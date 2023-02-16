If you enjoy Formula 1, we think you’ll love Formula E! Launched in 2014, Formula E features electric cars and is the first single-seater racing series outside of F1 to earn world championship status. Formula E is headed to Cape Town for the fifth race of the 2023 season. The Cape Town ePrix marks the first Formula E race held in Sub-Saharan Africa, and Jean-Éric Vergne looks to win his second consecutive event. The race will begin at 4:03 p.m. local time / 9:03 a.m. ET on Saturday, February 25.

Date Saturday, February 25 Location Cape Town, South Africa Drivers 22 Where to watch it for free Channel 4 (UK)

How to watch FIA Formula E Championship 2023 for free

You can safely and securely live stream Formula E races in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see a British broadcast, connect to a server in the UK. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like Channel 4 (UK). Tune in and enjoy!

Watch Formula E live streams for free online

Channel 4

Price: Free

Formula E fans can catch every race on the UK’s Channel 4, either live or on-demand.

To watch Formula E races for free on Channel 4:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.K . Visit Channel 4 . You might need to provide a U.K. postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA). Tune in to the races live!

How to Watch Channel 4

RTBF

Price: Free

Belgium’s RTBF carries the races free to stream with French commentary.

To watch Formula E races for free on RTBF:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a secure Belgium VPN server location. Visit RTBF and find the race. Tune in to the races live!

Live Stream RTBF Online

Watch Formula E live streams on CBS Sports Network

Price: 65 USD/month and up

Whether you have a U.S. cable subscription or have cut the cord, CBS Sports Network provides opportunities to catch the races.

To watch Formula E races on CBS Sports Network:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a secure server location in the U.S. Head to fuboTV (70 USD/month), YouTube TV (65 USD/month), Hulu + Live TV (70 USD/month), or DirecTV Stream (90 USD/month, use the “Ultimate” package or above) and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104). Kick back and enjoy!

Stream on My Big-Screen TV

Watch 2023 Formula E highlights for free

Price: Free

The Formula E official YouTube Channel will show highlights from all the races.

To watch Formula E highlights on YouTube:

Get ExpressVPN Connect to a server location in the United States Visit the Formula E YouTube channel . Get your motor running!

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

2023 FIA Formula E Championship Schedule

The 2022-2023 Formula E World Championship season began with the Mexico City ePrix on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Here’s the full schedule.

Race Country Circuit Date and time (ET) Winning driver Mexico City ePrix Mexico Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez January 14, 2:03 p.m. Jake Dennis Diriyah ePrix Saudi Arabia Riyadh Street Circuit January 27, 12:03 p.m. Pascal Wehrlein Diriyah ePrix Saudi Arabia Riyadh Street Circuit January 28, 12:03 p.m. Pascal Wehrlein Hyderabad ePrix India Hyderabad Street Circuit February 11, 4:33 a.m. Jean-Éric Vergne Cape Town ePrix South Africa Cape Town Street Circuit February 25, 9:03 a.m. São Paulo ePrix Brazil São Paulo Street Circuit March 25, 1:03 p.m. Berlin ePrix Germany Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit April 22, 9:03 a.m. Berlin ePrix Germany Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit April 23, 9:03 a.m. Monaco ePrix Monaco Circuit de Monaco May 6, 9:03 a.m. Jakarta ePrix Indonesia Jakarta International e-Prix Circuit June 3, 4:03 a.m. Jakarta ePrix Indonesia Jakarta International e-Prix Circuit June 4, 4:03 a.m. Portland ePrix U.S. Portland International Raceway June 24, TBD Rome ePrix Italy Circuito Cittadino dell’EUR July 15, 9:03 a.m. Rome ePrix Italy Circuito Cittadino dell’EUR July 16, 9:03 a.m. London ePrix U.K. ExCeL London July 29, 12:03 p.m. London ePrix U.K. ExCeL London July 30, 12:03 p.m.

Formula E teams in 2023

The 2022-23 Formula E World Championship features 11 teams chasing glory:

Team Powertrain Drivers DS Penske DS E-Tense FE23 Stoffel Vandoorne and France Jean-Éric Vergne NIO 333 Racing NIO 333 ER9 Sérgio Sette Câmara and Dan Ticktum ABT CUPRA Formula E Team Mahindra M9Electro Robin Frijns and Kelvin van der Linde NEOM McLaren Formula E Team Nissan e-4ORCE 04 Jake Hughes and René Rast Maserati MSG Racing Maserati Tipo Folgore Maximilian Günther and Edoardo Mortara Mahindra Racing Mahindra M9Electro Oliver Rowland and Lucas di Grassi Jaguar TCS Racing Jaguar I-Type 6 Mitch Evans and Sam Bird TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team Porsche 99X Electric António Félix da Costa and Pascal Wehrlein Envision Racing Jaguar I-Type 6 Sébastien Buemi and Nick Cassidy Nissan Formula E Team Nissan e-4ORCE 04 Norman Nato and Sacha Fenestraz Avalanche Andretti Formula E Porsche 99X Electric Jake Dennis and André Lotterer

How fast is the Gen3 Formula E?

The Gen3 is Formula E’s fastest car yet, and it’s capable of hitting a 200 mph top speed. According to Formula E’s official website, the car boasts 95% power efficiency and is the first-ever formula car with front and rear power trains. Anyone else interested in trying the Gen3 out on an open highway?