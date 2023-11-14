The joy of watching the Premier League is perhaps only bettered by being able to live stream one of the world’s most exciting football leagues on your mobile device—so you never miss a goal or a game! No matter which country you live in, several streaming services offer apps for iOS and Android that let you watch Manchester City try to defend its title against the challenge of Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United. Canadian fans can live stream all 380 matches on their mobiles through Fubo’s mobile apps, while NOW offers the easiest way for Brits to stream every game online on their phones (and offers a seven-day free trial), while U.S. viewers can watch over 100 games on the Peacock Premium mobile apps.

How to Watch Premier League on your phone (iOS & Android)

You can stream English Premier League games on your mobile securely with a VPN in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Download the ExpressVPN app for your mobile device (iOS or Android). Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, British fans can connect to a secure server in London to watch the games on NOW Download the mobile app for your preferred broadcaster, such as NOW (UK) or Fubo (Canada), and find the match you want to stream . Enjoy the game!

Can I use a VPN to watch Premier League games from another country?

Some users watch the Premier League on their mobile by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Best VPN for watching the English Premier League on your phone

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire Premier League season—whether in the comfort of your home or on-the-go on your phone! With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a goal or minute of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Apps for watching the Premier League on your phone

Watch the Premier League on your phone in Canada

Fubo

Price: 25 CAD/month or 180 CAD/year and up

Channel: Fubo Sports Network

Device: iOS, Android

Fubo has apps for iOS and Android devices, so you can live stream every Premier League game on your phone! Canadian EPL fans have access to every game when they subscribe to Fubo’s Essentials or Premium packages, which carry all 380 matches of the English Premier League 2023–24 season. A seven-day free trial is available, and new subscribers to Fubo’s Essentials package will enjoy a discounted price for the first three months. Fan of European soccer too? Fubo also carries games from France’s Ligue 1, and Italy’s Serie A and Coppa Italia competitions. Fubo is also available for U.S. and Spanish viewers.

Note: You may need a Canadian postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe to Fubo Canada.

How to Stream Fubo

Watch the Premier League on your phone in the UK

NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass

Channel: Sky Sports Football

Device: iOS, Android

British soccer fans should take advantage of NOW’s contract-free streaming service to access 11 Sky Sports channels online, offering coverage of the entire 2023–24 Premier League season and EFL Cup competition. Whether you’re interested in watching a specific game or want to enjoy the entire season, you can live stream the games on your mobile with NOW’s apps for iOS and Android. Consider purchasing a day pass for single-game access or make use of its seven-day free trial. To see when the games are streaming, check the official Sky Sports schedule.

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channel: Sky Sports Football

Device: iOS, Android



British fans can subscribe to Sky Sports to live stream all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for iOS and Android (there’s also an app for your computer). Sky Go allows Sky subscribers in the UK and Ireland to enjoy their TV subscription on the go and watch live and on-demand Sky channels on their mobile devices.

Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.

Discovery+

Price: 30 GBP/month and up (Premium plan)

Channels: TNT Sport 1, TNT Sport 2, TNT Sport 3, TNT Sport 4

Device: iOS, Android



With apps for iOS and Android, discovery+ is a great choice for British fans who want to enjoy live streams of all Premier League matches on their devices. Its Premium plan gives you access to TNT Sports to watch Premier League live streams on your device, while also giving you access to Eurosport and various entertainment channels. This comprehensive package not only allows you to watch top-tier football tournaments such as the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League, but also provides coverage of premium sports leagues like Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup, MotoGP, cricket, UFC, boxing, and WWE. It’s an excellent choice for sports enthusiasts looking for a diverse range of content.

Amazon Prime Video

Price: 8 GBP/month

Device: iOS, Android

Amazon Prime Video’s apps for iOS and Android allow you to exclusively live stream 20 Premier League matches for the 2023–24 season that won’t be shown on Sky Sports or TNT Sports. The games include all 10 Premier League games on December 5 & 6, 2023, and the Boxing Day matches. Subscribing also gives you access to the entire Prime Video library in the UK. If you only want to watch a particular game, the service offers a 30-day free trial for new customers. Perfect for catching the games on your mobile in the comfort of your home or out and about!

Watch the Premier League on your phone in the United States

NBC

Streaming services that carry NBC and USA Network are the best bet for American soccer fans who want to watch Premier League live streams on their mobiles. NBC is the official broadcaster for the English Premier League in the United States until the end of the 2027–28 season. You can watch all 380 games live across NBC, USA Network, and NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. Peacock Premium will only show 175 games (see the breakdown here). Free trials are available for several cord-cutting services carrying these channels.

Peacock Premium

Price: 6 USD/month and up

Country: United States

Device: iOS, Android

Streaming service Peacock has apps for iOS and Android—perfect for Premier League fans to watch 175 games of the 2023–24 English Premier League season through NBC’s online streaming service Peacock Premium. The service also comes with access to other live sports and thousands of hours of movies and TV shows.

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Peacock Premium.

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: NBC and USA Network

Device: iOS, Android

YouTube TV carries NBC and USA Network, allowing you to watch 2023—24 Premier League games live online on your mobile through its apps for iOS and Android. In addition to live streaming Premier League games on your mobile, YouTube TV also supports Fire TV, Apple TV, and casting over Chromecasts to your TV. Free trials are also available for new subscribers.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 75 USD/month and up

Channels: NBC and USA Network

Device: iOS, Android

DirecTV Stream is a popular streaming platform for sports fans and offers mobile apps for iOS and Android—perfect for watching EPL live streams on your mobile, wherever you are! The games are showing on NBC and USA Network, which are easily accessible through DirecTV Stream’s mobile apps. A five-day free trial is available for new subscribers.

Note: You may need to provide a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 90210, 10022) and a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to DirecTV Stream.

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 77 USD/year

Channels: NBC and USA Network

Device: iOS, Android

Hulu’s live TV service includes NBC and USA Network, which means American fans can live stream English Premier League matches for the 2023–24 season on their mobiles through Hulu’s apps for iOS and Android. The Hulu + Live TV add-on also offers more than 75 channels and gives you access to full seasons of hit TV shows and movies on demand for an all-around entertainment package.

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Hulu.

Sling Blue

Price: Varies

Channels: NBC and USA Network

Device: iOS, Android



American fans who want to watch EPL games on their mobile can turn to Sling TV—which has apps for iOS and Android and offers the games through NBC and USA Network (both included on its Sling Blue, along with a host of sports and entertainment channels). It costs 25 USD/month on top of Sling’s 10 USD/month subscription, but new and returning subscribers can get 50% off their first month of Sling TV.

Watch the Premier League on your phone in Australia

Optus Sport

Price: 25 AUD/month or 200 AUD/year

Device: iOS, Android

Live stream every Premier League game in Australia on your mobile with Optus Sport—which has apps for all devices, including iOS and Android. Optus Sport has the rights to broadcast the English Premier League until 2028, so you’ll be able to live stream the games from your mobile for years to come. Optus Sport is also be the home of England’s Women’s Super League (WSL).

Note: You may need an Australian phone number to subscribe to Optus Sport.

Watch the Premier League on your phone in India

Star Sports (Disney + Hotstar)

Price: 49 INR/month (mobile), 499/year (mobile), 899/year (all devices)

Device: iOS, Android

Disney+ Hotstar has apps for iOS and Android, allowing Indian soccer fans the perfect way to live stream English Premier League games on their mobile! EPL games are available through the Star Sports channels, which are showing all 380 games of the 2023–24 season. You’ll also get access to Bundesliga football, Formula 1, badminton, table tennis, and a variety of cricket leagues around the world. There are currently no free trials available, but it does offer a 48-hour refund policy if you decide to unsubscribe.

Note: You may need an Indian credit/debit card and phone number to subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar.

Date Event August 11, 2023– May 19, 2024 2023–24 Premier League season

Premier League matches tend to kick off on Saturdays and Sundays at 3 p.m. local time / 10 a.m. Eastern Time. However, there are also early and late kick-offs (as well as the occasional Friday night or midweek evening kick-off). Televised games vary from week to week, so be sure to check the latest fixtures.

Which of these top Premier League games are you looking forward to the most? Leave a comment below!

Date Time (Local) Time (ET) Match August 13, 2023 4:30 p.m. 11:30 a.m. Chelsea vs. Liverpool August 19, 2023 5:30 p.m. 12:30 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United August 19, 2023 8 p.m. 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Newcastle August 27, 2023 4:30 p.m. 11:30 a.m. Newcastle vs. Liverpool September 3, 2023 4:30 p.m. 11:30 a.m. Arsenal vs. Manchester Utd September 24, 2023 2 p.m. 9 a.m. Arsenal v Tottenham September 30, 2023 5:30 p.m. 12:30 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool October 7, 2023 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Arsenal vs. Manchester City October 21, 2023 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Chelsea vs. Arsenal October 28, 2023 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Manchester United vs. Manchester City November 4, 2023 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Newcastle vs. Arsenal December 5, 2023 7:45 p.m. 2:45 p.m. Everton vs. Newcastle United December 6, 2023 8 p.m. 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Chelsea December 16, 2023 4 p.m. 11 a.m. Manchester United vs. Chelsea December 23, 2023 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Liverpool vs. Arsenal December 26, 2023 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Everton vs. Manchester City January 13, 2024 4 p.m. 11 a.m. Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur February 3, 2024 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Arsenal vs. Liverpool February 24, 2024 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Newcastle vs. Arsenal March 2, 2024 4 p.m. 11 a.m. Manchester City vs. Manchester United March 16, 2024 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Arsenal vs. Chelsea March 30, 2024 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Manchester City vs. Arsenal April 27, 2024 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal May 11, 2024 3 p.m. 10 a.m. Manchester United vs. Arsenal

Note: All fixtures are still subject to change for TV coverage.

FAQ: English Premier League (EPL) Does Peacock have the Premier League? Yes, Peacock will stream 175 Premier League games during the 2023–24 season. Is the Premier League available on Hulu? Yes, Hulu + Live TV includes NBC and USA Network, which allow you to watch select Premier League games. Is the Premier League available to stream on Amazon Prime Video? Yes, Amazon Prime Video UK will stream two sets of Premier League gameweek fixtures during the 2023–24 season. Who has Premier League TV rights? Broadcasting rights for the English Premier League vary from country to country. See our top streaming services for popular countries on this page. Who won the Premier League in 2022–23? Manchester City is the current holder of the Premier League title (three years in a row). What year did the Premier League start? The Premier League is the top level of English football and came into existence on May 27, 1992, replacing the old First Division. Manchester United won the inaugural 1992–93 season to become the first champions of the modern era. Who sponsors the Premier League? The Premier League’s growing popularity has helped it to secure lucrative sponsorship deals with the likes of EA Sports, Barclays, Budweiser, Castrol, Hublot, Nike, and Oracle, among other high-profile brands. Is the Premier League available to stream on Amazon Prime Video? Yes, 20 games (two rounds) will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video (UK), on December 5–6, 2023, and December 18–19, 2023. Which Premier League team has the most trophies? No team has won the Premier League more than Manchester United, which has won 13 times in the modern era (and 20 top flight titles going back further, closely followed by Liverpool’s 19 titles). Will there be a winter break in the 2023-24 season? Yes, there will be a winter break for the 2023–24 Premier League season. There will be a ‘mid-season player break’, with one gameweek of fixtures split across two weekends (January 13–14 and January 19–20, 2024). Can you stream Premier League games live in 4K? In Canada, Fubo will live stream three Premier League (EPL) games a week 4K/HDR. The EPL 4K channel will be available full-time in the guide for users with eligible plans, however, content will only be shown during scheduled 4K matches.