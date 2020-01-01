How to screen mirror or cast to a TV with a VPN

Mirroring vs. casting

Mirroring means projecting an exact copy of your small-screen device’s display on a big screen. Anything that you see on your device—toolbars, time and date, battery usage, etc.—will be presented on the TV, and usually, the device must be dedicated to that stream, with its screen active, and doing nothing else. There may also be a small lag between what you see on your device and what appears on your TV. If these limitations are not a problem for you, mirroring is most likely to work without a hitch.

Casting, on the other hand, is a feature built in to many apps and operating systems that will allow you to project a stream while the device can still be used for something else, or even put to sleep. Image quality and speed may be better than with mirroring. But this functionality is not present for all apps and on all devices, and in a few cases, it may be actively disabled by the app maker or device manufacturer for business reasons.