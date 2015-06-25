How to set up VPN on Mac
Set up ExpressVPN on macOS in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Click the On Button to use the VPN. To connect elsewhere, click the location bar.
Step 2
Choose a VPN server location from the Recommended, All, or Recents tabs.
Step 3
Once you’re connected, you’ll be able to browse, stream, and download with security and privacy.
Video: How to install ExpressVPN on macOS
Download a VPN for all Apple products
ExpressVPN works with all Apple desktops and laptops.
Connect your:
- MacBook
- MacBook Air
- MacBook Pro
- iMac
- iMac Pro
- Mac Pro
- Mac mini
Compatible with:
- macOS Catalina (10.15)
- macOS Mojave (10.14)
- macOS High Sierra (10.13)
- macOS Sierra (10.12)
- MacOS El Capitan (10.11)
- MacOS Yosemite (10.10)
Need the same great VPN access on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch? Get a VPN for iOS and use them all simultaneously. You can even set up your Mac to share a VPN connection over Wi-Fi.
ExpressVPN for Mac client key features
More VPN locations
Connect your Mac computer to a huge network of 160 server locations in 94 countries.
Optimized for speed
ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.
Superior connection reliability
Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.
Advanced leak protection
Strong, proven leakproofing is enabled by default, ensuring your privacy and security stay intact.
Split tunneling
Choose which apps use the VPN and which apps don’t when you’re connected to ExpressVPN.
Browser extension compatibility
Our extensions for Chrome and Firefox let you control your VPN directly from your web browser.
Network Lock kill switch
Network Lock blocks your internet traffic if your VPN connection drops, keeping your data safe.
Shortcuts to your favorite services
Customize your VPN with links to your most-used apps and services, right below the On Button.
Why choose ExpressVPN?
TrustedServer technology
Audited to confirm essential privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.
Get set up right away
Connecting to ExpressVPN for Mac is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!
Unblock the websites you love
Access your favorite content free of censorship. Unblock Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and more.
Anonymize your browsing
Hide your computer’s IP address and location to prevent logging of metadata and browsing activity.
Stream videos and music
Enjoy Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Spotify, and more— with privacy, security and blazing-fast speeds.
Live chat support
Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team around the clock from within the app if you have questions.