This tutorial will teach you how to set up and watch Twitch using ExpressVPN.

Watching Twitch with a VPN lets you enjoy streams privately, securely, and with high speeds.

How to stream Twitch with ExpressVPN on Windows

From your desktop, launch the ExpressVPN app for Windows. If you have not installed the app yet, see the instructions on installing ExpressVPN on Windows. Click CHOOSE LOCATION and double-click on the location of your choice to connect. Verify that your IP address has been changed. Visit Twitch and stream as you normally would.

Need help setting up your VPN for Twitch?

How to stream Twitch with ExpressVPN on Mac

From your desktop, launch the ExpressVPN app for Mac. If you have not installed the app yet, see the instructions on installing ExpressVPN on Mac. Click on the Location Picker (…) and double-click on the location of your choice to connect. Check that your IP address has been changed. Visit Twitch and stream as you normally would.

If you need help watching Twitch with a VPN,

How to stream Twitch with ExpressVPN on Android

On your Android device, launch the ExpressVPN app for Android. If you have not installed the app yet, see the instructions on installing ExpressVPN on Android. Tap on the Location Picker (…), then tap on the location of your choice to connect. Check that your IP address has been changed. Visit Twitch and stream as you normally would.

Need help setting up your VPN for Twitch?

How to stream Twitch with ExpressVPN on iOS

On your iOS device, launch the ExpressVPN app for iOS. If you have not installed the app yet, see the instructions on installing ExpressVPN on iOS. Tap on the Location Picker (…), then tap on the location of your choice to connect. Check that your IP address has been changed. Visit Twitch and stream as you normally would.

If you need help watching Twitch with a VPN,

How to stream Twitch with ExpressVPN on Chromebook

From your desktop, launch the ExpressVPN app for Chromebook. If you have not installed the app yet, see the instructions on installing ExpressVPN on Chromebook. Click on the Location Picker (…) and double-click on the location of your choice to connect. Verify that your IP address has been changed. Visit Twitch and stream as you normally would.

If you have further questions,

