How to set up a VPN for Windows
- Download and install the ExpressVPN app for Windows
- Connect to any one of 160 server locations
If you need help, the ExpressVPN Support Team is available via live chat and email.
Connect ExpressVPN for Windows in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Click the On Button to use the VPN. To connect elsewhere, click the location bar.
Step 2
Choose a VPN server location from the Recommended or All Locations tabs.
Step 3
Once connected, you’ll be able to browse, stream, and download with security and privacy.
Video: How to install ExpressVPN on Windows
Download VPN for all Windows devices
ExpressVPN works with all Windows desktop PCs and laptops.
Connect your:
- Huawei MateBook
- Lenovo Yoga, Thinkpad, Ideapad
- HP Spectre, Envy, Omen, EliteBook
- Dell Inspiron, XPS, Latitude
- Asus ZenBook, ROG, VivoBook
- Samsung Notebook, Odyssey
- Acer Switch, TravelMate, Swift, Spin
- Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Book, Surface Studio, Surface Laptop
Compatible with:
- Windows 10
- Windows 8
- Windows 7
Have a Mac too? Get a VPN for Mac and use both simultaneously. Use an Android phone? Set up a VPN for Android to give your phone best-in-class security.
ExpressVPN for Windows key features
More VPN locations
Connect your Windows computer to a huge network of 160 server locations in 94 countries.
Optimized for speed
Our servers deliver the fastest speeds possible. Read Top10 VPN’s speed review of ExpressVPN.
Superior connection reliability
Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.
Advanced leak protection
Strong, proven leakproofing is enabled by default, ensuring your privacy and security stay intact.
Split tunneling
Choose which apps use the VPN and which apps don’t when you’re connected to ExpressVPN.
Multilingual interface
English not your first choice? Try ExpressVPN for Windows in any of 12 other languages.
Network Lock kill switch
Network Lock blocks your internet traffic if your VPN connection drops, keeping your data safe.
Shortcuts to your favorite services
Customize your VPN with links to your most-used apps and services, right below the On Button.
Why choose ExpressVPN?
TrustedServer technology
Audited to confirm essential privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.
Get set up right away
Connecting to ExpressVPN for Windows is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!
Unblock the websites you love
Access your favorite content free of censorship. Unblock Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and more.
Anonymize your browsing
Hide your computer’s IP address and location to prevent logging of metadata and browsing activity.
Stream videos and music
Enjoy Netflix, Hulu, BBC, Spotify, and more—with privacy, security, and blazing-fast speeds.
Live chat support
Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team from within the app around the clock if you have questions.