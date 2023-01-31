The World Baseball Classic has returned after a six-year hiatus. Congratulations to two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani and Team Japan on their third WBC championship! Ohtani struck out Los Angeles Angels teammate and Team USA outfielder Mike Trout to clinch the championship game on Tuesday, March 21. New York Mets All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor (Puerto Rico), and San Francisco Giants slugging outfielder Joc Pederson (Israel) were among the more notable MLB players who participated in the 2023 WBC.
Read on for all the ways to safely and securely stream the 2023 World Baseball Classic with a VPN.
How to watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic
Fox Sports will have exclusive coverage of every World Baseball Classic game in the United States. Here’s how to best watch every WBC game this spring.
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Go to Sling TV Blue (40 USD/month), Hulu+Live TV (70 USD/month), Fubo (65 USD/month) or YouTube TV (73 USD/month) and use a free trial. Every service offers Fox and FS1.
- Enjoy the baseball!
Watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic in Japan
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video holds broadcasting rights for the World Baseball Classic in Japan. A 30-day free trial is available. A Prime Video subscription is an important have for sports fans, especially those who enjoy the NFL and Premier League.
Price: 500 yen (4 USD) and up
Where is the 2023 World Baseball Classic?
Japan, Taiwan, and the United States are all serving as host countries in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The U.S.-based games will be played at Chase Field (home of the Arizona Diamondbacks) and LoanDepot Park (home of the Miami Marlins). Quarterfinal games will be played at the Tokyo Dome and LoanDepot Park, with the entire championship round occurring in Miami from March 19-21.
2023 World Baseball Classic: Groups and list of qualified countries
The 2023 World Baseball Classic features 20 teams competing for glory. Each team has been assigned to a five-team group. Here are the four groups competing in this year’s tournament.
|Pool
|Teams
|A
|Chinese Taipei (hosts), Netherlands, Cuba, Italy, Panama
|B
|Japan (hosts)*, South Korea, Australia, China, Czech Republic
|C
|United States (hosts)*, Mexico, Colombia, Canada, Great Britain
|D
|Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Dominican Republic*, Israel, Nicaragua
* Previous World Baseball Classic winner
What is Team USA’s 2023 World Baseball Classic roster?
The United States entered the 2023 World Baseball Classic as the odds-on favorite to win the tournament again. Here’s the U.S. roster ahead of any potential Spring Training changes.
Hitters
|Player
|Position
|Team
|J.T. Realmuto
|Catcher
|Philadelphia Phillies
|Kyle Higashioka
|Catcher
|New York Yankees
|Will Smith
|Catcher
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Paul Goldschmidt
|First base
|St. Louis Cardinals
|Pete Alonso
|First base
|New York Mets
|Jeff McNeil
|Second base
|New York Mets
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Shortstop
|Kansas City Royals
|Tim Anderson
|Shortstop
|Chicago White Sox
|Trea Turner
|Shortstop
|Philadelphia Phillies
|Nolan Arenado
|Third base
|St. Louis Cardinals
|Cedric Mullins
|Outfield
|Baltimore Orioles
|Kyle Schwarber
|Outfield
|Philadelphia Phillies
|Kyle Tucker
|Outfield
|Houston Astros
|Mike Trout
|Outfield
|Los Angeles Angels
|Mookie Betts
|Outfield
|Los Angeles Dodgers
Pitchers
|Player
|Role
|Team
|Adam Ottavino
|Relief pitcher
|New York Mets
|Adam Wainwright
|Starting pitcher
|St. Louis Cardinals
|Brady Singer
|Starting pitcher
|Kansas City Royals
|Brooks Raley
|Relief pitcher
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Clayton Kershaw
|Starting pitcher
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|David Bednar
|Relief pitcher
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|Daniel Bard
|Relief pitcher
|Colorado Rockies
|Devin Williams
|Relief pitcher
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Jason Adam
|Relief pitcher
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Kendall Graveman
|Relief pitcher
|Chicago White Sox
|Kyle Freeland
|Starting pitcher
|Colorado Rockies
|Lance Lynn
|Starting pitcher
|Chicago White Sox
|Merrill Kelly
|Starting pitcher
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|Miles Mikolas
|Starting pitcher
|St. Louis Cardinals
|Ryan Pressley
|Relief pitcher
|Houston Astros
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.