Lorenzo Musetti will be back to defend the Hamburg European Open title he earned beating Carlos Alcaraz in the 2022 final. Two-time Roland Garros finalist Casper Ruud, and Germans Alexander Zverev, and Jan-Lennard Struff will also be vying for a place in the final. Daria Kasatkina, Donna Vekic, and Anastasia Potapova lead the field in the women’s bracket. Read on to learn all the ways to live stream the Hamburg European Open securely with a VPN.
|Event
|Hamburg European Open
|Date
|July 22–30, 2023
|Location
|Hamburg, Germany
|Venue
|Am Rothenbaum
|Surface
|Clay court
How to watch Hamburg European Open 2023 online
You can securely stream the games from the Hamburg European Open live with a VPN in just a few steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, if you would like to see the U.S. broadcast, connect to a server in the United States.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the Tennis Channel.
- Tune in and enjoy the matches!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Where to watch Hamburg European Open 2023 in your country?
Several broadcasters will carry coverage of the 2023 Hamburg European Open games—available to stream live online or on-demand.
Watch in Hamburg European Open in the U.S.
Tennis Channel
Price: 110 USD/year
Country: United States
You can get a standalone subscription to the Tennis Channel to live stream all the games from the Hamburg European Open, as well as matches from other major tournaments like the Atlanta Open and Australian Open.
Sling TV
Price: 51 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States
Tennis Channel is included in Sling TV’s Sports package add-on, which is available for an extra 11 USD/month and allows you to live stream all the games from the Hamburg European Open and have access to other channels, including NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and beIN SPORTS.
YouTube TV
Price: 84 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States
YouTube TV’s Sports Plus add-on (an extra 11 USD/month on top of the 73 USD/month subscription) includes the Tennis Channel for live streaming the Hamburg European Open. The package also comes with beIN SPORTS, FOX Soccer Plus, and NFL RedZone.
Fubo
Price: 85 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States
With Fubo, you can access all the games from the Hamburg European Open via the Tennis Channel—available through the Sports Lite and Sports Plus add-on packages (an extra 10 USD/month and 11 USD/month, respectively, on top of the 74 USD/month subscription).
DirecTV Stream
Price: 100 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States
You can live stream matches from the Hamburg European Open on the Tennis Channel, which you can access by subscribing to DirecTV Stream’s Choice package.
Watch in Hamburg European Open in Canada
TSN+
Price: 20 CAD/month
Country: Canada
Stream the Hamburg European Open as well as other tennis tournaments on TSN+ in Canada. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final). Check the broadcast schedule in advance.
Watch in Hamburg European Open in Australia
bEIN Sports
Price: 15 AUD/month or 150 AUD/year
Country: Australia
In Australia, you can stream all the action from the 2023 Hamburg European Open live on beIN Sport, which also carries a host of events across soccer, tennis (including the Atlanta Open), motorsports, and more.
Watch in Hamburg European Open in Germany
Sky Deutschland
Price: 28 EUR/month or 240 EUR/year
Channel: Sky Sports Tennis
Country: Germany
In Germany, fans can stream the Hamburg European Open as well as other tennis tournaments via the Sky Ticket streaming service. Check the broadcaster’s schedule in advance to see when the games are showing.
Note: You may need a German payment method to subscribe.
Hamburg European Open 2023 schedule
|Date
|Time (local)
|Round
|Saturday 22 July
|10:30 a.m.
|ATP & WTA Qualifying
|Sunday, 23 July
|11 a.m.
|ATP Qualifying; WTA Round 1
|Monday, 24 July
|11 a.m.
|ATP & WTA Round 1
|Tuesday, 25 July
|11 a.m.
|ATP Round 1 & WTA Round 2
|Wednesday, 26 July
|11 a.m.
|ATP & WTA Round 2
|Thursday 27 July
|11 a.m.
|ATP Round 2; WTA Quarterfinals
|Friday 28 July
|11 a.m.
|ATP Quarterfinals; WTA Semifinals
|Saturday 29 July
|11 a.m.
|WTA Doubles Final
|1:30 p.m.
|WTA Singles Final
|4 p.m.
|ATP Semifinals
|Sunday 30 July
|12:30 p.m.
|ATP Doubles Final
|3 p.m.
|ATP Singles Final
Which players are taking part in the Hamburg European Open 2023?
Men’s singles tournament
|Name
|Entry Rank
|Casper Ruud
|4
|(WC) Andrey Rublev
|Lorenzo Musetti
|15
|Francisco Cerundolo
|19
|Alexander Zverev
|21
|Jan-Lennard Struff
|22
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|32
|Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
|34
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|41
|Botic van de Zandschulp
|42
|Yannick Hanfmann
|48
|Sebastian Baez
|44
|Emil Ruusuvuori
|45
|Aslan Karatsev
|47
|Richard Gasquet
|49
|Zhizhen Zhang
|54
|Bernabe Zapata Miralles
|50
|Dusan Lajovic
|52
|Mikael Ymer
|61
|Laslo Djere
|56
|Arthur Fils
|58
|Juan Pablo Varillas
|60
|Daniel Altmaier
|65
|Pedro Cachin
|67
Women’s singles tournament
|Name
|Entry Rank
|Daria Kasatkina
|11
|Donna Vekic
|20
|Anastasia Potapova
|22
|Bernarda Pera
|27
|Mayar Sherif
|31
|Sorana Cirstea
|36
|Jasmine Paolini
|42
|Alycia Parks
|47
|Yulia Putintseva
|53
|Julia Grabher
|54
|Anna Kalinskaya
|57
|Martina Trevisan
|62
|Kamilla Rakhimova
|70
|Anna Karolina Schmiedlova
|76
|Nadia Podoroska
|78
|Camila Osorio
|81
|Panna Udvardy
|82
|Arantxa Rus
|85
|Anna-Lena Friedsam
|87
|Elizabeth Mandlik
|97
|Diana Shnaider
|98
What is the prize money for the Hamburg European Open?
The total prize money for the 2023 Hamburg European Open stands at 1,831,515 EUR for the men’s singles tournament. In the women’s bracket, the total prize money on offer in 2022 was 203,024 EUR.
Recent Hamburg European Open winners
|Year
|Men’s Winner
|Women’s Winner
|2022
|Andrey Rublev
|Aryna Sabalenka
|2021
|Pablo Carreño Busta
|Iga Swiatek
|2020
|Not held due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Not held due to COVID-19 pandemic
|2019
|Nikoloz Basilashvili
|Kristina Mladenovic
|2018
|Alexander Zverev
|Julia Görges
|2017
|Leonardo Mayer
|Elina Svitolina
|2016
|Pablo Cuevas
|Angelique Kerber
|2015
|Rafael Nadal
|Monica Puig
