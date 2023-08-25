Stream Canadian TV online with a VPN How to stream Canadian TV online with a VPN
Watching Canadian TV online with a VPN app helps to overcome restrictions set by local Wi-Fi networks and defeats ISP throttling based on what you’re watching. Stream Canadian TV on the go as easily as at home! Read on to see how it works.
Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days
How to watch Canadian TV online with ExpressVPN
Watching Canadian TV online with ExpressVPN is easy. Here’s how:
Step 1: Get ExpressVPN
Sign up for ExpressVPN. A VPN provides a secure tunnel between your device and the internet that protects your online traffic from prying eyes. Using a VPN when going online also helps you to change your IP address so that your device appears to be in a different country.
Every subscription is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Step 2: Download the VPN app
Download the latest app for your device. ExpressVPN has apps for all major devices, including smart TVs like the Samsung Smart TV and streaming devices like Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.
Step 3: Choose a server location
Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to one of thousands of high-speed, secure VPN servers across 94 countries. In this instance, you would select a secure server location in Canada.
Step 4: Stream Canadian TV
That’s it! You’re now ready to securely stream all your favorite Canadian content in HD from anywhere.
How a VPN works with Canadian TV
Streaming services around the world can sometimes restrict access to content based on your IP address, a unique identifier that also shows your approximate location in the world. That means that if you want to watch Canadian TV shows online, you will need a Canadian IP address.
ExpressVPN is the fastest, safest, and most reliable way to watch Canadian TV online. With an encrypted connection, your internet service provider and other network operators won’t be able to block or slow down certain kinds of online activity—like streaming. Free proxies, on the other hand, are far less reliable than a paid VPN for keeping you connected to your entertainment.
As long as your VPN app is connected to a Canadian server, your device will display a Canadian IP address. This gives you the security and privacy you expect from a VPN, without interfering with your streaming access.
And the best part? You'll be connected and streaming in under five minutes.
Secure access on any network
Online streaming services offered by channels like CBC, TVA, GlobalTV, and CTV are well-known even outside of Canada for their diverse mix of overseas and homegrown content.
Now, if you’re in Canada and aren’t too worried about your online security, you may be able to log in and watch without a problem, provided your internet provider or your local Wi-Fi operator do not restrict such services.
But if your ISP throttles certain kinds of content, or your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network blocks streaming to preserve bandwidth or reduce distractions, you need a VPN. And if you simply want to enjoy all the privacy and security protections of a premium VPN without it interfering with your streaming, you’ll need a provider with optimized server locations across Canada, offering fast, smooth, error-free connections with Canadian IP addresses. That’s ExpressVPN.
What Canadian TV can I watch online?
Will I be able to access my existing services?
ExpressVPN can help you access most of your existing Canadian streaming services. However, streaming with a VPN does not include a subscription for any of these services—you will still need an existing account or can sign up on your own.
With ExpressVPN’s fast connection speeds, you can watch your favorite shows in HD from anywhere.
What Canadian TV can I watch for free?
Many major Canadian free-to-air networks offer some combination of on-demand, simulcast, or live streaming content.
CBC Gem offers content from various Canadian and international networks, including popular shows, movies, and documentaries.
TVA Canada offers content from a wide range of French-language programming, including dramas, reality shows, news, and sports.
GlobalTV offers content from major American networks, such as CBS and NBC, as well as a variety of original Canadian programming, including dramas, sitcoms, and news.
CTV offers a wide array of captivating television programming, including popular shows, live sports events, breaking news coverage, and entertaining movies.
Ici TOU.TV offers a diverse selection of French-language programming, including TV series, movies, documentaries, and exclusive content produced by Radio-Canada.
Knowledge Network offers educational and informative programming, including documentaries, cultural shows, and local productions that aim to engage viewers intellectually.
Noovo offers a mix of French-language programming, including reality shows, dramas, comedies, and entertainment news.
Télé-Québec offers a wide array of French-language content, including educational programs, cultural shows, children's programming, documentaries, and talk shows.
TFO (Télévision Française Ontario) offers French-language programming with a focus on educational content, children's shows, and cultural programs.
Unis offers a diverse range of multicultural programming, including shows that cater to various ethnic communities in Canada, promoting diversity and inclusivity.
AMI-tv offers content specifically designed for individuals with visual or hearing impairments, including described video, closed captions, and programming that promotes accessibility and inclusiveness.
CHEK+ (CHEK-DT) offers content from local and regional sources, focusing on news, weather updates, and community events specific to its coverage area.
CPAC (Cable Public Affairs Channel) offers content from Canadian political events, including live coverage of parliamentary proceedings, committee meetings, and political discussions.
Why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for streaming Canadian TV
Lightning-fast speeds
While other VPNs can slow down your internet connection, ExpressVPN is consistently ranked as one of the fastest VPN services available. This means that you can stream HD video with no buffering. In fact, if you’ve noticed that your internet service provider is slowing down your connection, using a VPN could actually boost your speed.
Choose from ultra-fast servers in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal. To get the best speeds for streaming, you’ll want to connect to a server location that’s closest to your geographical location.
VPN apps for all devices
ExpressVPN is compatible with all major devices, allowing you to watch Canadian TV anywhere, including from your laptop in your hotel room or on your phone at the airport. There are solutions for Windows, Mac, Android, and iPhone, and even gaming consoles and smart TVs.
With an ExpressVPN subscription, you can download the app on as many devices as you want and connect up to eight devices to the VPN simultaneously with a 6- or 12-month subscription.
Easy to set up, easy to use
Setting up ExpressVPN for streaming is a breeze. From signup to installation to selecting a server location, you’ll be connected in under five minutes. There’s no need to tinker with network configurations or settings. It’s as simple as clicking a button!
If you ever run into any issues, our Support Team is available 24/7 via live chat or email.
Start watching Canadian TV with ExpressVPN
Streaming Canadian TV with ExpressVPN is a breeze. Follow our tips for a smooth streaming experience with unlimited bandwidth, free from throttling.
The best VPN for multiple devices
FAQ: Streaming Canadian TV
How do I watch Canadian TV in the USA?
You can watch Canadian TV in the U.S.—or in other regions like Mexico, the UK, Hong Kong, and Australia—by opening the ExpressVPN app or browser extension:
Click … in the location bar
Select ALL LOCATIONS > Americas > Canada
Choose your preferred city in Canada, or simply select Canada and ExpressVPN will pick the best server location for you.
Securely stream all your favorite Canadian content!
How can I watch Canadian TV on my smart TV?
ExpressVPN has several solutions for watching Canadian TV on your smart TV.
Installing ExpressVPN directly onto supported smart TV systems including Samsung smart TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV.
Using our MediaStreamer service on smart TVs that install our VPN app directly.
Connecting to a VPN-enabled router to achieve full VPN protection with minimal extra setup.
Which streaming service has the best Canadian TV shows?
Acorn TV is a great on-demand streaming service for those based outside of Canada that includes a decent selection of Canadian-produced content. It is currently available to viewers in the United States, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and South Africa.
Why streamers love ExpressVPN
Perfect. Unlike other VPNs that took forever to stream anything, with ExpressVPN I never notice a difference at all. It takes a lot to make me happy but this did it for me.
Have been using this service for two years now... it's infallible. Works with every app and streaming service. Uptime is good, no stuttering or delay on streams.
This is the first VPN service that doesn't slow down or buffer my streaming services while I'm at home. I appreciate that and thank you all for doing it right!
ExpressVPN for all countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Canada or anywhere else in the world.
Start streaming Canadian TV shows now
Take advantage of our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:
If you are not satisfied using ExpressVPN for any reason, you can cancel anytime within 30 days and get a full refund.