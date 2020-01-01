How to screen mirror or cast to a TV with a VPN

Mirroring or casting from your device to a TV is often the easiest way to get VPN-enabled content on your big screen. If your smart TV supports it out of the box, you might already own everything you need. If not, streaming devices like Roku, Chromecast, and Fire TV Stick are increasingly affordable options. And because the content is being streamed from a smartphone or computer running ExpressVPN, you know it’s always private, secure, and blazing fast.
What’s more, casting or mirroring can even let you watch on someone else’s TV. Just use ExpressVPN to unlock content on your mobile or laptop, then stream it to a friend’s big screen. No extra subscription required!