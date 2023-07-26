Jannik Sinner defeated defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to take the Croatia Open Umag title in last year’s final, but the Italian has declined to defend his title this year, meaning we could see a new champion. Jiri Lehecka, Stan Wawrinka, and Dominic Thiem are among the top players hoping to win the men’s clay court title. Read on to learn all the ways to live stream the Croatia Open Umag securely with a VPN.

Event Croatia Open Umag Date July 24–30, 2023 Location Umag, Croatia Venue ITC Stella Maris Surface Clay court

How to watch 2023 Croatia Open Umag online

You can securely stream the games from the Croatia Open Umag live with a VPN in just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, if you would like to see the U.S. broadcast, connect to a server in the United States. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the Tennis Channel . Tune in and enjoy the matches!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Where to watch Croatia European Open 2023 in your country?

Several broadcasters will carry coverage of the 2023 Croatia Open Umag games—available to stream live online or on-demand.

Watch the Croatia Open Umag in the U.S.

Tennis Channel

Price: 110 USD/year

Country: United States

You can get a standalone subscription to the Tennis Channel to live stream all the games from the Croatia Open Umag, as well as matches from other major tournaments like the Atlanta Open and Australian Open.

Sling TV

Price: 51 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

Country: United States

Tennis Channel is included in Sling TV’s Sports package add-on, which is available for an extra 11 USD/month and allows you to live stream all the games from the Croatia Open Umag and have access to other channels, including NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and beIN SPORTS.

How to Stream With Sling

YouTube TV

Price: 84 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

Country: United States

YouTube TV’s Sports Plus add-on (an extra 11 USD/month on top of the 73 USD/month subscription) includes the Tennis Channel for live streaming the Croatia Open Umag. The package also comes with beIN SPORTS, FOX Soccer Plus, and NFL RedZone.

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 85 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

Country: United States

With Fubo, you can access all the games from the Croatia Open Umag via the Tennis Channel—available through the Sports Lite and Sports Plus add-on packages (an extra 10 USD/month and 11 USD/month, respectively, on top of the 74 USD/month subscription).

Stream Fubo With a VPN

DirecTV Stream

Price: 100 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

Country: United States

You can live stream matches from the Croatia Open Umag on the Tennis Channel, which you can access by subscribing to DirecTV Stream’s Choice package.

Watch With DirecTV Stream

Watch in Croatia Open Umag in Canada

TSN+

Price: 20 CAD/month

Country: Canada

Stream the Croatia European Open as well as other tennis tournaments on TSN+ in Canada. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final). Check the broadcast schedule in advance.

Watch in Croatia Open Umag in Australia

bEIN Sports

Price: 15 AUD/month or 150 AUD/year

Country: Australia

In Australia, you can stream all the action from the 2023 Croatia Open Umag live on beIN Sport, which also carries a host of events across soccer, tennis (including the Atlanta Open), motorsports, and more.

Watch in Croatia Open Umag in Germany

Sky Deutschland

Price: 28 EUR/month or 240 EUR/year

Channel: Sky Sports Tennis

Country: Germany

In Germany, fans can stream the Croatia Open Umag as well as other tennis tournaments via the Sky Ticket streaming service. Check the broadcaster’s schedule in advance to see when the games are showing.

Note: You may need a German payment method to subscribe.

Croatia Open Umag 2023 schedule

Date Time (local) Round Saturday 22 July 10:30 a.m. ATP & WTA Qualifying Sunday, 23 July 11 a.m. ATP Qualifying; WTA Round 1 Monday, 24 July 11 a.m. ATP & WTA Round 1 Tuesday, 25 July 11 a.m. ATP Round 1 & WTA Round 2 Wednesday, 26 July 11 a.m. ATP & WTA Round 2 Thursday 27 July 11 a.m. ATP Round 2; WTA Quarterfinals Friday 28 July 11 a.m. ATP Quarterfinals; WTA Semifinals Saturday 29 July 11 a.m. WTA Doubles Final 1:30 p.m. WTA Singles Final 4 p.m. ATP Semifinals Sunday 30 July 12:30 p.m. ATP Doubles Final 3 p.m. ATP Singles Final

Which players are taking part in the Croatia Open Umag 2023?

Men’s singles tournament

Name Entry Rank Jiri Lehecka 36 Lorenzo Sonego 40 Sebastian Ofner 69 Roberto Carballes Baena 53 Christopher O’Connell 70 Stan Wawrinka 87 Matteo Arnaldi 78 Albert Ramos-Vinolas 72 Marc-Andrea Huesler 83 Alexei Popyrin 92 Fabian Marozsan 95 Dominic Thiem 90 Marco Cecchinato 88 Alexander Shevchenko 97 Juan Manuel Cerundolo 110 Marin Cilic 100 Benjamin Bonzi 93 Zsombor Piros 112 Jaume Munar 108 Taro Daniel 105 Federico Coria 104 (WC) Dino Prizmic

What is the prize money for the Croatia Open Umag?

The total prize money for the 2023 Croatia Open Umag stands at 562,815 EUR for the men’s singles tournament.

Recent Croatia Open Umag winners

Year Men’s Winner 2022 Jannik Sinner 2021 Carlos Alcaraz 2020 Not held due to COVID-19 pandemic 2019 Dušan Lajović 2018 Marco Cecchinato 2017 Andrey Rublev 2016 Fabio Fognini 2015 Dominic Thiem

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.