, 2023India vs. Sri LankaWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
November 3, 2023Netherlands vs. AfghanistanBRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
November 4, 2023Pakistan vs. New ZealandM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
November 4, 2023England vs. AustraliaNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
November 5, 2023India vs. South AfricaEden Gardens, Kolkata
November 6, 2023Bangladesh vs. Sri LankaArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
November 7, 2023Australia vs. AfghanistanWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
November 8, 2023England vs. NetherlandsMCA International Stadium, Pune
November 9, 2023New Zealand vs. Sri LankaMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
November 10, 2023Afghanistan vs. South AfricaNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
November 11, 2023Australia vs. BangladeshMCA International Stadium, Pune
November 11, 2023Pakistan vs. EnglandEden Gardens, Kolkata
November 12, 2023India vs. NetherlandsM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
November 15, 2023Semifinal 1: India vs. New ZealandWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
November 16, 2023Semifinal 2: South Africa vs. AustraliaEden Gardens, Kolkata
November 19, 2023Final: India vs. AustraliaNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Who’s playing in the 2023 Cricket World Cup?

In addition to the host country, India, Australia, England, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, New Zealand, South Africa, and the Netherlands make up the 10 teams that will play at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

How many stadiums are in the 2023 Cricket World Cup?

Ten stadiums across India will host matches for the 2023 Cricket World Cup

   
VenueCityCapacity
Narendra Modi StadiumAhmedabad132,000
Wankhede StadiumMumbai33,000
Ekana Cricket StadiumLucknow50,000
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) StadiumDharamsala23,000
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket StadiumHyderabad55,000
Eden GardensKolkata68,000
Maharashtra Cricket Association StadiumPune37,500
Arun Jaitley Cricket StadiumDelhi41,800
MA Chidambaram StadiumChennai50,000
M Chinnaswamy StadiumBengaluru40,000

Who are the most recent winners of the Cricket World Cup?

YearWinner
1975West Indies
1979West Indies
1983India
1987Australia
1992Pakistan
1996Sri Lanka
1999Australia
2003Australia
2007Australia
2011India
2015Australia
2019England
2023Australia

FAQ: About the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Which channel can I live stream the 2023 Cricket World Cup?
How many teams will play in the 2023 Cricket World Cup?
How many matches will each team play in 2023 Cricket World Cup?
Which team is strong going into the 2023 Cricket World Cup?
