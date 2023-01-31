The World Baseball Classic has returned after a six-year hiatus. Congratulations to two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani and Team Japan on their third WBC championship! Ohtani struck out Los Angeles Angels teammate and Team USA outfielder Mike Trout to clinch the championship game on Tuesday, March 21. New York Mets All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor (Puerto Rico), and San Francisco Giants slugging outfielder Joc Pederson (Israel) were among the more notable MLB players who participated in the 2023 WBC.

Read on for all the ways to safely and securely stream the 2023 World Baseball Classic with a VPN.

How to watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic

Fox Sports will have exclusive coverage of every World Baseball Classic game in the United States. Here’s how to best watch every WBC game this spring.

Watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic in Japan

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video holds broadcasting rights for the World Baseball Classic in Japan. A 30-day free trial is available. A Prime Video subscription is an important have for sports fans, especially those who enjoy the NFL and Premier League.

Price: 500 yen (4 USD) and up

Watch Prime Video With a VPN

Where is the 2023 World Baseball Classic?

Japan, Taiwan, and the United States are all serving as host countries in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The U.S.-based games will be played at Chase Field (home of the Arizona Diamondbacks) and LoanDepot Park (home of the Miami Marlins). Quarterfinal games will be played at the Tokyo Dome and LoanDepot Park, with the entire championship round occurring in Miami from March 19-21.

2023 World Baseball Classic: Groups and list of qualified countries

The 2023 World Baseball Classic features 20 teams competing for glory. Each team has been assigned to a five-team group. Here are the four groups competing in this year’s tournament.

Pool Teams A Chinese Taipei (hosts), Netherlands, Cuba, Italy, Panama B Japan (hosts)*, South Korea, Australia, China, Czech Republic C United States (hosts)*, Mexico, Colombia, Canada, Great Britain D Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Dominican Republic*, Israel, Nicaragua

* Previous World Baseball Classic winner

What is Team USA’s 2023 World Baseball Classic roster?

The United States entered the 2023 World Baseball Classic as the odds-on favorite to win the tournament again. Here’s the U.S. roster ahead of any potential Spring Training changes.

Hitters

Player Position Team J.T. Realmuto Catcher Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Higashioka Catcher New York Yankees Will Smith Catcher Los Angeles Dodgers Paul Goldschmidt First base St. Louis Cardinals Pete Alonso First base New York Mets Jeff McNeil Second base New York Mets Bobby Witt Jr. Shortstop Kansas City Royals Tim Anderson Shortstop Chicago White Sox Trea Turner Shortstop Philadelphia Phillies Nolan Arenado Third base St. Louis Cardinals Cedric Mullins Outfield Baltimore Orioles Kyle Schwarber Outfield Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Tucker Outfield Houston Astros Mike Trout Outfield Los Angeles Angels Mookie Betts Outfield Los Angeles Dodgers

Pitchers

Player Role Team Adam Ottavino Relief pitcher New York Mets Adam Wainwright Starting pitcher St. Louis Cardinals Brady Singer Starting pitcher Kansas City Royals Brooks Raley Relief pitcher Tampa Bay Rays Clayton Kershaw Starting pitcher Los Angeles Dodgers David Bednar Relief pitcher Pittsburgh Pirates Daniel Bard Relief pitcher Colorado Rockies Devin Williams Relief pitcher Milwaukee Brewers Jason Adam Relief pitcher Tampa Bay Rays Kendall Graveman Relief pitcher Chicago White Sox Kyle Freeland Starting pitcher Colorado Rockies Lance Lynn Starting pitcher Chicago White Sox Merrill Kelly Starting pitcher Arizona Diamondbacks Miles Mikolas Starting pitcher St. Louis Cardinals Ryan Pressley Relief pitcher Houston Astros

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.