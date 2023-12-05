Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Boots in Texas shop

Best Texas VPN servers

  • Shield your personal IP address
  • Stream securely without throttling
  • Use on 8 devices simultaneously
  • Connect to servers in Dallas
24 U.S. server locations
105 Countries worldwide
10-Gbps VPN servers
Why use a VPN in Texas?

Person streaming TV on couch.

Watch TV, movies, and sports

ExpressVPN works with streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, and others to deliver content at ultra-fast speeds*. Follow Cowboys, Texans, and Rangers games, and stream your favorite sports securely with no throttling or bandwidth caps.

* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Disguise your IP address: Potted plants hiding an IP address.

Protect your privacy

No one needs to see your online activity—not even us. That’s why we carefully designed our systems to never collect activity logs or connection logs. Our VPN servers also wipe all data with every reboot in accordance with our independently-audited privacy policy.

A buffering laptop connected to the internet with an eye overlooking the connection.

Avoid ISP throttling

Choose a VPN server location in any of 105 countries (and over 20 U.S. locations) to defeat ISP throttling, unblock websites, and enjoy more anonymity online.

Encrypt your connection: Numbers replaced by random characters on a screen in the light, signifying encryption.

Stay secure on public Wi-Fi

ExpressVPN wraps your internet traffic in an encrypted tunnel that hides your activity from ISPs and other third parties, even on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.

How to get a Texas VPN

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN.

Step 2

Download the app for your device.

Step 3

Connect to a location in Texas.

Choose a Texas VPN server location

Servers connected to each other.

ExpressVPN offers multiple server locations in Dallas, Texas. Use the dropdown menu in the location bar of your VPN app to find them under United States, or type Dallas into the search field.

If all you need is the fastest server location in the U.S., just select United States, and ExpressVPN will automatically determine the best U.S. server location for you.

Texas VPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every platform.

U.S. VPN protecting a variety of devices.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Samsung Smart TV.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems
For Apple TV

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension
Brave extension
Vivaldi extension

Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

