Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are ready to continue chasing glory at the Australian Open, while World No. 1 Iga Świątek looks to build off last year’s French Open and US Open victories in the women’s bracket. This year’s first Grand Slam event begins January 16 and runs through January 29, 2023. To watch the Australian Open in the UK, the price plans from local providers will set you back 7 GBP/month or a heft 60 GBP/year! For just the price of a VPN, find out how to catch all the action and live stream Australian Open 2023 matches in the UK for free.

How to watch the 2023 Australian Open in the UK online for free?

Broadcasters around the world will carry free live streams for the games. Read on to find out how to watch the Australian Open 2023 in the UK with a VPN.

9Now

Price: Free

Country: Australia

The 2023 Australian Open (and every other tennis major) will be broadcast on Channel Nine and its streaming platform 9Now in Australia. The best part? It’s completely free!

To live stream every tennis match online for free:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a secure VPN server in Australia. Visit 9Now to sign up. You may need to supply an Australian postcode (e.g. 2000 or 3010). Enjoy the matches!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watch 9Now With a VPN

ServusTV

Price: Free

Country: Austria

Austria’s ServusTV is one of the official Australian Open broadcasters in Europe and will offer free German-language live streams of the tournament, including a featured live match of the day.

To watch tennis for free on Servus TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a secure VPN server in Austria. Visit ServusTV and check the match schedule. Start streaming the matches!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watch ServusTV With a VPN

Other ways to watch Australian Open 2023 live streams in UK

Amazon Prime Video

Price: 9 GBP/month

Country: UK & Ireland

Channel: Discovery+ Entertainment & Sport

In the UK, Amazon Prime Video members can subscribe to the Discovery+ Entertainment & Sport add-on (extra 7 GBP/month) to watch the 2023 Australian Open.

To watch the tennis on Prime Video:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a secure VPN server in the UK. Sign up at Amazon Prime Video and sign up for the Discovery+ Entertainment & Sport add-on (extra 7 GBP/month). Visit the Eurosport channels stream the matches!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watch Prime Video With a VPN

Eurosport Player

Price: 5 GBP/month and up

Channels: Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2

Eurosport will provide live coverage of the 2023 Australian Open in the UK (as well as the French Open in May/June 2023). Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule. Eurosport offers a seven-day free trial.

To watch tennis on Eurosport Player:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a secure VPN server in the UK. Sign up for Eurosport Player . Enjoy the tennis!

Note: You may need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to the Eurosport UK.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Get ExpressVPN

ESPN

Price: 10 USD/month and up

Country: United States

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN+

The 2023 Australian Open will air on ESPN for U.S. audiences via major cord-cutting services and will be broadcast on ESPN International in Latin America and the Caribbean. You can also use ESPN’s streaming service ESPN+ as an alternative to watch the matches, but the 2023 Australian Open finals will be live on ESPN (channel) exclusively.

To watch:

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Watch ESPN With a VPN

TSN+

Price: 20 CAD/month or 200 CAD/year

Country: Canada

TSN+ has the rights to broadcast live streams of the 2023 Australian Open live streams online in English on TSN+.

To watch the Australian Open on TSN+:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Canada. Head to TSN+ and sign up. Tune in and enjoy!

Note: You will need a Canadian credit card to subscribe.

Get ExpressVPN

When and where is the 2023 Australian Open?

The 2023 Australian Open is scheduled to happen from January 16–29, 2023 (but note that thanks to a 15-hour-plus time difference from the U.S. East Coast dates might sometimes be off, depending on your location). You can find more information and news on the official Australian Open website.

2023 Australian Open schedule/fixtures

Date Time Featured Matches January 16, 2023 11 a.m. local / 7 p.m. ET Men’s / Women’s 1st Round January 16, 2023 7 p.m. local / 3 a.m. ET Men’s / Women’s 1st Round January 17, 2023 11 a.m. local / 7 p.m. ET Men’s / Women’s 1st Round January 17, 2023 7 p.m. local / 3 a.m. ET Men’s / Women’s 1st Round January 18, 2023 11 a.m. local / 7 p.m. ET Men’s / Women’s 2nd Round January 18, 2023 7 p.m. local / 3 a.m. ET Men’s / Women’s 2nd Round January 19, 2023 11 a.m. local / 7 p.m. ET Men’s / Women’s 2nd Round January 19, 2023 7 p.m. local / 3 a.m. ET Men’s / Women’s 2nd Round January 20, 2023 11 a.m. local / 7 p.m. ET Men’s / Women’s 3rd Round January 20, 2023 7 p.m. local / 3 a.m. ET Men’s / Women’s 3rd Round January 21, 2023 11 a.m. local / 7 p.m. ET Men’s / Women’s 3rd Round January 21, 2023 7 p.m. local / 3 a.m. ET Men’s / Women’s 3rd Round January 22, 2023 11 a.m. local / 7 p.m. ET Men’s / Women’s 4th Round January 22, 2023 7 p.m. local / 3 a.m. ET Men’s / Women’s 4th Round January 23, 2023 11 a.m. local / 7 p.m. ET Men’s / Women’s 4th Round January 23, 2023 7 p.m. local / 3 a.m. ET Men’s / Women’s 4th Round January 24, 2023 11 a.m. local / 7 p.m. ET Men’s / Women’s Quarterfinals January 24, 2023 7 p.m. local / 3 a.m. ET Men’s / Women’s Quarterfinals January 25, 2023 11 a.m. local / 7 p.m. ET Men’s / Women’s Quarterfinals January 25, 2023 7 p.m. local / 3 a.m. ET Men’s / Women’s Quarterfinals January 26, 2023 4 p.m. local / 12 a.m. ET Women’s Semifinals January 27, 2023 11 a.m. local / 7 p.m. ET Men’s Semifinal 1 January 27, 2023 4 p.m. local / 12 a.m. ET Men’s Semifinal 2 January 28, 2023 4 p.m. local / 12 a.m. ET Women’s Singles Final January 29, 2023 4 p.m. local / 12 a.m. ET Men’s Singles Final

More about the 2023 Australian Open

Date January 16–29, 2023 Location Melbourne Park, Melbourne Official website https://ausopen.com/ Where to watch it for free 9Now (Australia)

