Home Sport streamen World Baseball Classic

Watch World Baseball Classic 2023 with VPN

Aktualisiert: 29. März 2023
ExpressVPN nutzen

30-Tage Geld-zurück-Garantie

The World Baseball Classic has returned after a six-year hiatus. Congratulations to two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani and Team Japan on their third WBC championship! Ohtani struck out Los Angeles Angels teammate and Team USA outfielder Mike Trout to clinch the championship game on Tuesday, March 21. New York Mets All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor (Puerto Rico), and San Francisco Giants slugging outfielder Joc Pederson (Israel) were among the more notable MLB players who participated in the 2023 WBC.

Read on for all the ways to safely and securely stream the 2023 World Baseball Classic with a VPN.

How to watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic

Fox Sports will have exclusive coverage of every World Baseball Classic game in the United States. Here’s how to best watch every WBC game this spring.

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Go to Sling TV Blue (40 USD/month), Hulu+Live TV (70 USD/month), Fubo (65 USD/month) or YouTube TV (73 USD/month) and use a free trial. Every service offers Fox and FS1. 
  4. Enjoy the baseball!
Stream the WBC on a Big-Screen TV

Watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic in Japan

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video holds broadcasting rights for the World Baseball Classic in Japan. A 30-day free trial is available. A Prime Video subscription is an important have for sports fans, especially those who enjoy the NFL and Premier League.

Price: 500 yen (4 USD) and up

Watch Prime Video With a VPN

Where is the 2023 World Baseball Classic?

Japan, Taiwan, and the United States are all serving as host countries in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The U.S.-based games will be played at Chase Field (home of the Arizona Diamondbacks) and LoanDepot Park (home of the Miami Marlins). Quarterfinal games will be played at the Tokyo Dome and LoanDepot Park, with the entire championship round occurring in Miami from March 19-21.

2023 World Baseball Classic: Groups and list of qualified countries

The 2023 World Baseball Classic features 20 teams competing for glory. Each team has been assigned to a five-team group. Here are the four groups competing in this year’s tournament.

PoolTeams
AChinese Taipei (hosts), Netherlands, Cuba, Italy, Panama
BJapan (hosts)*, South Korea, Australia, China, Czech Republic
CUnited States (hosts)*, Mexico, Colombia, Canada, Great Britain
DPuerto Rico, Venezuela, Dominican Republic*, Israel, Nicaragua

* Previous World Baseball Classic winner

What is Team USA’s 2023 World Baseball Classic roster?

The United States entered the 2023 World Baseball Classic as the odds-on favorite to win the tournament again. Here’s the U.S. roster ahead of any potential Spring Training changes.

Hitters

PlayerPositionTeam
J.T. RealmutoCatcherPhiladelphia Phillies
Kyle HigashiokaCatcherNew York Yankees
Will SmithCatcherLos Angeles Dodgers
Paul GoldschmidtFirst baseSt. Louis Cardinals
Pete AlonsoFirst baseNew York Mets
Jeff McNeilSecond baseNew York Mets
Bobby Witt Jr.ShortstopKansas City Royals
Tim AndersonShortstopChicago White Sox
Trea TurnerShortstopPhiladelphia Phillies
Nolan ArenadoThird baseSt. Louis Cardinals
Cedric MullinsOutfieldBaltimore Orioles
Kyle SchwarberOutfieldPhiladelphia Phillies
Kyle TuckerOutfieldHouston Astros
Mike TroutOutfieldLos Angeles Angels
Mookie BettsOutfieldLos Angeles Dodgers

Pitchers

PlayerRoleTeam
Adam OttavinoRelief pitcherNew York Mets
Adam WainwrightStarting pitcherSt. Louis Cardinals
Brady SingerStarting pitcherKansas City Royals
Brooks RaleyRelief pitcherTampa Bay Rays
Clayton KershawStarting pitcherLos Angeles Dodgers
David BednarRelief pitcherPittsburgh Pirates
Daniel BardRelief pitcherColorado Rockies
Devin WilliamsRelief pitcherMilwaukee Brewers
Jason AdamRelief pitcherTampa Bay Rays
Kendall GravemanRelief pitcherChicago White Sox
Kyle FreelandStarting pitcherColorado Rockies
Lance LynnStarting pitcherChicago White Sox
Merrill KellyStarting pitcherArizona Diamondbacks
Miles MikolasStarting pitcherSt. Louis Cardinals
Ryan PressleyRelief pitcherHouston Astros

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

stream new movies and tv shows with a vpn
Streamen Sie neue Serien und Filme
ExpressVPN nutzen

Schreiben Sie einen Kommentar

Ihre E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

Sie können diese HTML-Tags und -Attribute verwenden:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Wählen Sie eine Sprache

Need help? Chat with us!
stream on your phone with a VPN
Benötigen Sie Hilfe beim Streaming?
Mitarbeiter kontaktieren

24/7-LIVE-CHAT-SUPPORT