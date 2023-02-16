If you enjoy Formula 1, we think you’ll love Formula E! Launched in 2014, Formula E features electric cars and is the first single-seater racing series outside of F1 to earn world championship status. Formula E is headed to Rome for the penultimate event of a sensational 2023 season. Pascal Wehrlein looks to win his fourth race of the year when the Rome ePrix gets underway at 3:03 p.m. local time /9:03 a.m. ET. on Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16.

Date Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16 Location Circuito Cittadino dell’EUR, Rome Drivers 22 Where to watch it for free Channel 4 (UK)

How to watch FIA Formula E Championship 2023 for free

You can safely and securely live stream Formula E races in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see a British broadcast, connect to a server in the UK. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like Channel 4 (UK). Tune in and enjoy!

Where to Watch Formula E live streams for free online?

Fans of the sport around the world are always eager to catch the live action of the races, with the rise of online streaming services, there are now more options than ever for watching Formula E live streams online.

Channel 4

Price Free Country UK

Formula E fans can catch every race on the UK’s Channel 4, either live or on-demand. Channel 4 is a free-to-air television channel in the UK, which means you do not need to pay a subscription fee to watch it. This makes it an affordable option for those who do not want to pay for a dedicated sports channel or streaming service.

While live coverage of Formula E may not be available on Channel 4, they do show highlights of the races. This means you can still keep up to date with the latest action and results from the races. Channel 4 is widely available in the UK, so you should be able to access it easily with a standard TV aerial or cable/satellite subscription.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Watch Channel 4

RTBF

Price Free Country France

Belgium’s RTBF carries the races free to stream with French commentary. RTBF is a public service broadcaster in Belgium, which means it is widely available to viewers with a standard TV aerial or cable/satellite subscription. RTBF broadcasts live coverage of Formula E races in Belgium. This means you can watch the races in real time, as they happen, which can be more exciting and engaging than watching highlights later.

Also, RTBF’s coverage of Formula E typically includes pre-race analysis, live commentary, and post-race analysis, which can provide a more comprehensive viewing experience for fans of the sport.

Live Stream RTBF Online

CBS Sports Network

Price: 70 USD/month and up

Price 70 USD/month and up Country U.S.

Whether you have a U.S. cable subscription or have cut the cord, CBS Sports Network provides opportunities to catch the races. CBS Sports Network broadcasts live coverage of Formula E races in the United States, which means you can watch the races in real time as they happen. This can provide a more exciting and engaging viewing experience than watching highlights later.

CBS Sports Network is available to viewers with a cable or streaming subscription, which means it can be accessible to a wide audience. Additionally, CBS Sports Network has agreements with several streaming services, making it easier to access the channel without a traditional cable subscription.

Learn more about watching Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, and DirecTV Stream with ExpressVPN.

Stream on My Big-Screen TV

Watch 2023 Formula E highlights for free

YouTube

Price: Free

The Formula E official YouTube Channel will show highlights from all the races.

To watch Formula E highlights on YouTube:

Get ExpressVPN Connect to a server location in the United States Visit the Formula E YouTube channel . Get your motor running!

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

2023 FIA Formula E Championship Schedule

The 2022-2023 Formula E World Championship season began with the Mexico City ePrix on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Here’s the full schedule.

Race Country Circuit Date and time (ET) Winning driver Mexico City ePrix Mexico Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez January 14, 2:03 p.m. Jake Dennis Diriyah ePrix Saudi Arabia Riyadh Street Circuit January 27, 12:03 p.m. Pascal Wehrlein Diriyah ePrix Saudi Arabia Riyadh Street Circuit January 28, 12:03 p.m. Pascal Wehrlein Hyderabad ePrix India Hyderabad Street Circuit February 11, 4:33 a.m. Jean-Éric Vergne Cape Town ePrix South Africa Cape Town Street Circuit February 25, 9:03 a.m. António Félix da Costa São Paulo ePrix Brazil São Paulo Street Circuit March 25, 1:03 p.m. Mitch Evans Berlin ePrix Germany Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit April 22, 9:03 a.m. Mitch Evans Berlin ePrix Germany Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit April 23, 9:03 a.m. Nick Cassidy Monaco ePrix Monaco Circuit de Monaco May 6, 9:03 a.m. Nick Cassidy Jakarta ePrix Indonesia Jakarta International e-Prix Circuit June 3, 4:03 a.m. Pascal Wehrlein Jakarta ePrix Indonesia Jakarta International e-Prix Circuit June 4, 4:03 a.m. Maximilian Günther Portland ePrix U.S. Portland International Raceway June 24, 8:03 p.m. Nick Cassidy Rome ePrix Italy Circuito Cittadino dell’EUR July 15, 9:03 a.m. Rome ePrix Italy Circuito Cittadino dell’EUR July 16, 9:03 a.m. London ePrix U.K. ExCeL London July 29, 12:03 p.m. London ePrix U.K. ExCeL London July 30, 12:03 p.m.

Formula E teams in 2023

The 2022-23 Formula E World Championship features 11 teams chasing glory:

Team Powertrain Drivers DS Penske DS E-Tense FE23 Stoffel Vandoorne and France Jean-Éric Vergne NIO 333 Racing NIO 333 ER9 Sérgio Sette Câmara and Dan Ticktum ABT CUPRA Formula E Team Mahindra M9Electro Robin Frijns and Kelvin van der Linde NEOM McLaren Formula E Team Nissan e-4ORCE 04 Jake Hughes and René Rast Maserati MSG Racing Maserati Tipo Folgore Maximilian Günther and Edoardo Mortara Mahindra Racing Mahindra M9Electro Oliver Rowland and Lucas di Grassi Jaguar TCS Racing Jaguar I-Type 6 Mitch Evans and Sam Bird TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team Porsche 99X Electric António Félix da Costa and Pascal Wehrlein Envision Racing Jaguar I-Type 6 Sébastien Buemi and Nick Cassidy Nissan Formula E Team Nissan e-4ORCE 04 Norman Nato and Sacha Fenestraz Avalanche Andretti Formula E Porsche 99X Electric Jake Dennis and André Lotterer

How fast is the Gen3 Formula E?

The Gen3 is Formula E’s fastest car yet, and it’s capable of hitting a 200 mph top speed. According to Formula E’s official website, the car boasts 95% power efficiency and is the first-ever formula car with front and rear power trains. Anyone else interested in trying the Gen3 out on an open highway?

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.