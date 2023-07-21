Home Stream Sports Tennis Hamburg European Open

Live stream the Hamburg European Open 2023 Online

Updated: July 21, 2023

Stream all the action July 22–30!

Lorenzo Musetti will be back to defend the Hamburg European Open title he earned beating Carlos Alcaraz in the 2022 final. Two-time Roland Garros finalist Casper Ruud, and Germans Alexander Zverev, and Jan-Lennard Struff will also be vying for a place in the final. Daria Kasatkina, Donna Vekic, and Anastasia Potapova lead the field in the women’s bracket. Read on to learn all the ways to live stream the Hamburg European Open securely with a VPN.

EventHamburg European Open
DateJuly 22–30, 2023
LocationHamburg, Germany
VenueAm Rothenbaum
SurfaceClay court

How to watch Hamburg European Open 2023 online

You can securely stream the games from the Hamburg European Open live with a VPN in just a few steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, if you would like to see the U.S. broadcast, connect to a server in the United States.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the Tennis Channel.
  4. Tune in and enjoy the matches!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Where to watch Hamburg European Open 2023 in your country?

Several broadcasters will carry coverage of the 2023 Hamburg European Open games—available to stream live online or on-demand.

Watch in Hamburg European Open in the U.S.

Tennis Channel

Price: 110 USD/year
Country: United States

You can get a standalone subscription to the Tennis Channel to live stream all the games from the Hamburg European Open, as well as matches from other major tournaments like the Atlanta Open and Australian Open

Sling TV 

Price: 51 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States

Tennis Channel is included in Sling TV’s Sports package add-on, which is available for an extra 11 USD/month and allows you to live stream all the games from the Hamburg European Open and have access to other channels, including NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and beIN SPORTS.

How to Stream With Sling

YouTube TV 

Price: 84 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States

YouTube TV’s Sports Plus add-on (an extra 11 USD/month on top of the 73 USD/month subscription) includes the Tennis Channel for live streaming the Hamburg European Open. The package also comes with beIN SPORTS, FOX Soccer Plus, and NFL RedZone.

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 85 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States

With Fubo, you can access all the games from the Hamburg European Open via the Tennis Channel—available through the Sports Lite and Sports Plus add-on packages (an extra 10 USD/month and 11 USD/month, respectively, on top of the 74 USD/month subscription). 

Stream Fubo With a VPN

DirecTV Stream 

Price: 100 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States

You can live stream matches from the Hamburg European Open on the Tennis Channel, which you can access by subscribing to DirecTV Stream’s Choice package.

Watch With DirecTV Stream

Watch in Hamburg European Open in Canada

TSN+

Price: 20 CAD/month
Country: Canada

Stream the Hamburg European Open as well as other tennis tournaments on TSN+ in Canada. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final). Check the broadcast schedule in advance. 

Watch in Hamburg European Open in Australia

bEIN Sports

Price: 15 AUD/month or 150 AUD/year
Country: Australia

In Australia, you can stream all the action from the 2023 Hamburg European Open live on beIN Sport, which also carries a host of events across soccer, tennis (including the Atlanta Open), motorsports, and more. 

Watch in Hamburg European Open in Germany

Sky Deutschland

Price: 28 EUR/month or 240 EUR/year
Channel: Sky Sports Tennis
Country: Germany

In Germany, fans can stream the Hamburg European Open as well as other tennis tournaments via the Sky Ticket streaming service. Check the broadcaster’s schedule in advance to see when the games are showing. 

Note: You may need a German payment method to subscribe.

Hamburg European Open 2023 schedule

DateTime (local)Round
Saturday 22 July10:30 a.m.ATP & WTA Qualifying
Sunday, 23 July11 a.m.ATP Qualifying; WTA Round 1
Monday, 24 July11 a.m.ATP & WTA Round 1
Tuesday, 25 July11 a.m.ATP Round 1 & WTA Round 2
Wednesday, 26 July11 a.m.ATP & WTA Round 2
Thursday 27 July11 a.m.ATP Round 2; WTA Quarterfinals
Friday 28 July11 a.m.ATP Quarterfinals; WTA Semifinals
Saturday 29 July11 a.m.WTA Doubles Final
1:30 p.m.WTA Singles Final
4 p.m.ATP Semifinals
Sunday 30 July12:30 p.m.ATP Doubles Final
3 p.m.ATP Singles Final

Which players are taking part in the Hamburg European Open 2023?

Men’s singles tournament

NameEntry Rank
Casper Ruud4
(WC) Andrey Rublev
Lorenzo Musetti15
Francisco Cerundolo19
Alexander Zverev21
Jan-Lennard Struff22
Tomas Martin Etcheverry32
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina34
Miomir Kecmanovic41
Botic van de Zandschulp42
Yannick Hanfmann48
Sebastian Baez44
Emil Ruusuvuori45
Aslan Karatsev47
Richard Gasquet49
Zhizhen Zhang54
Bernabe Zapata Miralles50
Dusan Lajovic52
Mikael Ymer61
Laslo Djere56
Arthur Fils58
Juan Pablo Varillas60
Daniel Altmaier65
Pedro Cachin67

Women’s singles tournament

NameEntry Rank
Daria Kasatkina11
Donna Vekic20
Anastasia Potapova22
Bernarda Pera27
Mayar Sherif31
Sorana Cirstea36
Jasmine Paolini42
Alycia Parks47
Yulia Putintseva53
Julia Grabher54
Anna Kalinskaya57
Martina Trevisan62
Kamilla Rakhimova70
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova76
Nadia Podoroska78
Camila Osorio81
Panna Udvardy82
Arantxa Rus85
Anna-Lena Friedsam87
Elizabeth Mandlik97
Diana Shnaider98

What is the prize money for the Hamburg European Open?

The total prize money for the 2023 Hamburg European Open stands at 1,831,515 EUR for the men’s singles tournament. In the women’s bracket, the total prize money on offer in 2022 was 203,024 EUR.

Recent Hamburg European Open winners

YearMen’s WinnerWomen’s Winner
2022Andrey RublevAryna Sabalenka
2021Pablo Carreño BustaIga Swiatek
2020Not held due to COVID-19 pandemicNot held due to COVID-19 pandemic
2019Nikoloz BasilashviliKristina Mladenovic
2018Alexander ZverevJulia Görges
2017Leonardo MayerElina Svitolina
2016Pablo CuevasAngelique Kerber
2015Rafael NadalMonica Puig

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ for tennis live streams

Can I stream tennis on my computer?
Can I stream tennis on my phone or tablet?
Where can I stream this week’s matches?
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
Does ExpressVPN include a Tennis Channel subscription?
