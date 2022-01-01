How to watch Tubi with a VPN
With hundreds of content partners providing over 35,000 hours of movies and shows, it's no wonder that Tubi is one of the most popular free streaming platforms.
What is Tubi?
Tubi is a free, ad-supported streaming service that doesn’t require a subscription to access content. Founded in 2014 in the U.S., it has grown from a small independent service to become one of the largest ad-supported streaming platforms.
In addition to an extensive library of over 35,000 movies and shows provided by over 250 content partners, Tubi also offers selections of live TV content from Fox, NBC, and ABC.
Tubi is currently available in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand.
FAQ: Tubi VPN
Does ExpressVPN work with Tubi?
Absolutely! ExpressVPN’s ultra-fast servers provide secure and private access for streaming Tubi. Streaming with a VPN enables you to comfortably watch content from any location—including your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network—while defeating ISP throttling. Should you encounter errors, or have questions about using ExpressVPN, just contact Support—available 24/7 via live chat or email, to start streaming again.
Is Tubi really free TV?
Indeed it is! Everything on Tubi is entirely free to stream. That said, as a free service, Tubi is ad-supported and you will encounter advertisements from time to time.
Do I need to register to use Tubi?
While you don’t need to register to use Tubi, signing up for the service gives you the added advantage of being able to favorite and return to content.
Will VPN slow my Tubi streaming?
While all VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, ExpressVPN is one of the fastest, and users rarely notice a difference.
In fact, using a VPN might actually improve your connection if your ISP has been throttling your internet traffic. In any case, if you do notice a drop in video quality, make sure you’ve selected the VPN server closest to your actual location.
Does Tubi have an app?
Like ExpressVPN, Tubi has solutions for: Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox, and PlayStation. Alternatively, you can watch Tubi on your Windows or macOS via browsers like Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
From encrypting your network to finding better deals online, there are tons of things you can do with your VPN. Check out our Get Started page for more tips on getting the most out of ExpressVPN.
