Welcome back to the gridiron for what should be a thrilling 2023 NFL season. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs enter the new year as favorites to defend their Super Bowl title, although they’re expected to face stiff competition from Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills and Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC. Over in the NFC, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are the favorites to win a mediocre conference for the second straight year, though the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys should keep things interesting. Then, there’s Aaron Rodgers and the new-look New York Jets, who hope to break the league’s longest active playoff drought and play a postseason game for the first time since January 2011.
Rookies to watch include new Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, Houston Texans teammates CJ Stroud and Will Anderson (selected second and third overall), Indianapolis Colts dual-threat signal-caller Anthony Richardson, and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who has the potential to carve through defenses as a rusher and receiver.
The 2023 NFL preseason officially began Thursday, August 3, when the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets clash in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. The regular season starts Thursday, September 7, when Mahomes and the Lions host Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions.
Read on to learn how to live stream the 2023 NFL season securely with ExpressVPN and enjoy every second of the action!
|Preseason
|Thursday, August 10, 2023 – Sunday, August 27, 2023
|Regular season:
|Thursday, September. 7, 2023 – Sunday, January. 7, 2024
|Playoffs
|Saturday, January 13, 2024 – Sunday, January 28, 2024
|NFL Super Bowl
|Sunday, February 11, 2024
|Streaming services
|NFL Game Pass International, TSN, YouTube TV, Fubo, Prime Video, Peacock
How to watch 2023 NFL games in Canada
From Week 1 through the Super Bowl, you can stream every 2023 NFL preseason game with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to stream an Australian broadcaster, connect to a secure server in Australia or a U.S. server for an American broadcaster.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as 7plus or Fubo, and find the game you want to stream.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Why do you need a VPN to watch the NFL online in Canada?
If you want to properly enjoy the 2023 NFL season, you’ll need to add ExpressVPN to your football-viewing palate this fall. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 94 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every game, from the preseason through Super Bowl 58, on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to five simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch your favorite teams—and track your fantasy team along the way—in blazing-fast HD.
Best VPN for watching NFL games in 2023
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023 NFL season. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every touchdown without missing a single snap regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don’t support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Key Features:
- High-speed servers in 94 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security
- Up to 8 simultaneous connections (with a 6- or 12-month subscription)
- 5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support
- Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs
- Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more
- The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot
- Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps
- Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile
Where to watch the 2023-24 NFL season online for free
Every NFL team plays 17 regular-season games, with a select few (seven in each league) advancing to the postseason. If you’re looking for ways to safely and securely stream all of your team’s games, ExpressVPN has you covered!
7plus
Country: Australia
Australia’s Seven network offers live streams of select games during the regular season and live streams of every NFL playoff game through the Super Bowl on its streaming platform 7plus. During the week you can also find replays, highlights, on-demand shows, and other bonus content on its 7mate channel. Check the schedule and start streaming on the 7mate channel!
Note: You may need to provide an Australian postcode like 2001 or 3001.
My5
Country: U.K.
Football fans can watch Monday Night Football for free on the United Kingdom’s My5 network. My5 is the only streaming service that offers all Monday Night Football games live, without cable. You can also watch replays of games on demand. With My5, you can always catch the action, no matter where you are.
RTL and Nitro
Country: Germany and Austria
Football fans can catch two exclusive Sunday afternoon games per week live on RTL or Nitro, the new exclusive free-to-air TV partners of the NFL in Germany. The RTL+ streaming service will also air exclusive games live each week.
Stream NFL games on TSN in Canada
Price: 20 CAD/month or 200 CAD/year
Country: Canada
TSN airs select Sunday afternoon NFL games, along with Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football in Canada.
Note: You will need a Canadian credit card to subscribe.
Stream the NFL on services with free trials in Canada
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC
YouTube TV offers a variety of channels that carry NFL games and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.
Also note that the U.S. version of NFL Game Pass, NFL Sunday Ticket, moved to YouTube for the 2023 season. Plans start at 300 USD for the season.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Fubo
Price: 75 USD/month
Channels: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC
How about another way to catch NFL games? Use the seven-day free trial on Fubo to watch all of your favorite NFL games live, including nationally-televised games on ABC, NBC, and ESPN. You can also watch NFL RedZone, which offers seven hours of commercial football every Sunday.
Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Paramount+
Price: 6 USD/month
Channels: CBS
If you follow an AFC team, Paramount Plus streams games that are broadcast on CBS, though you’ll have to ensure your location matches the correct market. For example, fans in the New Orleans and Tennessee markets can watch the Saints-Titans game in Week 1 on either their local CBS affiliate or through Paramount Plus. However, a football fan living in Baltimore will instead get the Ravens-Texans game that day.
Paramount Plus is also expected to offer live streams of the Dallas Cowboys–Washington Commanders showdown on Thanksgiving Day, along with every NFL playoff game on CBS, including Super Bowl 58. If you don’t feel like committing to Paramount+ or only want to watch a specific game, there’s a seven-day free trial.
Watch NFL Game Pass live streams on DAZN with a VPN
If you’re looking to watch out-of-market NFL games, or don’t have a U.S. cable subscription, NFL Game Pass International is another great option, as it offers live streams of every NFL game without blackouts. NFL Game Pass moved to DAZN for the 2023 season.
An NFL Game Pass subscription includes every game from the preseason through the Super Bowl, along with highlights, NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and plenty of other NFL content. DAZN is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs, allowing you to watch NFL games on the go or on your big screen.
Why is NFL Game Pass moving to DAZN?
The NFL and DAZN agreed to a 10-year distribution deal in February 2023. DAZN will offer NFL Game Pass International in 200 countries and regions except the U.S. and China. Domestically, YouTube TV took over the NFL Sunday Ticket rights from DirecTV.
How much is NFL Game Pass in my country?
The NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, football fans in Brazil need to pay roughly 387 BRL (81 USD) for the entire season. Just remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.
Is NFL Game Pass included with a DAZN subscription?
Football fans can purchase NFL Game Pass International either as a standalone option or by adding it to their current DAZN subscription.
NFL International Game Pass vs. NFL+
In 2022, the NFL discontinued U.S. Game Pass and introduced the NFL+ app. What’s the difference between watching NFL Game Pass International and NFL+ in the U.S.?
NFL+
Price: 5-10 USD/month, or 40-80 USD/year
The NFL+ app offers NFL game live streams for a single team (within your home market) along with national primetime games. For example, a Jets fan living in New York City can watch games through NFL+ on the couch, in the back of a taxi, or while walking through Times Square. However, a Jets fan living in Minnesota is stuck watching the Vikings each week—unless, of course, the Jets are available in the Minnesota market either through a nationally-televised game or it being a regional game.
NFL+ is only available for live streams on mobile and tablet devices, and does not stream as reliably as Game Pass. It provides streams of out-of-market preseason games, live game audio (for all games, with all feeds), and the NFL Films archive, but if you want to stream NFL games on your TV without blackouts, Game Pass International is the way to go.
NFL Game Pass International
Price: Varies
In most other markets, such as Mexico, Brazil, and most EU countries, the international NFL Game Pass offers all 272 regular-season games plus the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl. International Game Pass subscribers get access to NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and all NFL Films programming. There’s a seven-day free trial available.
More NFL Game Pass Information
Can I watch NFL Game Pass in Europe?
Yes! DAZN offers the international version of NFL Game Pass across Europe, including in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Spain.
Where is the cheapest location to get NFL International Game Pass?
NFL international Game Pass prices vary from region to region, but South American locations tend to offer the lowest prices, which can get as low as 81 USD for the 2023 season. For information about specific countries, contact ExpressVPN Support. Subscription refunds are valid up to seven days from the purchase date. Free trial refunds are valid up to three days after the trial ends. More details can be found on the NFL Digital Care site.
Which devices can I watch International NFL Game Pass on?
NFL Game Pass works on the following devices. To set up ExpressVPN on your device, follow the corresponding link below:
NFL preseason Week 3 schedule
Meaningful football is just around the corner! You can find the full Week 3 preseason schedule here.
|Game
|Date and time
|TV
|Pittsburgh Steelers 24, Atlanta Falcons 0
|Thursday, August 24, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST
|NFL Network, NFL+
|Indianapolis Colts 27, Philadelphia Eagles 13
|Thursday, August 24, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST
|Prime Video
|Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions
|Friday, August 25, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST
|CBS
|Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots
|Friday, August 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|NFL Network, NFL+
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|Friday, August 25, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. BST
|NFL Network, NFL+
|Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills
|Saturday, August 26, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST
|NFL+
|Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks
|Saturday, August 26, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST
|NFL+
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns
|Saturday, August 26, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST
|NFL Network, NFL+
|Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals
|Saturday, August 26, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST
|NFL+
|New York Giants vs. New York Jets
|Saturday, August 26, 6 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST
|NFL Network, NFL+
|Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|Saturday, August 26, 6:05 p.m. ET / 11:05 p.m. BST
|NFL+
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens
|Saturday, August 26, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST
|NFL+
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins
|Saturday, August 26, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST
|NFL+
|Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders
|Saturday, August 26, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST
|NFL+
|Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams
|Saturday, August 26, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. BST
|NFL Network, NFL+
|New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans
|Sunday, August 27, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST
|Fox
2023 NFL preseason standings
AFC
|AFC East
|AFC North
|AFC South
|AFC West
|Miami Dolphins (1-1)
|Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0)
|Jacksonville Jaguars (2-0)
|Las Vegas Raiders (2-0)
|Buffalo Bills (1-1)
|Baltimore Ravens (1-1)
|Indianapolis Colts (2-1)
|Kansas City Chiefs (1-1)
|New England Patriots (1-1)
|Cleveland Browns (1-1-1)
|Houston Texans (1-1)
|Los Angeles Chargers (1-1)
|New York Jets (1-2)
|Cincinnati Bengals (0-1-1)
|Tennessee Titans (1-1)
|Denver Broncos (0-2)
NFC
|NFC East
|NFC North
|NFC South
|NFC West
|Washington Commanders (2-0)
|Detroit Lions (1-1)
|New Orleans Saints (2-0)
|Seattle Seahawks (2-0)
|New York Giants (1-1)
|Chicago Bears (1-1)
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1)
|San Francisco 49ers (1-1)
|Philadelphia Eagles (0-2-1)
|Green Bay Packers (1-1)
|Atlanta Falcons (1-1-1)
|Arizona Cardinals (1-1)
|Dallas Cowboys (0-2)
|Minnesota Vikings (0-2)
|Carolina Panthers (0-2)
|Los Angeles Rams (0-2)
2023 NFL conference standings
Check back each week to see the NFL conference standings and the complete playoff picture!
Stream Thursday Night Football on Prime Video
Price: 15 USD/month
Thursday Night Football returns to Amazon Prime Video for the 2023 season. Although most viewers will need to pay for Prime Video to watch every Thursday night game, fans in local markets will be able to watch the games without a Prime subscription. For example, an Eagles fan living in Philadelphia can watch the Eagles-Vikings showdown through a local affiliate (channel varies depending on the market) in Week 2. However, an Eagles fan living in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, would need to watch through Prime. All TNF games will air at 8:20 p.m. ET each week and are also available on NFL Game Pass International.
Note that Thursday night games in Week 1 (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions) and Week 12 (San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks, who will play on Thanksgiving) will air on NBC and Peacock. Instead, Prime Video will air a Black Friday showdown between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins on Friday, November 24, for free.
You can find the entire Thursday Night Football schedule below.
|Game
|Date and time
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions+
|Thursday, September 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings
|Thursday, September 14, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Giants
|Thursday, September 21, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions
|Thursday, September 28, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears
|Thursday, October 5, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos
|Thursday, October 12, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|Thursday, October 19, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Thursday, October 26, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans
|Thursday, November 2, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers
|Thursday, November 9, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|Thursday, November 16, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers*
|Thursday, November 23, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins
|Friday, November 24, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
|Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys
|Thursday, November 30, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots
|Thursday, Dec. 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|Thursday, Dec. 14, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints
|Thursday, Dec. 21, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets
|Thursday, Dec. 28, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
*denotes game will air on NBC/Peacock and is not considered a ‘Thursday Night Football’ game.
2023 Sunday Night Football schedule
Price: 6 USD/month
Using Peacock Premium you can watch Sunday Night Football, occasional Thursday night games, and playoff games. Peacock costs 6 USD/month. Please note that the Week 16 showdown between Josh Allen‘s Bills and Justin Herbert‘s Chargers will exclusively air on Peacock. Alternatively, you can still watch Sunday Night Football on NBC or NFL Game Pass.
The NFL can flex Sunday Night Football games twice between Weeks 5-10 and freely during Weeks 11-17. However, the aforementioned Week 16 Bills-Chargers game is currently ineligible to be flexed.
You can find the entire Sunday Night Football schedule below.
|Game
|Date and time
|Network
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions
|Thursday, September 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
|New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys
|Sunday, September 10, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
|New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins
|Sunday, September 17, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
|Sunday, September 24, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
|New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|Sunday, October 1, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys*
|Sunday, October 8, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
|Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants*
|Sunday, October 15,8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins*
|Sunday, October 22, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears*
|Sunday, October 29, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
|Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals*
|Sunday, November 5, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets*
|Sunday, November 12, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
|Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings*
|Sunday, November 19, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
|Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers*
|Thursday, November 23, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens*
|Sunday, November 26, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
|Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs*
|Sunday, December 3, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
|Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles*
|Sunday, December 10, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Baltimore Ravens*
|Sunday, December 17, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|Saturday, December 23, 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:40 p.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills
|Saturday, December 23, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, Peacock
|Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers*
|Sunday, December 31, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
|TBD vs. TBD (will be determined in Week 17)
|Sunday, January 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
*denotes game can be flexed
2023 Monday Night Football schedule
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman return for their second season calling Monday Night Football on ESPN in 2023. Additionally, Peyton and Eli Manning will once again call select games on their Manningcast alternative broadcast on ESPN2; a full schedule will be released later this year. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, is typically required to stream traditional Monday Night Football broadcasts on ESPN+.
The NFL can now flex Monday Night Football games held between Weeks 12-17.
You can find the entire Monday Night Football schedule below.
|Game
|Date and time
|Network
|New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills
|Monday, September 11, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|NFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ABC, ESPN 2
|Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints
|Monday, September 18, 7:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 a.m. BST
|NFL Game Pass International, ESPN, ESPN+
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns
|Monday, September 18, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|NFL Game Pass International, ABC, ESPN+
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|Monday, September 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|NFL Game Pass International, ABC, ESPN+
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams
|Monday, September 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|NFL Game Pass International, ESPN, ESPN+
|New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks
|Monday, October 2, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|NFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ESPN+
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers
|Monday, October 9, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|NFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ESPN+
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys
|Monday, October 16, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|NFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ESPN+
|Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers
|Monday, October 23, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|NFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ESPN+
|Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders
|Monday, October 30, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ESPN+
|New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|Monday, November 6, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ESPN+
|Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos
|Monday, November 13, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ESPN+
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|Monday, November 20, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, My5, ABC, ESPN, ESPN+
|Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears
|Monday, November 27, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ESPN+
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|Monday, December 4, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ESPN+
|Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans
|Monday, December 11, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ESPN+
|New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers
|Monday, December 11, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, ABC, ESPN+
|New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|Monday, December 18, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ESPN+
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Baltimore Ravens*
|Monday, December 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, ABC, ESPN+
|Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions*
|Saturday, Dec. 30, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, ABC, ESPN, ESPN+
|TBD vs. TBD (will be determined at a later point)
|Saturday, January 6, 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, ESPN+
|TBD vs. TBD (will be determined at a later point)
|Saturday, January 6, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, ESPN, ESPN+
*denotes eligible to be flexed
Super Bowl 58 odds
Will Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs repeat as NFL champions? Here are the latest Super Bowl odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
|Team
|Odds
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+600
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+800
|Buffalo Bills
|+900
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+1000
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1000
|Dallas Cowboys
|+1400
|New York Jets
|+1600
|Baltimore Ravens
|+1800
|Detroit Lions
|+2200
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+2200
|Miami Dolphins
|+2500
|Cleveland Browns
|+2800
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+2800
|Minnesota Vikings
|+3500
|Seattle Seahawks
|+3500
|Green Bay Packers
|+4000
|New Orleans Saints
|+4000
2023 NFL international games
The NFL is slated to play five international games in 2023, three in England and two in Germany. Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Tyreek Hill, and Josh Allen are among the marquee names who (barring injury) will make their international debuts this season. You can find the entire schedule below. Note that each game, including the Jaguars-Falcons clash on ESPN+, will be available in local TV markets.
|Game
|Venue
|Date and time
|Network
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons
|Wembley Stadium, London, U.K.
|Sunday, October 1, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET
|NFL Game Pass International, ESPN+
|Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, U.K.
|Sunday, October 8, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET
|NFL Game Pass International, NFL Network
|Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, U.K.
|Sunday, October 15, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET
|NFL Game Pass International, NFL Network
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins
|Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany
|Sunday, November 5, 3:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET
|NFL Game Pass International, NFL Network
|New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts
|Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany
|Sunday, November 12, 3:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET
|NFL Game Pass International, NFL Network
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ for NFL live streams
Can I stream the NFL outside the United States?
Definitely! NFL Game Pass International is available to customers all over the world, although prices vary by region (check with our Support team for up-to-date advice on the best location). Plus there’s the added bonus of no blackout games! With ExpressVPN you can always stream NFL football games securely and in HD with unlimited bandwidth, just connect to one of our secure, high-speed servers before launching the Game Pass International app.
Can I stream football on my computer?
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream football on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV, Android TV device, or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
Does ExpressVPN come with an NFL Game Pass or NFL+ account?
No, you’ll still have to purchase a subscription or create a separate account. But, ExpressVPN ensures you can stream safely and at top speeds, without having to compromise your security or picture quality, and it works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds).
What’s the difference between watching NFL Game Pass International and NFL+ in the U.S.?
In international markets such as Mexico, Brazil, and most EU countries, NFL Game Pass International offers live streaming of all 256 regular-season games, plus the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl, without any blackouts. On the other hand, the NFL+ app in the U.S. offers NFL game live streams for only a single team (within your home market), along with national primetime games. It is also only available for live streams on mobile and tablet devices.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, contact a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.