Get a Frankfurt IP address with ExpressVPN's secure servers.
How to get a Frankfurt IP address
Use the best VPN for Frankfurt to securely stream sports and keep your online activity private and safe.
Download the app for your device.
Connect to a location in Frankfurt.
Why use a Frankfurt VPN server?
Stream TV, football, news, and entertainment
ExpressVPN’s global network of servers is engineered to be compatible with your favorite German streaming services, like Netflix, DAZN, ORF, ProSieben, TV Now, SAT.1, ARD, Sport 1, and more*. Follow your favorite Frankfurt sports teams and stream securely with no throttling or bandwidth caps.
Protect your privacy
ExpressVPN’s privacy policy has been independently verified: We collect no activity logs and no connection logs from our customers.
Stay secure
ExpressVPN hides your IP address and protects your traffic with industry-standard encryption. This shields your data from snooping and manipulation, even on untrusted public Wi-Fi.
Defeat censorship
Get an IP address in Frankfurt, or any one of 94 countries like the U.S., UK, Europe, and more. Access restricted content, unblock censored websites, and browse with no limits.
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
Frankfurt VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more
Protect yourself on every device.
A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Frankfurt VPN FAQ
Should I use a free VPN in Frankfurt?
No free VPN exists that can rival ExpressVPN’s speed, security, and quality of service. However, if you’d like to try ExpressVPN risk-free, you can take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee. If you’re not satisfied for any reason, you can get your money back within 30 days.
Are VPNs legal in Frankfurt?
People in Frankfurt can use a VPN freely, without any risk of legal problems. In fact, VPN use is completely legal throughout Germany.
Should I use a VPN if I live in Frankfurt?
VPNs keep you safe and protected as you navigate the internet. So whether you’re a resident of Frankfurt or looking to get a Frankfurt IP address, using a VPN will greatly enhance your online experience.
How do I get a VPN for Frankfurt?
Getting a VPN for Frankfurt is easy:
Download the app for your iOS, PC, Mac, or Android device
Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to a location in Frankfurt
Servers around the world
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Frankfurt or anywhere else in the world.
