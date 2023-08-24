The Asia Cup 2023, taking place from August 30 to September 17, unfolds as the 16th edition in a One-Day International (ODI) setup, setting the stage for Asian teams ahead of the ODI World Cup in India in October-November.
Pakistan, with stars freshly returning from The Hundred, aims to bounce back after losing hosting rights, while Sri Lanka aims to defend its title. India is gearing up with a robust team, while Bangladesh and Afghanistan are strong contenders. Nepal, qualified by winning the ACC Men’s Premier Cup, might be a potential surprise. Keep reading to discover various methods for securely live streaming the 2023 Asia Cup cricket matches with a VPN in the UK.
|Organized
|International Cricket Council (ICC)
|Date
|August 30–September 17, 2023
|Host Country
|Pakistan & Sri Lanka
How to watch the 2023 Asia Cup for free in the UK
You can watch live streams of the 2023 Asia Cup in just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to watch on TNT Sports, connect to a server in the UK. To watch Disney+ Hotstar India, connect to our secure India (via Singapore) server. For the Yupp broadcast, connect to a secure server in Australia or one of the other dozens of countries where Yupp is streaming the Asia Cup.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, and connect to start streaming your match.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Disney+ Hotstar (Mobile version)
Price: free
Country: India
Disney+ Hotstar announced that it will provide complimentary access to the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup events for all mobile phone users using the Disney+ Hotstar platform, so tune in and enjoy these thrilling games for free on your mobile device.
Why do you need a VPN to watch Asia Cup in the UK?
Pints, pals, and well-informed TV pundits aren’t the only things that go perfectly with the Asia Cup —you’ll also want to add ExpressVPN to your checklist! Not only does ExpressVPN offer high-speed servers in 94 countries across the world, optimized for streaming and security, but with a VPN you can securely stream every Asia Cup game live across your devices and even on your smart TVs and gaming consoles.
Securely live stream Asia Cup games with a VPN on up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you and your family to watch your favorite teams—and track your fantasy team along the way—at home, on the go, or even abroad.
Best VPN for watching Asia Cup in the UK in 2023
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023 Asia Cup. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you’ll never miss a goal or minute of the action.
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don’t support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Key features:
- High-speed servers in 94 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security
- Up to 8 simultaneous connections (with a 6- or 12-month subscription)
- 5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support
- Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs
- Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more
- The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot
- Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps
- Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile
Where to watch the 2023 Asia Cup online in the UK
Cricket fans in the UK have the opportunity to watch the 2023 Asia Cup action on TNT Sports.
TNT Sports
Price: 30 GBP/month and up
Living in the UK? TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) is your best bet for catching live streams of the games, and it’s available as an add-on to Sky Sports. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a valid UK/Ireland credit or debit card.
Stream the 2023 Asia Cup in other countries
Watch the Asia Cup in India
Disney+ Hotstar
Price:
Hotstar Premium: ₹299/month or ₹1499/year (4 USD/month or 20 USD/year)
Hotstar VIP: ₹399/year (5.4 USD/year)
Wherever you are, Hotstar provides the cheapest way to watch cricket. There are currently no free trials available, but there is a 48-hour refund policy if you decide to unsubscribe. For any other queries, or information about the content offered check the Hotstar FAQ page. Note that you may be required to provide Indian payment details and an Indian billing address or phone number.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watch the Asia Cup in the USA
Willow TV
Price: 30 USD/month and up
Channels: Willow & Willow Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year)
Sling TV offers an add-on that includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra—a great way to watch cricket live. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in. You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.
ESPN+
Price: 10 USD/month and up
Channels: ESPN+
ESPN is a major cricket broadcaster in the United States and is live streaming Asia Cup games on its ESPN+ online platform. In addition, U.S. viewers who have the “Disney Bundle” with Hulu and ESPN can stream games within the Hulu app. Be sure to check the official fixtures schedule before you tune in.
Watch the Asia Cup in Canada
Hotstar Canada
Price: 50 CAD /year
India’s Hotstar also caters to overseas viewers with much of the same content including live cricket, Bollywood movie premieres, popular dramas and much more. In addition to the 2023 Asia Cup, cricket fans can also stream the IPL, Women’s T20, and other international India tours.
To stream Hotstar India securely and in blazing-fast HD, simply connect to one of our high-speed Canada servers, such as Toronto or Montreal, then visit www.hotstar.com/ca/ to sign up or start streaming!
Watch the Asia Cup in Australia
Kayo Sports
Price: 25 AUD/month
In Australia, You can watch Asia Cup on Kayo Sports, which is renowned for its streaming of sports content, boasting a strong reputation. It provides extensive live sports coverage across the globe and has secured the rights to stream major cricket events such as the ICC CWC, Asia Cup, and various leagues. For those in Australia, the Asia Cup 2023 can be enjoyed by subscribing to Kayo Sports.
Fox Sports
Price: 25 AUD/month
As the foremost sports network in Australia, Fox Sports takes the lead in delivering subscription-based sports broadcasts on television. Within their roster, Fox Cricket stands out as a dedicated channel exclusively focused on cricket. Through a collaborative arrangement, Fox Cricket is set to air the Asia Cup 2023 in Australia.
Watch the Asia Cup in New Zealand
YuppTV
Price: 10 USD for the tournament
The OTT streaming platform YuppTV will be airing the tournament live in 70+ countries around the globe—including Australia, New Zealand, continental Europe, and most of Southeast Asia (excluding Singapore)—at a cost of just 10 USD to live stream all Asia Cup matches.
To live stream the 2023 Asia Cup on YuppTV, connect to a secure server in your preferred country—such as Australia—then visit www.yupptv.com/cricketpackages to sign up and start streaming!
Asia Cup 2023 Fixtures / Schedule
|DATE
|GROUP STAGE
|VENUE
|30-AUG
|PAKISTAN v NEPAL
|MULTAN, PAK
|31-AUG
|BANGLADESH v SRI LANKA
|KANDY, SL
|2-SEP
|PAKISTAN v INDIA
|KANDY, SL
|3-SEP
|BANGLADESH v AFGHANISTAN
|LAHORE, PAK
|4-SEP
|INDIA v NEPAL
|KANDY, SL
|5-SEP
|AFGHANISTAN v SRI LANKA
|LAHORE, PAK
|SUPER 4s
|6-SEP
|A1 v B2
|LAHORE, PAK
|9-SEP
|B1 v B2
|COLOMBO, SL
|10-SEP
|A1 v A2
|COLOMBO, SL
|12-SEP
|A2 v B1
|COLOMBO, SL
|14-SEP
|A1 v B1
|COLOMBO, SL
|15-SEP
|A2 v B2
|COLOMBO, SL
|17-SEP
|FINAL
|COLOMBO, SL
Indian Cricket Team Squad List For Asia Cup 2023
The subsequent list comprises the anticipated players who are slated to participate in the Asia Cup 2023 as representatives of the Indian Cricket Team.
|Player Name
|Player Position
|Rohit Sharma
|Captain & Batter
|KL Rahul
|Batter
|Shreyas Iyer
|Batter
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|Batter
|Venkatesh Iyer
|Batter
|Shubman Gill
|Batter
|Virat Kohli
|Batter
|Hardik Pandya
|Vice Captain & All-rounder
|Axar Patel
|All-rounder
|Ravindra Jadeja
|All-rounder
|Mohammad Siraj
|Bowler
|Mohammad Shami
|Bowler
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Bowler
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Bowler
|Ishan Kishan
|Batter
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Batter
|Shardul Thakur
|All-rounder
|Sanju Samson
|Batter
|Mohit Sharma
|Bowler
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About the 2023 Asia Cup
Which channel is Asia Cup 2023 live?
Depending on where you live, various streaming options are available for streaming the Asia Cup live. In the USA, you can catch the action on Willow TV and ESPN+; TNT Sports is an official broadcaster in the UK and Ireland; Disney+ Hotstar will bring the action in India, and YuppTV will be airing the tournament live in 70+ countries around the globe.
How many teams and groups are in Asia Cup?
The Asia Cup Team List for 2023 comprises a total of six teams, grouped into two categories: Group A and Group B. Group A consists of Pakistan, India, and Nepal, while Group B includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.
Which team won the most Asia Cup?
India holds the record for being the most successful team in the tournament with seven titles (six in ODIs and one in T20Is), followed by Sri Lanka as the second most successful team with six titles, while Pakistan has secured two championship titles.
Is the Asia Cup 20 20 or 50 50?
The Asia Cup is played in two formats: the 50-overs and the 20-overs. It started back in 1984 as a 50-overs tournament, and the T20 format was added in 2016. This year, they’re sticking to the 50-overs style, so it doesn’t clash with the October-November ODI World Cup window.
Is Asia Cup a T20 game?
The Asia Cup is played in either the T20I (20 overs) or ODI (50 overs) formats, and for the Asia Cup 2023, the chosen format will be a 50-over match.