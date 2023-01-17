Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are ready to continue chasing glory at the Australian Open, while World No. 1 Iga Świątek looks to build off last year’s French Open and US Open victories in the women’s bracket. This year’s first Grand Slam event begins January 16 and runs through January 29, 2023. To watch the Australian Open in the UK, the price plans from local providers will set you back 7 GBP/month or a heft 60 GBP/year! For just the price of a VPN, find out how to catch all the action and live stream Australian Open 2023 matches in the UK for free.
How to watch the 2023 Australian Open in the UK online for free?
Broadcasters around the world will carry free live streams for the games. Read on to find out how to watch the Australian Open 2023 in the UK with a VPN.
9Now
Price: Free
Country: Australia
The 2023 Australian Open (and every other tennis major) will be broadcast on Channel Nine and its streaming platform 9Now in Australia. The best part? It’s completely free!
To live stream every tennis match online for free:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a secure VPN server in Australia.
- Visit 9Now to sign up. You may need to supply an Australian postcode (e.g. 2000 or 3010).
- Enjoy the matches!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
ServusTV
Price: Free
Country: Austria
Austria’s ServusTV is one of the official Australian Open broadcasters in Europe and will offer free German-language live streams of the tournament, including a featured live match of the day.
To watch tennis for free on Servus TV:
Other ways to watch Australian Open 2023 live streams in UK
Amazon Prime Video
Price: 9 GBP/month
Country: UK & Ireland
Channel: Discovery+ Entertainment & Sport
In the UK, Amazon Prime Video members can subscribe to the Discovery+ Entertainment & Sport add-on (extra 7 GBP/month) to watch the 2023 Australian Open.
To watch the tennis on Prime Video:
Eurosport Player
Price: 5 GBP/month and up
Channels: Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2
Eurosport will provide live coverage of the 2023 Australian Open in the UK (as well as the French Open in May/June 2023). Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule. Eurosport offers a seven-day free trial.
To watch tennis on Eurosport Player:
ESPN
Price: 10 USD/month and up
Country: United States
Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN+
The 2023 Australian Open will air on ESPN for U.S. audiences via major cord-cutting services and will be broadcast on ESPN International in Latin America and the Caribbean. You can also use ESPN’s streaming service ESPN+ as an alternative to watch the matches, but the 2023 Australian Open finals will be live on ESPN (channel) exclusively.
To watch:
TSN+
Price: 20 CAD/month or 200 CAD/year
Country: Canada
TSN+ has the rights to broadcast live streams of the 2023 Australian Open live streams online in English on TSN+.
To watch the Australian Open on TSN+:
When and where is the 2023 Australian Open?
The 2023 Australian Open is scheduled to happen from January 16–29, 2023 (but note that thanks to a 15-hour-plus time difference from the U.S. East Coast dates might sometimes be off, depending on your location). You can find more information and news on the official Australian Open website.
2023 Australian Open schedule/fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Featured Matches
|January 16, 2023
|11 a.m. local / 7 p.m. ET
|Men’s / Women’s 1st Round
|January 16, 2023
|7 p.m. local / 3 a.m. ET
|Men’s / Women’s 1st Round
|January 17, 2023
|11 a.m. local / 7 p.m. ET
|Men’s / Women’s 1st Round
|January 17, 2023
|7 p.m. local / 3 a.m. ET
|Men’s / Women’s 1st Round
|January 18, 2023
|11 a.m. local / 7 p.m. ET
|Men’s / Women’s 2nd Round
|January 18, 2023
|7 p.m. local / 3 a.m. ET
|Men’s / Women’s 2nd Round
|January 19, 2023
|11 a.m. local / 7 p.m. ET
|Men’s / Women’s 2nd Round
|January 19, 2023
|7 p.m. local / 3 a.m. ET
|Men’s / Women’s 2nd Round
|January 20, 2023
|11 a.m. local / 7 p.m. ET
|Men’s / Women’s 3rd Round
|January 20, 2023
|7 p.m. local / 3 a.m. ET
|Men’s / Women’s 3rd Round
|January 21, 2023
|11 a.m. local / 7 p.m. ET
|Men’s / Women’s 3rd Round
|January 21, 2023
|7 p.m. local / 3 a.m. ET
|Men’s / Women’s 3rd Round
|January 22, 2023
|11 a.m. local / 7 p.m. ET
|Men’s / Women’s 4th Round
|January 22, 2023
|7 p.m. local / 3 a.m. ET
|Men’s / Women’s 4th Round
|January 23, 2023
|11 a.m. local / 7 p.m. ET
|Men’s / Women’s 4th Round
|January 23, 2023
|7 p.m. local / 3 a.m. ET
|Men’s / Women’s 4th Round
|January 24, 2023
|11 a.m. local / 7 p.m. ET
|Men’s / Women’s Quarterfinals
|January 24, 2023
|7 p.m. local / 3 a.m. ET
|Men’s / Women’s Quarterfinals
|January 25, 2023
|11 a.m. local / 7 p.m. ET
|Men’s / Women’s Quarterfinals
|January 25, 2023
|7 p.m. local / 3 a.m. ET
|Men’s / Women’s Quarterfinals
|January 26, 2023
|4 p.m. local / 12 a.m. ET
|Women’s Semifinals
|January 27, 2023
|11 a.m. local / 7 p.m. ET
|Men’s Semifinal 1
|January 27, 2023
|4 p.m. local / 12 a.m. ET
|Men’s Semifinal 2
|January 28, 2023
|4 p.m. local / 12 a.m. ET
|Women’s Singles Final
|January 29, 2023
|4 p.m. local / 12 a.m. ET
|Men’s Singles Final
More about the 2023 Australian Open
|Date
|January 16–29, 2023
|Location
|Melbourne Park, Melbourne
|Official website
|https://ausopen.com/
|Where to watch it for free
|9Now (Australia).
FAQ: How to watch the 2023 Australian Open in the UK
Which UK channel is showing Australian Open tennis?
The 2023 Australian Open will be live on Eurosport in the UK. To watch, subscribe to Eurosport Player. Amazon Prime Video users can subscribe to the Discovery+ Entertainment & Sport add-on can watch live streams of the 2023 Australian Open on Eurosport channels.
What are the 2023 Australian Open’s COVID Rules?
All COVID-19 restrictions for entering Australia have been lifted, and unvaccinated players are permitted to compete in the 2023 Australian Open. However, players must still obtain a visa to arrive in Australia.
Is Novak Djokovic playing at the 2023 Australian Open?
Yes, Novak Djokovic will play in the 2023 Australian Open! The nine-time winner missed last year’s event because he was unvaccinated against COVID-19. However, Djokovic received a temporary visa to participate in this year’s tournament.
Who is playing in the 2023 Australian Open?
Expect to see top names in men’s and women’s tennis including defending champions Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek, as well as Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Coco Gauff, and Ons Jabeur. For the full list of players, refer to the official website.
Who isn’t competing in the 2023 Australian Open?
World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the 2023 Australian Open after suffering a leg injury while training. Two-time Australian Open winner Naomi Osaka withdrew for unknown reasons. Despite withdrawing from the United Cup because of an injury, Nick Kyrgios is currently expected to participate in the Australian Open. Tennis fans also will not see 2022 quarterfinalist Gael Monfils.
Are there any British players in the 2023 Australian Open?
There are seven British tennis players at the 2023 Australian Open. The five men competing are Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper, Dan Evans, and Kyle Edmund, while Emma Raducanu and Harriet Dart will compete in the women’s bracket.
How to get tickets to the 2023 Australian Open?
Tickets for the 2023 Australian Open are available through Ticketmaster.
How much does the tickets to Australian Open 2023 cost?
A ground pass costs 19 AUD and up, with reserved seating costing much more. See Ticketmaster for details.
Who won the 2022 Australian Open men’s final?
Rafael Nadal defeated Daniil Medvedev in five sets to win the 2022 Australian Open’s men’s singles bracket. Before last year’s captivating finish, Nadal hadn’t won the Australian Open since 2009.
Who won the 2022 Australian Open women’s final?
Ashleigh Barty defeated Danielle Collins in two sets to win the 2022 Australian Open’s women’s singles bracket. Barty had never won the Australian Open before last year’s dominant ending. However, the Australian native retired in March 2022 and will not defend her Australian Open title this year.
Can I stream sports on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
Yes. ExpressVPN has apps for every major mobile device, including iOS and Android.
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
In brief, there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click below, or just contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.