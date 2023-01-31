Home Stream Sports World Baseball Classic

Watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic with a VPN

Updated: January 31, 2023

Use ExpressVPN to safely and securely stream the 2023 World Baseball Classic beginning March 9!

The World Baseball Classic has returned after a six-year hiatus. Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout and Team USA look to defend their crown when the action starts Wednesday, March 8. Angels two-way standout and 2021 American League MVP winner Shohei Ohtani (Japan), New York Mets All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor (Puerto Rico), and San Francisco Giants slugging outfielder Joc Pederson (Israel) are among the more notable MLB players participating in the 2023 WBC.

Read on for all the ways to safely and securely stream the 2023 World Baseball Classic with a VPN.

How to watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic

Fox Sports will have exclusive coverage of every World Baseball Classic game in the United States. Here’s how to best watch every WBC game this spring.

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Go to Sling TV Blue (40 USD/month), Hulu+Live TV (70 USD/month), fuboTV (65 USD/month) or YouTube TV (65 USD/month) and use a free trial. Every service offers Fox and FS1. 
  4. Enjoy the baseball!
Stream the WBC on a Big-Screen TV

Watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic in Japan

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video holds broadcasting rights for the World Baseball Classic in Japan. A 30-day free trial is available. A Prime Video subscription is an important have for sports fans, especially those who enjoy the NFL and Premier League.

Price: 500 yen (4 USD) and up

Watch Prime Video With a VPN

Where is the 2023 World Baseball Classic?

Japan, Taiwan, and the United States are all serving as host countries in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The U.S.-based games will be played at Chase Field (home of the Arizona Diamondbacks) and LoanDepot Park (home of the Miami Marlins). Quarterfinal games will be played at the Tokyo Dome and LoanDepot Park, with the entire championship round occurring in Miami from March 19-21.

2023 World Baseball Classic schedule

The 2023 World Baseball Classic begins March 8, 2023, when Cuba and the Netherlands clash at Taichung Stadium in Taiwan. The first round runs through March 15, the same day the quarterfinals begin in Tokyo. The winners from each second-round game will converge in Miami for the championship round from March 19-21. You can find the entire World Baseball Classic schedule here.

2023 World Baseball Classic: Groups and list of qualified countries

The 2023 World Baseball Classic features 20 teams competing for glory. Each team has been assigned to a five-team group. Here are the four groups competing in this year’s tournament.

PoolTeams
AChinese Taipei (hosts), Netherlands, Cuba, Italy, Panama
BJapan (hosts)*, South Korea, Australia, China, Czech Republic
CUnited States (hosts)*, Mexico, Colombia, Canada, Great Britain
DPuerto Rico, Venezuela, Dominican Republic*, Israel, Nicaragua

* Previous World Baseball Classic winner

2023 World Baseball Classic odds

Will the United States win their second straight World Baseball Classic? Here are the latest odds according to BetUS.

TeamOdds
United States+250
Dominican Republic+250
Japan+400
Puerto Rico+1000
Venezuela+1200
Cuba+1200
Korea+1500
Chinese Taipei+3300
Netherlands+3300
Mexico+3300

What is Team USA’s 2023 World Baseball Classic roster?

The United States enters the 2023 World Baseball Classic as the odds-on favorite to win the tournament again. Here’s the U.S. roster ahead of any potential Spring Training changes.

Hitters

PlayerPositionTeam
J.T. RealmutoCatcherPhiladelphia Phillies
Will SmithCatcherLos Angeles Dodgers
Paul GoldschmidtFirst baseSt. Louis Cardinals
Pete AlonsoFirst baseNew York Mets
Jeff McNeilSecond baseNew York Mets
Trevor StorySecond baseBoston Red Sox
Tim AndersonShortstopChicago White Sox
Trea TurnerShortstopPhiladelphia Phillies
Bobby Witt Jr.Third baseKansas City Royals
Nolan ArenadoThird baseSt. Louis Cardinals
Bryce HarperOutfieldPhiladelphia Phillies
Cedric MullinsOutfieldBaltimore Orioles
Kyle SchwarberOutfieldPhiladelphia Phillies
Kyle TuckerOutfieldHouston Astros
Mike TroutOutfieldLos Angeles Angels

Pitchers

PlayerRoleTeam
Adam OttavinoRelief pitcherNew York Mets
Adam WainwrightStarting pitcherSt. Louis Cardinals
Brady SingerStarting pitcherKansas City Royals
Clayton KershawStarting pitcherLos Angeles Dodgers
David BednarRelief pitcherPittsburgh Pirates
Devin WilliamsRelief pitcherMilwaukee Brewers
Dillon TateRelief pitcherBaltimore Orioles
Kyle FreelandStarting pitcherColorado Rockies
Logan WebbStarting pitcherSan Francisco Giants
Merrill KellyStarting pitcherArizona Diamondbacks
Nestor CortesStarting pitcherNew York Yankees

