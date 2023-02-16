If you enjoy Formula 1, we think you’ll love Formula E! Launched in 2014, Formula E features electric cars and is the first single-seater racing series outside of F1 to earn world championship status. Formula E is headed to Cape Town for the fifth race of the 2023 season. The Cape Town ePrix marks the first Formula E race held in Sub-Saharan Africa, and Jean-Éric Vergne looks to win his second consecutive event. The race will begin at 4:03 p.m. local time / 9:03 a.m. ET on Saturday, February 25.
|Date
|Saturday, February 25
|Location
|Cape Town, South Africa
|Drivers
|22
|Where to watch it for free
|Channel 4 (UK)
How to watch FIA Formula E Championship 2023 for free
You can safely and securely live stream Formula E races in just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see a British broadcast, connect to a server in the UK.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like Channel 4 (UK).
- Tune in and enjoy!
Watch Formula E live streams for free online
Channel 4
Price: Free
Formula E fans can catch every race on the UK’s Channel 4, either live or on-demand.
To watch Formula E races for free on Channel 4:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.K.
- Visit Channel 4. You might need to provide a U.K. postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA).
- Tune in to the races live!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
RTBF
Price: Free
Belgium’s RTBF carries the races free to stream with French commentary.
To watch Formula E races for free on RTBF:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a secure Belgium VPN server location.
- Visit RTBF and find the race.
- Tune in to the races live!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watch Formula E live streams on CBS Sports Network
Price: 65 USD/month and up
Whether you have a U.S. cable subscription or have cut the cord, CBS Sports Network provides opportunities to catch the races.
To watch Formula E races on CBS Sports Network:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a secure server location in the U.S.
- Head to fuboTV (70 USD/month), YouTube TV (65 USD/month), Hulu + Live TV (70 USD/month), or DirecTV Stream (90 USD/month, use the “Ultimate” package or above) and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104).
- Kick back and enjoy!
Learn more about watching fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, and DirecTV Stream with ExpressVPN.
Watch 2023 Formula E highlights for free
Price: Free
The Formula E official YouTube Channel will show highlights from all the races.
To watch Formula E highlights on YouTube:
- Get ExpressVPN
- Connect to a server location in the United States.
- Visit the Formula E YouTube channel.
- Get your motor running!
2023 FIA Formula E Championship Schedule
The 2022-2023 Formula E World Championship season began with the Mexico City ePrix on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Here’s the full schedule.
|Race
|Country
|Circuit
|Date and time (ET)
|Winning driver
|Mexico City ePrix
|Mexico
|Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
|January 14, 2:03 p.m.
|Jake Dennis
|Diriyah ePrix
|Saudi Arabia
|Riyadh Street Circuit
|January 27, 12:03 p.m.
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Diriyah ePrix
|Saudi Arabia
|Riyadh Street Circuit
|January 28, 12:03 p.m.
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Hyderabad ePrix
|India
|Hyderabad Street Circuit
|February 11, 4:33 a.m.
|Jean-Éric Vergne
|Cape Town ePrix
|South Africa
|Cape Town Street Circuit
|February 25, 9:03 a.m.
|São Paulo ePrix
|Brazil
|São Paulo Street Circuit
|March 25, 1:03 p.m.
|Berlin ePrix
|Germany
|Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit
|April 22, 9:03 a.m.
|Berlin ePrix
|Germany
|Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit
|April 23, 9:03 a.m.
|Monaco ePrix
|Monaco
|Circuit de Monaco
|May 6, 9:03 a.m.
|Jakarta ePrix
|Indonesia
|Jakarta International e-Prix Circuit
|June 3, 4:03 a.m.
|Jakarta ePrix
|Indonesia
|Jakarta International e-Prix Circuit
|June 4, 4:03 a.m.
|Portland ePrix
|U.S.
|Portland International Raceway
|June 24, TBD
|Rome ePrix
|Italy
|Circuito Cittadino dell’EUR
|July 15, 9:03 a.m.
|Rome ePrix
|Italy
|Circuito Cittadino dell’EUR
|July 16, 9:03 a.m.
|London ePrix
|U.K.
|ExCeL London
|July 29, 12:03 p.m.
|London ePrix
|U.K.
|ExCeL London
|July 30, 12:03 p.m.
Formula E teams in 2023
The 2022-23 Formula E World Championship features 11 teams chasing glory:
|Team
|Powertrain
|Drivers
|DS Penske
|DS E-Tense FE23
|Stoffel Vandoorne and France Jean-Éric Vergne
|NIO 333 Racing
|NIO 333 ER9
|Sérgio Sette Câmara and Dan Ticktum
|ABT CUPRA Formula E Team
|Mahindra M9Electro
|Robin Frijns and Kelvin van der Linde
|NEOM McLaren Formula E Team
|Nissan e-4ORCE 04
|Jake Hughes and René Rast
|Maserati MSG Racing
|Maserati Tipo Folgore
|Maximilian Günther and Edoardo Mortara
|Mahindra Racing
|Mahindra M9Electro
|Oliver Rowland and Lucas di Grassi
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|Jaguar I-Type 6
|Mitch Evans and Sam Bird
|TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|Porsche 99X Electric
|António Félix da Costa and Pascal Wehrlein
|Envision Racing
|Jaguar I-Type 6
|Sébastien Buemi and Nick Cassidy
|Nissan Formula E Team
|Nissan e-4ORCE 04
|Norman Nato and Sacha Fenestraz
|Avalanche Andretti Formula E
|Porsche 99X Electric
|Jake Dennis and André Lotterer
How fast is the Gen3 Formula E?
The Gen3 is Formula E’s fastest car yet, and it’s capable of hitting a 200 mph top speed. According to Formula E’s official website, the car boasts 95% power efficiency and is the first-ever formula car with front and rear power trains. Anyone else interested in trying the Gen3 out on an open highway?
