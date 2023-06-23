Home Stream Sports Football 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Women's World Cup: Sweden

Live stream Sweden Women’s World Cup Games in your country

Updated: June 26, 2023

All the info you need to follow the Sweden Women's National Team at the World Cup!

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

Caroline Seger, Fridolina Rolfö, and the Sweden women’s national football team are ready to go for gold when the 2023 Women’s World Cup begins in Australia and New Zealand this summer. After finishing third at the 2019 World Cup, the Blue and Yellow hit the pitch hoping to make the championship game for the first time since 2003. Sweden officially starts its World Cup journey against South Africa on July 23 in Group G play.

Can the Sweden team make history and finally earn gold? Read on to learn how to fully enjoy the 2023 Women’s World Cup with an ExpressVPN subscription!

Where to watch the Sweden Women’s World Cup team for free from anywhere

If you want to watch every Sweden Women’s World Cup match for free, you’re in luck! The BBC and ITVX will air every World Cup match for free (with English commentary), and you can enjoy every second of the action by following the following instructions:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a U.K. server location.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the BBC or ITVX.
  4. Tune in and enjoy the games!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge

Get ExpressVPN

How to watch the Sweden Women’s World Cup team in Swedish

Viaplay and Viasat will air the Women’s World Cup with Swedish commentary. Follow the instructions to safely and securely stream World Cup matches in Swedish. 

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in Sweden.
  3. Watch for free at Viasat’s channels or stream live at Viaplay.se
  4. Stream the Swedish Women’s WC 2023!

 

Viasat

Price: Free (first 2 months, then channel package from SEK 235/month)

Channels: TV3, TV6 and TV10

Viasat is one of Sweden’s largest TV distributors that offers several channels, of which TV3, TV6, and TV10 will show the 2023 Women’s World Cup 2023. 

Watch Viasat with VPN

Viaplay

Price: SEK 379/month

Viaplay is a streaming service and Viasat’s on-demand service. They will broadcast all football World Cup matches live in 2023. Viaplay also gives you access to the UEFA Europa League, Bundesliga, DP World Tour, and much more.

Watch Viaplay with VPN

Sweden’s women’s World Cup squad in 2023

 

PositionPlayerClubAgeCaps
GoalkeeperTove EnblomKIF Örebro DFF280
GoalkeeperJennifer FalkBK Häcken FF3016
GoalkeeperZećira MušovićChelsea FC2710
Midfield/defenseJonna AnderssonHammarby Fotboll AB3080
DefenseNathalie BjörnEverton FC2650
DefenseMagdalena ErikssonFC Bayern München2995
Midfield/outside backAmanda IlestedtParis Saint-Germain FC3064
DefenseHanna LundkvistAtlético Madrid204
BackAnna SandbergBK Häcken FC202
Center BackLinda SembrantJuventus FC36136
MidfieldFilippa AngeldahlManchester City FC2540
MidfieldKosovare AsllaniAC Milan33170
MidfieldHanna BennisonEverton FC2033
AttackStina BlacksteniusArsenal FC2790
AttackRebecka BlomqvistVfL Wolfsburg2522
AttackLina HurtigArsenal FC2762
AttackSofia JakobssonSan Diego Wave FC33144
AttackMadelen JanogyHammarby Fotboll AB2733
AttackFridolina RolföFC Barcelona2977
MidfieldElin RubenssonBK Häcken FF3078
MidfieldJohanna Rytting KanerydChelsea FC2625
AttackOlivia SchoughFC Rosengård32105
MidfieldCaroline SegerFC Rosengård38235

 

Who is Sweden’s best player in the Damallsvenskan in football in 2023?

Fridolina Rolfö is one of Sweden’s (and the world’s) best female soccer players. The Barca star won the Diamond Ball two years in a row and has also been nominated for the Ballon d’Or, a French football award given to the best player in the world.

Who is Sweden’s team captain for the women’s national team?

Caroline Seger has been team captain for the Swedish women’s national team since 2009. Seger has a long soccer history that began when she was only three years old. Then she often accompanied her father, who was a coach for Gantofta IF, which later became Caroline’s first soccer team. Seger is a two-time Diamond Ball recipient who also competed in the 2008, 2016, and 2020 Summer Olympics.

 

Sweden Women’s World Cup team fixtures and match schedule

 

DateGameTime (local)Time (CET)Stadium
July 23Sweden vs. South Africa23:00 07:00Sky Stadium, New Zealand
July 29Sweden vs. Italy01:3009:30Sky Stadium, New Zealand
August 2Sweden vs. Argentina01:0009:00 FMG Stadium, New Zealand

 

Sweden Women’s World Cup odds

Will Sweden build off their 2019 third-place finish and win the 2023 Women’s World Cup? Here are the complete odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

CountryOdds
United States+240
England+410
Spain+650
Germany+750
France+1100
Australia+1000
Sweden+1800
Netherlands+2400
Brazil+2800
Canada+3200
Japan+3400
Italy+5000
Norway+5000
South Korea+6500
Denmark+8000
Portugal+8000
China+10000
Republic of Ireland+10000
Switzerland+16000
Colombia+16000
New Zealand+16000
Haiti+16000
Jamaica+43000
Vietnam+43000
Argentina+43000
Zambia+43000
Nigeria+43000
Costa Rica+43000
Morocco+43000
Philippines+43000
South Africa+43000
Panama+43000
Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: Sweden Women’s World Cup 2023

Has Sweden won the Women’s World Cup?
How are things going for the Swedish ladies in soccer?
Who is Sweden’s best female soccer player?
Who will Sweden face in the WC 2023?
Can I watch the World Cup on TV4 Play?
Where can I watch the World Cup?
Is it possible to stream the World Cup for free?
stream on your phone with a VPN
Need step-by-step streaming help?
Talk to a Human

24-HOUR LIVE CHAT SUPPORT

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Choose language

Need help? Chat with us!
watch football live streams
Start streaming football now
Get ExpressVPN