Home Stream Sports Football 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Women's World Cup: Spain

Live stream Spain Women’s World Cup Games in your country

Updated: June 23, 2023

All the info you need to follow the Spain Women's National Team at the World Cup!

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

Alexia Putellas, Jennifer Hermoso, and the Spain women’s national football team are ready to stand out when the 2023 Women’s World Cup begins in Australia and New Zealand this summer. Making their third consecutive World Cup appearance, Jorge Vilda’s club hits the pitch hoping to build off their Round of 16 showing in 2019. Spain officially starts its World Cup journey against Costa Rica on July 21 in Group C play.

Can the Spain team embark on a deep run this summer? Read on to learn how to fully enjoy the 2023 Women’s World Cup with an ExpressVPN subscription!

Where to watch the Spain World Cup team for free from anywhere

If you want to watch every Spain Women’s World Cup match for free, you’re in luck! The BBC and ITVX will air every World Cup match for free (with English commentary), and you can enjoy every second of the action by following the following instructions:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a U.K. server location.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the BBC or ITVX.
  4. Tune in and enjoy the games!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Get ExpressVPN

How to watch the Spain Women’s World Cup team in Spanish

Spanish broadcaster RTVE will broadcast the 2023 Women’s World Cup. RTVE is free and includes both local and international content. RTVE will broadcast the 25 main matches of the tournament (one per competition day) and all matches played by the Spanish National Team, meaning you can catch 15 group stage matches (including the opening match), four round of 16 matches, two quarterfinal matches, the two semifinal matches, the match for third place, and the final match, in addition to the opening and closing ceremonies all for free!

If you want to watch all the matches of the Women’s World Cup with comments in Spanish, follow these steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a Spain server location.
  3. Log in RTVE.es
  4. Enjoy the games!

Get ExpressVPN

Final Spain Women’s World Cup roster

Alexia Putellas and Jennifer Hermoso headline the 2023 Spain women’s national football team. You can find the entire roster below:

PositionPlayerClubAgeCaps
Enith SalonGoalkeeperValencia CF2173
Cata CollGoalkeeperBarcelona2234
Elene LeteGoalkeeperReal Sociedad2130
Misa RodríguezGoalkeeperReal Madrid2387
Irene ParedesDefenderBarcelona3193
Olga CarmonaDefenderReal Madrid23154
Jana FernándezDefenderBarcelona2135
Ivana AndrésDefenderReal Madrid28153
Rocío GálvezDefenderReal Madrid26150
Laia CodinaDefenderFC Barcelona2342
Ona BatlleDefenderManchester United24124
Oihane HernándezDefenderAthletic Club23103
Sheila GarcíaDefenderAtlético de Madrid26154
Alexia PutellasMidfieldBarcelona29151
Aitana BonmatíMidfieldBarcelona25142
Claudia ZornozaMidfieldReal Madrid32165
Teresa AbelleiraMidfieldReal Madrid23100
Maite OrozMidfieldReal Madrid25135
Irene GuerreroMidfieldAtlético26142
Fiamma BenítezMidfieldValencia1929
Jenni HermosoMidfieldPachuca3325
María PérezMidfieldBarcelona2111
Esther GonzálezForwardReal Madrid30162
Athenea del CastilloForwardReal Madrid22107
Marta CardonaForwardAtlético28134
Alba RedondoForwardLevante26172
Salma ParallueloForwardBarcelona1926
Mariona CaldenteyForwardBarcelona27120
Eva NavarroForwardAtlético2285
Inma GabarroForwardSevilla2091

Star players on Spain Women’s World Cup team

FC Barcelona star Alexia Putellas has been playing with the national team since 2013. She became the first female Golden Ball (best player in the world) recipient and repeated the honor in 2022. Putellas has won five league titles, six Queen Cups, and the UEFA Women’s Champions League with Barcelona. She has played more than 90 international matches, and all eyes will be on her, especially after a 2022 knee injury.

Who is the Spain Women’s World Cup team’s head coach?

Jorge Vilda has been coaching the female national team since 2015 and won the Best FIFA Women’s Coach Award in 2018. Under his watch, Spain won the 2018 Cyprus Cup and UEFA WU19 Euro in the same year, as well as the She Believes Cup in 2020. However, Vilda’s coaching tenure hasn’t been without controversy, as players publicly complained about Vilda’s tactics and coaching strategies in 2022.

Spain Women’s World Cup team fixtures and match schedule

DateMatchTime (local)Time (ET)Time (CEST)Stadium
July 21Spain vs Costa Rica7:30 p.m.3:30 a.m.9:30 a.m.Wellington
July 26Spain vs Zambia7:30 p.m.3:30 a.m.9:30 a.m.Eden Park
July 31Spain vs Japan7 p.m.3 a.m.9 a.m.Wellington

Spain Women’s World Cup team odds

The Spain women’s team entered the 2023 World Cup with the third-highest odds of winning it all. Here are the complete odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

CountryOdds
United States+240
England+410
Spain+650
Germany+750
France+1100
Australia+1000
Sweden+1800
Netherlands+2400
Brazil+2800
Canada+3200
Japan+3400
Italy+5000
Norway+5000
South Korea+6500
Denmark+8000
Portugal+8000
China+10000
Republic of Ireland+10000
Switzerland+16000
Colombia+16000
New Zealand+16000
Haiti+16000
Jamaica+43000
Vietnam+43000
Argentina+43000
Zambia+43000
Nigeria+43000
Costa Rica+43000
Morocco+43000
Philippines+43000
South Africa+43000
Panama+43000
Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: About the 2023 Spain Women’s World Cup team

When did the Spain women’s soccer team last win the World Cup?
How many times has Spain’s women’s soccer team won the Women’s World Cup?
How many times has Spain’s women’s soccer team been in the World Cup?
How successful is Spain’s women’s soccer team?
Can I stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup on my computer?
Can I stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?

You may also like

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Choose language

Need help? Chat with us!