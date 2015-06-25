  1. ExpressVPN Home
  2. VPN Software
  3. VPN Windows

Download ExpressVPN, the best VPN for PC

VPN for Windows 10, 8, and 7

  • Intuitive, user-friendly app
  • Unblock the internet in one click
  • Browse privately and securely
  • No-fuss 30-day money-back guarantee
Get ExpressVPN View Compatibility

Take back your internet with a risk-free VPN for Windows.


VPN app UI (PC): ExpressVPN for Windows.
A laptop and desktop PC with the ExpressVPN logo.

How to set up a VPN for Windows

  1. Subscribe to ExpressVPN on the order page
  2. Download and install the ExpressVPN app for Windows
  3. Connect to any one of 160 server locations
  4. Use the internet the way you want to use it!

If you need help, the ExpressVPN Support Team is available via live chat and email.

Connect ExpressVPN for Windows in 3 easy steps

Step 1

ExpressVPN app UI (PC): VPN disconnected screen.

Click the On Button to use the VPN. To connect elsewhere, click the location bar.

Step 2

ExpressVPN app UI (PC): VPN server selection screen.

Choose a VPN server location from the Recommended or All Locations tabs.

Step 3

ExpressVPN app UI (PC): VPN connected screen.

Once connected, you’ll be able to browse, stream, and download with security and privacy.

Video: How to install ExpressVPN on Windows

Windows VPN: Happy girl sitting behind a laptop.

Download VPN for all Windows devices

ExpressVPN works with all Windows desktop PCs and laptops.

Connect your:

  • Huawei MateBook
  • Lenovo Yoga, Thinkpad, Ideapad
  • HP Spectre, Envy, Omen, EliteBook
  • Dell Inspiron, XPS, Latitude
  • Asus ZenBook, ROG, VivoBook
  • Samsung Notebook, Odyssey
  • Acer Switch, TravelMate, Swift, Spin
  • Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Book, Surface Studio, Surface Laptop

Compatible with:

  • Windows 10
  • Windows 8
  • Windows 7

Have a Mac too? Get a VPN for Mac and use both simultaneously. Use an Android phone? Set up a VPN for Android to give your phone best-in-class security.


Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN for Windows key features

More VPN locations

Connect your Windows computer to a huge network of 160 server locations in 94 countries.

Optimized for speed

Our servers deliver the fastest speeds possible. Read Top10 VPN’s speed review of ExpressVPN.

Superior connection reliability

Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.

Advanced leak protection

Strong, proven leakproofing is enabled by default, ensuring your privacy and security stay intact.

Split tunneling

Choose which apps use the VPN and which apps don’t when you’re connected to ExpressVPN.

Multilingual interface

English not your first choice? Try ExpressVPN for Windows in any of 12 other languages.

Network Lock kill switch

Network Lock blocks your internet traffic if your VPN connection drops, keeping your data safe.

Shortcuts to your favorite services

Customize your VPN with links to your most-used apps and services, right below the On Button.

Get ExpressVPN
A desktop PC with a best VPN ribbon.

Customers love the ExpressVPN app for Windows

Speed is great and customer service is outstanding. Friendly interface and easy to use. Most recommended.
Caro
I like ExpressVPN, everything works as intended and I even had a stupid question that was answered quickly and very friendly by the support. Love it!
Jeremy
ExpressVPN is extremely easy to install and use, and comes with a 30 day money-back guarantee. Installation on Windows 7 is incredibly simple.
SB
I would like to say that I was extremely satisfied with ExpressVPN while my children and I were in Asia. We were homeschooling, and it was important that we were able to reach those websites from Asia with acceptable response time. I was also able to keep friends and family updated through Facebook.
Joan
Get ExpressVPN
Excellent Trustpilot ratings 5star rated 4.7 out of 5
based on 4400 reviews on Trustpilot logo

Why choose ExpressVPN?

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm essential privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Get set up right away

Connecting to ExpressVPN for Windows is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!

Unblock the websites you love

Access your favorite content free of censorship. Unblock Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and more.

Anonymize your browsing

Hide your computer’s IP address and location to prevent logging of metadata and browsing activity.

Stream videos and music

Enjoy Netflix, Hulu, BBC, Spotify, and more—with privacy, security, and blazing-fast speeds.

Live chat support

Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team from within the app around the clock if you have questions.

Get ExpressVPN

Try ExpressVPN today!

30-Day Money-Back Guarantee on red badge with yellow ribbon

Try the risk-free VPN for Windows

Love ExpressVPN—or get your money back.

No hassle. Try ExpressVPN for Windows with a 30-day money-back guarantee today and secure your internet!


Get ExpressVPN
Live Chat