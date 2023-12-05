India seeks its maiden Test cricket series win in South Africa as the sub-continent nation arrive for a tour of three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests against the Proteas. Despite losing the ICC World Cup 2023 final to Australia, India is in great form and will be keen to re-establish itself as the world’s top team across all formats. The action officially kicks off Sunday, December 10. British fans can watch live online on NOW, Willow TV carries the coverage in the U.S., while Indian cricket fans can follow the action on Star Sports, which is available through Disney+ Hotstar.

How to watch South Africa vs. India cricket live streams

You can watch live streams of every South Africa vs. India cricket match with a VPN by following just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Brits who want to stream a UK broadcaster can connect to a secure server in the United Kingdom. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as NOW, and find the match you want to stream. Enjoy the cricket!

Can I use a VPN to watch South Africa vs. India cricket from another country?

Some users watch South Africa vs. India cricket matches by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Best VPN for watching South Africa vs. India cricket live streams

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming South Africa vs. India cricket games. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Where to watch South Africa vs. India cricket live streams in your country

Stream South Africa vs. India cricket in the United States

Willow TV

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: Willow & Willow Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year)

Sling TV’s World Sports add-on includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra—allowing you to watch every match of India’s tour of South Africa live online. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in. You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.

Live stream South Africa vs. India in the UK

NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass



Channel: Sky Sports Cricket

NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including every South Africa vs. India cricket match on the Sky Sports Cricket channel. If British fans only want to tune in to one particular match, you can opt for a day pass or take advantage of the seven-day free trial.

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up



Channel: Sky Sports Cricket

Sky Sports is an excellent way to watch South Africa vs. India cricket games, though it’s only available to UK and Ireland residents (you will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe) and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.

Live stream South Africa vs. India cricket in India

Disney+ Hotstar

Price: Free

Channel: Star Sports

Indian fans can follow every South Africa vs. India cricket game (T20I, ODI, and Test matches) by subscribing to Disney+ Hotstar, which will broadcast all the games on the Star Sports channels. You will need an Indian payment method to subscribe.

South Africa vs. India cricket schedule

Date Match Venue Sunday, December 10, 2023 1st T20I Durban Tuesday, December 12, 2023 2nd T20I Gqeberha Thursday, December 14, 2023 3rd T20I Johannesburg Sunday, December 17, 2023 1st ODI Johannesburg Tuesday, December 19, 2023 2nd ODI Gqeberha Thursday, December 21, 2023 3rd ODI Paarl Tuesday–Saturday, December 26–30, 2023 1st Test Centurion Wednesday–Sunday, January 3–7, 2024 2nd Test Cape Town

South Africa vs. India: Head-to-head record

Test ODI T20I Matches played 42 91 24 India won 15 38 13 South Africa won 17 50 10

