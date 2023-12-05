India seeks its maiden Test cricket series win in South Africa as the sub-continent nation arrive for a tour of three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests against the Proteas. Despite losing the ICC World Cup 2023 final to Australia, India is in great form and will be keen to re-establish itself as the world’s top team across all formats. The action officially kicks off Sunday, December 10. British fans can watch live online on NOW, Willow TV carries the coverage in the U.S., while Indian cricket fans can follow the action on Star Sports, which is available through Disney+ Hotstar.
How to watch South Africa vs. India cricket live streams
You can watch live streams of every South Africa vs. India cricket match with a VPN by following just a few steps:
Can I use a VPN to watch South Africa vs. India cricket from another country?
Best VPN for watching South Africa vs. India cricket live streams
Where to watch South Africa vs. India cricket live streams in your country
Stream South Africa vs. India cricket in the United States
Willow TV
Price: 30 USD/month and up
Channels: Willow & Willow Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year)
Sling TV’s World Sports add-on includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra—allowing you to watch every match of India’s tour of South Africa live online. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in. You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.
Live stream South Africa vs. India in the UK
NOW
Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass
Channel: Sky Sports Cricket
NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including every South Africa vs. India cricket match on the Sky Sports Cricket channel. If British fans only want to tune in to one particular match, you can opt for a day pass or take advantage of the seven-day free trial.
Sky Sports
Price: 22 GBP/month and up
Channel: Sky Sports Cricket
Sky Sports is an excellent way to watch South Africa vs. India cricket games, though it’s only available to UK and Ireland residents (you will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe) and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.
Live stream South Africa vs. India cricket in India
Disney+ Hotstar
Price: Free
Channel: Star Sports
Indian fans can follow every South Africa vs. India cricket game (T20I, ODI, and Test matches) by subscribing to Disney+ Hotstar, which will broadcast all the games on the Star Sports channels. You will need an Indian payment method to subscribe.
South Africa vs. India cricket schedule
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Sunday, December 10, 2023
|1st T20I
|Durban
|Tuesday, December 12, 2023
|2nd T20I
|Gqeberha
|Thursday, December 14, 2023
|3rd T20I
|Johannesburg
|Sunday, December 17, 2023
|1st ODI
|Johannesburg
|Tuesday, December 19, 2023
|2nd ODI
|Gqeberha
|Thursday, December 21, 2023
|3rd ODI
|Paarl
|Tuesday–Saturday, December 26–30, 2023
|1st Test
|Centurion
|Wednesday–Sunday, January 3–7, 2024
|2nd Test
|Cape Town
South Africa vs. India: Head-to-head record
|Test
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches played
|42
|91
|24
|India won
|15
|38
|13
|South Africa won
|17
|50
|10
FAQ: About South Africa vs. India live streams
Has India ever won against South Africa?
Which team is better India or South Africa?
Looking at their head-to-head record, the two teams are fairly well matched. However, India is regularly ranked among the world’s top cricket teams, while South Africa is also considered a top side.
What are the chances of India winning against South Africa in 2023?
India has a very good chance of beating South Africa on their upcoming tour.
What is South Africa’s largest ever win against India?
On October 25, 2015, South Africa recorded 438 for four at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, in a ODI, which remains their highest score against India to date.
What is India’s largest ever win over South Africa?
At the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, India inflicted South Africa’s heaviest WC defeat, with 243-run win over South Africa, including a century from Virat Kohli and a five-wicket haul from Ravindra Jadeja.