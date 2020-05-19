Get the #1 Roku VPN: ExpressVPN for Roku
- Built for blazing-fast, 4K HDR streaming
- Access U.S. Roku content from anywhere
- Comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee
- Use a VPN-enabled router to protect all your devices
3 ways to use ExpressVPN with Roku
VPN router
Enable ExpressVPN on your router to get the full privacy and security benefits of a VPN on your Roku (and every other device on your network). Your VPN connection remains always on, allowing your Roku and other connected devices to function as if they were in another country.
Virtual router
Using a virtual router means sharing an ExpressVPN connection from a Windows PC. You’ll get the benefits of a VPN router, but you won’t need extra equipment. Your computer must stay on, and setup may be a bit more complicated. See how to do it.
Mirror to TV
Mirror video from a smartphone or computer to your TV using Roku. Visit our support page for details. While not suitable for all service and device combinations, it’s often the simplest way to use your VPN to stream to a TV. Try it at friends’ homes even if they don’t have ExpressVPN.
Video: How to use ExpressVPN with a router for Roku
For all Roku models
Get ExpressVPN to enhance your experience with:
Roku Streaming Stick+
Roku Express
Roku Express+
Roku Premiere
Roku Ultra LT
Roku Ultra
Need a VPN for your other media streaming and gaming consoles? Having ExpressVPN on your router can protect all of your home’s devices, or you can use our MediaStreamer service for PlayStation, Apple TV, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.
Frequently asked questions
How does Roku work?
Roku is a small device that plugs into your TV’s HDMI jack. It connects to your home internet and lets you enjoy various apps on your TV for streaming free and paid content from services like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, HBO Max/Go, and Hulu.
Can I get U.S. Roku content with a VPN?
Roku’s apps and content vary greatly depending on your location. You’ll get the most out of the console if you have a U.S. Roku account, which you can sign up for even if you’re located outside the country by connecting to a VPN server location in the U.S. (you might have to provide a U.S. ZIP code). Get all the details on our Roku setup page.
Can I use ExpressVPN on other devices at the same time?
Yes! ExpressVPN is available on a wide array of devices including computers, smartphones, smart TVs and streaming media players, and game consoles. You can install ExpressVPN on as many devices as you wish, and up to eight devices can be connected to ExpressVPN simultaneously using a single subscription. Or install ExpressVPN on your Wi-Fi router to connect even more.
Does ExpressVPN keep logs?
ExpressVPN is first and foremost a privacy company and therefore stores no activity logs and no connection logs. ExpressVPN also never stores any data that would allow anyone to trace a specific network activity or behavior back to an individual user. Read more about ExpressVPN’s commitment to privacy and policy toward logs.
Is there a free trial of ExpressVPN?
Every ExpressVPN account comes with a risk-free money-back guarantee. You can enjoy the full-featured version of ExpressVPN for up to 30 days and still get a full refund.
