How to watch Tubi with a VPN

Tubi is a free, ad-supported streaming service that doesn’t require a subscription to access content. Founded in 2014 in the U.S., it has grown from a small independent service to become one of the largest ad-supported streaming platforms.

In addition to an extensive library of over 35,000 movies and shows provided by over 250 content partners, Tubi also offers selections of live TV content from Fox, NBC, and ABC.

Tubi is currently available in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand.