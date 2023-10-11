How to watch the Pan American Games online for free

You can watch a Pan American Games live stream online securely with a VPN in just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Canadians who want to stream the free Pan American Games Sports Channel coverage or CBC’s coverage should connect to a secure server in Toronto, Vancouver, or Montreal. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as CBC (Canada) or Sling (U.S.), and find the event you want to stream. Tune in and enjoy the games!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Pan American Games Sports Channel

Price: Free

Sports fans from any of the 41 countries involved in the Pan American Games (including the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the Bahamas) can follow the games live and for free through the Pan American Games Sports Channel, which is available online through its website and mobile apps when you create a free account.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

CBC Sports

Price: Free

Country: Canada

CBC is one of Canada’s biggest broadcasters, and you can follow live streams of the Pan American Games through its CBC Player online streaming service. The service is also a great way to stream on-demand news, entertainment, and lots of popular sports like curling and ice hockey. Check the schedule to see when you can watch that action live.

Can I use a VPN to watch the Pan American Games from another country?

While you can watch Pan American Games live streams on overseas broadcasters by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Why do you need a VPN to watch the Pan American Games online?

You’ll want to add ExpressVPN to your Pan American Games viewing experience. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 105 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream several of the most exciting sporting events—from swimming to cycling, soccer, and even break-dancing—on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch your favorite athletes in blazing-fast HD.

Best VPN for watching the Pan American Games

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the Pan American Games. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every event regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don’t support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Key Features:

High-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

Up to 8 simultaneous connections

5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs

Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot

Our advanced protection features help you block trackers and malicious sites, hide intrusive display ads, and filter out explicit content.

help you block trackers and malicious sites, hide intrusive display ads, and filter out explicit content. Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

What sports are played in the Pan American Games?

Sport (Discipline) Artistic swimming Softball Volleyball (indoor) Breaking Shooting Diving Baseball Athletics Football Sport climbing Marathon swimming Softball Dressage Golf Squash Swimming BMX freestyle Eventing Handball Table tennis Water polo BMX racing Jumping Fencing Taekwondo Basketball Mountain biking Freestyle Racquetball Tennis 3×3 basketball Road cycling Greco-Roman Judo Triathlon Canoe/kayak (sprint) Track cycling Archery Modern pentathlon Water skiing Canoe/kayak (slalom) Artistic gymnastics Field hockey Surfing Weightlifting Figure skating Rhythmic gymnastics Badminton Rowing Speed skating Trampoline Basque pelota Rugby sevens Skateboarding Volleyball (beach) Boxing Sailing

Which countries compete in the Pan American Games?

The Pan American Games are a continental multisport competition for countries within North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. In total, 41 nations are expected to compete in the games. Here is the full list of confirmed nations.

Country Antigua and Barbuda Bolivia Costa Rica Guatemala Panama Trinidad and Tobago Argentina Brazil Cuba Guyana Paraguay Uruguay Aruba British Virgin Islands Dominica Haiti Peru United States Bahamas Canada Dominican Republic Honduras Saint Lucia Venezuela Barbados Cayman Islands Ecuador Jamaica Saint Kitts and Nevis Virgin Islands Belize Chile (host) El Salvador Mexico Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Bermuda Colombia Grenada Nicaragua Suriname

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.