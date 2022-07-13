Watch 2023 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup live streams

Home Oglądaj mecze na żywo International Basketball

Watch the 2023 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup (June 26–July 2, 2023) to see the region’s best female basketball players duke it out at the at the Quay Centre in the Sydney Olympic Park. Host country Australia opens the tournament against the Philippines in the quest for FIBA gold, while other teams in contention for the title include twelve-time-winner South Korea, China, and defending champion Japan. All the games can be live-streamed via Courtside 1891, as well as ESPN and Kayo Sports.

Watch international basketball live streams with a VPN

You can watch an international basketball live stream—including the EuroLeague Final Four—in just a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the region of your preferred broadcaster.
  3. Visit the streaming service of your choice and find your preferred game.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to watch 2023 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup live online

Courtside 1891

Price: 42 USD/year

FIBA’s streaming service Courtside 1891 allows you to watch international basketball live streams, full-game replays, and highlights of international basketball tournaments, including the 2023 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup, FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers, and the Women’s Basketball World Cup. Choose between the Courtside 1891 Max Pass (paid) and the free Plus tier (requires registration), which gives you access to extended highlights of games after the final whistle.

Live stream the National Basketball League on 10 play

Australia’s 10 play carries National League Basketball, including the championship series.

To watch the NBL for free on Channel 10:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in Australia.
  3. Visit 10 play.
  4. Enjoy the basketball!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for ChromeFirefox, or Edge.

How to watch Victor Webanyama

If you want to get familiar with top 2023 NBA Draft prospect Victor Webanyama, you’re in luck! The NBA app is live streaming all Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 games through the end of their season in mid-May.

Here’s how you can stream Victor Webanyama’s games on the NBA app.

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Download the NBA app.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Upcoming international basketball tournaments and leagues

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

In total, 32 teams (eight from Asia; 12 European countries; five African nations; and five from the Americas) will compete in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 from August 25–September 10, 2023, with the tournament held across Indonesia, Japan, and the Philippines.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: FIBA basketball

