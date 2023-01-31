The World Baseball Classic has returned after a six-year hiatus. Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout and Team USA look to defend their crown when the action starts Wednesday, March 8. Angels two-way standout and 2021 American League MVP winner Shohei Ohtani (Japan), New York Mets All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor (Puerto Rico), and San Francisco Giants slugging outfielder Joc Pederson (Israel) are among the more notable MLB players participating in the 2023 WBC.

How to watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic

Fox Sports will have exclusive coverage of every World Baseball Classic game in the United States. Here’s how to best watch every WBC game this spring.

Watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic in Japan

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video holds broadcasting rights for the World Baseball Classic in Japan. A 30-day free trial is available. A Prime Video subscription is an important have for sports fans, especially those who enjoy the NFL and Premier League.

Price: 500 yen (4 USD) and up

Where is the 2023 World Baseball Classic?

Japan, Taiwan, and the United States are all serving as host countries in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The U.S.-based games will be played at Chase Field (home of the Arizona Diamondbacks) and LoanDepot Park (home of the Miami Marlins). Quarterfinal games will be played at the Tokyo Dome and LoanDepot Park, with the entire championship round occurring in Miami from March 19-21.

2023 World Baseball Classic schedule

The 2023 World Baseball Classic begins March 8, 2023, when Cuba and the Netherlands clash at Taichung Stadium in Taiwan. The first round runs through March 15, the same day the quarterfinals begin in Tokyo. The winners from each second-round game will converge in Miami for the championship round from March 19-21. You can find the entire World Baseball Classic schedule here.

2023 World Baseball Classic: Groups and list of qualified countries

The 2023 World Baseball Classic features 20 teams competing for glory. Each team has been assigned to a five-team group. Here are the four groups competing in this year’s tournament.

Pool Teams A Chinese Taipei (hosts), Netherlands, Cuba, Italy, Panama B Japan (hosts)*, South Korea, Australia, China, Czech Republic C United States (hosts)*, Mexico, Colombia, Canada, Great Britain D Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Dominican Republic*, Israel, Nicaragua

* Previous World Baseball Classic winner

2023 World Baseball Classic odds

Will the United States win their second straight World Baseball Classic? Here are the latest odds according to BetUS.

Team Odds United States +250 Dominican Republic +250 Japan +400 Puerto Rico +1000 Venezuela +1200 Cuba +1200 Korea +1500 Chinese Taipei +3300 Netherlands +3300 Mexico +3300

What is Team USA’s 2023 World Baseball Classic roster?

The United States enters the 2023 World Baseball Classic as the odds-on favorite to win the tournament again. Here’s the U.S. roster ahead of any potential Spring Training changes.

Hitters

Player Position Team J.T. Realmuto Catcher Philadelphia Phillies Will Smith Catcher Los Angeles Dodgers Paul Goldschmidt First base St. Louis Cardinals Pete Alonso First base New York Mets Jeff McNeil Second base New York Mets Trevor Story Second base Boston Red Sox Tim Anderson Shortstop Chicago White Sox Trea Turner Shortstop Philadelphia Phillies Bobby Witt Jr. Third base Kansas City Royals Nolan Arenado Third base St. Louis Cardinals Bryce Harper Outfield Philadelphia Phillies Cedric Mullins Outfield Baltimore Orioles Kyle Schwarber Outfield Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Tucker Outfield Houston Astros Mike Trout Outfield Los Angeles Angels

Pitchers

Player Role Team Adam Ottavino Relief pitcher New York Mets Adam Wainwright Starting pitcher St. Louis Cardinals Brady Singer Starting pitcher Kansas City Royals Clayton Kershaw Starting pitcher Los Angeles Dodgers David Bednar Relief pitcher Pittsburgh Pirates Devin Williams Relief pitcher Milwaukee Brewers Dillon Tate Relief pitcher Baltimore Orioles Kyle Freeland Starting pitcher Colorado Rockies Logan Webb Starting pitcher San Francisco Giants Merrill Kelly Starting pitcher Arizona Diamondbacks Nestor Cortes Starting pitcher New York Yankees

