Caroline Seger, Fridolina Rolfö, and the Sweden women’s national football team are ready to go for gold when the 2023 Women’s World Cup begins in Australia and New Zealand this summer. After finishing third at the 2019 World Cup, the Blue and Yellow hit the pitch hoping to make the championship game for the first time since 2003. Sweden officially starts its World Cup journey against South Africa on July 23 in Group G play.
Where to watch the Sweden Women’s World Cup team for free from anywhere
If you want to watch every Sweden Women’s World Cup match for free, you’re in luck! The BBC and ITVX will air every World Cup match for free (with English commentary), and you can enjoy every second of the action by following the following instructions:
How to watch the Sweden Women’s World Cup team in Swedish
Viaplay and Viasat will air the Women’s World Cup with Swedish commentary. Follow the instructions to safely and securely stream World Cup matches in Swedish.
Viasat
Price: Free (first 2 months, then channel package from SEK 235/month)
Channels: TV3, TV6 and TV10
Viasat is one of Sweden’s largest TV distributors that offers several channels, of which TV3, TV6, and TV10 will show the 2023 Women’s World Cup 2023.
Viaplay
Price: SEK 379/month
Viaplay is a streaming service and Viasat’s on-demand service. They will broadcast all football World Cup matches live in 2023. Viaplay also gives you access to the UEFA Europa League, Bundesliga, DP World Tour, and much more.
Sweden’s women’s World Cup squad in 2023
|Position
|Player
|Club
|Age
|Caps
|Goalkeeper
|Tove Enblom
|KIF Örebro DFF
|28
|0
|Goalkeeper
|Jennifer Falk
|BK Häcken FF
|30
|16
|Goalkeeper
|Zećira Mušović
|Chelsea FC
|27
|10
|Midfield/defense
|Jonna Andersson
|Hammarby Fotboll AB
|30
|80
|Defense
|Nathalie Björn
|Everton FC
|26
|50
|Defense
|Magdalena Eriksson
|FC Bayern München
|29
|95
|Midfield/outside back
|Amanda Ilestedt
|Paris Saint-Germain FC
|30
|64
|Defense
|Hanna Lundkvist
|Atlético Madrid
|20
|4
|Back
|Anna Sandberg
|BK Häcken FC
|20
|2
|Center Back
|Linda Sembrant
|Juventus FC
|36
|136
|Midfield
|Filippa Angeldahl
|Manchester City FC
|25
|40
|Midfield
|Kosovare Asllani
|AC Milan
|33
|170
|Midfield
|Hanna Bennison
|Everton FC
|20
|33
|Attack
|Stina Blackstenius
|Arsenal FC
|27
|90
|Attack
|Rebecka Blomqvist
|VfL Wolfsburg
|25
|22
|Attack
|Lina Hurtig
|Arsenal FC
|27
|62
|Attack
|Sofia Jakobsson
|San Diego Wave FC
|33
|144
|Attack
|Madelen Janogy
|Hammarby Fotboll AB
|27
|33
|Attack
|Fridolina Rolfö
|FC Barcelona
|29
|77
|Midfield
|Elin Rubensson
|BK Häcken FF
|30
|78
|Midfield
|Johanna Rytting Kaneryd
|Chelsea FC
|26
|25
|Attack
|Olivia Schough
|FC Rosengård
|32
|105
|Midfield
|Caroline Seger
|FC Rosengård
|38
|235
Who is Sweden’s best player in the Damallsvenskan in football in 2023?
Fridolina Rolfö is one of Sweden’s (and the world’s) best female soccer players. The Barca star won the Diamond Ball two years in a row and has also been nominated for the Ballon d’Or, a French football award given to the best player in the world.
Who is Sweden’s team captain for the women’s national team?
Caroline Seger has been team captain for the Swedish women’s national team since 2009. Seger has a long soccer history that began when she was only three years old. Then she often accompanied her father, who was a coach for Gantofta IF, which later became Caroline’s first soccer team. Seger is a two-time Diamond Ball recipient who also competed in the 2008, 2016, and 2020 Summer Olympics.
Sweden Women’s World Cup team fixtures and match schedule
|Date
|Game
|Time (local)
|Time (CET)
|Stadium
|July 23
|Sweden vs. South Africa
|23:00
|07:00
|Sky Stadium, New Zealand
|July 29
|Sweden vs. Italy
|01:30
|09:30
|Sky Stadium, New Zealand
|August 2
|Sweden vs. Argentina
|01:00
|09:00
|FMG Stadium, New Zealand
Sweden Women’s World Cup odds
Will Sweden build off their 2019 third-place finish and win the 2023 Women’s World Cup? Here are the complete odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
|Country
|Odds
|United States
|+240
|England
|+410
|Spain
|+650
|Germany
|+750
|France
|+1100
|Australia
|+1000
|Sweden
|+1800
|Netherlands
|+2400
|Brazil
|+2800
|Canada
|+3200
|Japan
|+3400
|Italy
|+5000
|Norway
|+5000
|South Korea
|+6500
|Denmark
|+8000
|Portugal
|+8000
|China
|+10000
|Republic of Ireland
|+10000
|Switzerland
|+16000
|Colombia
|+16000
|New Zealand
|+16000
|Haiti
|+16000
|Jamaica
|+43000
|Vietnam
|+43000
|Argentina
|+43000
|Zambia
|+43000
|Nigeria
|+43000
|Costa Rica
|+43000
|Morocco
|+43000
|Philippines
|+43000
|South Africa
|+43000
|Panama
|+43000
FAQ: Sweden Women’s World Cup 2023
Has Sweden won the Women’s World Cup?
As of 2023, Sweden has not won the Women’s World Cup. However, the Blue and Yellow reached the title game in 2003 before losing to Germany.
How are things going for the Swedish ladies in soccer?
Sweden enters the 2023 World Cup as one of the world’s premier women’s soccer teams. The Blue and Yellow finished third in the 2019 World Cup and took silver in the 2023 Summer Olympics.
Who will Sweden face in the WC 2023?
Sweden joined Italy, Argentina, and South Africa in Group G for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Sweden officially starts its World Cup journey against South Africa on July 23.
Can I watch the World Cup on TV4 Play?
No, the 2023 Women’s World Cup in football will not be broadcast live on TV4. You can instead find all the World Cup matches on Viaplay and Viasat’s channels.
Where can I watch the World Cup?
All football World Cup matches will be broadcast on Viasat’s channels and their on-demand streaming service, Viaplay.
Is it possible to stream the World Cup for free?
