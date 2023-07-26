Jannik Sinner defeated defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to take the Croatia Open Umag title in last year’s final, but the Italian has declined to defend his title this year, meaning we could see a new champion. Jiri Lehecka, Stan Wawrinka, and Dominic Thiem are among the top players hoping to win the men’s clay court title. Read on to learn all the ways to live stream the Croatia Open Umag securely with a VPN.
|Event
|Croatia Open Umag
|Date
|July 24–30, 2023
|Location
|Umag, Croatia
|Venue
|ITC Stella Maris
|Surface
|Clay court
How to watch 2023 Croatia Open Umag online
You can securely stream the games from the Croatia Open Umag live with a VPN in just a few steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, if you would like to see the U.S. broadcast, connect to a server in the United States.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the Tennis Channel.
- Tune in and enjoy the matches!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Where to watch Croatia European Open 2023 in your country?
Several broadcasters will carry coverage of the 2023 Croatia Open Umag games—available to stream live online or on-demand.
Watch the Croatia Open Umag in the U.S.
Tennis Channel
Price: 110 USD/year
Country: United States
You can get a standalone subscription to the Tennis Channel to live stream all the games from the Croatia Open Umag, as well as matches from other major tournaments like the Atlanta Open and Australian Open.
Sling TV
Price: 51 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States
Tennis Channel is included in Sling TV’s Sports package add-on, which is available for an extra 11 USD/month and allows you to live stream all the games from the Croatia Open Umag and have access to other channels, including NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and beIN SPORTS.
YouTube TV
Price: 84 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States
YouTube TV’s Sports Plus add-on (an extra 11 USD/month on top of the 73 USD/month subscription) includes the Tennis Channel for live streaming the Croatia Open Umag. The package also comes with beIN SPORTS, FOX Soccer Plus, and NFL RedZone.
Fubo
Price: 85 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States
With Fubo, you can access all the games from the Croatia Open Umag via the Tennis Channel—available through the Sports Lite and Sports Plus add-on packages (an extra 10 USD/month and 11 USD/month, respectively, on top of the 74 USD/month subscription).
DirecTV Stream
Price: 100 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States
You can live stream matches from the Croatia Open Umag on the Tennis Channel, which you can access by subscribing to DirecTV Stream’s Choice package.
Watch in Croatia Open Umag in Canada
TSN+
Price: 20 CAD/month
Country: Canada
Stream the Croatia European Open as well as other tennis tournaments on TSN+ in Canada. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final). Check the broadcast schedule in advance.
Watch in Croatia Open Umag in Australia
bEIN Sports
Price: 15 AUD/month or 150 AUD/year
Country: Australia
In Australia, you can stream all the action from the 2023 Croatia Open Umag live on beIN Sport, which also carries a host of events across soccer, tennis (including the Atlanta Open), motorsports, and more.
Watch in Croatia Open Umag in Germany
Sky Deutschland
Price: 28 EUR/month or 240 EUR/year
Channel: Sky Sports Tennis
Country: Germany
In Germany, fans can stream the Croatia Open Umag as well as other tennis tournaments via the Sky Ticket streaming service. Check the broadcaster’s schedule in advance to see when the games are showing.
Note: You may need a German payment method to subscribe.
Croatia Open Umag 2023 schedule
|Date
|Time (local)
|Round
|Saturday 22 July
|10:30 a.m.
|ATP & WTA Qualifying
|Sunday, 23 July
|11 a.m.
|ATP Qualifying; WTA Round 1
|Monday, 24 July
|11 a.m.
|ATP & WTA Round 1
|Tuesday, 25 July
|11 a.m.
|ATP Round 1 & WTA Round 2
|Wednesday, 26 July
|11 a.m.
|ATP & WTA Round 2
|Thursday 27 July
|11 a.m.
|ATP Round 2; WTA Quarterfinals
|Friday 28 July
|11 a.m.
|ATP Quarterfinals; WTA Semifinals
|Saturday 29 July
|11 a.m.
|WTA Doubles Final
|1:30 p.m.
|WTA Singles Final
|4 p.m.
|ATP Semifinals
|Sunday 30 July
|12:30 p.m.
|ATP Doubles Final
|3 p.m.
|ATP Singles Final
Which players are taking part in the Croatia Open Umag 2023?
Men’s singles tournament
|Name
|Entry Rank
|Jiri Lehecka
|36
|Lorenzo Sonego
|40
|Sebastian Ofner
|69
|Roberto Carballes Baena
|53
|Christopher O’Connell
|70
|Stan Wawrinka
|87
|Matteo Arnaldi
|78
|Albert Ramos-Vinolas
|72
|Marc-Andrea Huesler
|83
|Alexei Popyrin
|92
|Fabian Marozsan
|95
|Dominic Thiem
|90
|Marco Cecchinato
|88
|Alexander Shevchenko
|97
|Juan Manuel Cerundolo
|110
|Marin Cilic
|100
|Benjamin Bonzi
|93
|Zsombor Piros
|112
|Jaume Munar
|108
|Taro Daniel
|105
|Federico Coria
|104
(WC) Dino Prizmic
What is the prize money for the Croatia Open Umag?
The total prize money for the 2023 Croatia Open Umag stands at 562,815 EUR for the men’s singles tournament.
Recent Croatia Open Umag winners
|Year
|Men’s Winner
|2022
|Jannik Sinner
|2021
|Carlos Alcaraz
|2020
|Not held due to COVID-19 pandemic
|2019
|Dušan Lajović
|2018
|Marco Cecchinato
|2017
|Andrey Rublev
|2016
|Fabio Fognini
|2015
|Dominic Thiem
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ for tennis live streams
Can I stream tennis on my computer?
Can I stream tennis on my phone or tablet?
Where can I stream this week’s matches?
Check out the event-specific information at the top of this page, which will always list out the date, time, and streaming platforms available to watch the latest tennis events. We’ve also got dedicated pages for each of the Grand Slam tournaments: The Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open.
To watch tennis online, simply follow these steps:
1. Get ExpressVPN
2. Connect to a server location in the country of your preferred broadcaster
3. Log in to your preferred streaming services (such as 9Now)
4. Watch tennis live streams!
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
Does ExpressVPN include a Tennis Channel subscription?
No, ExpressVPN does not come with a Tennis Channel subscription. If you don’t already have one, you’ll need to sign up separately. But ExpressVPN does work seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite player from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.