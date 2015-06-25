  1. ExpressVPN Home
Download ExpressVPN, the best VPN for Mac

Secure Mac VPN client for Catalina, Mojave, High Sierra, Yosemite, and all previous macOS

  • Unblock the internet in one click
  • Works on all MacBook and iMac models
  • Browse Safari privately and securely
  • No-fuss 30-day money-back guarantee
Take back your internet with a risk-free VPN for Mac.


ExpressVPN for Mac UI
A group of Apple devices: iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, Mac Pro

How to set up VPN on Mac

  1. Subscribe to ExpressVPN on the order page
  2. Connect to any of our 160 server locations
  3. Use the internet the way you want to use it!

If you need help, the ExpressVPN Support Team is available via live chat and email.

Set up ExpressVPN on macOS in 3 easy steps

Step 1

ExpressVPN app UI (Mac): VPN disconnected

Click the On Button to use the VPN. To connect elsewhere, click the location bar.

Step 2

ExpressVPN app UI (Mac): VPN server selection

Choose a VPN server location from the Recommended, All, or Recents tabs.

Step 3

ExpressVPN app UI (Mac): VPN connected screen

Once you’re connected, you’ll be able to browse, stream, and download with security and privacy.

Video: How to install ExpressVPN on macOS

Mac VPN: Woman smiling on Apple laptop

Download a VPN for all Apple products

ExpressVPN works with all Apple desktops and laptops.

Connect your:

  • MacBook
  • MacBook Air
  • MacBook Pro
  • iMac
  • iMac Pro
  • Mac Pro
  • Mac mini

Compatible with:

  • macOS Catalina (10.15)
  • macOS Mojave (10.14)
  • macOS High Sierra (10.13)
  • macOS Sierra (10.12)
  • MacOS El Capitan (10.11)
  • MacOS Yosemite (10.10)

Need the same great VPN access on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch? Get a VPN for iOS and use them all simultaneously. You can even set up your Mac to share a VPN connection over Wi-Fi.

ExpressVPN for Mac client key features

More VPN locations

Connect your Mac computer to a huge network of 160 server locations in 94 countries.

Optimized for speed

ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.

Superior connection reliability

Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.

Advanced leak protection

Strong, proven leakproofing is enabled by default, ensuring your privacy and security stay intact.

Split tunneling

Choose which apps use the VPN and which apps don’t when you’re connected to ExpressVPN.

Browser extension compatibility

Our extensions for Chrome and Firefox let you control your VPN directly from your web browser.

Network Lock kill switch

Network Lock blocks your internet traffic if your VPN connection drops, keeping your data safe.

Shortcuts to your favorite services

Customize your VPN with links to your most-used apps and services, right below the On Button.

iMac Pro with a best VPN sticker

Customers love the ExpressVPN app for macOS

Just perfect!!! Simple and extremely useful. Thanks, guys!
Wolfgang
Works so good, you can’t tell that you’re VPNing. Normally they slow you down. I did speed tests and it’s the same speed. So it looks like I am in Germany. LOL
Eddie
PRO TIP: Install ExpressVPN before boarding the plane on iPhone or Mac and bypass filtering and throttling!
Ric
@ExpressVPN, after testing many different VPNs, you are the match for me! Honestly fastest VPN that I have tested. Mac, Windows, IOS, Ubuntu and now looking at setting up an #ExpressVPN Router!
Marc
Excellent Trustpilot ratings 5star rated 4.7 out of 5
based on 4400 reviews on Trustpilot logo

Why choose ExpressVPN?

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm essential privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Get set up right away

Connecting to ExpressVPN for Mac is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!

Unblock the websites you love

Access your favorite content free of censorship. Unblock Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and more.

Anonymize your browsing

Hide your computer’s IP address and location to prevent logging of metadata and browsing activity.

Stream videos and music

Enjoy Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Spotify, and more— with privacy, security and blazing-fast speeds.

Live chat support

Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team around the clock from within the app if you have questions.

30-Day Money-Back Guarantee on red badge with yellow ribbon

Risk-free VPN for Mac

Love ExpressVPN—or get your money back.

No hassle. Try ExpressVPN for Mac with a 30-day money-back guarantee today and secure your internet!

