Caroline Seger, Fridolina Rolfö, and the Sweden women's national football team are ready to go for gold when the 2023 Women's World Cup begins in Australia and New Zealand this summer. After finishing third at the 2019 World Cup, the Blue and Yellow hit the pitch hoping to make the championship game for the first time since 2003. Sweden officially starts its World Cup journey against South Africa on July 23 in Group G play.

Viasat

Price: Free (first 2 months, then channel package from SEK 235/month)

Channels: TV3, TV6 and TV10

Viasat is one of Sweden’s largest TV distributors that offers several channels, of which TV3, TV6, and TV10 will show the 2023 Women’s World Cup 2023.

Viaplay

Price: SEK 379/month

Viaplay is a streaming service and Viasat’s on-demand service. They will broadcast all football World Cup matches live in 2023. Viaplay also gives you access to the UEFA Europa League, Bundesliga, DP World Tour, and much more.

Sweden’s women’s World Cup squad in 2023

Position Player Club Age Caps Goalkeeper Tove Enblom KIF Örebro DFF 28 0 Goalkeeper Jennifer Falk BK Häcken FF 30 16 Goalkeeper Zećira Mušović Chelsea FC 27 10 Midfield/defense Jonna Andersson Hammarby Fotboll AB 30 80 Defense Nathalie Björn Everton FC 26 50 Defense Magdalena Eriksson FC Bayern München 29 95 Midfield/outside back Amanda Ilestedt Paris Saint-Germain FC 30 64 Defense Hanna Lundkvist Atlético Madrid 20 4 Back Anna Sandberg BK Häcken FC 20 2 Center Back Linda Sembrant Juventus FC 36 136 Midfield Filippa Angeldahl Manchester City FC 25 40 Midfield Kosovare Asllani AC Milan 33 170 Midfield Hanna Bennison Everton FC 20 33 Attack Stina Blackstenius Arsenal FC 27 90 Attack Rebecka Blomqvist VfL Wolfsburg 25 22 Attack Lina Hurtig Arsenal FC 27 62 Attack Sofia Jakobsson San Diego Wave FC 33 144 Attack Madelen Janogy Hammarby Fotboll AB 27 33 Attack Fridolina Rolfö FC Barcelona 29 77 Midfield Elin Rubensson BK Häcken FF 30 78 Midfield Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Chelsea FC 26 25 Attack Olivia Schough FC Rosengård 32 105 Midfield Caroline Seger FC Rosengård 38 235

Who is Sweden’s best player in the Damallsvenskan in football in 2023?

Fridolina Rolfö is one of Sweden’s (and the world’s) best female soccer players. The Barca star won the Diamond Ball two years in a row and has also been nominated for the Ballon d’Or, a French football award given to the best player in the world.

Who is Sweden’s team captain for the women’s national team?

Caroline Seger has been team captain for the Swedish women’s national team since 2009. Seger has a long soccer history that began when she was only three years old. Then she often accompanied her father, who was a coach for Gantofta IF, which later became Caroline’s first soccer team. Seger is a two-time Diamond Ball recipient who also competed in the 2008, 2016, and 2020 Summer Olympics.

Sweden Women’s World Cup team fixtures and match schedule

Date Game Time (local) Time (CET) Stadium July 23 Sweden vs. South Africa 23:00 07:00 Sky Stadium, New Zealand July 29 Sweden vs. Italy 01:30 09:30 Sky Stadium, New Zealand August 2 Sweden vs. Argentina 01:00 09:00 FMG Stadium, New Zealand

Sweden Women’s World Cup odds

Will Sweden build off their 2019 third-place finish and win the 2023 Women’s World Cup? Here are the complete odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Country Odds United States +240 England +410 Spain +650 Germany +750 France +1100 Australia +1000 Sweden +1800 Netherlands +2400 Brazil +2800 Canada +3200 Japan +3400 Italy +5000 Norway +5000 South Korea +6500 Denmark +8000 Portugal +8000 China +10000 Republic of Ireland +10000 Switzerland +16000 Colombia +16000 New Zealand +16000 Haiti +16000 Jamaica +43000 Vietnam +43000 Argentina +43000 Zambia +43000 Nigeria +43000 Costa Rica +43000 Morocco +43000 Philippines +43000 South Africa +43000 Panama +43000

FAQ: Sweden Women’s World Cup 2023 Has Sweden won the Women’s World Cup? As of 2023, Sweden has not won the Women’s World Cup. However, the Blue and Yellow reached the title game in 2003 before losing to Germany. How are things going for the Swedish ladies in soccer? Sweden enters the 2023 World Cup as one of the world’s premier women’s soccer teams. The Blue and Yellow finished third in the 2019 World Cup and took silver in the 2023 Summer Olympics. Who is Sweden’s best female soccer player? Fridolina Rolfö is one of Sweden’s (and the world’s) best female soccer players. The Barca star won the Diamond Ball two years in a row and has also been nominated for the Ballon d’Or, a French football award given to the best player in the world. Who will Sweden face in the WC 2023? Sweden joined Italy, Argentina, and South Africa in Group G for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Sweden officially starts its World Cup journey against South Africa on July 23. Can I watch the World Cup on TV4 Play? No, the 2023 Women’s World Cup in football will not be broadcast live on TV4. You can instead find all the World Cup matches on Viaplay and Viasat’s channels. Where can I watch the World Cup? All football World Cup matches will be broadcast on Viasat’s channels and their on-demand streaming service, Viaplay. Is it possible to stream the World Cup for free? If you want to watch every Sweden Women’s World Cup match for free, you’re in luck! The BBC and ITVX will air every World Cup match for free (with English commentary).