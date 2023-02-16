Home Oglądaj mecze na żywo Formula E

If you enjoy Formula 1, we think you’ll love Formula E! Launched in 2014, Formula E features electric cars and is the first single-seater racing series outside of F1 to earn world championship status. Formula E is headed to Rome for the penultimate event of a sensational 2023 season. Pascal Wehrlein looks to win his fourth race of the year when the Rome ePrix gets underway at 3:03 p.m. local time /9:03 a.m. ET. on Saturday, July 15, and SundayJuly 16.

DateSaturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16
LocationCircuito Cittadino dell’EUR, Rome
Drivers22
Where to watch it for freeChannel 4 (UK)

How to watch FIA Formula E Championship 2023 for free

You can safely and securely live stream Formula E races in just a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see a British broadcast, connect to a server in the UK.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like Channel 4 (UK).
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Where to Watch Formula E live streams for free online?

Fans of the sport around the world are always eager to catch the live action of the races, with the rise of online streaming services, there are now more options than ever for watching Formula E live streams online.

Channel 4

PriceFree
CountryUK

Formula E fans can catch every race on the UK’s Channel 4, either live or on-demand. Channel 4 is a free-to-air television channel in the UK, which means you do not need to pay a subscription fee to watch it. This makes it an affordable option for those who do not want to pay for a dedicated sports channel or streaming service.

While live coverage of Formula E may not be available on Channel 4, they do show highlights of the races. This means you can still keep up to date with the latest action and results from the races. Channel 4 is widely available in the UK, so you should be able to access it easily with a standard TV aerial or cable/satellite subscription.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Watch Channel 4

RTBF

PriceFree
CountryFrance

Belgium’s RTBF carries the races free to stream with French commentary. RTBF is a public service broadcaster in Belgium, which means it is widely available to viewers with a standard TV aerial or cable/satellite subscription. RTBF broadcasts live coverage of Formula E races in Belgium. This means you can watch the races in real time, as they happen, which can be more exciting and engaging than watching highlights later.

Also, RTBF’s coverage of Formula E typically includes pre-race analysis, live commentary, and post-race analysis, which can provide a more comprehensive viewing experience for fans of the sport.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Live Stream RTBF Online

CBS Sports Network

Price: 70 USD/month and up

Price70 USD/month and up
CountryU.S.

Whether you have a U.S. cable subscription or have cut the cord, CBS Sports Network provides opportunities to catch the races. CBS Sports Network broadcasts live coverage of Formula E races in the United States, which means you can watch the races in real time as they happen. This can provide a more exciting and engaging viewing experience than watching highlights later.

CBS Sports Network is available to viewers with a cable or streaming subscription, which means it can be accessible to a wide audience. Additionally, CBS Sports Network has agreements with several streaming services, making it easier to access the channel without a traditional cable subscription.

Learn more about watching Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, and DirecTV Stream with ExpressVPN.

Stream on My Big-Screen TV

Watch 2023 Formula E highlights for free

YouTube

Price: Free

The Formula E official YouTube Channel will show highlights from all the races.

To watch Formula E highlights on YouTube:

  1. Get ExpressVPN
  2. Connect to a server location in the United States.
  3. Visit the Formula E YouTube channel.
  4. Get your motor running!

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

2023 FIA Formula E Championship Schedule

The 2022-2023 Formula E World Championship season began with the Mexico City ePrix on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Here’s the full schedule.

RaceCountryCircuitDate and time (ET)Winning driver
Mexico City ePrixMexicoAutódromo Hermanos RodríguezJanuary 14, 2:03 p.m.Jake Dennis
Diriyah ePrixSaudi ArabiaRiyadh Street CircuitJanuary 27, 12:03 p.m.Pascal Wehrlein
Diriyah ePrixSaudi ArabiaRiyadh Street CircuitJanuary 28, 12:03 p.m.Pascal Wehrlein
Hyderabad ePrixIndiaHyderabad Street CircuitFebruary 11, 4:33 a.m.Jean-Éric Vergne
Cape Town ePrixSouth AfricaCape Town Street CircuitFebruary 25, 9:03 a.m.António Félix da Costa
São Paulo ePrixBrazilSão Paulo Street CircuitMarch 25, 1:03 p.m.Mitch Evans
Berlin ePrixGermanyTempelhof Airport Street CircuitApril 22, 9:03 a.m.Mitch Evans
Berlin ePrixGermanyTempelhof Airport Street CircuitApril 23, 9:03 a.m. Nick Cassidy
Monaco ePrixMonacoCircuit de MonacoMay 6, 9:03 a.m. Nick Cassidy
Jakarta ePrixIndonesiaJakarta International e-Prix CircuitJune 3, 4:03 a.m.Pascal Wehrlein
Jakarta ePrixIndonesiaJakarta International e-Prix CircuitJune 4, 4:03 a.m.Maximilian Günther
Portland ePrixU.S.Portland International RacewayJune 24, 8:03 p.m.Nick Cassidy
Rome ePrixItalyCircuito Cittadino dell’EURJuly 15, 9:03 a.m.
Rome ePrixItalyCircuito Cittadino dell’EURJuly 16, 9:03 a.m.
London ePrixU.K.ExCeL LondonJuly 29, 12:03 p.m.
London ePrixU.K.ExCeL LondonJuly 30, 12:03 p.m.

Formula E teams in 2023

The 2022-23 Formula E World Championship features 11 teams chasing glory: 

TeamPowertrainDrivers
DS PenskeDS E-Tense FE23Stoffel Vandoorne and France Jean-Éric Vergne
NIO 333 RacingNIO 333 ER9Sérgio Sette Câmara and Dan Ticktum
ABT CUPRA Formula E TeamMahindra M9ElectroRobin Frijns and Kelvin van der Linde
NEOM McLaren Formula E TeamNissan e-4ORCE 04Jake Hughes and René Rast
Maserati MSG RacingMaserati Tipo FolgoreMaximilian Günther and Edoardo Mortara
Mahindra RacingMahindra M9ElectroOliver Rowland and Lucas di Grassi
Jaguar TCS RacingJaguar I-Type 6Mitch Evans and Sam Bird
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E TeamPorsche 99X ElectricAntónio Félix da Costa and Pascal Wehrlein
Envision RacingJaguar I-Type 6Sébastien Buemi and Nick Cassidy
Nissan Formula E TeamNissan e-4ORCE 04Norman Nato and Sacha Fenestraz
Avalanche Andretti Formula EPorsche 99X ElectricJake Dennis and André Lotterer

How fast is the Gen3 Formula E?

The Gen3 is Formula E’s fastest car yet, and it’s capable of hitting a 200 mph top speed. According to Formula E’s official website, the car boasts 95% power efficiency and is the first-ever formula car with front and rear power trains. Anyone else interested in trying the Gen3 out on an open highway?

