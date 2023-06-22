Alexia Putellas, Jennifer Hermoso, and the Spain women’s national football team are ready to stand out when the 2023 Women’s World Cup begins in Australia and New Zealand this summer. Making their third consecutive World Cup appearance, Jorge Vilda’s club hits the pitch hoping to build off their Round of 16 showing in 2019. Spain officially starts its World Cup journey against Costa Rica on July 21 in Group C play.
Can the Spain team embark on a deep run this summer? Read on to learn how to fully enjoy the 2023 Women’s World Cup with an ExpressVPN subscription!
Where to watch the Spain World Cup team for free from anywhere
If you want to watch every Spain Women’s World Cup match for free, you’re in luck! The BBC and ITVX will air every World Cup match for free (with English commentary), and you can enjoy every second of the action by following the following instructions:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a U.K. server location.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the BBC or ITVX.
- Tune in and enjoy the games!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
How to watch the Spain Women’s World Cup team in Spanish
Spanish broadcaster RTVE will broadcast the 2023 Women’s World Cup. RTVE is free and includes both local and international content. RTVE will broadcast the 25 main matches of the tournament (one per competition day) and all matches played by the Spanish National Team, meaning you can catch 15 group stage matches (including the opening match), four round of 16 matches, two quarterfinal matches, the two semifinal matches, the match for third place, and the final match, in addition to the opening and closing ceremonies all for free!
If you want to watch all the matches of the Women’s World Cup with comments in Spanish, follow these steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a Spain server location.
- Log in RTVE.es
- Enjoy the games!
Final Spain Women’s World Cup roster
Alexia Putellas and Jennifer Hermoso headline the 2023 Spain women’s national football team. You can find the entire roster below:
|Position
|Player
|Club
|Age
|Caps
|Enith Salon
|Goalkeeper
|Valencia CF
|21
|73
|Cata Coll
|Goalkeeper
|Barcelona
|22
|34
|Elene Lete
|Goalkeeper
|Real Sociedad
|21
|30
|Misa Rodríguez
|Goalkeeper
|Real Madrid
|23
|87
|Irene Paredes
|Defender
|Barcelona
|31
|93
|Olga Carmona
|Defender
|Real Madrid
|23
|154
|Jana Fernández
|Defender
|Barcelona
|21
|35
|Ivana Andrés
|Defender
|Real Madrid
|28
|153
|Rocío Gálvez
|Defender
|Real Madrid
|26
|150
|Laia Codina
|Defender
|FC Barcelona
|23
|42
|Ona Batlle
|Defender
|Manchester United
|24
|124
|Oihane Hernández
|Defender
|Athletic Club
|23
|103
|Sheila García
|Defender
|Atlético de Madrid
|26
|154
|Alexia Putellas
|Midfield
|Barcelona
|29
|151
|Aitana Bonmatí
|Midfield
|Barcelona
|25
|142
|Claudia Zornoza
|Midfield
|Real Madrid
|32
|165
|Teresa Abelleira
|Midfield
|Real Madrid
|23
|100
|Maite Oroz
|Midfield
|Real Madrid
|25
|135
|Irene Guerrero
|Midfield
|Atlético
|26
|142
|Fiamma Benítez
|Midfield
|Valencia
|19
|29
|Jenni Hermoso
|Midfield
|Pachuca
|33
|25
|María Pérez
|Midfield
|Barcelona
|21
|11
|Esther González
|Forward
|Real Madrid
|30
|162
|Athenea del Castillo
|Forward
|Real Madrid
|22
|107
|Marta Cardona
|Forward
|Atlético
|28
|134
|Alba Redondo
|Forward
|Levante
|26
|172
|Salma Paralluelo
|Forward
|Barcelona
|19
|26
|Mariona Caldentey
|Forward
|Barcelona
|27
|120
|Eva Navarro
|Forward
|Atlético
|22
|85
|Inma Gabarro
|Forward
|Sevilla
|20
|91
Star players on Spain Women’s World Cup team
FC Barcelona star Alexia Putellas has been playing with the national team since 2013. She became the first female Golden Ball (best player in the world) recipient and repeated the honor in 2022. Putellas has won five league titles, six Queen Cups, and the UEFA Women’s Champions League with Barcelona. She has played more than 90 international matches, and all eyes will be on her, especially after a 2022 knee injury.
Who is the Spain Women’s World Cup team’s head coach?
Jorge Vilda has been coaching the female national team since 2015 and won the Best FIFA Women’s Coach Award in 2018. Under his watch, Spain won the 2018 Cyprus Cup and UEFA WU19 Euro in the same year, as well as the She Believes Cup in 2020. However, Vilda’s coaching tenure hasn’t been without controversy, as players publicly complained about Vilda’s tactics and coaching strategies in 2022.
Spain Women’s World Cup team fixtures and match schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (local)
|Time (ET)
|Time (CEST)
|Stadium
|July 21
|Spain vs Costa Rica
|7:30 p.m.
|3:30 a.m.
|9:30 a.m.
|Wellington
|July 26
|Spain vs Zambia
|7:30 p.m.
|3:30 a.m.
|9:30 a.m.
|Eden Park
|July 31
|Spain vs Japan
|7 p.m.
|3 a.m.
|9 a.m.
|Wellington
Spain Women’s World Cup team odds
The Spain women’s team entered the 2023 World Cup with the third-highest odds of winning it all. Here are the complete odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
|Country
|Odds
|United States
|+240
|England
|+410
|Spain
|+650
|Germany
|+750
|France
|+1100
|Australia
|+1000
|Sweden
|+1800
|Netherlands
|+2400
|Brazil
|+2800
|Canada
|+3200
|Japan
|+3400
|Italy
|+5000
|Norway
|+5000
|South Korea
|+6500
|Denmark
|+8000
|Portugal
|+8000
|China
|+10000
|Republic of Ireland
|+10000
|Switzerland
|+16000
|Colombia
|+16000
|New Zealand
|+16000
|Haiti
|+16000
|Jamaica
|+43000
|Vietnam
|+43000
|Argentina
|+43000
|Zambia
|+43000
|Nigeria
|+43000
|Costa Rica
|+43000
|Morocco
|+43000
|Philippines
|+43000
|South Africa
|+43000
|Panama
|+43000
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About the 2023 Spain Women’s World Cup team
When did the Spain women’s soccer team last win the World Cup?
Spain has never won a World Cup title. The women’s team made its World Cup debut in 2015 and reached the tournament again in 2019.
How many times has Spain’s women’s soccer team won the Women’s World Cup?
The Spanish women’s team has never won the Women’s World Cup. Will they change their luck in 2023?
How many times has Spain’s women’s soccer team been in the World Cup?
Spain participated in the 2015 and 2019 Women’s World Cup tournaments. How far will the national team go in 2023?
How successful is Spain’s women’s soccer team?
Spain has a long and strong tradition of playing football. The national team had the same coach for 27, Ignacio Quereda, and in 2015 the new coach Jorge Vilda was elected. Since then, and even with some internal conflicts, the team has made it to international championships, with star Alexia Putellas bringing the national team to the spotlight. Is a World Cup title on the horizon?
Can I stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.