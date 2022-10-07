Watch Extreme Rules live stream on the WWE Network

WWE will host its 14th annual Extreme Rules professional wrestling pay-per-view and livestream event in 2022. Wrestlers from the promotion’s Raw and SmackDown brands will participate. This will be the second Extreme Rules tournament staged at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (the first was in 2019), and it will take place on Saturday, October 8, 2022. The idea behind Extreme Rules is to host a variety of high-stakes contests with strict rules.

Price: 10 USD/month and up

Channels: Fox and the USA Network

While the WWE may be the greatest thing since, well, the WWF, finding live streams can be difficult. Canadians and Brits trying to stream the WWE probably feel a lot like Edge and Christian after a TLC match with The Hardy Boyz. Ouch.

With a VPN, you can watch Extreme rules and every WWE SmackDown (Friday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern Time U.S.) match on Fox and catch Monday Night Raw (at 8 p.m. Eastern Time U.S). on the USA Network. Various free trials are available (DirecTV Now does not offer a free trial).

To watch WWE matches with a free trial:

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, or DirecTV Now. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Live stream Extreme Rules on Peacock TV

Price: 5 USD/month

Channels: Peacock

Peacock is the new official WWE broadcaster in the U.S. You can stream every live WWE PPV event including Extreme Rules, WrestleMania, WWE shows, and more. A seven-day free trial is available.

To watch the WWE on Peacock TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to the Peacock Premium and sign up (5 USD/month). You may need to provide a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) Enjoy the stream.

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Peacock.

Be it Extreme Rules, Raw, Smackdown, or NXT TakeOver: New York, WWE is always appointment TV. Monday Night Raw has been around for decades and today boasts more than 1,300 original episodes. And like the Nature Boy Ric Flair, it’s still goin’ strong.

