Frankfurt buildings.

Best Frankfurt VPN

Best Frankfurt VPN servers

Get a Frankfurt IP address with ExpressVPN’s secure servers. Enjoy private browsing with no limits. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Best German VPN

How to get a Frankfurt IP address

Use the best VPN for Frankfurt to securely stream sports and keep your online activity private and safe.

Step 1

Get ExpressVPN on any device

Sign up for ExpressVPN.

Step 2

Download the app for your device.

Step 3

Globe showing Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Connect to a location in Frankfurt.

Why use a Frankfurt VPN server?

Watch content from anywhere: Stairs to an open doorway, representing access.

Stream TV, football, news, and entertainment

ExpressVPN’s global network of servers is engineered to be compatible with your favorite German streaming services, like Netflix, DAZN, ORF, ProSieben, TV Now, SAT.1, ARD, Sport 1, and more*. Follow your favorite Frankfurt sports teams and stream securely with no throttling or bandwidth caps.

Disguise your IP address: Potted plants hiding an IP address.

Protect your privacy

ExpressVPN’s privacy policy has been independently verified: We collect no activity logs and no connection logs from our customers.

Encrypt your connection: Numbers replaced by random characters on a screen in the light, signifying encryption.

Stay secure

ExpressVPN hides your IP address and protects your traffic with industry-standard encryption. This shields your data from snooping and manipulation, even on untrusted public Wi-Fi.

Unlimited bandwidth - An infinity symbol over an assortment of devices.

Defeat censorship

Get an IP address in Frankfurt, or any one of 94 countries like the U.S., UK, Europe, and more. Access restricted content, unblock censored websites, and browse with no limits.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Frankfurt VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every device.

Germany VPN protecting a variety of devices.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Frankfurt VPN FAQ

Servers around the world

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Frankfurt or anywhere else in the world.

Get the best Frankfurt VPN risk-free

Try ExpressVPN for Frankfurt risk-free. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

