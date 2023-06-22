Alexia Putellas, Jennifer Hermoso, and the Spain women’s national football team are ready to stand out when the 2023 Women’s World Cup begins in Australia and New Zealand this summer. Making their third consecutive World Cup appearance, Jorge Vilda’s club hits the pitch hoping to build off their Round of 16 showing in 2019. Spain officially starts its World Cup journey against Costa Rica on July 21 in Group C play.

Spanish broadcaster RTVE will broadcast the 2023 Women's World Cup. RTVE is free and includes both local and international content. RTVE will broadcast the 25 main matches of the tournament (one per competition day) and all matches played by the Spanish National Team, meaning you can catch 15 group stage matches (including the opening match), four round of 16 matches, two quarterfinal matches, the two semifinal matches, the match for third place, and the final match, in addition to the opening and closing ceremonies all for free!

All the matches of the Women's World Cup with comments in Spanish will be available.

Final Spain Women’s World Cup roster

Alexia Putellas and Jennifer Hermoso headline the 2023 Spain women’s national football team. You can find the entire roster below:

Position Player Club Age Caps Enith Salon Goalkeeper Valencia CF 21 73 Cata Coll Goalkeeper Barcelona 22 34 Elene Lete Goalkeeper Real Sociedad 21 30 Misa Rodríguez Goalkeeper Real Madrid 23 87 Irene Paredes Defender Barcelona 31 93 Olga Carmona Defender Real Madrid 23 154 Jana Fernández Defender Barcelona 21 35 Ivana Andrés Defender Real Madrid 28 153 Rocío Gálvez Defender Real Madrid 26 150 Laia Codina Defender FC Barcelona 23 42 Ona Batlle Defender Manchester United 24 124 Oihane Hernández Defender Athletic Club 23 103 Sheila García Defender Atlético de Madrid 26 154 Alexia Putellas Midfield Barcelona 29 151 Aitana Bonmatí Midfield Barcelona 25 142 Claudia Zornoza Midfield Real Madrid 32 165 Teresa Abelleira Midfield Real Madrid 23 100 Maite Oroz Midfield Real Madrid 25 135 Irene Guerrero Midfield Atlético 26 142 Fiamma Benítez Midfield Valencia 19 29 Jenni Hermoso Midfield Pachuca 33 25 María Pérez Midfield Barcelona 21 11 Esther González Forward Real Madrid 30 162 Athenea del Castillo Forward Real Madrid 22 107 Marta Cardona Forward Atlético 28 134 Alba Redondo Forward Levante 26 172 Salma Paralluelo Forward Barcelona 19 26 Mariona Caldentey Forward Barcelona 27 120 Eva Navarro Forward Atlético 22 85 Inma Gabarro Forward Sevilla 20 91

Star players on Spain Women’s World Cup team

FC Barcelona star Alexia Putellas has been playing with the national team since 2013. She became the first female Golden Ball (best player in the world) recipient and repeated the honor in 2022. Putellas has won five league titles, six Queen Cups, and the UEFA Women’s Champions League with Barcelona. She has played more than 90 international matches, and all eyes will be on her, especially after a 2022 knee injury.

Who is the Spain Women’s World Cup team’s head coach?

Jorge Vilda has been coaching the female national team since 2015 and won the Best FIFA Women’s Coach Award in 2018. Under his watch, Spain won the 2018 Cyprus Cup and UEFA WU19 Euro in the same year, as well as the She Believes Cup in 2020. However, Vilda’s coaching tenure hasn’t been without controversy, as players publicly complained about Vilda’s tactics and coaching strategies in 2022.

Spain Women’s World Cup team fixtures and match schedule

Date Match Time (local) Time (ET) Time (CEST) Stadium July 21 Spain vs Costa Rica 7:30 p.m. 3:30 a.m. 9:30 a.m. Wellington July 26 Spain vs Zambia 7:30 p.m. 3:30 a.m. 9:30 a.m. Eden Park July 31 Spain vs Japan 7 p.m. 3 a.m. 9 a.m. Wellington

Spain Women’s World Cup team odds

The Spain women’s team entered the 2023 World Cup with the third-highest odds of winning it all. Here are the complete odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Country Odds United States +240 England +410 Spain +650 Germany +750 France +1100 Australia +1000 Sweden +1800 Netherlands +2400 Brazil +2800 Canada +3200 Japan +3400 Italy +5000 Norway +5000 South Korea +6500 Denmark +8000 Portugal +8000 China +10000 Republic of Ireland +10000 Switzerland +16000 Colombia +16000 New Zealand +16000 Haiti +16000 Jamaica +43000 Vietnam +43000 Argentina +43000 Zambia +43000 Nigeria +43000 Costa Rica +43000 Morocco +43000 Philippines +43000 South Africa +43000 Panama +43000

