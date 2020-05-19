Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

  • Built for blazing-fast, 4K HDR streaming
  • Access U.S. Roku content from anywhere
  • Comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee
  • Use a VPN-enabled router to protect all your devices
3 ways to use ExpressVPN with Roku

VPN-enabled router for Roku.

VPN router

Enable ExpressVPN on your router to get the full privacy and security benefits of a VPN on your Roku (and every other device on your network). Your VPN connection remains always on, allowing your Roku and other connected devices to function as if they were in another country.

Virtual router shared by VPN connection for Roku.

Virtual router

Using a virtual router means sharing an ExpressVPN connection from a Windows PC. You’ll get the benefits of a VPN router, but you won’t need extra equipment. Your computer must stay on, and setup may be a bit more complicated. See how to do it.

Use VPN to mirror TV with Roku.

Mirror to TV

Mirror video from a smartphone or computer to your TV using Roku. Visit our support page for details. While not suitable for all service and device combinations, it’s often the simplest way to use your VPN to stream to a TV. Try it at friends’ homes even if they don’t have ExpressVPN.

Video: How to use ExpressVPN with a router for Roku

A VPN for all Roku models.

For all Roku models

Get ExpressVPN to enhance your experience with:

  • Roku Streaming Stick+

  • Roku Express

  • Roku Express+

  • Roku Premiere

  • Roku Ultra LT

  • Roku Ultra

Need a VPN for your other media streaming and gaming consoles? Having ExpressVPN on your router can protect all of your home’s devices, or you can use our MediaStreamer service for PlayStation, Apple TV, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Why streaming-video fans love ExpressVPN

User BRUCE JOHNSON recommending ExpressVPN for Chromecast.

I have used numerous VPN’s and did not like that they slowed my streaming down or crashed while I was in the middle of a Amazon purchase. Express is the best and I use it on my Iphone Ipad PC and Fire TV all for one low price.

Bruce Johnson
ExpressVPN user recommendations.

Apart from the obvious uses like being able to discreetly surf without trading your digital freedom, for me, an English ex pat in the USA this vpn service allows me to watch U.K. tv, the only thing I really miss from home!

Dave Harris
User PIOTR SADOWSKI recommending ExpressVPN for Chromecast.

Most of the time I am staying outside the US, but I love watching my favorite TV series. Express VPN enables me to do it wherever I am, and I do not have to worry about 'This show is unavailable in your area' information.

Piotr Sadowski

Why choose ExpressVPN?

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Stream with no restrictions

Bypass internet censorship, firewalls, and ISP throttling with ExpressVPN.

Superior connection reliability

Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.

VPN for all your devices

Protect every device in your home by using ExpressVPN apps and manual configurations.

Get set up right away

Connecting to ExpressVPN is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!

Live chat support

Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.

