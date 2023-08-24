The Asia Cup 2023, taking place from August 30 to September 17, unfolds as the 16th edition in a One-Day International (ODI) setup, setting the stage for Asian teams ahead of the ODI World Cup in India in October-November.

Pakistan, with stars freshly returning from The Hundred, aims to bounce back after losing hosting rights, while Sri Lanka aims to defend its title. India is gearing up with a robust team, while Bangladesh and Afghanistan are strong contenders. Nepal, qualified by winning the ACC Men’s Premier Cup, might be a potential surprise. Keep reading to discover various methods for securely live streaming the 2023 Asia Cup cricket matches with a VPN in the UK.

Organized International Cricket Council (ICC) Date August 30–September 17, 2023 Host Country Pakistan & Sri Lanka

How to watch the 2023 Asia Cup for free in the UK

You can watch live streams of the 2023 Asia Cup in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to watch on TNT Sports, connect to a server in the UK. To watch Disney+ Hotstar India, connect to our secure India (via Singapore) server. For the Yupp broadcast, connect to a secure server in Australia or one of the other dozens of countries where Yupp is streaming the Asia Cup. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, and connect to start streaming your match. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Disney+ Hotstar (Mobile version)

Price: free

Country: India

Disney+ Hotstar announced that it will provide complimentary access to the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup events for all mobile phone users using the Disney+ Hotstar platform, so tune in and enjoy these thrilling games for free on your mobile device.

Why do you need a VPN to watch Asia Cup in the UK?

Pints, pals, and well-informed TV pundits aren’t the only things that go perfectly with the Asia Cup —you’ll also want to add ExpressVPN to your checklist! Not only does ExpressVPN offer high-speed servers in 94 countries across the world, optimized for streaming and security, but with a VPN you can securely stream every Asia Cup game live across your devices and even on your smart TVs and gaming consoles.

Securely live stream Asia Cup games with a VPN on up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you and your family to watch your favorite teams—and track your fantasy team along the way—at home, on the go, or even abroad.

Best VPN for watching Asia Cup in the UK in 2023

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023 Asia Cup. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you’ll never miss a goal or minute of the action.

ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don’t support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Key features:

High-speed servers in 94 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

Up to 8 simultaneous connections (with a 6- or 12-month subscription)

5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

Strict privacy policy : No activity logs and no connection logs

Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer , wipes data on every reboot

Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps

Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

Where to watch the 2023 Asia Cup online in the UK

Cricket fans in the UK have the opportunity to watch the 2023 Asia Cup action on TNT Sports.

TNT Sports

Price: 30 GBP/month and up

Living in the UK? TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) is your best bet for catching live streams of the games, and it’s available as an add-on to Sky Sports. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a valid UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

Stream the 2023 Asia Cup in other countries

Watch the Asia Cup in India

Disney+ Hotstar

Price:

Hotstar Premium: ₹299/month or ₹1499/year (4 USD/month or 20 USD/year)

Hotstar VIP: ₹399/year (5.4 USD/year)

Wherever you are, Hotstar provides the cheapest way to watch cricket. There are currently no free trials available, but there is a 48-hour refund policy if you decide to unsubscribe. For any other queries, or information about the content offered check the Hotstar FAQ page. Note that you may be required to provide Indian payment details and an Indian billing address or phone number.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watch the Asia Cup in the USA

Willow TV

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: Willow & Willow Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year)

Sling TV offers an add-on that includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra—a great way to watch cricket live. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in. You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.

ESPN+

Price: 10 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN+

ESPN is a major cricket broadcaster in the United States and is live streaming Asia Cup games on its ESPN+ online platform. In addition, U.S. viewers who have the “Disney Bundle” with Hulu and ESPN can stream games within the Hulu app. Be sure to check the official fixtures schedule before you tune in.

Watch the Asia Cup in Canada

Hotstar Canada

Price: 50 CAD /year

India’s Hotstar also caters to overseas viewers with much of the same content including live cricket, Bollywood movie premieres, popular dramas and much more. In addition to the 2023 Asia Cup, cricket fans can also stream the IPL, Women’s T20, and other international India tours.

To stream Hotstar India securely and in blazing-fast HD, simply connect to one of our high-speed Canada servers, such as Toronto or Montreal, then visit www.hotstar.com/ca/ to sign up or start streaming!

Watch the Asia Cup in Australia

Kayo Sports

Price: 25 AUD/month

In Australia, You can watch Asia Cup on Kayo Sports, which is renowned for its streaming of sports content, boasting a strong reputation. It provides extensive live sports coverage across the globe and has secured the rights to stream major cricket events such as the ICC CWC, Asia Cup, and various leagues. For those in Australia, the Asia Cup 2023 can be enjoyed by subscribing to Kayo Sports.

Fox Sports

Price: 25 AUD/month

As the foremost sports network in Australia, Fox Sports takes the lead in delivering subscription-based sports broadcasts on television. Within their roster, Fox Cricket stands out as a dedicated channel exclusively focused on cricket. Through a collaborative arrangement, Fox Cricket is set to air the Asia Cup 2023 in Australia.

Watch the Asia Cup in New Zealand

YuppTV

Price: 10 USD for the tournament

The OTT streaming platform YuppTV will be airing the tournament live in 70+ countries around the globe—including Australia, New Zealand, continental Europe, and most of Southeast Asia (excluding Singapore)—at a cost of just 10 USD to live stream all Asia Cup matches.

To live stream the 2023 Asia Cup on YuppTV, connect to a secure server in your preferred country—such as Australia—then visit www.yupptv.com/cricketpackages to sign up and start streaming!

Asia Cup 2023 Fixtures / Schedule

DATE GROUP STAGE VENUE 30-AUG PAKISTAN v NEPAL MULTAN, PAK 31-AUG BANGLADESH v SRI LANKA KANDY, SL 2-SEP PAKISTAN v INDIA KANDY, SL 3-SEP BANGLADESH v AFGHANISTAN LAHORE, PAK 4-SEP INDIA v NEPAL KANDY, SL 5-SEP AFGHANISTAN v SRI LANKA LAHORE, PAK SUPER 4s 6-SEP A1 v B2 LAHORE, PAK 9-SEP B1 v B2 COLOMBO, SL 10-SEP A1 v A2 COLOMBO, SL 12-SEP A2 v B1 COLOMBO, SL 14-SEP A1 v B1 COLOMBO, SL 15-SEP A2 v B2 COLOMBO, SL 17-SEP FINAL COLOMBO, SL

Indian Cricket Team Squad List For Asia Cup 2023

The subsequent list comprises the anticipated players who are slated to participate in the Asia Cup 2023 as representatives of the Indian Cricket Team.

Player Name Player Position Rohit Sharma Captain & Batter KL Rahul Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Venkatesh Iyer Batter Shubman Gill Batter Virat Kohli Batter Hardik Pandya Vice Captain & All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Mohammad Siraj Bowler Mohammad Shami Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Ishan Kishan Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Shardul Thakur All-rounder Sanju Samson Batter Mohit Sharma Bowler

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.