Shan Masood’s Pakistan travels to Australia for a series of three Test cricket matches. The battle for the second Benaud–Qadir Trophy begins with the 1st Test, from December 14–18, 2023, at Perth Stadium. British fans can watch live online on NOW, while Indian cricket fans can follow the action on Star Sports, which is available through Disney+ Hotstar.

How to watch 2023–24 Australia vs. Pakistan cricket games

You can watch live streams of every South Africa vs. India cricket match with a VPN by following just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Brits who want to stream a UK broadcaster can connect to a secure server in the United Kingdom. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as NOW, and find the match you want to stream. Enjoy the cricket!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Can I use a VPN to watch Australia vs. Pakistan cricket from another country?

Some users watch Super Smash cricket by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Best VPN for watching Australia vs. Pakistan cricket live streams

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming South Africa vs. India cricket games. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Where to watch Australia vs. Pakistan cricket live streams in your country

Live stream Australia vs. Pakistan in the UK

Discovery+

Price: 30 GBP/month and up (Premium plan)

Channels: TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 3, TNT Sports 4

Watch live streams of Super Smash cricket games in the UK with TNT Sports, included in Discovery+’s Premium plan, along with Eurosport and a host of entertainment channels. In addition to cricket, it’s also a great way to watch other sports, including UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League soccer, as well as premium sports leagues like Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup, MotoGP, boxing, and WWE.

Watch Discovery+ With a VPN

Live stream Australia vs. Pakistan cricket in India

Disney+ Hotstar

Price: Free

Channel: Star Sports

Indian fans are can follow every Australia vs. Pakistan cricket game (T20I, ODI, and Test matches) by subscribing to Disney+ Hotstar, which will broadcast all the games on the Star Sports channels. You will need an Indian payment method to subscribe.

Watch Star Sports With a VPN

Australia vs. Pakistan cricket schedule

Date Match Venue Thursday–Monday, December 14–18, 2023 1st Test Perth Stadium, Perth Tuesday–Saturday, December 26–30, 2023 2nd Test Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Wednesday–Sunday, January 3–7, 2024 3rd Test Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Australia vs. Pakistan: Head-to-head record

Test ODI T20I Matches played 69 108 25 Australia won 34 70 11 Pakistan won 15 34 12

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.