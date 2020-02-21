T20 cricket has captivated fans across the world with its fast-paced, swashbuckling format, and the Pakistan Super League promises to deliver even more excitement.

Slated to kick start from February and played in Pakistan, the popular twenty20 cricket tournament has a variety of official broadcasters that will show the event via a live stream. To watch the Pakistan Super League securely and privately, you can use a VPN service that masks your actual IP address, effectively giving you a new online location.

If you’re trying to stream the PSL 2020 live online, you will undoubtedly want to take advantage of a connection that’s lag-free, offers HD video, and works on all your streaming devices. In this post, we’ll show you how to stream all the PSL matches live online safely no matter where you are—even on public Wi-Fi.

Watch PSL cricket live on Sling TV (U.S.)

Price: 40 USD and up

Sling TV offers an add-on that includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra, a great way to watch cricket live. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in. Sling TV offers a seven-day free trial. To get started:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to Sling TV and select a package, or use the free trial. You may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal in order to subscribe to Sling TV. Clear your browser cache and cookies and restart your device. Stream the PSL!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Sling TV app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about watching Sling TV with ExpressVPN.

Watch PSL cricket highlights on YouTube

Check out the latest highlights, news, conferences, and interviews on the Pakistan Super League YouTube channel.

To watch highlights on YouTube:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Go to the Pakistan Super League YouTube channel. Enjoy!

Learn more about watching YouTube with ExpressVPN.

2020 PSL schedule

Here’s the entire schedule for the PSL. Note that “Day” games start at 4 a.m. ET and “Night” games start at 9 a.m. ET.

Date Match Team City Time November 14, 2020 Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans Qualifier: Team 1 vs. Team 2 Karachi Night November 15, 2020 Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars Eliminator 1: Team 3 vs. Team 4 Karachi Night November 16, 2020 33rd Match Eliminator 2: Eliminator Winner vs. Qualifier Runner Up Karachi Night November 17, 2020 34th Match Final Karachi Night

PSL 2020 predictions

The 2020 edition of the PSL means the competition is now in its fifth consecutive year, with each tournament proving to be bigger than the last. With a host of top-tier international cricketers headlining the event, it’s impossible to accurately predict a runaway winner.

Perennial underperformers Lahore Qalandars will no doubt wish to improve on their standings from previous years, where they finished dead last in all the tournaments. Everyone’s favorite team Peshawar Zalmi is right up there in contention, as are last season’s champions, Quetta Gladiators.

However, you can’t rule out any of the other teams, either: Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, and Islamabad United have a roster of world-class talent and will be looking to provide stiff competition to the rest.