Watch the Davis Cup Finals streams on 9Now

Price: Free

Channels: Channel 9

Channel 9 in Australia offers a free stream of select tennis tournaments. All you need to do is connect to a VPN server location in Australia and sign up. Be sure to check the schedule to know when to tune in.

To watch tennis on 9 Now:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Australia. Head to 9Now and sign up. Enjoy watching for free!

Learn more about watching 9Now with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Stream the Davis Cup Finals live on CBS and Pluto TV

Price: Free and up

Channels: CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports App, and Pluto TV

CBS is the official broadcast for the Finals in the US. Match coverage is split between CBS Sports Network and Pluto TV (free). Free trials are available. For times, be sure to check the official CBS schedule.

Learn more about watching fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu with ExpressVPN.



Stream the Davis Cup Finals live online on Eurosport UK

Channels: Eurosport 1 and 2

Eurosport holds broadcasting rights for the 2022 Davis Cup Finals in the UK. A seven-day free trial is available. Here’s how to watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Sign up at Eurosport. You may need to supply a valid UK postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA). Enjoy the stream!

Note: You may need a valid UK credit/debit card to subscribe to Eurosport UK.

Learn more about watching BBC iPlayer with ExpressVPN.



When and where are the 2022 Davis Cup Finals?

This year’s Davis Cup Finals will take place September 14 – November 27, 2022 in Bologna, Italy; Glasgow, Scotland; Hamburg, Germany; and Malaga, Spain.

I’m having trouble with live tennis streams

Having trouble watching live tennis? Don’t get stumped by a troublesome connection. Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team if you have any issues while watching tennis live.

2022 Tennis calendar

Here’s the 2022 calendar for major events in tennis. Check your streaming site of choice for times. Dates listed here may be subject to change.

Date Tournament Location 1 January – December 2022 ATP Tours (1000, 500, and 250) Various March 21 – April 3, 2022 2022 Miami Open Miami Gardens, Florida May 22 – June 5, 2022 2022 Roland Garros (French Open) Paris, France June 27 – July 10, 2022 2022 Wimbledon London, UK August 29 – September 11, 2021 2022 U.S. Open U.S. November 13 – November 20, 2022 Nitto ATP Finals London, UK November 25 – December 5, 2022 Davis Cup Finals Austria, Spain, and Italy