Home スポーツ観戦 Formula E

Live stream the FIA Formula E Championship online in 2023

更新済み: 2023/03/08

Use ExpressVPN to safely and securely stream every Formula E race!

ExpressVPNを購入

30日間返金保証

If you enjoy Formula 1, we think you’ll love Formula E! Launched in 2014, Formula E features electric cars and is the first single-seater racing series outside of F1 to earn world championship status. Formula E is headed to Cape Town for the fifth race of the 2023 season. The Cape Town ePrix marks the first Formula E race held in Sub-Saharan Africa, and Jean-Éric Vergne looks to win his second consecutive event. The race will begin at 4:03 p.m. local time / 9:03 a.m. ET on Saturday, February 25

DateSaturday, February 25
LocationCape Town, South Africa
Drivers22
Where to watch it for freeChannel 4 (UK)

How to watch FIA Formula E Championship 2023 for free

You can safely and securely live stream Formula E races in just a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see a British broadcast, connect to a server in the UK.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like Channel 4 (UK).
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Watch Formula E live streams for free online

Channel 4

Price: Free

Formula E fans can catch every race on the UK’s Channel 4, either live or on-demand. 

To watch Formula E races for free on Channel 4:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.K.
  3. Visit Channel 4. You might need to provide a U.K. postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA).
  4. Tune in to the races live!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Watch Channel 4

RTBF

Price: Free

Belgium’s RTBF carries the races free to stream with French commentary.

To watch Formula E races for free on RTBF:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a secure Belgium VPN server location.
  3. Visit RTBF and find the race.
  4. Tune in to the races live!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Live Stream RTBF Online

Watch Formula E live streams on CBS Sports Network

Price: 65 USD/month and up

Whether you have a U.S. cable subscription or have cut the cord, CBS Sports Network provides opportunities to catch the races. 

To watch Formula E races on CBS Sports Network:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a secure server location in the U.S.
  3. Head to fuboTV (70 USD/month), YouTube TV (65 USD/month), Hulu + Live TV (70 USD/month), or DirecTV Stream (90 USD/month, use the “Ultimate” package or above) and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104).
  4. Kick back and enjoy!

Learn more about watching fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, and DirecTV Stream with ExpressVPN.

Stream on My Big-Screen TV

Watch 2023 Formula E highlights for free

Price: Free

The Formula E official YouTube Channel will show highlights from all the races.

To watch Formula E highlights on YouTube:

  1. Get ExpressVPN
  2. Connect to a server location in the United States.
  3. Visit the Formula E YouTube channel.
  4. Get your motor running!

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

2023 FIA Formula E Championship Schedule

The 2022-2023 Formula E World Championship season began with the Mexico City ePrix on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Here’s the full schedule.

RaceCountryCircuitDate and time (ET)Winning driver
Mexico City ePrixMexicoAutódromo Hermanos RodríguezJanuary 14, 2:03 p.m.Jake Dennis
Diriyah ePrixSaudi ArabiaRiyadh Street CircuitJanuary 27, 12:03 p.m.Pascal Wehrlein
Diriyah ePrixSaudi ArabiaRiyadh Street CircuitJanuary 28, 12:03 p.m.Pascal Wehrlein
Hyderabad ePrixIndiaHyderabad Street CircuitFebruary 11, 4:33 a.m.Jean-Éric Vergne
Cape Town ePrixSouth AfricaCape Town Street CircuitFebruary 25, 9:03 a.m.
São Paulo ePrixBrazilSão Paulo Street CircuitMarch 25, 1:03 p.m.
Berlin ePrixGermanyTempelhof Airport Street CircuitApril 22, 9:03 a.m.
Berlin ePrixGermanyTempelhof Airport Street CircuitApril 23, 9:03 a.m. 
Monaco ePrixMonacoCircuit de MonacoMay 6, 9:03 a.m. 
Jakarta ePrixIndonesiaJakarta International e-Prix CircuitJune 3, 4:03 a.m.
Jakarta ePrixIndonesiaJakarta International e-Prix CircuitJune 4, 4:03 a.m.
Portland ePrixU.S.Portland International RacewayJune 24, TBD
Rome ePrixItalyCircuito Cittadino dell’EURJuly 15, 9:03 a.m.
Rome ePrixItalyCircuito Cittadino dell’EURJuly 16, 9:03 a.m.
London ePrixU.K.ExCeL LondonJuly 29, 12:03 p.m.
London ePrixU.K.ExCeL LondonJuly 30, 12:03 p.m.

Formula E teams in 2023

The 2022-23 Formula E World Championship features 11 teams chasing glory: 

TeamPowertrainDrivers
DS PenskeDS E-Tense FE23Stoffel Vandoorne and France Jean-Éric Vergne
NIO 333 RacingNIO 333 ER9Sérgio Sette Câmara and Dan Ticktum
ABT CUPRA Formula E TeamMahindra M9ElectroRobin Frijns and Kelvin van der Linde
NEOM McLaren Formula E TeamNissan e-4ORCE 04Jake Hughes and René Rast
Maserati MSG RacingMaserati Tipo FolgoreMaximilian Günther and Edoardo Mortara
Mahindra RacingMahindra M9ElectroOliver Rowland and Lucas di Grassi
Jaguar TCS RacingJaguar I-Type 6Mitch Evans and Sam Bird
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E TeamPorsche 99X ElectricAntónio Félix da Costa and Pascal Wehrlein
Envision RacingJaguar I-Type 6Sébastien Buemi and Nick Cassidy
Nissan Formula E TeamNissan e-4ORCE 04Norman Nato and Sacha Fenestraz
Avalanche Andretti Formula EPorsche 99X ElectricJake Dennis and André Lotterer

How fast is the Gen3 Formula E?

The Gen3 is Formula E’s fastest car yet, and it’s capable of hitting a 200 mph top speed. According to Formula E’s official website, the car boasts 95% power efficiency and is the first-ever formula car with front and rear power trains. Anyone else interested in trying the Gen3 out on an open highway?

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

stream new movies and tv shows with a vpn
話題の番組や映画をストリーミング
ExpressVPNを購入する

ストリーミングのヒントは
ブログをチェック！

コメントを残す

メールアドレスは公開されません。 必須欄には *印が入っています

これらのHTMLタグや属性を使用することができます。

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

言語を選択してください

Need help? Chat with us!
stream on your phone with a VPN
ストリーミング方法で
お困りですか？
担当者に質問する

24時間対応のライブチャットサポート