Watch 2023 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup live streams

Watch the 2023 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup (June 26–July 2, 2023) to see the region’s best female basketball players duke it out at the at the Quay Centre in the Sydney Olympic Park. Host country Australia opens the tournament against the Philippines in the quest for FIBA gold, while other teams in contention for the title include twelve-time-winner South Korea, China, and defending champion Japan. All the games can be live-streamed via Courtside 1891, as well as ESPN and Kayo Sports.

How to watch 2023 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup live online

Courtside 1891

Price: 42 USD/year

FIBA’s streaming service Courtside 1891 allows you to watch international basketball live streams, full-game replays, and highlights of international basketball tournaments, including the 2023 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup, FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers, and the Women’s Basketball World Cup. Choose between the Courtside 1891 Max Pass (paid) and the free Plus tier (requires registration), which gives you access to extended highlights of games after the final whistle.

Live stream the National Basketball League on 10 play

Australia’s 10 play carries National League Basketball, including the championship series.

How to watch Victor Webanyama

If you want to get familiar with top 2023 NBA Draft prospect Victor Webanyama, you’re in luck! The NBA app is live streaming all Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 games through the end of their season in mid-May.

Here’s how you can stream Victor Webanyama’s games on the NBA app.

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Download the NBA app. Tune in and enjoy!

Upcoming international basketball tournaments and leagues

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

In total, 32 teams (eight from Asia; 12 European countries; five African nations; and five from the Americas) will compete in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 from August 25–September 10, 2023, with the tournament held across Indonesia, Japan, and the Philippines.

FAQ: FIBA basketball What is FIBA basketball? The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) represents national basketball organizations from around the world. It also organizes international competitions including the FIBA Basketball World Cup, the Olympic Basketball Tournament, and 3×3 basketball. How many timeouts are allowed by FIBA basketball rules? In FIBA basketball, teams are allowed two timeouts in first half and three in the second half (but a maximum of two timeouts in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter). Teams are also allowed one timeout per period of overtime. Timeouts last 60 seconds and cannot be carried over. What are the dimensions of the basketball courts in FIBA games? Courts measure 28 meters in length by 15 meters wide, measured from the inner edge of the boundary line. This is slightly smaller than current NBA and WNBA courts (28.65 by 15.24 meters). Other differences include the three-point line (6.75 metres away from the basket in FIBA, 7.24 metres in the NBA). Is FIBA basketball different from the NBA? There are several differences in the rules for NBA and FIBA games. For example: the size of the courts, number of timeouts, length of quarters (10 minutes in FIBA; 12 minutes in the NBA), and fouls (players are ejected after five fouls (personal and technical combined) in FIBA; NBA players foul out after six personal or two technical fouls). Both forms of basketball use a 24 second shot clock (reset to 14 seconds after an offensive rebound). Since 2010, both the NBA and FIBA use a rectangular key or restricted area, helping to standardize the style of play between the two formats. Is NBA bigger than FIBA? From a fan perspective and clout, the NBA is arguable a much bigger deal. Conversations around the “GOAT” (greatest of all time) players center around the likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—all players who made their names playing in the NBA. However, some of the NBA’s biggest overseas talents have emerged from FIBA competitions, including German power forward Dirk Nowitzki (2011 NBA Finals winner and MVP) and the Dallas Mavericks’ young point guard and talisman Luka Dončić, who hails from Slovenia.