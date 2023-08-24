Home Stream Sports NFL How to watch the NFL How to watch the NFL in India

Live stream 2023 NFL games online in India

Updated: August 25, 2023

Welcome back to the gridiron for what should be a thrilling 2023 NFL season. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs enter the new year as favorites to defend their Super Bowl title, although they’re expected to face stiff competition from Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills and Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC. Over in the NFC, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are the favorites to win a mediocre conference for the second straight year, though the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys should keep things interesting. Then, there’s Aaron Rodgers and the new-look New York Jets, who hope to break the league’s longest active playoff drought and play a postseason game for the first time since January 2011.

Rookies to watch include new Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, Houston Texans teammates CJ Stroud and Will Anderson (selected second and third overall), Indianapolis Colts dual-threat signal-caller Anthony Richardson, and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who has the potential to carve through defenses as a rusher and receiver. 

The 2023 NFL preseason officially began Thursday, August 3, when the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets clash in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. The regular season starts Thursday, September 7, when Mahomes and the Lions host Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions.

Read on to learn how to live stream the 2023 NFL season.

  
PreseasonThursday, August 10, 2023 – Sunday, August 27, 2023
Regular season:Thursday, September. 7, 2023 – Sunday, January. 7, 2024
PlayoffsSaturday, January 13, 2024 – Sunday, January 28, 2024
NFL Super BowlSunday, February 11, 2024
Streaming servicesNFL Game Pass International

How to watch 2023 NFL games in India

From Week 1 through the Super Bowl, you can stream every 2023 NFL preseason game by following just a few simple steps:

  1. Get a VPN.
  2. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you'd like to stream an Australian broadcaster, connect to a secure server in Australia or a U.S. server for an American broadcaster. 
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as 7plus or Fubo, and find the game you want to stream.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use a VPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Why do you need a VPN to watch the NFL online in India?

If you want to properly enjoy the 2023 NFL season, you'll need to add a VPN to your football-viewing palate this fall. VPN services offer servers in 94 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, and you can stream every game, from the preseason through Super Bowl 58, on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to five simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch your favorite teams—and track your fantasy team along the way—in blazing-fast HD.

Best VPN for watching NFL games in 2023

A VPN is useful for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023 NFL season. High-speed servers allow you to enjoy every touchdown without missing a single snap regardless of your device. VPN services offer easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

Key Features:

  • High-speed servers in 94 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security
  • Up to 8 simultaneous connections (with a 6- or 12-month subscription)
  • 5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support
  • Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs
  • Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more
  • The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot
  • Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps
  • Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

Where to watch the 2023-24 NFL season online for free

Every NFL team plays 17 regular-season games, with a select few (seven in each league) advancing to the postseason. If you’re looking for ways to safely and securely stream all of your team’s games, ExpressVPN has you covered! 

7plus

Country: Australia

Australia’s Seven network offers live streams of select games during the regular season and live streams of every NFL playoff game through the Super Bowl on its streaming platform 7plus. During the week you can also find replays, highlights, on-demand shows, and other bonus content on its 7mate channel. Check the schedule and start streaming on the 7mate channel!

Note: You may need to provide an Australian postcode like 2001 or 3001.

Watch 7plus With a VPN

My5

Country: U.K.

Football fans can watch Monday Night Football for free on the United Kingdom’s My5 network. My5 is the only streaming service that offers all Monday Night Football games live, without cable. You can also watch replays of games on demand. With My5, you can always catch the action, no matter where you are.

Watch My5 With a VPN

RTL and Nitro

Country: Germany and Austria

Football fans can catch two exclusive Sunday afternoon games per week live on RTL or Nitro, the new exclusive free-to-air TV partners of the NFL in Germany. The RTL+ streaming service will also air exclusive games live each week.

Watch RTL With a VPN

Watch NFL Game Pass live streams on DAZN with a VPN

If you’re looking to watch out-of-market NFL games, or don’t have a U.S. cable subscription, NFL Game Pass International is another great option, as it offers live streams of every NFL game without blackouts. NFL Game Pass moved to DAZN for the 2023 season.

An NFL Game Pass subscription includes every game from the preseason through the Super Bowl, along with highlights, NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and plenty of other NFL content. DAZN is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs, allowing you to watch NFL games on the go or on your big screen.

Why is NFL Game Pass moving to DAZN?

The NFL and DAZN agreed to a 10-year distribution deal in February 2023. DAZN will offer NFL Game Pass International in 200 countries and regions except the U.S. and China. Domestically, YouTube TV took over the NFL Sunday Ticket rights from DirecTV. 

How much is NFL Game Pass in my country?

The NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, football fans in Brazil need to pay roughly 387 BRL (81 USD) for the entire season. Just remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

Is NFL Game Pass included with a DAZN subscription?

Football fans can purchase NFL Game Pass International either as a standalone option or by adding it to their current DAZN subscription. 

Stream DAZN With a VPN

NFL International Game Pass vs. NFL+

In 2022, the NFL discontinued U.S. Game Pass and introduced the NFL+ app. What’s the difference between watching NFL Game Pass International and NFL+ in the U.S.?

NFL+

Price: 5-10 USD/month, or 40-80 USD/year

The NFL+ app offers NFL game live streams for a single team (within your home market) along with national primetime games. For example, a Jets fan living in New York City can watch games through NFL+ on the couch, in the back of a taxi, or while walking through Times Square. However, a Jets fan living in Minnesota is stuck watching the Vikings each week—unless, of course, the Jets are available in the Minnesota market either through a nationally-televised game or it being a regional game.

NFL+ is only available for live streams on mobile and tablet devices, and does not stream as reliably as Game Pass. It provides streams of out-of-market preseason games, live game audio (for all games, with all feeds), and the NFL Films archive, but if you want to stream NFL games on your TV without blackouts, Game Pass International is the way to go.

NFL Game Pass International

Price: Varies

In most other markets, such as Mexico, Brazil, and most EU countries, the international NFL Game Pass offers all 272 regular-season games plus the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl. International Game Pass subscribers get access to NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and all NFL Films programming. There’s a seven-day free trial available.

More NFL Game Pass Information

Can I watch NFL Game Pass in Europe?

Yes! DAZN offers the international version of NFL Game Pass across Europe, including in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Spain.

Where is the cheapest location to get NFL International Game Pass?

NFL international Game Pass prices vary from region to region, but South American locations tend to offer the lowest prices, which can get as low as 81 USD for the 2023 season. Subscription refunds are valid up to seven days from the purchase date. Free trial refunds are valid up to three days after the trial ends.

Which devices can I watch International NFL Game Pass on?

NFL Game Pass works on the following devices:

NFL preseason Week 3 schedule

Meaningful football is just around the corner! You can find the full Week 3 preseason schedule here. 

GameDate and timeTV
Pittsburgh Steelers 24, Atlanta Falcons 0Thursday, August 24, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BSTNFL Network, NFL+
Indianapolis Colts 27, Philadelphia Eagles 13Thursday, August 24, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BSTPrime Video
Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit LionsFriday, August 25, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BSTCBS
Tennessee Titans vs. New England PatriotsFriday, August 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BSTNFL Network, NFL+
San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles ChargersFriday, August 25, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. BSTNFL Network, NFL+
Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo BillsSaturday, August 26, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BSTNFL+
Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle SeahawksSaturday, August 26, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BSTNFL+
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland BrownsSaturday, August 26, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BSTNFL Network, NFL+
Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona CardinalsSaturday, August 26, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BSTNFL+
New York Giants vs. New York JetsSaturday, August 26, 6 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BSTNFL Network, NFL+
Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati BengalsSaturday, August 26, 6:05 p.m. ET / 11:05 p.m. BSTNFL+
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore RavensSaturday, August 26, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BSTNFL+
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami DolphinsSaturday, August 26, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BSTNFL+
Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas RaidersSaturday, August 26, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BSTNFL+
Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles RamsSaturday, August 26, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. BSTNFL Network, NFL+
New Orleans Saints vs. Houston TexansSunday, August 27, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BSTFox

2023 NFL preseason standings

AFC

    
AFC EastAFC NorthAFC SouthAFC West
Miami Dolphins (1-1)Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0)Jacksonville Jaguars (2-0)Las Vegas Raiders (2-0)
Buffalo Bills (1-1)Baltimore Ravens (1-1)Indianapolis Colts (2-1)Kansas City Chiefs (1-1)
New England Patriots (1-1)Cleveland Browns (1-1-1)Houston Texans (1-1)Los Angeles Chargers (1-1)
New York Jets (1-2)Cincinnati Bengals (0-1-1)Tennessee Titans (1-1)Denver Broncos (0-2)

NFC

    
NFC EastNFC NorthNFC SouthNFC West
Washington Commanders (2-0)Detroit Lions (1-1)New Orleans Saints (2-0)Seattle Seahawks (2-0)
New York Giants (1-1)Chicago Bears (1-1)Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1)San Francisco 49ers (1-1)
Philadelphia Eagles (0-2-1)Green Bay Packers (1-1)Atlanta Falcons (1-1-1)Arizona Cardinals (1-1)
Dallas Cowboys (0-2)Minnesota Vikings (0-2)Carolina Panthers (0-2)Los Angeles Rams (0-2)

2023 NFL conference standings

Check back each week to see the NFL conference standings and the complete playoff picture!

2023 Thursday Night Football schedule

Thursday Night Football returns to Amazon Prime Video for the 2023 season. Although most viewers will need to pay for Prime Video to watch every Thursday night game, fans in local markets will be able to watch the games without a Prime subscription. For example, an Eagles fan living in Philadelphia can watch the Eagles-Vikings showdown through a local affiliate (channel varies depending on the market) in Week 2. However, an Eagles fan living in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, would need to watch through Prime. All TNF games will air at 8:20 p.m. ET each week and are also available on NFL Game Pass International.

You can find the entire Thursday Night Football schedule below.

GameDate and time
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions+Thursday, September 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota VikingsThursday, September 14, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
San Francisco 49ers vs. New York GiantsThursday, September 21, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit LionsThursday, September 28, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
Washington Commanders vs. Chicago BearsThursday, October 5, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver BroncosThursday, October 12, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville JaguarsThursday, October 19, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay BuccaneersThursday, October 26, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee TitansThursday, November 2, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
Chicago Bears vs. Carolina PanthersThursday, November 9, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati BengalsThursday, November 16, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers*Thursday, November 23, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
New York Jets vs. Miami DolphinsFriday, November 24, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas CowboysThursday, November 30, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England PatriotsThursday, Dec. 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles ChargersThursday, Dec. 14, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans SaintsThursday, Dec. 21, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
Cleveland Browns vs. New York JetsThursday, Dec. 28, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT

*denotes game will air on NBC/Peacock and is not considered a ‘Thursday Night Football’ game.

Watch Prime Video With a VPN

2023 Sunday Night Football schedule

Using Peacock Premium you can watch Sunday Night Football, occasional Thursday night games, and playoff games. Peacock costs 6 USD/month. Please note that the Week 16 showdown between Josh Allens Bills and Justin Herberts Chargers will exclusively air on Peacock. Alternatively, you can still watch Sunday Night Football on NBC or NFL Game Pass.

The NFL can flex Sunday Night Football games twice between Weeks 5-10 and freely during Weeks 11-17. However, the aforementioned Week 16 Bills-Chargers game is currently ineligible to be flexed.

You can find the entire Sunday Night Football schedule below.

GameDate and timeNetwork
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit LionsThursday, September 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BSTNFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
New York Giants vs. Dallas CowboysSunday, September 10, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BSTNFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
New England Patriots vs. Miami DolphinsSunday, September 17, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BSTNFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh SteelersSunday, September 24, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BSTNFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
New York Jets vs. Kansas City ChiefsSunday, October 1, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BSTNFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys*Sunday, October 8, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BSTNFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants*Sunday, October 15,8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BSTNFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins*Sunday, October 22, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BSTNFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears*Sunday, October 29, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals*Sunday, November 5, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets*Sunday, November 12, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings*Sunday, November 19, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers*Thursday, November 23, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens*Sunday, November 26, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs*Sunday, December 3, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles*Sunday, December 10, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Baltimore Ravens*Sunday, December 17, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati BengalsSaturday, December 23, 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:40 p.m. GMTNFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Buffalo BillsSaturday, December 23, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMTNFL Game Pass International, Peacock
Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers*Sunday, December 31, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
TBD vs. TBD (will be determined in Week 17)Sunday, January 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock

*denotes game can be flexed

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

2023 Monday Night Football schedule

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman return for their second season calling Monday Night Football on ESPN in 2023. Additionally, Peyton and Eli Manning will once again call select games on their Manningcast alternative broadcast on ESPN2; a full schedule will be released later this year. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, is typically required to stream traditional Monday Night Football broadcasts on ESPN+.

The NFL can now flex Monday Night Football games held between Weeks 12-17.

You can find the entire Monday Night Football schedule below.

GameDate and timeNetwork
New York Jets vs. Buffalo BillsMonday, September 11, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BSTNFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ABC, ESPN 2
Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans SaintsMonday, September 18, 7:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 a.m. BSTNFL Game Pass International, ESPN, ESPN+
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland BrownsMonday, September 18, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BSTNFL Game Pass International, ABC, ESPN+
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia EaglesMonday, September 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BSTNFL Game Pass International, ABC, ESPN+
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles RamsMonday, September 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BSTNFL Game Pass International, ESPN, ESPN+
New York Giants vs. Seattle SeahawksMonday, October 2, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BSTNFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN,  ESPN+
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay PackersMonday, October 9, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BSTNFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ESPN+
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas CowboysMonday, October 16, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BSTNFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ESPN+
Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ersMonday, October 23, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BSTNFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ESPN+
Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas RaidersMonday, October 30, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTNFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ESPN+
New York Jets vs. Los Angeles ChargersMonday, November 6, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTNFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ESPN+
Buffalo Bills vs. Denver BroncosMonday, November 13, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTNFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ESPN+
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia EaglesMonday, November 20, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTNFL Game Pass International, My5, ABC, ESPN, ESPN+
Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago BearsMonday, November 27, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTNFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ESPN+
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati BengalsMonday, December 4, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTNFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ESPN+
Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee TitansMonday, December 11, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTNFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ESPN+
New York Giants vs. Green Bay PackersMonday, December 11, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTNFL Game Pass International, ABC, ESPN+
New England Patriots vs. Kansas City ChiefsMonday, December 18, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTNFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ESPN+
San Francisco 49ers vs. Baltimore Ravens*Monday, December 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTNFL Game Pass International, ABC, ESPN+
Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions*Saturday, Dec. 30, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTNFL Game Pass International, ABC, ESPN, ESPN+
TBD vs. TBD (will be determined at a later point)Saturday, January 6, 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. GMTNFL Game Pass International, ESPN+
TBD vs. TBD (will be determined at a later point)Saturday, January 6, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTNFL Game Pass International, ESPN, ESPN+

*denotes eligible to be flexed

Watch ESPN With a VPN

Super Bowl 58 odds

Will Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs repeat as NFL champions? Here are the latest Super Bowl odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

TeamOdds
Kansas City Chiefs+600
Philadelphia Eagles+800
Buffalo Bills+900
Cincinnati Bengals+1000
San Francisco 49ers+1000
Dallas Cowboys+1400
New York Jets+1600
Baltimore Ravens+1800
Detroit Lions+2200
Los Angeles Chargers+2200
Miami Dolphins+2500
Cleveland Browns+2800
Jacksonville Jaguars+2800
Minnesota Vikings+3500
Seattle Seahawks+3500
Green Bay Packers+4000
New Orleans Saints+4000

2023 NFL international games

The NFL is slated to play five international games in 2023, three in England and two in Germany. Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Tyreek Hill, and Josh Allen are among the marquee names who (barring injury) will make their international debuts this season. You can find the entire schedule below. Note that each game, including the Jaguars-Falcons clash on ESPN+, will be available in local TV markets.

GameVenueDate and timeNetwork
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta FalconsWembley Stadium, London, U.K.Sunday, October 1, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ETNFL Game Pass International, ESPN+
Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville JaguarsTottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, U.K.Sunday, October 8, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ETNFL Game Pass International, NFL Network
Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore RavensTottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, U.K.Sunday, October 15, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ETNFL Game Pass International, NFL Network
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami DolphinsFrankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, GermanySunday, November 5, 3:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ETNFL Game Pass International, NFL Network
New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis ColtsFrankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, GermanySunday, November 12, 3:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ETNFL Game Pass International, NFL Network

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ for NFL live streams

Can I stream the NFL outside the United States?
Can I stream football on my computer?
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream football on my TV with a VPN?
Does ExpressVPN come with an NFL Game Pass or NFL+ account?
What’s the difference between watching NFL Game Pass International and NFL+ in the U.S.?
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?

