Lorenzo Musetti will be back to defend the Hamburg European Open title he earned beating Carlos Alcaraz in the 2022 final. Two-time Roland Garros finalist Casper Ruud, and Germans Alexander Zverev, and Jan-Lennard Struff will also be vying for a place in the final. Daria Kasatkina, Donna Vekic, and Anastasia Potapova lead the field in the women’s bracket. Read on to learn all the ways to live stream the Hamburg European Open securely with a VPN.

Event Hamburg European Open Date July 22–30, 2023 Location Hamburg, Germany Venue Am Rothenbaum Surface Clay court

How to watch Hamburg European Open 2023 online

You can securely stream the games from the Hamburg European Open live with a VPN in just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, if you would like to see the U.S. broadcast, connect to a server in the United States. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the Tennis Channel . Tune in and enjoy the matches!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Where to watch Hamburg European Open 2023 in your country?

Several broadcasters will carry coverage of the 2023 Hamburg European Open games—available to stream live online or on-demand.

Watch in Hamburg European Open in the U.S.

Tennis Channel

Price: 110 USD/year

Country: United States

You can get a standalone subscription to the Tennis Channel to live stream all the games from the Hamburg European Open, as well as matches from other major tournaments like the Atlanta Open and Australian Open.

Sling TV

Price: 51 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

Country: United States

Tennis Channel is included in Sling TV’s Sports package add-on, which is available for an extra 11 USD/month and allows you to live stream all the games from the Hamburg European Open and have access to other channels, including NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and beIN SPORTS.

How to Stream With Sling

YouTube TV

Price: 84 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

Country: United States

YouTube TV’s Sports Plus add-on (an extra 11 USD/month on top of the 73 USD/month subscription) includes the Tennis Channel for live streaming the Hamburg European Open. The package also comes with beIN SPORTS, FOX Soccer Plus, and NFL RedZone.

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 85 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

Country: United States

With Fubo, you can access all the games from the Hamburg European Open via the Tennis Channel—available through the Sports Lite and Sports Plus add-on packages (an extra 10 USD/month and 11 USD/month, respectively, on top of the 74 USD/month subscription).

Stream Fubo With a VPN

DirecTV Stream

Price: 100 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

Country: United States

You can live stream matches from the Hamburg European Open on the Tennis Channel, which you can access by subscribing to DirecTV Stream’s Choice package.

Watch With DirecTV Stream

Watch in Hamburg European Open in Canada

TSN+

Price: 20 CAD/month

Country: Canada

Stream the Hamburg European Open as well as other tennis tournaments on TSN+ in Canada. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final). Check the broadcast schedule in advance.

Watch in Hamburg European Open in Australia

bEIN Sports

Price: 15 AUD/month or 150 AUD/year

Country: Australia

In Australia, you can stream all the action from the 2023 Hamburg European Open live on beIN Sport, which also carries a host of events across soccer, tennis (including the Atlanta Open), motorsports, and more.

Watch in Hamburg European Open in Germany

Sky Deutschland

Price: 28 EUR/month or 240 EUR/year

Channel: Sky Sports Tennis

Country: Germany

In Germany, fans can stream the Hamburg European Open as well as other tennis tournaments via the Sky Ticket streaming service. Check the broadcaster’s schedule in advance to see when the games are showing.

Note: You may need a German payment method to subscribe.

Hamburg European Open 2023 schedule

Date Time (local) Round Saturday 22 July 10:30 a.m. ATP & WTA Qualifying Sunday, 23 July 11 a.m. ATP Qualifying; WTA Round 1 Monday, 24 July 11 a.m. ATP & WTA Round 1 Tuesday, 25 July 11 a.m. ATP Round 1 & WTA Round 2 Wednesday, 26 July 11 a.m. ATP & WTA Round 2 Thursday 27 July 11 a.m. ATP Round 2; WTA Quarterfinals Friday 28 July 11 a.m. ATP Quarterfinals; WTA Semifinals Saturday 29 July 11 a.m. WTA Doubles Final 1:30 p.m. WTA Singles Final 4 p.m. ATP Semifinals Sunday 30 July 12:30 p.m. ATP Doubles Final 3 p.m. ATP Singles Final

Which players are taking part in the Hamburg European Open 2023?

Men’s singles tournament

Name Entry Rank Casper Ruud 4 (WC) Andrey Rublev Lorenzo Musetti 15 Francisco Cerundolo 19 Alexander Zverev 21 Jan-Lennard Struff 22 Tomas Martin Etcheverry 32 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 34 Miomir Kecmanovic 41 Botic van de Zandschulp 42 Yannick Hanfmann 48 Sebastian Baez 44 Emil Ruusuvuori 45 Aslan Karatsev 47 Richard Gasquet 49 Zhizhen Zhang 54 Bernabe Zapata Miralles 50 Dusan Lajovic 52 Mikael Ymer 61 Laslo Djere 56 Arthur Fils 58 Juan Pablo Varillas 60 Daniel Altmaier 65 Pedro Cachin 67

Women’s singles tournament

Name Entry Rank Daria Kasatkina 11 Donna Vekic 20 Anastasia Potapova 22 Bernarda Pera 27 Mayar Sherif 31 Sorana Cirstea 36 Jasmine Paolini 42 Alycia Parks 47 Yulia Putintseva 53 Julia Grabher 54 Anna Kalinskaya 57 Martina Trevisan 62 Kamilla Rakhimova 70 Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 76 Nadia Podoroska 78 Camila Osorio 81 Panna Udvardy 82 Arantxa Rus 85 Anna-Lena Friedsam 87 Elizabeth Mandlik 97 Diana Shnaider 98

What is the prize money for the Hamburg European Open?

The total prize money for the 2023 Hamburg European Open stands at 1,831,515 EUR for the men’s singles tournament. In the women’s bracket, the total prize money on offer in 2022 was 203,024 EUR.

Recent Hamburg European Open winners

Year Men’s Winner Women’s Winner 2022 Andrey Rublev Aryna Sabalenka 2021 Pablo Carreño Busta Iga Swiatek 2020 Not held due to COVID-19 pandemic Not held due to COVID-19 pandemic 2019 Nikoloz Basilashvili Kristina Mladenovic 2018 Alexander Zverev Julia Görges 2017 Leonardo Mayer Elina Svitolina 2016 Pablo Cuevas Angelique Kerber 2015 Rafael Nadal Monica Puig

