We hope you’re ready for football! The 2023 NFL season officially begins Thursday, September 7, and runs all the way through Sunday, February 11, when championship contenders meet in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII. The 272-game regular season is sure to be a fun one as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs chase a repeat, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles vie for another chance at the Lombardi Trophy, and intriguing rookies—including quarterbacks Bryce Young (Panthers), CJ Stroud (Texans), and Anthony Richardson (Colts)—attempt to begin their careers in style.

Watch 2023 NFL games with NFL Game Pass International

Price: 1-8 USD

If you’re looking to watch out-of-market NFL games, or don’t have a U.S. cable subscription, NFL Game Pass International is another great option, as it offers live streams of every NFL game without blackouts.

You can access NFL Game Pass worldwide (outside the U.S. and Canada), but some games are blacked out in parts of Europe as well. If you are currently a NFL Game Pass International subscriber and are looking to watch NFL Draft from April 27 to April 29, the live stream can be accessed via the Game Pass International homepage during that time. However, the NFL is not allowing new International Game Pass subscribers at this time.

Watch the NFL for free on 7plus

Price: FREE

Australia’s Seven network offers live streams of select games during the regular season and live streams of every NFL playoff game through the Super Bowl on its streaming platform 7plus. During the week you can also find replays, highlights, on-demand shows, and other bonus content on its 7mate channel.

Watch the NFL for free on My5

Price: FREE

Football fans can watch Monday Night Football for free on the United Kingdom’s My5 network.

2023 NFL preseason schedule

The 2023 NFL preseason officially begins Thursday, August 5, when the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets clash in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. You can find the full preseason schedule here, and the complete schedule of nationally televised games below.

Game Date and time Network Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets (Game in Canton, Ohio, for Pro Football Hall of Fame Game) Thursday, August 3, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST NBC Washington Commanders vs. Baltimore Ravens Monday, August 21, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST ESPN Philadelphia Eagles vs. Indianapolis Colts Thursday, August 24, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST Prime Video Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions Friday, August 25, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST CBS New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans Saturday, August 26, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST Fox

Thursday Night Football is back on Amazon Prime Video for the 2023 season. As was the case in 2023, fans markets will be able to watch the games without a Prime subscription. For example, local affiliates in Philadelphia and Minnesota will have coverage of the Eagles–Vikings game in Week 2. All TNF games will air at 8:20 p.m. ET each week. A Prime Video subscription costs 15 USD/month or 140/year.

Please note that Thursday night games in Week 1 (Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs host Jared Goff and the Lions on Opening Night) and Week 12 (the Seahawks and 49ers meet in the late-window game on Thanksgiving) will air on NBC. The 2023 season also features a Week 12 Black Friday showdown between the Jets and Dolphins on Friday, November 24, at 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT.

You can find the entire Thursday Night Football schedule below.

Game Date and time Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings Thursday, September 14, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Giants Thursday, September 21, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Thursday, September 28, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears Thursday, October 5, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Thursday, October 12, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, October 19, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday, October 26, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans Thursday, November 2, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers Thursday, November 9, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Thursday, November 16, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins Friday, November 24, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys Thursday, November 30, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots Thursday, December 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, December 14, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints Thursday, December 21, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets Thursday, December 28, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT

As has been the case every year since 2006, Sunday Night Football will air on NBC throughout the 2023 campaign. Using Peacock Premium you can watch Sunday Night Football, occasional Thursday night games, and playoff games. Peacock costs 5 USD/month. Please note that the Week 16 showdown between Josh Allen‘s Bills and Justin Herbert‘s Chargers will exclusively air on Peacock.

The NFL can flex Sunday Night Football games twice between Weeks 5-10 and freely during Weeks 11-17. However, the aforementioned Week 16 Bills-Chargers game is currently ineligible to be flexed.

You can find the entire Sunday Night Football schedule below.

Game Date and time Network Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions Thursday, September 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Sunday, September 10, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins Sunday, September 17, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, September 24, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, October 1, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys* Sunday, October 8, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants* Sunday, October 15,8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins* Sunday, October 22, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears* Sunday, October 29, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals* Sunday, November 5, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets* Sunday, November 12, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings* Sunday, November 19, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers* Thursday, November 23, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens* Sunday, November 26, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs* Sunday, December 3, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles* Sunday, December 10, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Baltimore Ravens* Sunday, December 17, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Saturday, December 23, 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:40 p.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Los Angeles Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills Saturday, December 23, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT Peacock Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers* Sunday, December 31, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock TBD vs. TBD (will be determined in Week 17) Sunday, January 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock

*denotes game can be flexed

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman return for their second season calling Monday Night Football on ESPN in 2023. Additionally, Peyton and Eli Manning will once again call select games on their Manningcast alternative broadcast on ESPN2; a full schedule will be released later this year. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, is typically required to stream traditional Monday Night Football broadcasts on ESPN+.

The NFL can now flex Monday Night Football games held between Weeks 12-17.

You can find the entire Monday Night Football schedule below.

Game Date and time Network New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills Monday, September 11, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST ESPN, ABC, ESPN 2 Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints Monday, September 18, 7:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 a.m. BST ESPN Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Monday, September 18, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST ABC Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Monday, September 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST ABC Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams Monday, September 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST ESPN New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks Monday, October 2, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST ESPN Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers Monday, October 9, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST ESPN Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys Monday, October 16, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST ESPN Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers Monday, October 23, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST ESPN Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders Monday, October 30, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ESPN New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Chargers Monday, November 6, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ESPN Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos Monday, November 13, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ESPN Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Monday, November 20, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ABC, ESPN Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears Monday, November 27, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ESPN Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals Monday, December 4, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ESPN Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans Monday, December 4, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ESPN New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers Monday, December 11, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ABC New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs Monday, December 18, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ESPN San Francisco 49ers vs. Baltimore Ravens* Monday, December 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ABC Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions* Saturday, Dec. 30, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ABC, ESPN TBD vs. TBD (will be determined at a later point) Saturday, January 6, 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. GMT ESPN+ TBD vs. TBD Saturday, January 6, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ESPN

2023 NFL international games

The NFL is slated to play five international games in 2023, three in England and two in Germany. Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Tyreek Hill, and Josh Allen are among the marquee names who (barring injury) will make their international debuts this season. You can find the entire schedule below. Note that each game, including the Jaguars–Falcons clash on ESPN+, will be available in local TV markets.

Game Venue Date and time Network Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons Wembley Stadium, London, U.K. Sunday, October 1, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET ESPN+ Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, U.K. Sunday, October 8, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET NFL Network Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, U.K. Sunday, October 15, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET NFL Network Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany Sunday, November 5, 3:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET NFL Network New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany Sunday, November 12, 3:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET NFL Network

2023 NFL Thanksgiving Day schedule

The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys will continue their storied tradition of hosting Thanksgiving Day games in 2023. You can find the full Thanksgiving schedule below.

Game Date and time Network Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday, November 23, 12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. GMT Fox Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders Thursday, November 23, 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. GMT CBS, Paramount Plus Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Thursday, November 23, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock

2023 NFL Christmas Day schedule

The NFL will hold three games on Christmas Day during the 2023 season. You can find the full schedule below.

Game Date and time Network Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Monday, December 25, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT CBS, Paramount Plus, Nickelodeon Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants Monday, December 25, 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. GMT Fox San Francisco 49ers vs. Baltimore Ravens* Monday, December 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ABC