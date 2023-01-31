The World Baseball Classic has returned after a six-year hiatus. Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout and Team USA look to defend their crown when the action starts Wednesday, March 8. Angels two-way standout and 2021 American League MVP winner Shohei Ohtani (Japan), New York Mets All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor (Puerto Rico), and San Francisco Giants slugging outfielder Joc Pederson (Israel) are among the more notable MLB players participating in the 2023 WBC.
Read on for all the ways to safely and securely stream the 2023 World Baseball Classic with a VPN.
How to watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic
Fox Sports will have exclusive coverage of every World Baseball Classic game in the United States. Here’s how to best watch every WBC game this spring.
Watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic in Japan
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video holds broadcasting rights for the World Baseball Classic in Japan. A 30-day free trial is available. A Prime Video subscription is an important have for sports fans, especially those who enjoy the NFL and Premier League.
Price: 500 yen (4 USD) and up
Where is the 2023 World Baseball Classic?
Japan, Taiwan, and the United States are all serving as host countries in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The U.S.-based games will be played at Chase Field (home of the Arizona Diamondbacks) and LoanDepot Park (home of the Miami Marlins). Quarterfinal games will be played at the Tokyo Dome and LoanDepot Park, with the entire championship round occurring in Miami from March 19-21.
2023 World Baseball Classic schedule
The 2023 World Baseball Classic begins March 8, 2023, when Cuba and the Netherlands clash at Taichung Stadium in Taiwan. The first round runs through March 15, the same day the quarterfinals begin in Tokyo. The winners from each second-round game will converge in Miami for the championship round from March 19-21. You can find the entire World Baseball Classic schedule here.
2023 World Baseball Classic: Groups and list of qualified countries
The 2023 World Baseball Classic features 20 teams competing for glory. Each team has been assigned to a five-team group. Here are the four groups competing in this year’s tournament.
|Pool
|Teams
|A
|Chinese Taipei (hosts), Netherlands, Cuba, Italy, Panama
|B
|Japan (hosts)*, South Korea, Australia, China, Czech Republic
|C
|United States (hosts)*, Mexico, Colombia, Canada, Great Britain
|D
|Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Dominican Republic*, Israel, Nicaragua
* Previous World Baseball Classic winner
2023 World Baseball Classic odds
Will the United States win their second straight World Baseball Classic? Here are the latest odds according to BetUS.
|Team
|Odds
|United States
|+250
|Dominican Republic
|+250
|Japan
|+400
|Puerto Rico
|+1000
|Venezuela
|+1200
|Cuba
|+1200
|Korea
|+1500
|Chinese Taipei
|+3300
|Netherlands
|+3300
|Mexico
|+3300
What is Team USA’s 2023 World Baseball Classic roster?
The United States enters the 2023 World Baseball Classic as the odds-on favorite to win the tournament again. Here’s the U.S. roster ahead of any potential Spring Training changes.
Hitters
|Player
|Position
|Team
|J.T. Realmuto
|Catcher
|Philadelphia Phillies
|Will Smith
|Catcher
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Paul Goldschmidt
|First base
|St. Louis Cardinals
|Pete Alonso
|First base
|New York Mets
|Jeff McNeil
|Second base
|New York Mets
|Trevor Story
|Second base
|Boston Red Sox
|Tim Anderson
|Shortstop
|Chicago White Sox
|Trea Turner
|Shortstop
|Philadelphia Phillies
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Third base
|Kansas City Royals
|Nolan Arenado
|Third base
|St. Louis Cardinals
|Bryce Harper
|Outfield
|Philadelphia Phillies
|Cedric Mullins
|Outfield
|Baltimore Orioles
|Kyle Schwarber
|Outfield
|Philadelphia Phillies
|Kyle Tucker
|Outfield
|Houston Astros
|Mike Trout
|Outfield
|Los Angeles Angels
Pitchers
|Player
|Role
|Team
|Adam Ottavino
|Relief pitcher
|New York Mets
|Adam Wainwright
|Starting pitcher
|St. Louis Cardinals
|Brady Singer
|Starting pitcher
|Kansas City Royals
|Clayton Kershaw
|Starting pitcher
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|David Bednar
|Relief pitcher
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|Devin Williams
|Relief pitcher
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Dillon Tate
|Relief pitcher
|Baltimore Orioles
|Kyle Freeland
|Starting pitcher
|Colorado Rockies
|Logan Webb
|Starting pitcher
|San Francisco Giants
|Merrill Kelly
|Starting pitcher
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|Nestor Cortes
|Starting pitcher
|New York Yankees
FAQ: About the 2023 World Baseball Classic
Who won the 2017 World Baseball Classic?
The United States won the most recent World Baseball Classic in 2017, defeating Puerto Rico in the championship game. The U.S. had never won the WBC before their victory six years ago. Japan won the first two WBC events in 2006 and 2009, and the Dominican Republic captured victory in 2013.
Is the World Baseball Classic every year?
No, the World Baseball Classic is not a yearly event. Although there was a three-year break between the first two events (2006 and 2009), the WBC soon took on a four-year gap similar to the Olympics. The last two World Baseball Classics were held in 2013 and 2017.
How can I purchase World Baseball Classic tickets?
Fans can purchase tickets to any 2023 World Baseball Classic game, including those in Taiwan and Japan, through MLB.com.
How does the World Baseball Classic impact MLB spring training?
Major League Baseball’s spring training will begin slightly earlier than normal as a result of the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The first spring training games are scheduled for Friday, February 24. Additionally, there will be 20 exhibition games featuring MLB clubs facing the WBC teams across Florida and Arizona on March 8 and March 9.
