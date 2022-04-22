Home Stream Sports Cycling Tour de Romandie

Live stream Tour de Romandie online in 2022

Updated: April 22, 2022
Watch the 2022 Tour de Romandie live on RTS Sport

Price: Free

The Switzerland service RTS Sport broadcasts most cycling events. The best part? It’s completely free! To watch securely with a VPN:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a secure server location in Switzerland.
  3. Go to RTBF.
  4. Enjoy the stream!

Note: Check the official RTBF schedule to know when to watch.

Watch Tour de Romandie live streams on Eurosport

Price: Varies

Channels: Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2

Eurosport provides live coverage of 2022 events in several European markets. Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule. Eurosport offers a seven-day free trial.

To watch the event on Eurosport with a VPN:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the UK, France, or Italy.
  3. Sign up at Eurosport.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

 

