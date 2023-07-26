Home Stream Sports Tennis Croatia Open

Live stream the Croatia Open Umag 2023 online

Updated: July 26, 2023

Securely stream every game from July 24–30!

Jannik Sinner defeated defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to take the Croatia Open Umag title in last year’s final, but the Italian has declined to defend his title this year, meaning we could see a new champion. Jiri Lehecka, Stan Wawrinka, and Dominic Thiem are among the top players hoping to win the men’s clay court title. Read on to learn all the ways to live stream the Croatia Open Umag securely with a VPN.

  
EventCroatia Open Umag
DateJuly 24–30, 2023
LocationUmag, Croatia
VenueITC Stella Maris
SurfaceClay court

How to watch 2023 Croatia Open Umag online

You can securely stream the games from the Croatia Open Umag live with a VPN in just a few steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, if you would like to see the U.S. broadcast, connect to a server in the United States.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the Tennis Channel.
  4. Tune in and enjoy the matches!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge

Where to watch Croatia European Open 2023 in your country?

Several broadcasters will carry coverage of the 2023 Croatia Open Umag games—available to stream live online or on-demand.

Watch the Croatia Open Umag in the U.S.

Tennis Channel

Price: 110 USD/year
Country: United States

You can get a standalone subscription to the Tennis Channel to live stream all the games from the Croatia Open Umag, as well as matches from other major tournaments like the Atlanta Open and Australian Open

Sling TV 

Price: 51 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States

Tennis Channel is included in Sling TV’s Sports package add-on, which is available for an extra 11 USD/month and allows you to live stream all the games from the Croatia Open Umag and have access to other channels, including NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and beIN SPORTS.

How to Stream With Sling

YouTube TV 

Price: 84 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States

YouTube TV’s Sports Plus add-on (an extra 11 USD/month on top of the 73 USD/month subscription) includes the Tennis Channel for live streaming the Croatia Open Umag. The package also comes with beIN SPORTS, FOX Soccer Plus, and NFL RedZone.

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 85 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States

With Fubo, you can access all the games from the Croatia Open Umag via the Tennis Channel—available through the Sports Lite and Sports Plus add-on packages (an extra 10 USD/month and 11 USD/month, respectively, on top of the 74 USD/month subscription). 

Stream Fubo With a VPN

DirecTV Stream 

Price: 100 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States

You can live stream matches from the Croatia Open Umag on the Tennis Channel, which you can access by subscribing to DirecTV Stream’s Choice package.

Watch With DirecTV Stream

Watch in Croatia Open Umag in Canada

TSN+

Price: 20 CAD/month
Country: Canada

Stream the Croatia European Open as well as other tennis tournaments on TSN+ in Canada. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final). Check the broadcast schedule in advance. 

Watch in Croatia Open Umag in Australia

bEIN Sports

Price: 15 AUD/month or 150 AUD/year
Country: Australia

In Australia, you can stream all the action from the 2023 Croatia Open Umag live on beIN Sport, which also carries a host of events across soccer, tennis (including the Atlanta Open), motorsports, and more. 

Watch in Croatia Open Umag in Germany

Sky Deutschland

Price: 28 EUR/month or 240 EUR/year
Channel: Sky Sports Tennis
Country: Germany

In Germany, fans can stream the Croatia Open Umag as well as other tennis tournaments via the Sky Ticket streaming service. Check the broadcaster’s schedule in advance to see when the games are showing. 

Note: You may need a German payment method to subscribe.

Croatia Open Umag 2023 schedule

DateTime (local)Round
Saturday 22 July10:30 a.m.ATP & WTA Qualifying
Sunday, 23 July11 a.m.ATP Qualifying; WTA Round 1
Monday, 24 July11 a.m.ATP & WTA Round 1
Tuesday, 25 July11 a.m.ATP Round 1 & WTA Round 2
Wednesday, 26 July11 a.m.ATP & WTA Round 2
Thursday 27 July11 a.m.ATP Round 2; WTA Quarterfinals
Friday 28 July11 a.m.ATP Quarterfinals; WTA Semifinals
Saturday 29 July11 a.m.WTA Doubles Final
1:30 p.m.WTA Singles Final
4 p.m.ATP Semifinals
Sunday 30 July12:30 p.m.ATP Doubles Final
3 p.m.ATP Singles Final

Which players are taking part in the Croatia Open Umag 2023?

Men’s singles tournament

NameEntry Rank
Jiri Lehecka36
Lorenzo Sonego40
Sebastian Ofner69
Roberto Carballes Baena53
Christopher O’Connell70
Stan Wawrinka87
Matteo Arnaldi78
Albert Ramos-Vinolas72
Marc-Andrea Huesler83
Alexei Popyrin92
Fabian Marozsan95
Dominic Thiem90
Marco Cecchinato88
Alexander Shevchenko97
Juan Manuel Cerundolo110
Marin Cilic100
Benjamin Bonzi93
Zsombor Piros112
Jaume Munar108
Taro Daniel105
Federico Coria104
(WC) Dino Prizmic

What is the prize money for the Croatia Open Umag?

The total prize money for the 2023 Croatia Open Umag stands at 562,815 EUR for the men’s singles tournament. 

Recent Croatia Open Umag winners

YearMen’s Winner
2022Jannik Sinner
2021Carlos Alcaraz
2020Not held due to COVID-19 pandemic
2019Dušan Lajović
2018Marco Cecchinato
2017Andrey Rublev
2016Fabio Fognini
2015Dominic Thiem

