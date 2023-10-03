How to watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup Final: India vs. Australia

You can watch a live stream of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final between India vs. Australia securely with a VPN in just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Aussies can connect to a server in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, or Perth to stream the free live coverage on 9Now. Check the schedule of your preferred broadcaster, like 9Now (Australia) or NOW (UK). Tune in and enjoy!

Can I use a VPN to stream the Cricket World Cup final from another country?

Some users watch the Cricket World Cup final by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Best VPN for watching the Cricket World Cup final

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire Cricket World Cup tournament. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing an over. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Watch the Cricket World Cup final in Australia

9Now

Price: Free

Aussie cricket fans are in luck! 9Now is offering free coverage of every game featuring Australia—including the Cricket World Cup final between India vs. Australia (November 19, 2023). You may need to enter a valid Australian postal code (e.g., 2000 or 3001) to sign up, but it’s entirely free.

Watch 9Now With a VPN

Kayo Sports

Price: 25 AUD/month

Channel: Fox Cricket

Foxtel-owned sports streaming service Kayo Sports is another great option to watch live streams of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup tournament and never miss a game. Kayo Sports also offers a 14-day free trial if you only want to watch a particular game.

Note: You need an Australian credit card to subscribe to Kayo Sports.

Watch Kayo Sports With a VPN

Watch the Cricket World Cup final in Canada

Willow TV

Price: 8 CAD/month

To watch the Cricket World Cup in Canada, subscribe to Willow TV, a 24/7 cricket channel that is available as a standalone subscription or bundled with other channels on various cord-cutting services. You can stream across your devices, whether that’s in your browser or from the Willow TV app for your Android or iOS device.

Watch the Cricket World Cup final in New Zealand

Sky Sport Now

Price: 20 NZD/week, 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year

Cricket fans in New Zealand can subscribe to Sky Sport Now for live streaming and on-demand access to 12 Sky Sport and ESPN channels in New Zealand—perfect for watching Cricket Word Cup live streams. The broadcaster also offers week-long, monthly, and annual passes to suit your sports viewing needs. There’s also a seven-day free trial for the monthly or annual passes if you only want to watch select matches from the tournament.

Note: You will need a New Zealand payment method to subscribe to Sky Sport Now; otherwise, use PayPal.

Get ExpressVPN

Watch the Cricket World Cup final in the UK

NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass

Channel: Sky Sports Cricket

NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on the Sky Sports Cricket channel. If United Kingdom viewers only want to tune in to one particular match, you can opt for a day pass or take advantage of the seven-day free trial.

Watch NOW With a VPN

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channel: Sky Sports Cricket

In the UK, Sky Sports is an excellent way to watch the Cricket World Cup 2023. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.

Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.

Watch Sky With a VPN

Watch the Cricket World Cup final in the U.S.

Willow TV

Price: 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year

Americans can follow the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in the U.S. on Willow TV, a 24/7 cricket channel that is available as a standalone subscription or bundled with other channels on various cord-cutting services. You can stream across your devices, whether that’s in your browser or from the Willow TV app for your Android or iOS device.

Sling TV

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: Willow & Willow Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year)

Sling TV offers an add-on that includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra—a great way for U.S. fans to watch the cricket live. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in to Cricket World Cup matches.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.

ESPN+

Price: 10 USD/month or 100 USD/year

ESPN+ will offer Cricket World Cup matches throughout the entire tournament, and all 48 matches will be available in both English and Hindi. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu’s on-demand service for 70 USD/month.

Watch ESPN With a VPN

2023 Cricket World Cup schedule and fixtures

Date Match Venue October 5, 2023 England vs. New Zealand Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad October 6, 2023 Pakistan vs. Netherlands RGI Stadium, Hyderabad October 7, 2023 Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala October 7, 2023 South Africa vs. Sri Lanka Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi October 8, 2023 India vs. Australia MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai October 9, 2023 New Zealand vs. Netherlands RGI Stadium, Hyderabad October 10, 2023 England vs. Bangladesh HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala October 10, 2023 Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka RGI Stadium, Hyderabad October 11, 2023 India vs. Afghanistan Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi October 12, 2023 Australia vs. South Africa BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow October 13, 2023 New Zealand vs. Bangladesh MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai October 14, 2023 India vs. Pakistan Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad October 15, 2023 England vs. Afghanistan Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi October 16, 2023 Australia vs. Sri Lanka BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow October 17, 2023 South Africa vs. Netherlands HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala October 18, 2023 New Zealand vs. Afghanistan MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai October 19, 2023 India vs. Bangladesh MCA International Stadium, Pune October 20, 2023 Australia vs. Pakistan M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru October 21, 2023 Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow October 21, 2023 England vs. South Africa Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai October 22, 2023 India vs. New Zealand HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala October 23, 2023 Pakistan vs. Afghanistan MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai October 24, 2023 South Africa vs. Bangladesh Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai October 25, 2023 Australia vs. Netherlands Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi October 26, 2023 England vs. Sri Lanka BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow October 27, 2023 Pakistan vs. South Africa MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai October 28, 2023 Australia vs. New Zealand HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala October 28, 2023 Netherlands vs. Bangladesh MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai October 29, 2023 India vs. England BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow October 30, 2023 Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka MCA International Stadium, Pune October 31, 2023 Pakistan vs. Bangladesh Eden Gardens, Kolkata November 1, 2023 New Zealand vs. South Africa MCA International Stadium, Pune November 2, 2023 India vs. Sri Lanka Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai November 3, 2023 Netherlands vs. Afghanistan BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow November 4, 2023 Pakistan vs. New Zealand M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru November 4, 2023 England vs. Australia Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad November 5, 2023 India vs. South Africa Eden Gardens, Kolkata November 6, 2023 Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi November 7, 2023 Australia vs. Afghanistan Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai November 8, 2023 England vs. Netherlands MCA International Stadium, Pune November 9, 2023 New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai November 10, 2023 Afghanistan vs. South Africa Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad November 11, 2023 Australia vs. Bangladesh MCA International Stadium, Pune November 11, 2023 Pakistan vs. England Eden Gardens, Kolkata November 12, 2023 India vs. Netherlands M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru November 15, 2023 Semifinal 1: India vs. New Zealand Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai November 16, 2023 Semifinal 2: South Africa vs. Australia Eden Gardens, Kolkata November 19, 2023 Final: India vs. Australia Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Who’s playing in the 2023 Cricket World Cup?

In addition to the host country, India, Australia, England, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, New Zealand, South Africa, and the Netherlands make up the 10 teams that will play at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

How many stadiums are in the 2023 Cricket World Cup?

Ten stadiums across India will host matches for the 2023 Cricket World Cup

Venue City Capacity Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad 132,000 Wankhede Stadium Mumbai 33,000 Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow 50,000 Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium Dharamsala 23,000 Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Hyderabad 55,000 Eden Gardens Kolkata 68,000 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium Pune 37,500 Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium Delhi 41,800 MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai 50,000 M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru 40,000

Who are the most recent winners of the Cricket World Cup?

Year Winner 1975 West Indies 1979 West Indies 1983 India 1987 Australia 1992 Pakistan 1996 Sri Lanka 1999 Australia 2003 Australia 2007 Australia 2011 India 2015 Australia 2019 England 2023 Australia

Get ExpressVPN